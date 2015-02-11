SYDNEY, Feb 12 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday Night * Greece EU have agreement "in principle" - CNBC * Fed's Fisher easing inflation should not delay rate hike,, strong dollar, low oil remain net positives, could take until 2030 to sell bonds return portfolio to normal size * BoE's Furse warns of possible shocks from shrinking market liquidity * BOJ's Sato sees continued moderate recovery, sees risk of sharp rise in yields if inflation picks up * Greece, EU, IMF officials discussed "bridge agreement" (Greek official) * Dijsselbloem: Any changes to Greek deal must conform to troika pact * EU summit won't be able to make decisions on Greece, will take more than 24hrs to evaluate proposals * US Federal Budget, $ Jan -18b, f/c -10.0b, 2.0b-prev * MX Industrial Output YY Dec 3%, f/c 2.81%, 1.90%-prev * MX Industrial Output MM Dec -0.3%, f/c 0.33%, 0.30%-prev * BR Retail Sales MM Dec -2.6%, f/c -0.5%, 1.50%-prev * BR Retail Sales YY Dec 0.3%, f/c 2.6%, 1.00%-prev * Reuters Poll - expect first US rate hike in June '15, some see delay to Q3 * Reuters Poll 1 in 4 chance Greece leaves the EZ this year (economists) * Reuters Poll EZ inflation to avg -0.5% in Q1 '15, -0.4% in Q2, -0.2% in Q3 * Reuters Poll First BOE rate hike expected in Q4 2015 * Fonterra submits tender offer to Shenzhen SEx to acquire up to 20% of Beingmate Baby & Child Food * US money market assets increased by USD 7.73b in latest week (iMoneyNet) * Norway Q4 GDP +0.9% q/q vs +0.4% exp Currency Summaries provided by IFR/BUZZ NY desk EUR/USD opened NY 1.1304 -18 pips vs last night's close, having traded 1.1289/1.1331. NY continued with a similar attitude, traded 1.1280/1.1321 and hands off to Sydney c 1.1302. Event risk from the Greek debt discussions is uppermost on everyone's minds and no one is adding to risk exposure until we get some firm indications on how they're going to go down. Positive remarks from the OECD after chatting with Tsipras buoyed sentiment but negative comments from the German camp negated them. The talks are not likely to get far tomorrow as the G20 meeting is focused mainly on Ukraine, terrorism, ISIL, Boko Haram et al. USD/JPY topside breakout extended Wed beyond some barriers and exporter offers at 120, eventually running into resistance by the down TL from the Dec 23 and Jan 2 high at 120.48 and offers at 120.50. Fed speakers again reinforced the notion that rate hikes are coming this year, but USD/JPY's rise was buoyed far more by techs & N225 futures than by USD-JPY yield spreads. Those futures have got as high as 18,010 today vs the Dec peak at 18,115. A breakout above the Abenomics high (cash at 18,030) would be bullish for USD/JPY, but raises the question of which mkt is leading. BOJ's Sato said today that QQE is working, but said mkt concerns about fiscal policy and inflation could undermine their efforts to keep JGB yields depressed. In any event, the Dec 23 high at 120.82 is next beyond the c120.50 offers. EUR/JPY remains on track to retrace 38.2% of the Dec-Jan slide at 137.65. Machine Orders from Japan tonight. EUR/GBP cross erased a 0.7400 option barrier before tripping stops below 0.7395 en route to a 7-yr low at 0.7385 during early European trading. The euro is under pressure as bailout talks between Greece & the EU draw on. Cable has been gaining as recent UK data has been positive; UK growth & rate outlook favor GBP. A Reuter's poll sees the BOE lifting rates in Q4 2015, while the EZ will be in the middle of its QE program. 0.7321, 2008 low, 0.72, 0.7143 are among bear targets ahead. The cross rallied in NY closing at 0.7420. GBP/USD moved to an early high at 1.5300 as GBP benefitted from pre-BoE Inflation Report chatter; the BOE's QIR is to be released Thursday. While BoE is expected to highlight near-term UK deflation risk, there is speculation that it might tout a shorter time for UK CPI inflation to return to its 2% target beyond. Despite a broad rally in the USD, cable remained near flat for most of the session ending the day at 1.5240 down 0.1%. GBP/USD finds support at the 10-DMA by 1.5181. USD/CHF and EUR/CHF pairs have gone into holding patterns this month; former largely below the 200-DMA at 0.9306 last, and latter below the 1.0651 initial post-floor-break recovery high and close to a suspected new SNB lower trading band by 1.0500. EU-Greece meetings may not come to much this week, despite the build-up, thus major risk-on/off flows from them may also be moderate until a more decisive meeting is held on Monday. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2625, +38 pips vs the close. O/N range 1.2572/1.2646; AUD/CAD -0.3% 0.9755, DXY +0.2%. Noram range 1.2606/97 with a few whipsaws in between. Bank traders noted only light corporate offers on the way up (2s & 3s) and no interest on the subsequent collapse below opening levels. Custodian banks noted only modest real money selling interest despite rumours of "huge" 1.2700 offer. With the benefit of hindsight most of the price action tracked oil futures and was dominated by algos, leveraged players and HFs chasing prices. There was no first tier Noram data today, we're told Corporate Canada have been hedging out 12-18 months above 1.26. Also heard some hedges (short USD) were lifted yesterday and Monday on the dip into 1.24s. USD/CAD heads to Sydney handover at 1.2640, Brent minus 1.5% AUD/USD suffered a one-two punch during European and NY trade. Just ahead of NY's open the SMH ran a story quoting Bell Potter's Aitken forecasting AUD/USD to hit 0.6800. The pair dropped from the 0.7770 area towards 0.7715 before bouncing near 0.7735 as NY opened. An early lift saw old support near 0.7750 tested but it turned to resistance and bears took over again. Broad based USD strength then added weight to the pair. As USD/JPY broke above 120.00, AUD/USD slid to a new low of 0.7694. Bids into hourly support near 0.7685/90 halted the slide and the pair sat near 0.7715 late in the day. Traders now turn their focus to the AUS jobs report. A weak print will likely see bears up their game. Yield spreads are then likely to narrow further and pressure AUD/USD to the downside. A break of 0.7627 then opens the door to 0.7180/0.7240 support. NZD/USD got hit in sympathy with AUD just ahead of NY's open. NZD/USD stood near 0.7400 as NY got going and bear pressure was applied almost immediately. Broad based USD strength saw commodities trade heavy. This allowed NZD/USD to add to overnight losses. The pair dipped near the 10-DMA and hit a low of 0.7360. The 10-DMA has been limiting losses and did so again as the pair bounced towards 0.7395. The bounce stalled though and news that Fonterra put out a tender offer for 20% of Beingmate Baby & Child Food Company weighed a bit. Late in the day the pair sat near 0.7385. AUS jobs report driver today. LATAM: The rout in EM continued. Weak commodity prices and continued uncertainty over the fate of Greece saw further exits from the LatAm/EM space. Fed's Fisher on the wires reiterating his call for a US rate hike. USD/MXN rallied above multiple resistance levels, moving to a new high at 15.15 before reversing to 15.12 as the NY session ends. Mexican IP data came in sideways with y/y beating and m/m data missing, with Nov data revise higher. Today's high at 15.1555 is just above Banxico's intervention level at 15.1549. The level for tomorrow's intervention is 15.3366. USD/BRL once again moved to new multi-year highs, this time at 2.8821, before reversing to 2.8650 as the NY session ends. Brazilian retail sales data disappointed; increasing sentiment that Brazil is moving toward recession. Brazil's persistent inflation prohibits the BCB from cutting rates in an attempt to stir growth. USD/CLP rallied to 631.80 before reversing to 630 as copper weakened with the weak global econ outlook. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is sharply higher at the NY close with the reasons not all that obvious. It was not just weakness in AXJ but in Latam and EEMEA with USD/JPY perhaps the main driver as it takes out the barrier at 120 to be up 0.7% on the day. MYR NDFs got a double hit from the sliding crude oil which was down around 3.0% at one stage - last down 1.2%. KRW NDFs raced to 1111 in what appears to be an exaggerated move trying to keep pace with USD/JPY strength. Just out from the NY close USD/AXJ complex eased as EZ FinMin meeting came to a conclusion. EUR/USD last up tiny on the day paring modest earlier losses. Commentary on Greece was somewhat confusing with no real deal on the table. USD/KRW traded a 1095.6-1098.7 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1097.7. The Kospi closed up 0.5%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3549-1.3586 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3583. The Straits Times closed up 0.3%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5835-3.6025 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.5975. The KLSE index closed down 0.67%. USD/IDR traded a 12690-12715 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12710. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12700. The IDX Composite closed up 0.3%. USD/PHP traded a 44.30-40 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.30. The PSE closed down 0.5%. USD/THB traded a 32.61-655 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.64. The Set closed up 0.6%. USD/TWD traded a 31.473-539 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.51. The Taiex closed up 0.7%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1315 slightly lower than the previous 6.1295 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2403-6.2450 range; last at 6.2427. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2475 - range 6.2440-6.2565. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3680-6.3700. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.5%. USD/INR traded a 62.115-62.30 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.26. The Sensex closed up 0.5%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 12 Feb 23:50 JP Machinery Orders 12 Feb 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price 12 Feb 00:30 AU Employment 12 Feb 00:30 AU Unemployment Rate 12 Feb 00:30 AU Full Time Employment 12 Feb 00:30 AU Participation Rate 12 Feb 04:00 MY GDP 12 Feb 04:00 MY Net Portfolio Flow 12 Feb 04:00 MY Current Account 12 Feb 08:00 PH Central Bank Policy 12 Feb 12:00 IN Manufacturing Output 12 Feb 12:00 IN Consumer Price Index 12 Feb 12:00 IN Industrial Output [The week ahead - Central banks, EZ GDP, US Retail Sales and Aus payrolls] [Central banks] Surprise central bank easing and shifts in Fed expectations have been the main drivers of all markets and this week the market will keep a close eye on Sweden's Riksbank rate decision on Thursday. Surprisingly hot inflation data has the market expecting "no change" - but according to UBS - Riksbank has explicitly warned that quantitative options may at least be pre-announced at this week's meeting. RBA Governor Stevens speaks on Friday and the market will pay close attention for hints on future rate cuts and what is the current RBA's "comfort level" for the AUD/USD. [Key data in the week ahead] It is a fairly quiet calendar of US data in the week ahead, as the very strong US payroll report on Friday should continue to resonate and impact markets for the week ahead. US Retail Sales on Thursday is expected to be minus 0.5% - but ex-gas and autos a 0.4% rise is expected. On Friday UoM sentiment is expected to remain at the very strong 98.1 reading. The key data points for the EZ will be German CPI on Thursday which is expected to remain at minus 0.30% Y/Y and EZ Q4 GDP on Friday which is expected to come in at plus 0.8% Y/Y. In AUS key Aus employment report on Thursday. The market is expecting the Aus jobs to be plus 5k and the unemployment rate to nudge up to 6.2% from 6.1%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12800 12965 12810 12920-12950 N/A USD/JPY 120.48 119.29 120.47 INR 62.52 62.82 62.60 62.72-75 N/A EUR/USD 1.1348 1.1279 1.1336 KRW 1101 1111.5 1102 1107.7-08.5 N/A EUR/JPY 136.67 135.05 136.53 MYR 3.6090 3.6350 3.6155 3.6295-15 N/A GBP/USD 1.5300 1.5220 1.5229 PHP 44.42 44.57 44.44 44.45-47 N/A USD/CAD 1.2697 1.2572 1.2630 TWD 31.56 31.66 31.59 31.61-62 N/A AUD/USD 0.7795 0.7694 0.7718 CNY 1-mth 6.1615 6.1590 6.1580-00 NZD/USD 0.7448 0.7352 0.7365 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2700-30 USD/SGD 1.3627 1.3549 1.3610 CNY 1-yr 6.3800 6.3730 6.3780-10 USD/THB 32.68 32.61 32.66 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17862 -7 -0.04 10-year 2.02% 2.00% S&P 500 2069 +0 +0.02 2-year 0.67% 0.66% NASDAQ 4801 +13 +0.28 30-year 2.59% 2.58% FTSE 6818 -11 -0.16 Spot Gold($) 1218.50 1235.00 DAX 10752 -2 -0.02 Nymex 49.37 50.93 Nikkei 17652 Mkt Clsd Brent 55.19 57.05