SYDNEY, Feb 16 (IFR) - Headlines from Friday Night * Greece Varoufakis: debt haircut would be cheaper than extension (Der Spiegel) * ECB's Constancio warns of market froth, insufficient grip on shadow banks, important for political agreement to be reached with to stop outflows from banks * REUTERS EXCLUSIVE Rising deposit outflows and precaution behind extra Greek bank ELA access-sources * US Import Prices MM Jan -2.8%, f/c -3.2%, -1.90%-prev * US Export Prices MM Jan -2%, f/c -0.9%, -1.00%-prev * US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Feb 93.6, f/c 98.1, 98.10-prev * US U Mich Conditions Prelim Feb 103.1, f/c 110, 109.30-prev * US U Mich Expectations Prelim Feb 87.5, f/c 92.2, 91.00-prev * US U Mich 1Yr Inf Prelim Feb 2.8%, 2.50%-prev * US U Mich 5-Yr Inf Prelim Feb 2.7%, 2.80%-prev * US Philly Fed Survey US Q2 GDP growth seen at 3% v 3.1%-prev * US Philly Fed Survey US Q2 unemployment rate seen at 5.5% v 5.7%-prev * US Philly Fed Survey US Q2 core PCE inflation seen at 1.4% v 1.7%-prev * CA Manufacturing Sales MM Dec 1.7%, f/c 1%, -1.30%-prev * EZ Q4 GDP flash est 0.3% q/q, 0.9% y/y vs pev 0.2%/0.8%. 0.2%/0.8% exp * DE Q4 GDP flash 0.7% q/q, 1.6% y/y vs prev 0.1%/1.2%. 0.1%/0.3% exp * DE Jan WPI -0.4% m/m, -2.6% y/y vs prev -1.0%/-2.3% * GB Dec Const O/P vol 0.4% m/m, 5.5% y/y vs prev -1.8%/5.8% rvsd. 2.8%/5.5% exp * GB Q4 new house building -0.2% q/q vs prev 6.1%, first fall since Q1 2013 * CH Jan Producer/Import price -0.6% m/m, -2.7% y/y vs prev -0.4%/-2.1% [Themes from Friday's trading] * Investor risk appetite was buoyant on Friday despite weaker than expected UoM Sentiment data - as hopes that a deal was close to end the stalemate between Athens and the EU sent the Greek stock market over 5.5% higher and another rise in the oil price sent energy shares higher. * Gabriel Sakellaridis told Skai TV "We will do whatever we can so that a deal is found on Monday." He added: "If we don't have an agreement on Monday, we believe that there is always time so that there won't be a problem." * The S&P rose 0.4% to 2,097 - which was an all-time record closing high. The S&P Energy Index closed up 1.95%. The Dow closed up 47 points or 0.26% higher at 18,019 and the NASDAQ closed up 36 points or 0.75% higher at 4,894. * For the week the S&P gained 2.0%, Dow rose 1.1% and NASDAQ soared 3.2%. * Brent Crude closed above 60 for the first time in 2015 - closing at 61.52 up 4% while NYMEX Crude rose 3.1% to 52.78. Oil prices were supported by another fall in the US rig count - as the US rig count fell another 84 it its lowest level since Aug 2011. * The buoyant mood on Wall Street sent Treasury yields higher - with the 10-yr yield rising to 2.04% while the 2-yr yield closed at 0.64%. * Taking the lead from the strong oil price - commodities moved broadly higher Friday. Gold rose 7 bucks to 1,229 - but still closed slightly lower than last week's 1,234 close. NY Copper edged 0.2% higher on Friday and closed the week with a small 0.4% gain and iron ore closed up 0.8% and for the week gained 2.4%. * Commodity currencies were among the best performing on Friday. * AUD was the best performing major currency - with the AUD/USD gaining 0.5% to close at 0.7776. AUD was given an added lift by the less downbeat than expected testimony by RBA Governor Glen Stevens before Parliament. Stevens warned against overreaction to the rise in Aus unemployment released on Thursday and said that lowering interest rates was less effective than in previous cycles. * AUD still ended lower for the week - falling 0.3% against USD and 1.5% against NZD. * CAD was close behind AUD - gaining 0.5% against the USD. CAD was given a boost by strong Canada Mfg Sales data and the rise in the oil price. The oil price recovery helped the CAD rise 0.62% for the week against the USD. * The moves in USD/JPY and EUR/USD were a bit hard to explain. That was most likely due to the thin market conditions ahead of US three-day weekend. * USD/JPY closed 0.4% lower at 118.70 despite the rise in US Treasury yields and rise in risk aversion. USD/JPY closed the week down 0.4%. * EUR was the worst performing currency on Friday. EUR/USD closed at 1.1385 - down 0.2% on the day. * EUR fell across the board despite much better than expected German GDP data and rising hopes of a Greece/EU deal to avoid a crisis. EUR/USD gained 0.65% last week. Investor risk appetite is buoyant, as the recovery in the oil price is calming all other markets. The key event on Monday will be the EU Summit that will try and finalize a deal to avoid another phase of the Greek debt crisis and an eventual "Grexit". If recent history is a guide - there will be some progress made at the meeting, but both sides appear too far apart at this stage to ensure a deal will be struck. There is hope that even if a deal can't be agreed to - the ECOFIN meeting on Tuesday is a possibility. From where I sit the most likely scenario is the situation will drag on right until the Feb 28 deadline when Greek banks will cease getting funding. Again - if history is a guide - an 11th hour deal will be made and the can will be kicked far enough down the road so we can stop writing/talking about it for awhile. Outside of Greece - the markets haven't priced in tail risks associated with Greece - so any resolution will likely see only a short-lived market reaction. On the other hand a complete breakdown in Greece/EU talks and a growing possibility of a Grexit will shake the markets up and see a much bigger reaction. Nevertheless the market consensus that a deal will be struck is most likely on the money. There are signs in the commodity market that bottoms may be forming in key commodities that have been hammered in recent months. Crude oil is now trending higher - even though the price action is very volatile/choppy. The technical picture in iron ore isn't bullish yet - but the trend lower is definitely losing momentum and appears ready for a turn. It is a similar story for copper and if anything it looks as though the next trend is higher. That would be positive for commodity currencies in general and might signal AUD/USD has made a short-term bottom ahead of 0.7625. The two key events in the week ahead are the FOMC Minutes and the inaugural ECB Minutes. This is what Thomson Reuters Divyang Shah wrote on Friday regarding the ECB: "ECB has yet to start its QE buying and much uncertainty remains as to the program and the extent to which negative yielding bonds will be bought, how much non-government bonds will be purchased, the process itself and whether banks will be willing to hand over their bonds. We might get some insight when the ECB releases the minutes of its Jan 21/22 meeting next Thursday. These are the first set of minutes to be released and the format and content remain untested but all eyes will be on the release at 12.30GMT on Feb 19." Another talking point on Wall Street is the likelihood the ECB will purchase sovereign bonds in the short end of the curve. This could result in steepening yield curves in Europe and perhaps that will impact the US Treasury yield curve as well. The FOMC Minutes this week will be a key event. The strong US non-farm payroll earlier this month has backed the contention held by some in the Fed that the US economy is somewhat insulated from global deflationary pressures. The Minutes may reveal just how concerned the Fed is about the external pressures and the impact of the strong US dollar on inflation and the US mfg sector. If the Fed indicates they remain confident the storing US economy will trump external forces - USD should resume trending higher. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ ended a touch lower on Friday with USD/MYR MDFs in the lead as the crude price continues to sharply recover. The rest was mostly position adjustments ahead of the US long weekend and the start of the extended LNY break for most of Asia. Greece will grab all the headlines Monday as the EU summit tries to finalise a decision on Greece. The argy-bargy however is expected to continue and despite all the talk of deadlines the end result will be a political decision. That means Merkel and company and could drag on for months despite the so-called deadlines. USD/KRW traded a 1095.5-1102 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1097. The Kospi closed up 0.8%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3532-77 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3567. The Straits Times closed up 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5750-3.5970 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.5780. The KLSE index closed up 0.65%. USD/IDR traded a 12760-12785 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12785. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12769. The IDX Composite closed up 0.6%. USD/PHP traded a 44.245-31 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.285. The PSE closed up 0.75%. USD/THB traded a 32.58-635 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.61. The Set closed up 0.15%. USD/TWD traded a 31.39-48 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.403. The Taiex closed up 0.35%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1288 slightly lower than the previous 6.1333 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2377-6.2448 range; last at 6.2405. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2435; range 6.2374-6.2452. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3660-6.3680. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.0%. USD/INR traded a 62.045-21 range in Asia on Friday; last at 62.19. The Sensex closed up 1.0%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 15 Feb 23:50 JP GDP 16 Feb 00:30 AU New Motor Vehicle Sales 16 Feb 02:30 TH GDP Growth 16 Feb 03:00 KR L-Money Supply Growth 16 Feb 04:30 JP Industrial Output Rev 16 Feb 04:30 JP Capacity Util Idx OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12880 12900 12820 12830-12860 N/A USD/JPY 119.20 118.41 118.70 INR 62.48 62.53 62.40 62.40-43 N/A EUR/USD 1.1443 1.1379 1.1385 KRW 1101 1101 1099 1099.5-00.5 N/A EUR/JPY 136.02 135.18 135.33 MYR 3.5870 3.5830 3.5680 3.5680-00 N/A GBP/USD 1.5422 1.5370 1.5407 PHP 44.38 44.36 44.33 44.30-33 N/A USD/CAD 1.2537 1.2422 1.2447 TWD 31.39 31.38 31.33 31.34-36 N/A AUD/USD 0.7793 0.7721 0.7776 CNY 1-mth 6.1530 6.1520 6.1520-40 NZD/USD 0.7472 0.7412 0.7455 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2630-60 USD/SGD 1.3577 1.3532 1.3549 CNY 1-yr 6.3680 6.3675 6.3660-90 USD/THB 32.635 32.58 32.585 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18019 +47 +0.26 10-year 2.05% 1.99% S&P 500 2097 +8 +0.41 2-year 0.64% 0.63% NASDAQ 4894 +36 +0.75 30-year 2.65% 2.58% FTSE 6874 +46 +0.67 Spot Gold($) 1229.90 1222.50 DAX 10963 +43 +0.40 Nymex 52.65 51.15 Nikkei 17913 -66 -0.37 Brent 61.42 59.28