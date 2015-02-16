SYDNEY, Feb 17 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * Brussels - Greek FinMin Varoufakis says negotiations went in a collegial spirit, underlying unity of purpose * Brussels - Greek FinMin Varoufakis says has no doubt there will be an agreement, discussions will continue * Brussels - Greek FinMin says substantial disagreement over whether to complete the program which the new Greek government was elected to challenge * Brussels - Greek FinMin says govt does not believe current bailout can be completed; it's part of the problem, not the solution * Greek FinMin says EU's Moscovici presented him with a draft text he would have been happy to sign, it spoke of need for Greek govt to apply for extension of current loan agreement, leading to 4-month intermediary program * Greek FinMin says that proposal from Moscovici had come before the Eurogroup * FinMin: Greece reiterated commitments to of loan agreement to all creditors * Greek FinMin says should not be asked to take recessionary measures such as low pension cuts or vat hikes * Greek FinMin says unfortunately that proposal from Moscovici was withdrawn before the Eurogroup, replaced by other text by Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem * Greek FinMin says willing to do whatever it takes to reach agreement over the next few days * Greek FinMin says "has no doubt any notion of ultimatum will be withdrawn" in next few days * Greek FinMin says reaching a deal "is the only option we have, this is plan a, there is no plan b" * Greek FinMin says extension would only be for four months * Greek FinMin says conditionality's must be specific, precise * Greek FinMin: Greece has stated willingness not to make any unilateral moves * Greek FinMin says Greece prepared to discuss other conditionality's if partners willing to discuss it * Greek FinMin says it is up to Eurogroup to define flexibilities it proposes * Greek FinMin Varoufakis says has no doubt that within the next 48 hours Europe will find phrasing necessary so Greece can present bailout request extension * Greek FinMin Varoufakis says would sign Moscovici proposal if was presented to him again in some form * FinMin Varoufakis says we will meet half-way within the next couple of days * Greek FinMin: Europe will pull a good agreement out of what seemed an impasse * EZ Dec trade balance 24.3bln vs prev 13.6bln. 20.5bln exp * German Schaeuble: "very sceptical" about Greek debt talks * BOE Broadbent: UK rates more likely to rise than fall * MPC Weale: Rates to rise sooner than market expectations - Observer Abbreviated version due to NY holiday Wrap Eurogroup and Greece could not agree on a deal overnight pushing EUR/USD to 1.3120 at one stage whilst EUR/JPY followed in kind falling to 134.00. Markets expectations of a deal were obviously over inflated despite broad skepticism that we were anywhere close to a deal. EUR/USD losses were pared late in the day with EUR/USD returning to 1.1350 and down just 0.3% on the day. EUR/JPY was the biggest loser - last down 0.55% just 40 minutes out from the NY close. USD/JPY followed the US treasury yields (futures market) lower on modest risk aversion. Other pairs were very stable with AUD/NZD making a fresh all time low at 1.0333 as AUD/USD continues to struggle to build any topside gains. This was despite an oversized 3.3% gain for iron ore with some talk of a short term bottom in a number of hard commodities. US Dollar index up 0.16% last at 94.356. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ mostly static in offshore dealings as Greek focus remains concentrated on EUR/USD and EUR/JPY. USD/AXJ surprisingly finished firm in Asia and in particular North Asia pairs. It was hard to decipher however what was position adjustment ahead of LNY holidays and what was intervention. USD/KRW led with the move above 1100 taking market by surprise. BOK of course meets on rates today - we see no reason why they should not follow the worldwide trend and cut by 25bps. Locals however suggest they will remain on hold until March due to the LNY holidays. USD/KRW traded a 1093.8-1103.3 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1102.4. The Kospi closed up 0.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3540-65 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3563. The Straits Times closed up 0.0%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5570-3.5820 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.5810. The KLSE index closed up 0.44%. USD/IDR traded a 12735-12770 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12740. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12742. The IDX Composite closed down 0.9%. USD/PHP traded a 44.22-28 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.25. The PSE closed up 0.15%. USD/THB traded a 32.575-615 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.60. The Set closed down 0.5%. USD/TWD traded a 31.345-50 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.50. The Taiex was closed on Monday. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1273 slightly lower than the previous 6.1288 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2415-6.2496 range; last at 6.2485. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2636; range 6.2463-6.2659. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3830-6.3847. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.5%. USD/INR traded a 62.075-23 range in Asia on Monday; last at 62.17. The Sensex closed up 0.1%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 17 Feb 00:00 SG GDP Final 17 Feb 00.30 AU RBA minutes 17 Feb KR Bank of Korea Base Rate 17 Feb 00:30 SG Non-Oil Exports 17 Feb 01:30 CN China House Prices 17 Feb 08:30 HK Unemployment Rate OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12840 12830 12810 12830-12850 N/A USD/JPY 118.88 118.11 118.47 INR 62.50 62.58 62.48 62.47-51 N/A EUR/USD 1.1430 1.1320 1.1355 KRW 1104 1104 1102 1101.5-02.5 N/A EUR/JPY 135.56 134.00 134.50 MYR 3.5900 3.5940 3.5900 3.5680-00 N/A GBP/USD 1.5441 1.5339 1.5357 PHP 44.32 44.35 44.28 44.29-31 N/A USD/CAD 1.2490 1.2421 1.2465 TWD 31.44 31.44 31.42 31.41-44 N/A AUD/USD 0.7795 0.7751 0.7772 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1610 6.1590-10 NZD/USD 0.7529 0.7428 0.7499 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2800-20 USD/SGD 1.3577 1.3540 1.3568 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3850-80 USD/THB 32.615 32.575 32.59 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18019 Mkt Clsd 10-year 2.05% 2.05% S&P 500 2097 Mkt Clsd 2-year 0.64% 0.64% NASDAQ 4894 Mkt Clsd 30-year 2.65% 2.65% FTSE 6857 -17 -0.24 Spot Gold($) 1231.50 1229.90 DAX 10923 -40 -0.37 Nymex 52.78 52.65 Nikkei 18005 +92 +0.51 Brent 61.59 61.42 (Reporting by Peter Whitley & John Noonan)