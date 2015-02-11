SYDNEY, Feb 12 (IFR) -
Headlines from Wednesday Night
* Greece EU have agreement "in principle" - CNBC
* Fed's Fisher easing inflation should not delay rate hike,, strong dollar, low
oil remain net positives, could take until 2030 to sell bonds return portfolio
to normal size
* BoE's Furse warns of possible shocks from shrinking market liquidity
* BOJ's Sato sees continued moderate recovery, sees risk of sharp rise in yields
if inflation picks up
* Greece, EU, IMF officials discussed "bridge agreement" (Greek official)
* Dijsselbloem: Any changes to Greek deal must conform to troika pact
* EU summit won't be able to make decisions on Greece, will take more than 24hrs
to evaluate proposals
* US Federal Budget, $ Jan -18b, f/c -10.0b, 2.0b-prev
* MX Industrial Output YY Dec 3%, f/c 2.81%, 1.90%-prev
* MX Industrial Output MM Dec -0.3%, f/c 0.33%, 0.30%-prev
* BR Retail Sales MM Dec -2.6%, f/c -0.5%, 1.50%-prev
* BR Retail Sales YY Dec 0.3%, f/c 2.6%, 1.00%-prev
* Reuters Poll - expect first US rate hike in June '15, some see delay to Q3
* Reuters Poll 1 in 4 chance Greece leaves the EZ this year (economists)
* Reuters Poll EZ inflation to avg -0.5% in Q1 '15, -0.4% in Q2, -0.2% in Q3
* Reuters Poll First BOE rate hike expected in Q4 2015
* Fonterra submits tender offer to Shenzhen SEx to acquire up to 20% of
Beingmate Baby & Child Food
* US money market assets increased by USD 7.73b in latest week (iMoneyNet)
* Norway Q4 GDP +0.9% q/q vs +0.4% exp
Currency Summaries provided by IFR/BUZZ NY desk
EUR/USD opened NY 1.1304 -18 pips vs last night's close, having traded
1.1289/1.1331. NY continued with a similar attitude, traded 1.1280/1.1321 and
hands off to Sydney c 1.1302. Event risk from the Greek debt discussions is
uppermost on everyone's minds and no one is adding to risk exposure until we get
some firm indications on how they're going to go down. Positive remarks from the
OECD after chatting with Tsipras buoyed sentiment but negative comments from the
German camp negated them. The talks are not likely to get far tomorrow as the
G20 meeting is focused mainly on Ukraine, terrorism, ISIL, Boko Haram et al.
USD/JPY topside breakout extended Wed beyond some barriers and exporter offers
at 120, eventually running into resistance by the down TL from the Dec 23 and
Jan 2 high at 120.48 and offers at 120.50. Fed speakers again reinforced the
notion that rate hikes are coming this year, but USD/JPY's rise was buoyed far
more by techs & N225 futures than by USD-JPY yield spreads. Those futures have
got as high as 18,010 today vs the Dec peak at 18,115. A breakout above the
Abenomics high (cash at 18,030) would be bullish for USD/JPY, but raises the
question of which mkt is leading. BOJ's Sato said today that QQE is working, but
said mkt concerns about fiscal policy and inflation could undermine their
efforts to keep JGB yields depressed. In any event, the Dec 23 high at 120.82 is
next beyond the c120.50 offers. EUR/JPY remains on track to retrace 38.2% of the
Dec-Jan slide at 137.65. Machine Orders from Japan tonight.
EUR/GBP cross erased a 0.7400 option barrier before tripping stops below 0.7395
en route to a 7-yr low at 0.7385 during early European trading. The euro is
under pressure as bailout talks between Greece & the EU draw on. Cable has been
gaining as recent UK data has been positive; UK growth & rate outlook favor GBP.
A Reuter's poll sees the BOE lifting rates in Q4 2015, while the EZ will be in
the middle of its QE program. 0.7321, 2008 low, 0.72, 0.7143 are among bear
targets ahead. The cross rallied in NY closing at 0.7420. GBP/USD moved to an
early high at 1.5300 as GBP benefitted from pre-BoE Inflation Report chatter;
the BOE's QIR is to be released Thursday. While BoE is expected to highlight
near-term UK deflation risk, there is speculation that it might tout a shorter
time for UK CPI inflation to return to its 2% target beyond. Despite a broad
rally in the USD, cable remained near flat for most of the session ending the
day at 1.5240 down 0.1%. GBP/USD finds support at the 10-DMA by 1.5181.
USD/CHF and EUR/CHF pairs have gone into holding patterns this month; former
largely below the 200-DMA at 0.9306 last, and latter below the 1.0651 initial
post-floor-break recovery high and close to a suspected new SNB lower trading
band by 1.0500. EU-Greece meetings may not come to much this week, despite the
build-up, thus major risk-on/off flows from them may also be moderate until a
more decisive meeting is held on Monday.
USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2625, +38 pips vs the close. O/N range 1.2572/1.2646;
AUD/CAD -0.3% 0.9755, DXY +0.2%. Noram range 1.2606/97 with a few whipsaws in
between. Bank traders noted only light corporate offers on the way up (2s & 3s)
and no interest on the subsequent collapse below opening levels. Custodian banks
noted only modest real money selling interest despite rumours of "huge" 1.2700
offer. With the benefit of hindsight most of the price action tracked oil
futures and was dominated by algos, leveraged players and HFs chasing prices.
There was no first tier Noram data today, we're told Corporate Canada have been
hedging out 12-18 months above 1.26. Also heard some hedges (short USD) were
lifted yesterday and Monday on the dip into 1.24s. USD/CAD heads to Sydney
handover at 1.2640, Brent minus 1.5%
AUD/USD suffered a one-two punch during European and NY trade. Just ahead of
NY's open the SMH ran a story quoting Bell Potter's Aitken forecasting AUD/USD
to hit 0.6800. The pair dropped from the 0.7770 area towards 0.7715 before
bouncing near 0.7735 as NY opened. An early lift saw old support near 0.7750
tested but it turned to resistance and bears took over again. Broad based USD
strength then added weight to the pair. As USD/JPY broke above 120.00, AUD/USD
slid to a new low of 0.7694. Bids into hourly support near 0.7685/90 halted the
slide and the pair sat near 0.7715 late in the day. Traders now turn their focus
to the AUS jobs report. A weak print will likely see bears up their game. Yield
spreads are then likely to narrow further and pressure AUD/USD to the downside.
A break of 0.7627 then opens the door to 0.7180/0.7240 support.
NZD/USD got hit in sympathy with AUD just ahead of NY's open. NZD/USD stood near
0.7400 as NY got going and bear pressure was applied almost immediately. Broad
based USD strength saw commodities trade heavy. This allowed NZD/USD to add to
overnight losses. The pair dipped near the 10-DMA and hit a low of 0.7360. The
10-DMA has been limiting losses and did so again as the pair bounced towards
0.7395. The bounce stalled though and news that Fonterra put out a tender offer
for 20% of Beingmate Baby & Child Food Company weighed a bit. Late in the day
the pair sat near 0.7385. AUS jobs report driver today.
LATAM: The rout in EM continued. Weak commodity prices and continued uncertainty
over the fate of Greece saw further exits from the LatAm/EM space. Fed's Fisher
on the wires reiterating his call for a US rate hike. USD/MXN rallied above
multiple resistance levels, moving to a new high at 15.15 before reversing to
15.12 as the NY session ends. Mexican IP data came in sideways with y/y beating
and m/m data missing, with Nov data revise higher. Today's high at 15.1555 is
just above Banxico's intervention level at 15.1549. The level for tomorrow's
intervention is 15.3366. USD/BRL once again moved to new multi-year highs, this
time at 2.8821, before reversing to 2.8650 as the NY session ends. Brazilian
retail sales data disappointed; increasing sentiment that Brazil is moving
toward recession. Brazil's persistent inflation prohibits the BCB from cutting
rates in an attempt to stir growth. USD/CLP rallied to 631.80 before reversing
to 630 as copper weakened with the weak global econ outlook.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ is sharply higher at the NY close with the reasons not all that obvious.
It was not just weakness in AXJ but in Latam and EEMEA with USD/JPY perhaps the
main driver as it takes out the barrier at 120 to be up 0.7% on the day. MYR
NDFs got a double hit from the sliding crude oil which was down around 3.0% at
one stage - last down 1.2%. KRW NDFs raced to 1111 in what appears to be an
exaggerated move trying to keep pace with USD/JPY strength. Just out from the NY
close USD/AXJ complex eased as EZ FinMin meeting came to a conclusion. EUR/USD
last up tiny on the day paring modest earlier losses. Commentary on Greece was
somewhat confusing with no real deal on the table.
USD/KRW traded a 1095.6-1098.7 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1097.7. The
Kospi closed up 0.5%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3549-1.3586 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3583. The
Straits Times closed up 0.3%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.5835-3.6025 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.5975. The
KLSE index closed down 0.67%.
USD/IDR traded a 12690-12715 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12710. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12700. The IDX Composite
closed up 0.3%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.30-40 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.30. The PSE
closed down 0.5%.
USD/THB traded a 32.61-655 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.64. The Set
closed up 0.6%.
USD/TWD traded a 31.473-539 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.51. The Taiex
closed up 0.7%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1315 slightly lower than the previous
6.1295 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2403-6.2450 range; last at 6.2427. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2475 - range 6.2440-6.2565. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.3680-6.3700. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.5%.
USD/INR traded a 62.115-62.30 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.26. The
Sensex closed up 0.5%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
12 Feb 23:50 JP Machinery Orders
12 Feb 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price
12 Feb 00:30 AU Employment
12 Feb 00:30 AU Unemployment Rate
12 Feb 00:30 AU Full Time
Employment
12 Feb 00:30 AU Participation Rate
12 Feb 04:00 MY GDP
12 Feb 04:00 MY Net Portfolio
Flow
12 Feb 04:00 MY Current Account
12 Feb 08:00 PH Central Bank Policy
12 Feb 12:00 IN Manufacturing
Output
12 Feb 12:00 IN Consumer Price Index
12 Feb 12:00 IN Industrial Output
[The week ahead - Central banks, EZ GDP, US Retail Sales and Aus payrolls]
[Central banks] Surprise central bank easing and shifts in Fed expectations have
been the main drivers of all markets and this week the market will keep a close
eye on Sweden's Riksbank rate decision on Thursday. Surprisingly hot inflation
data has the market expecting "no change" - but according to UBS - Riksbank has
explicitly warned that quantitative options may at least be pre-announced at
this week's meeting. RBA Governor Stevens speaks on Friday and the market will
pay close attention for hints on future rate cuts and what is the current RBA's
"comfort level" for the AUD/USD.
[Key data in the week ahead] It is a fairly quiet calendar of US data in the
week ahead, as the very strong US payroll report on Friday should continue to
resonate and impact markets for the week ahead. US Retail Sales on Thursday is
expected to be minus 0.5% - but ex-gas and autos a 0.4% rise is expected. On
Friday UoM sentiment is expected to remain at the very strong 98.1 reading. The
key data points for the EZ will be German CPI on Thursday which is expected to
remain at minus 0.30% Y/Y and EZ Q4 GDP on Friday which is expected to come in
at plus 0.8% Y/Y. In AUS key Aus employment report on Thursday. The market is
expecting the Aus jobs to be plus 5k and the unemployment rate to nudge up to
6.2% from 6.1%. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 12800 12965 12810 12920-12950 N/A USD/JPY 120.48 119.29 120.47
INR 62.52 62.82 62.60 62.72-75 N/A EUR/USD 1.1348 1.1279 1.1336
KRW 1101 1111.5 1102 1107.7-08.5 N/A EUR/JPY 136.67 135.05 136.53
MYR 3.6090 3.6350 3.6155 3.6295-15 N/A GBP/USD 1.5300 1.5220 1.5229
PHP 44.42 44.57 44.44 44.45-47 N/A USD/CAD 1.2697 1.2572 1.2630
TWD 31.56 31.66 31.59 31.61-62 N/A AUD/USD 0.7795 0.7694 0.7718
CNY 1-mth 6.1615 6.1590 6.1580-00 NZD/USD 0.7448 0.7352 0.7365
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2700-30 USD/SGD 1.3627 1.3549 1.3610
CNY 1-yr 6.3800 6.3730 6.3780-10 USD/THB 32.68 32.61 32.66
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17862 -7 -0.04 10-year 2.02% 2.00%
S&P 500 2069 +0 +0.02 2-year 0.67% 0.66%
NASDAQ 4801 +13 +0.28 30-year 2.59% 2.58%
FTSE 6818 -11 -0.16 Spot Gold($) 1218.50 1235.00
DAX 10752 -2 -0.02 Nymex 49.37 50.93
Nikkei 17652 Mkt Clsd Brent 55.19 57.05
(Reporting by Peter Whitley & John Noonan)