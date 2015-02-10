SYDNEY, Feb 11 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night * Fed's Lacker June the attractive option to hike rates, US econ clearly growing at more rapid pace * Fed's Williams rate hike getting "closer and closer", low bond yields due to global conditions (FT) * FR Moscovici no plan for Greece ready, Athens must extend bailout by Feb 16 * Greek FinMin Varoufakis says 30% of bailout is toxic & we will reject it, believes will find a new agreement w/European partners * Greek deposit outflows slow in February, since election (senior bankers) * EU's Juncker, Greek PM Tsipras phone call held in "positive spirit" * ECB's Weidmann urges Greece to make "credible" reform effort * Germany's Schaeuble If Greece doesn't want new program, 'then, that's it' * US NFIB Business Optimism Idx Jan 97.9, 100.4-prev * US JOLTS Job Openings Dec +5.028m, f/c 4.990m, +4.847m-prev * US Wholesale Inventories MM Dec 0.1%, f/c 0.2%, 0.80%-prev * US Wholesale Sales MM Dec -0.4%, f/c-0.3%, -0.40%-prev * Russian FinMin says budget needs further 600bln roubles in cuts * Moody's: Refunding needs for US speculative-grade corps highest in six years * GB Dec Ind o/p -0.2% m/m, 0.5% y/y vs prev 0.0% rvsd/1.1%. 0.1%0.7% exp * GB Dec Mfg o/p 0.1% m/m, 2.4% y/y vs prev 0.8%/3.0%. -0.1%/2.0% exp * CH Jan Jobless rate unadj 3.5% vs 3.4%. 3.5% exp. Adj 3.1% vs 3.2%. 3.2% exp * CH Jan CPI -0.4% m/m, -0.5% y/y vs prev -0.5%/-0.3%. 0.6/-0.7% exp * Norway Jan core CPI surprises, 2.4% yy vs 2.3% exp, 2.4% prev * PBOC: Fine tune policy in timely manner, keep policy not too tight, or too loose Currency Summaries provided by IFR/BUZZ NY desk EUR/USD: NY walked in under bear pressure. Europe dropped EUR/USD from 1.1335 area towards 1.1275 into NY's open mostly on the back of EUR/GBP's decline to 0.7409. Real money bids in EUR/USD stemmed the slide and an MNI story on Greece then saw the pair spike towards 1.1340. Story quoted 'sources' stating the EU is to propose a 6 month extension for Greece, propose a reorganization of the Troika and table a compromise plan for Greece. The rally faltered quickly though as the market began to realize this proposal likely wasn't the full story. Reuters then reported the EU commission said there is no formal proposal for Greece but that talks are intensive. EUR/USD slipped back near 1.1285. Buyers emerged though as the earlier rise in the USD abated. A slow ascent took hold and the pair sat near 1.1315 late in the day. Action is likely to remain quiet in Asia as the Europe group meeting is tomorrow. Headline risk likely exists. Should the Greek situation turn sourer it's likely EUR/USD will sink and we may see the 2015 low retested. USD/JPY Offers defending the daily Cloud top & the down TL off the Dec & Jan highs at 119.06/16 today were cleared and stops run above 119.25. The surge got to 119.62 in NorAm trading, very nearly completing the 76.4% of the Dec 23 to Jan 16 slide at 119.65. With little hard or clearly bullish news du jour in hand, a bout of light profit-taking ensued, but quickly found bidders by Monday and Friday's 119.22-23 highs. Prices have steadied above there with help from Fed's Williams & Lacker both sounding more convinced about the need for a rate hike by mid-year, regardless of any financial market volatility the higher rates might trigger. A close above the Cloud & the dn TL at 119.06/16 would strengthen the view that the correction from Dec's high is over. Bolstering this case are today's price push past the upper 21-day Bolli and the nascent spreading of those bands following 3-months of contraction. Moreover, this week's range is wholly above the weekly Tenkan at 118.19; this after the Tenkan had been capping rallies most of last month. EUR/JPY may post its first close above the 21-DMA since Dec 12 today. 135.35 Feb 4 high is nearby into key EU-Greece meetings. EUR/GBP ran into resistance at 0.7445, in early NY, after EUR elicited a boost from a report on proposals for a six month extension to Greece, the reports were later denied and the cross moved back to trade in a 0.7416/34 range in NY, ending the session at 0.7420. The Greek bailout adding to the cross weakness as growth and interest rate divergence between the EZ and UK continues to weigh on EUR/GBP. GBP/USD remained firm despite slightly slower industrial output in Dec, UK Mfg output beat f/c & Nov releases were revised upward. GBP/USD rose in NY, reaching a high at 1.5276 before reversing to end the session at 1.5254. Despite the positive growth data, UK elections, the fate of Greece and a potential US rate liftoff in June weigh on the pounds prospects as GBP volatility, particularly vs the euro moves higher. USD/CHF: Despite a flurry of headlines regarding Greece, on the eve of key EU-Greek meetings Wed & Thurs, EUR/CHF posted a fairly quiet inside day. Markets were generally in a risk-on mode, which is a positive environment for this cross. There were also rumblings in the press about the Swiss budget deficit having widened unexpectedly last qtr, before the SNB let the EUR/CHF floor break. Deficits have not been an issue for the rich country. In fact, the country's govt bond mkt is too small to make QE a real option for fighting the franc's rise. Bad news on the economy after the floor break, deeply negative depo rates and a bounce in the O/S EUR have reduced the amount the SNB has spent on intervention since Jan 15. Note the SMI was the weakest of the key EA/NorAm stock markets today. USD/CHF remains in a holding pattern largely below the 200-DMA, last at 0.9309. Fed's Lacker and Williams both kept the rate hike conversation warm today, but this did little for or against Tsys, which are bracing the refunding supply further out the curve. USD/CHF's lack of meaningful dips away from the 200-DMA suggests pressure is building for more gains. USD/CAD opened Noram marts 1.2485, +20 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2451/97; AUD/CAD -0.2% at 0.9700, DXY -0.23%. Noram trade opened in ambivalent mood with spot stuck 1.2450/00 inspiring no one. Pressure on oil overseas, Brent crude opening -0.09%, WTI -0.96%, put an underlying bid in USD/CAD and early bank reports noted CAD/JPY selling in Asia, funds buying USD/CAD dips. Oil slipped further, Brent now -3%, WTI -5.1% - an EIA report forecasting supply gluts in H1 2014 doing the damage. Gold and base metals tracked lower and the buck was paid at 1.2538 AM highs. We held 10/40 into the afternoon when BoC Dep Gov Carolyn Wilkins talked about output gap that prompted 1.2575 paid, the oil slide took us to 1.2625 session highs AUD/USD couldn't stray too far from the 200-HMA for NY trading. Early on pair the pair sat just beneath the 200-HMA. A quick spike to 0.7800/10 resistance (in sympathy with EUR/USD's lift) met sellers. A steady decline took hold with s-t macros being noted sellers and the pair slipped to a 0.7747 low. No further losses were possible as the USD's lift abated and bids into the Feb 5 low combined to stem the drop. Another lift above the 200-HMA ensued but the pair slipped back near 0.7765 late in the day. Traders are reluctant to push the pair too far as key OZ data is due. The Oz Jan jobs report is due Feb 12. It's likely the pair will stick to the tight range until then. Should the number come in weak then we're likely to see a retest of the 2015 low into the weekend. NZD/USD: A tight range held for the pair in NY trading. Early action saw the slide begun in Europe persist as the USD was generally firm. NY walked in with NZD/USD near 0.7390. An initial dip saw 0.7380 approached but bears ran out of gas. The USD's rise halted and AUD/NZD probed the 1.0450/90 support zone. NZD/USD lifted to 0.7425 on that but most of those gains were given back as the pair sate near 0.7400 late in the day. Quiet ranges are likely for NZD/USD as there is no NZ data to cue off of. Instead traders are likely to look to AUD jobs data for direction. A weak jobs report might have a knock-on effect to NZD. We might then see the pair try and break support in the 0.7290/0.7925 area. LATAM: Commodity prices reverted to weakness pulling LatAm currencies down with them. USD/MXN reacting to the steep drop in oil (CLc1 -5%) moved from early session lows by 14.7900 to highs by 14.9890 before moving a touch lower to 14.95 as the NY session ends. USD/MXN has resistance at 14.9944 at the upper 21-d Bolli and 15.0640 the Jan 30/ multiyear high. A move above 15.064 eyes 15.1549 Banxico's daily intervention level and 15.19 the daily high on Mar 12 '09. USD/BRL moved to highs not seen since Dec 2004 as trader's exited risk en masse. USD/BRL moved to a high just shy of 2.84 before reversing near days end to 2.83. Confidence in FinMin Levy's ability to restore fiscal balance is dwindling as low growth and high inflation continue to dog Brazilian economy. Institutional investors are beginning to question the BCB's 6.5% peg and see further losses in the Bovespa and erosion in the BRL. USD/CLP rallied as well, ending the NY session at 526.85 near high s of the day. Weak Chinese data pushed copper lower and the broad risk off tone kept the CLP on the back foot. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open higher on Wednesday after risk aversion struck in early London following the release of China's monetary report for Q4 2014. The words that the PBOC will maintain its "policy continuity and stability" was taken as ruling out an early rate cut after the soft China CPI/PPI data. AUD/USD dropped like a stone after earlier short covering efforts saw the pair reach 0.7842 in Asia. AUD/USD was immediately under pressure in early London and down 1% from its high at one stage as the report got airplay across dealing desks. The AUD/USD move lower provided immediate support for USD/AXJ with KRW NDFs pushed back to 1100 while USD/SGD rallied to 1.3570. Moves in other USD/AXJ pairs through NDF and OTC markets were more circumspect. Crude was the other big mover overnight falling over 4.0% at one stage which also served to keep USD/AXJ firm and elevated. USD/KRW traded a 1088.1-1095 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1089.7. The Kospi closed down 0.57%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3525-1.3542 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3536. The Straits Times closed up 0.47%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5580-3.5840 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.5810. The KLSE index closed down 0.0%. USD/IDR traded a 12640-12670 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12665. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12644. The IDX Composite closed down 0.5%. USD/PHP traded a 44.29-43 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.31. The PSE closed down 0.75%. USD/THB traded a 32.58-61 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.61. The Set closed down 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 31.46-51 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.50. The Taiex closed down 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1295 slightly lower than the previous 6.1311 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2405-6.2475 range; last at 6.2416. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2465 - range 6.2420-6.2517. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3640-6.3660. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.5%. USD/INR traded a 61.925-62.20 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 62.19. The Sensex closed up 0.45%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 11 Feb 00:30 AU Invest Housing Finance 11 Feb 00:30 AU Housing Finance [The week ahead - Central banks, EZ GDP, US Retail Sales and Aus payrolls] [Central banks] Surprise central bank easing and shifts in Fed expectations have been the main drivers of all markets and this week the market will keep a close eye on Sweden's Riksbank rate decision on Thursday. Surprisingly hot inflation data has the market expecting "no change" - but according to UBS - Riksbank has explicitly warned that quantitative options may at least be pre-announced at this week's meeting. RBA Governor Stevens speaks on Friday and the market will pay close attention for hints on future rate cuts and what is the current RBA's "comfort level" for the AUD/USD. On Wednesday the Bank of England will release their Quarterly Inflation Report - market will pay close attention to any change in growth and inflation forecasts for clues when the BOE will move on rates. [Key data in the week ahead] It is a fairly quiet calendar of US data in the week ahead, as the very strong US payroll report on Friday should continue to resonate and impact markets for the week ahead. US Retail Sales on Thursday is expected to be minus 0.5% - but ex-gas and autos a 0.4% rise is expected. On Friday UoM sentiment is expected to remain at the very strong 98.1 reading. The key data points for the EZ will be German CPI on Thursday which is expected to remain at minus 0.30% Y/Y and EZ Q4 GDP on Friday which is expected to come in at plus 0.8% Y/Y. In AUS - Housing and Investor Finance Wednesday and the key Aus employment report on Thursday. The market is expecting the Aus jobs to be plus 5k and the unemployment rate to nudge up to 6.2% from 6.1%. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com [John Noonan's Technical view as at 8th February 2015] (S&P) Very strong price action Tuesday to Thursday resulted in key short-term moving averages ending the week lined up in a bullish formation - ready to start trending higher again. The S&P just missed completing a bullish outside week reversal - but a close above the previous double-top at 2064 would confirm the trend higher is in place and target the all-time high at 2093. {Last 2,055} (DAX) continues to trend higher, but the moving average study suggests the trend might be losing momentum. The ascending 10-dma has held on pullbacks since Jan 15 and that reading will come in around 10815 on Monday. A break below that level would be a warning that the trend higher is ready to pause and a daily close below the 20-dma at 10490 would confirm a correction is underway. A break above 1,985 would reignite momentum higher. {Last 10,846} (ASX) started trending higher at the end of the previous week and the trend decisively intensified through the past week. The 5, 10 and 20-dma's are lined up in a very bullish formation and the trend is showing no signs its ready to slow down. Resistance is found at the June 2008 bounce high at 5,980 while short-term support is found at the 10-dma around 5,690. A break below the 10-day MA would warn the trend higher is losing momentum. {Last 5,820} (Gold) The technical picture for gold looked very strong heading into the last week of January, but the picture has turned quite ugly since. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are starting to align in a bearish formation and the price action on Friday was particularly bearish. Gold broke and closed below previous strong support at 1,245/1,255 and tested decent support around 1,225/1,230. This level contains the 50% retracement of the 1,142/1,306 2015 low/high and the 50-dma. A break and close below 1,225 targets 1,205/1,215 where the 100-dma and 61.8 of the aforementioned move are found. {Last 1,234} (Lon Copper) The technical picture on London Copper has significantly improved since the end of the previous week. The break and close above the 20-dma at 5,636 confirms the trend lower has ended for the time being. Resistance is found at 5,805 and a break above that level may indicate copper is ready to correct to the 38.2 of the 7,212/5,339 move at 6,055. A break below the 10-dma at 5,565 would warn the trend lower could resume at any time. {Last 5,650} (Brent Crude) This is what we wrote last week when Brent Crude was 52.99: "The short-term picture turned decidedly bullish Friday - after Brent completed a bullish outside week reversal. The break and close above the 20-dma confirms the trend lower is over for the time being and a correction towards the descending 50-dma at 59.50 is underway." That call pretty much played out exactly - with the high being 59.06. The 5, 10 and 20-dma's are now lined up in a bullish formation and only a break and close below the 20-dma at 51.00 would warn the trend lower is set to resume. Resistance is found at 63.70 and a break above that level targets very strong resistance around 72 where the 100-dma and 38.2 of the 115.71/45.19 move converge {Last 57.80} [FX} (EUR/USD) has stopped trending lower for the time-being, as the 5-dma has crossed above the 10-dma. The descending 20-dma was very good resistance on rallies last week and a close above that reading would suggest a strong correction higher is underway. The 20-dma came in at 1.1470 on Friday and will likely come in around 1.1450 on Monday. The close below the 10-dma (1.1345 on Friday) was bearish and if support levels formed between 1.1260/1.1300 give way - the trend lower will likely resume and another test of the trend low at 1.1098 will be on the cards. {Last 1.1312} (USD/JPY) finally broke and closed above stubborn resistance at 118.90, but fell just short of breaking above the top of the daily ichimoku cloud - which came in at 119.27 on Friday. The top of the i-Cloud comes in at 119.25 on Monday and then descends to 119.05 for the rest of the week. A daily close above the cloud-top would be bullish and target strong resistance between 120.75/85. {Last 119.14} (AUD/USD) The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are still lined up in a bearish formation, but the 5-dma has started to ascend - which suggests the trend is losing momentum. Key resistance is found at the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8295/0.7627 move at 0.7882 - which was validated Friday when price action topped at 0.7877. Support found at 0.7720/30 - a break below that window would suggest the trend lower is revving up again. {Last 0.7805} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12760 12820 12790 12810-12825 N/A USD/JPY 119.62 118.40 119.42 INR 62.39 62.70 62.47 62.67-69 N/A EUR/USD 1.1346 1.1273 1.1322 KRW 1093.5 1101.5 1095.5 1100-1101 N/A EUR/JPY 135.29 134.05 135.19 MYR 3.5890 3.5920 3.5860 3.5870-90 N/A GBP/USD 1.5276 1.5197 1.5252 PHP 44.41 44.50 44.45 44.44-46 N/A USD/CAD 1.2625 1.2451 1.2587 TWD 31.54 31.62 31.56 31.61-63 N/A AUD/USD 0.7842 0.7747 0.7770 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1610 6.1590-10 NZD/USD 0.7440 0.7383 0.7402 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2720-40 USD/SGD 1.3570 1.3525 1.3550 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3750-70 USD/THB 32.65 32.58 32.63 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17869 +140 +0.79 10-year 2.00% 1.98% S&P 500 2069 +22 +1.09 2-year 0.66% 0.655% NASDAQ 4788 +62 +1.31 30-year 2.58% 2.55% FTSE 6829 -8 -0.12 Spot Gold($) 1235.00 1239.10 DAX 10754 +90 +0.85 Nymex 50.93 52.53 Nikkei 17652 -59 -0.33 Brent 57.05 58.00 (Reporting by Peter Whitley & John Noonan)