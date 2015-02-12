SYDNEY, Feb 13 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * Fed's Fisher U.S. inflation stable, if below target (CNBC) * Italy treasury set to take stake in Monte de Paschi (Treasury source) * Danish central bank "happy" with rate differentials now * EU states (like Germany) look to dilute plans to rein in risky trading * ECB's Weidmann Greece must comply with agreements to get support; any relaxation of agreed targets would be counter-productive * ECB's Constancio Expect to see better growth in ECB March forecasts, at current pace negative output gap would only disappear by 2018 * Germany's Merkel, on Greece, says Europe always aims for compromise * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 304k, f/c 285k, 279k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 289.75k, 293.00k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.354m, f/c 2.393m, 2.405m-prev * US Retail Sales MM Jan -0.8%, f/c -0.5%, -0.9%-prev * US Business Inventories MM Dec 0.1%, f/c 0.2%, 0.2%-prev * CA New Housing Price Index Dec 0.1%, f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev * BR IBC-BR Econ Activity Dec -0.55%, f/c -0.8%, 0.04%-prev * BOE inflation reports shows lower s-t inflation, above 2% target in m-t * BOE Carney: Could cut rates or expand QE if d/side risks to inflation materialize; likely inflation will dip below zero at some point in spring * Swedish C/B cuts repo rates to 0.10%, buys govt bonds for SEK10bln * Swedish C/B prepared to do more at short notice should need arise * Swedish C/B chief: Int rates can go lower if necessary, no goal for crown * GB Jan RICS housing survey 7 vs prev 12 rvsd. 12 exp * EZ Dec Ind O/P 0.0% m/m, -0.2% y/y vs prev 0.1%/-0.8% rvsd. 0.2%/0.3% exp Currency Summaries provided by IFR/BUZZ NY desk EUR/USD spent a somewhat subdued European morning before suddenly coming to life in early NY. The USD had been generally soft leading into the US data but the below f/c results sent the USD tumbling even faster. EUR/USD's reaction was delayed a bit though as it couldn't break 1.1355/60 res. A slight pullback was bought though and stops above that resistance were run. The 200-HMA was pierced and 1.1380 neared before another pullback below 1.1340 took hold. Again the dip was bought but this time more vigorously as US bond yield crumbled. Fierce buying took hold and the pair cleared the 10-DMA and pierced the 21-DMA. Real money sellers building short positions were noted sellers but they were no match for the momentum buying. The pair hit a 1.1423 high before any meaningful pullback was seen. USD/JPY: Damaged o/n on a story about "some" at the BOJ being wary of the utility of a weaker yen took it to 118.60 in a stop-fest that neared the daily Tenkan & 50% of the Feb 2-11 rise at 118.56. Wed & Thur's highs were rejected by the dn TL off the Dec 23 and Jan 2 highs at 120.48, creating pullback vulnerability. After a rebound to 119.88 by the NY open, prices slid again, this time on poor US Claims and Retail Sales data that sent Tsy yields lower. A new session low at 118.51 cracked the Tenkan & 50% Fibo, but not bids at 118.50. Heading toward the NY close, prices are below the Cloud top at 119.00, dimming the mood & leaving a bearish engulfing Candle. EUR/JPY fell back toward the 21-DMA it cleared cleanly Wed for the first time since the Dec 8 multi-year peak. GBP/USD rallied 150 pips to 1.5365 after the release of a relatively hawkish BoE Inflation Report. The BoE sees UK CPI inflation at 1.96% & 2.15% in two & three years' time respectively, compared to respective forecasts of 1.8% and 1.95% in Nov. The pound continued higher, in NY, probing touted option interest by 1.5400 as weaker than expected US retail sales and jobless claims were released. The weak US data moved US rates lower which also weighed on the USD. A ceasefire in Ukraine and rising commodity prices added to the risk off tone of the markets. GBP/USD is ending the NY session near highs of the day at 1.5390. EUR/GBP moved to 7-yr lows at 0.7372 after the BOE QIR. Below 0.7372 EUR/GBP support at 0.7308 the 76.4% Fib of 2007/2008 range. USD/CHF: The franc was the weakest of the majors today, even losing ground to the USD despite much-weaker-than-expected US Claims and Retail Sales data. USD/CHF cleared the 200-DMA at 0.9309 intraday, but held below the Oct 15 swing low at 0.9360 and Feb 2 post-floor-break high at 0.9347. There is growing acceptance of the notion that the deeply negative Swiss rates will be enough to keep the franc subdued. EUR/CHF has been rising steadily since Monday's low and is now back by the Feb 5 high at 1.06425 and the post-floor-break rebound high at 1.0651. While speculation persists that the SNB is targeting a 1.05-1.10 corridor, one French bank today put cyclical fair value at 1.14, though they too target 1.10. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2550, -80 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2545/1.2646; AUD/CAD -1.0% 0.9650, DXY -0.4%. A busier economic data schedule than yesterday, Canadian new house prices +0.1% & Teranet HPI +0.2%, Y/Y +4.7% (-0.2%) was light fare, however US weekly claims which leapt to 304k (f/c 285k) and retail sales at -0.8% (f/c -0.5%) sent the buck tumbling. Noram range 1.2439/1.2569 reveals how we remain wrapped in volatility, traders complaining of lack of liquidity. Whipsaw crude oil prices remain the culprit, Brent heads to the close +4.4%, WTI +5.0%, up between 1.8/2.0% in New York trade. CAD/JPY- has ebbed a tad, 95.23, just a few pips lower than the open, AUD/CAD 0.9669, Aussie ceding roughly 0.25% AUD/USD bears were a bit disappointed in the follow through after weak AUS jobs data. A weak USD saw Europe begin covering shorts and the pair sat near 0.7680 into NY's open. Early action saw hourly support near 0.7665 tested but the dip was bought. The weaker than f/c US data sent the USD tumbling again. Pre-Oz jobs levels were tested. The rise accelerated as US bond yields took a nice dive into Europe's close. AUD/USD spiked to resistance in the 0.7775/85 zone. A rebound for the greenback saw a late day slide and the pair pulled back near 0.7740. Traders now look to RBA Gov. Stevens' speech to the House of Reps' Standing Committee on Economics. Stevens is likely to strike a dovish tone and if AUD is mentioned it's likely to be touted as overvalued again. Bear pressure should then return and we may see post-jobs levels retested. If Stevens can't ignite a bear push a decent short squeeze may take hold. NZD/USD: Europe pushed the pair to a new low after the Oz jobs report but were unable to seriously test support near 0.7285/90. The USD turned soft in Europe's morning & short covering took hold. As NY got going the pair sat near 0.7380. Early action was limited but the soft US data ignited another round of short covering. Resistance in the 0.7440/50 zone ensued. Very little pullback was seen as the USD stayed heavy. The level broke and a quick spike to 0.7486 resistance occurred as US bond yield took a solid hit. Offers into the Jan 28 high and a rebound for the USD saw the pair slip back near 0.7430 late in the day. LATAM: Risk rebounded broadly today as a ceasefire was agreed in Ukraine. The breakout of peace helped lift EM currencies and the LatAm space figured prominently in the rally. USD/MXN moved lower after moving near Banxico's daily intervention level yesterday at 15.1549. USD/MXN put in a low by 14.8670 just above 200-HMA support (14.8667) before ending the NY session at 14.89. Below the 200-HMA, support lies at the 21-DMA by 14.7644. Banxico released minutes of their Jan 30 meeting, the minutes showed a unanimous vote to hold rates steady with the members concerned about the falling price of oil, the weak peso and the normalization of US rates. USD/BRL shrugged off a dubious IBC econ activity beat and moved to a low at 2.6184. The BVSP rallied 1.75% with Petrobras gaining as spending cuts and spinoffs were announced. USD/CLP fell to 622.75 as the general risk rally and rising copper prices weighed on the USD. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is lower across the board overnight on a general easing in risk aversion - some progress on Greece and the ceasefire in Ukraine. Profit taking on US Dollar longs noted with USD/JPY falling sharply after the recycling of a story that some policymakers' were worried over the weak Yen. Much weaker than expected US retail sales however catalyst during NY time zone making the soft US Dollar move more broad based. Even the beleaguered AUD/USD came up for air to finish the day up after its terrible jobs data out during the Asian session. Moves in USD/AXJ a little mixed with this week's rally in USD/TWD NDFs coming to an abrupt end with spot expected to open below 31.30. Moves in USD/KRW tempered with sellers somewhat in short supply compared to other pairs. USD/MYR NDFs remain elevated and above 3.60 despite the soft US Dollar and a near 5% rise in the crude price. After a choppy week and ahead of the long w/e in the US, Asia will most likely play it safe and hug the sidelines. USD/KRW traded an 1104-1109.9 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1109.5. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3580-1.3637 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3615. The Straits Times closed down 0.7%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6040-3.6290 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.6080. The KLSE index closed down 0.55%. USD/IDR traded a 12780-12835 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12780. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12794. The IDX Composite closed up 0.1%. USD/PHP traded a 44.35-45 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.37. The PSE closed up 0.4%. USD/THB traded a 32.63-73 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.70. The Set closed up 0.5%. USD/TWD traded a 31.540-581 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.50. The Taiex closed up 0.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1333 slightly higher than the previous 6.1315 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2432-6.2484 range; last at 6.2454. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2478 - range 6.2435-6.2525. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3690-6.3720. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.5%. USD/INR traded a 62.20-47 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.305. The Sensex closed up 1.0%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 13 Feb 05:00 SG Retail Sales 13 Feb 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 13 Feb 11:30 IN FX Reserves 13 Feb 22:30 AU RBA Gov Stevens testifies before the House of Reps' OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12900 12910 12850 12830-12860 N/A USD/JPY 120.48 118.51 119.15 INR 62.66 62.63 62.37 62.42-47 N/A EUR/USD 1.1423 1.1303 1.1404 KRW 1108 1109.8 1103 1103-1103.5 N/A EUR/JPY 136.70 134.70 135.77 MYR 3.6190 3.6170 3.6030 3.6030-50 N/A GBP/USD 1.5415 1.5210 1.5385 PHP 44.42 44.43 44.33 44.34-36 N/A USD/CAD 1.2646 1.2439 1.2509 TWD 31.58 31.56 31.31 31.32-34 N/A AUD/USD 0.7779 0.7644 0.7734 CNY 1-mth 6.1540 6.1530 6.1520-40 NZD/USD 0.7486 0.7313 0.7426 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2630-86 USD/SGD 1.3637 1.3553 1.3558 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3660-00 USD/THB 32.73 32.605 32.605 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17972 +110 +0.62 10-year 1.99% 2.02% S&P 500 2088 +19 +0.94 2-year 0.63% 0.67% NASDAQ 4858 +57 +1.18 30-year 2.58% 2.59% FTSE 6828 +10 +0.14 Spot Gold($) 1222.50 1218.50 DAX 10920 +168 +1.56 Nymex 51.15 49.37 Nikkei 17980 +327 +1.85 Brent 57.05 55.19 (Reporting by Peter Whitley & John Noonan)