SYDNEY, Feb 18 (IFR) -
Headlines from Tuesday Night
* Greece intends to ask for extension of loan agreement tomorrow (Source)
* Fed's Plosser slams 'audit the Fed' bill as political interference: says 12
regional Fed banks safeguard against too much power in Washington, Wall Street
* Fed's Plosser weak oil prices, and muted U.S. inflation, temporary, oil's
pressure on US inflation transitory; Fed must look through it
* ECB's Noyer ECB convinced inflation will return to target under QE, says Greek
economy must become more competitive concerned reforms will be dropped
* Greek bank withdrawals pick up but below peak levels (banking sources)
* Germany's Schaeuble it is still open whether Greece even wants a program or
not; if Greece doesn't want to stick w/the program we don't have to extend it
* France's Sapin solution to Greek deal mainly about wording, there is consensus
w/Greece on issues such as debt, no haircut
* Greek PM confident a solution will be found provided everyone wants it
* Greek PM says relationship of trust b/w govt & people will not be violated in
favor of lenders' interests, don't aim for clash want a viable solution
* SNB's Jordan Swiss franc still too strong, SNB may intervene if necessary
* Italy bank lending to households & non-financials was down 1.8% in Jan
* Fonterra's GDT price index rises 10.1; avg selling price of USD3366 per ton
* Japan's Takahashi up to BOJ to decide whether or not to ease policy further,
Japan should not worry about ST slowdown in inflation due to falling oil prices
* China to overtake US as world's largest oil consumer by 2035 (BP)
* US NY Fed Mfg Feb 7.78, f/c 8.5, 9.95-prev
* US NAHB Housing Market Index Feb 55, f/c 58, 57-prev
* DE Feb ZEW Econ Sentiment 53.0 vs prev 48.4. 55.0 exp
* DE Feb ZEW Current conditions 45.5 vs prev 22.4. 30.0 exp
* ZEW: QE by ECB has improved sentiment among financial mkts experts
* GB Jan CPI -0.9% m/m, 0.3% y/y vs prev 0.0%/0.5%. -0.8%/0.3% exp
* GB Jan RPI -0.8% m/m, +1.1% y/y vs prev 0.2%/1.6%. -0.7%/1.3% exp
* GB Jan PPI I/P -3.7% m/m, -14.2% y/y vs prev -3.3%/-111.6%; -2.5%/-12.2% exp
* GB PPI O/P -0.5% m/m, -1.8% y/y s prev -0.5%/-1.1% rvsd; -0.3%/-1.4% exp
* GB PPI core O/P 0.2% m/m, 0.5% y/y vs prev 0.0%/0.8%. 0.1%/0.4% exp
* New record low for Swedish 10-year ylds, 0.47%
* Indonesia cuts 25bps to 7.5%, surprise move
Overnight Currency Summaries provided by the IFR/BUZZ NY team
EUR/USD opened NY 1.1440 on the retreat from O/N highs by 1.1450. The rally was
sparked by comments from the Greek FinMin suggesting Greece would agree to a
draft plan by EU's Moscovici that would be an extension of the loan agreement,
but not an extension of the current program. New York traded an edgy 1.1442/
1.1381/ 1.1425 chop with rhetoric sparring, 20-30 pip gyrations on single
headline prints. Underneath it all there was a EUR/USD steady bid, partially due
to the O/N ZEW data but more related to an underlying belief that a deal would
be struck, the latest tick up on "sources" in Brussels that Greece will request
a six month loan extension tomorrow (not the bailout, just the loan)
USD/JPY: The yen fell far and wide, as it stood out as a safe short given new
closing trend highs in the key Japanese stock indices, USD-JPY 2-yr yield
spreads rising to their highest since Jan 6, indications from inside and outside
the Abe govt that there is less resistance to a weaker yen and after a key
technical buy signal in USD/JPY. Monday and today's lows were rejected by 61.8%
of the Feb range at 118.10, with help from the Kijun at 118.16. Reports that the
Greek can would be kicked down the road at Wed's ECB meeting on ELA extension
gave risk a little boost and took USD/JPY beyond offers and stops circa 119. US
econ data was not impressive, but the drumbeat for Fed rate hikes grows louder.
Offers are at 119.50-57, 119.90-120 and into 120.50, where this month's rally
was rejected last week. EUR/JPY managed to clear offers at 136 on Greek ELA and
bailout hopes.
GBP/USD reversed early gains put in after the disclosure that annualized UK CPI
inflation fell to 0.3% in Jan from 0.5% in Dec. GBP bulls focused on widening
spread of UK earnings growth over CPI, with Dec earnings data due Wednesday.
Despite the relatively positive data which has some focusing on early UK rate
hikes, GBP longs run into several headwinds including burgeoning EZ growth,
reduced Ukraine tensions and a potential hung UK election in May; which may all
lead to lightening GBP positions on a rally. The weak inflation data may
ultimately keep the BOE from hiking rates limiting interest rate related gains
for the pound. EUR/GBP remained bid in late NY after rising from o/n lows by
0.7375.
EUR/CHF was already shrugging off the seemingly stalled Greek debt talks, and
got an extra lift beyond the post-floor-break high of 1.0651 on reports the ELA
would likely be extended (ECB meet Wed to decide on that aspect of the Greek
drama). The cross also pierced the 61.8% of the Jan 15 collapse session's range
at 1.0669. SNB's Jordan reiterated that the CB will intervene if necessary, as
the franc remains overvalued. Sight deposits for last week steadied, but the
franc was generally softer nonetheless, suggesting intervention may be less
necessary given negative Swiss STIRs. And if some reasonable deal between Greece
and its creditors is found soon, that will further reduce demand for the haven
franc. USD/CHF looks to have finally left the 200-DMA behind it after two weeks
of trading tightly around it, last at 0.9316. The next targets are in the
0.9545-55 vicinity. Fed's Plosser talking about 1-1.5% for Fed funds by end of
the year is a reminder of just how hawkish some of the Fed hawks are.
USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2375 -90 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2480/1.2363,
AUD/CAD -0.06% 0.9675, DXY -0.29%. Noram marts took USD/CAD as low as 1.2360
given despite poor Canadian Int'l Secs data that revealed domestic & foreign
outflows of some CAD27bn in December Sub- par US data weighed (
NY Fed idx & NAHB Global Economic Calendar ) which dropped UST yields but it was
the surge in oil prices that was the primary driver. The DXY found its footing
as US 10-Yr yields backed shrugged off the soft data and USD/CAD was paid at
1.2447 with WTI back down at 50.81 bbl, It didn't last long, a pop in EUR/USD on
Greek debt talk comments Euro Briefing tapped the DXY, boosted oil again (WTI
54.15 PM high) USD/CAD given at 1.2371 pre- Sydney handover. AUD/CAD "unch" on
the session, CAD/JPY +0.3% in Noram trade 96.36, +1.36% vs the close.
AUD/USD: The 0.7829 high of the session for AUD/USD came in early NorAm trade
and after the slightly less-dovish-than-forecast RBA Minutes pried loose some
stale shorts. The odds of a March RBA rate cut weakened to about even money,
while the AUD-JPY 2-yr spread rebounded for a second day. Prices are close to
session highs as we head toward the NY close and also nearing the 21-DMA at
0.7848 and falling. Bigger resistance is the Feb 6 high at 0.7877 and the 38.2%
of the Jan-Feb slide at 0.7882. The 50% of the same slide is reinforced by the
daily Kijun at 0.7961. AUD/JPY spiked up to 50% of the 97.30-89.32 drop at
93.35, with the daily Kijun there as well. The Tenkan remains below the Kijun
but today's news Japan Post is bidding for Toll Holdings gave
that pair an extra boost. Japanese investor are expected to remain looking
overseas for better returns this year, led by GPIF, but also with some FDI. LNY
holidays kick off tomorrow and are seen dampening liquidity in Asia.
NZD/USD moved to a high in NY by 0.7558 after tipped stops were run above 0.7534
the 50% Fib of the 0.7890-0.7177 range & the daily tenkan line. The rally ran
out of steam and moved lower after the release of Fonterra dairy auction
results. NZD/USD moved lower despite a price rise of 10.1% as volumes fell near
18%. The reduced volume in line with reduced demand for other commodities
weighed on the kiwi and other commodity currencies. Despite the early boost,
helped in part by sentiment of an 11th hour deal between the Eurogroup & Greece,
heated negotiations remain with neither side looking like they are willing to
cave on key points of a bailout. A close above the 50% Fib opens the way for a
retrace to the upper 21-d Bolli by 0.7601 and then the 100-DMA - 10-DMA at
0.7420 provides support.
LATAM: USD/MXN moved off early NY session lows by 14.8175 as oil moved lower and
Greek/EU bailout negotiation became more heated as a potential bailout became
more elusive. USD/MXN moved to high in NY by 14.93 before moving back to 14.88
after wire services reported that Greece would ask for an extension of loan
agreement on Wednesday. The USD was slightly offered across both DM & EM CCYs
after the headlines. USD/CLP moved off session high on the Greek headlines,
falling from session highs near 622 to 620 as the NY session ends. USD/BRL held
near 2.8300 as Brazil markets were closed for Carnival.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ enjoyed none of the US Dollar weakness enjoyed elsewhere after a deal
(according to sources) has been struck between the Eurogroup and Greece. USD/AXJ
was bid across the board overnight seemingly more interested in following US
Treasury yields higher. One suspect however position adjustments ahead of the
LNY break and the stronger USD/JPY (back above 119) as the main driving factors
especially for North Asia currency pairs. The rise in USD/KRW and USD/TWD also
pinned (reportedly) to fallout from c/b intervention during the Asian session.
LNY kicks off today but the big holidays are Thursday and Friday. Asia should
just about be over by lunchtime today as preparations get underway.
USD/KRW traded a 1097.8-1103.2 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1101.8. The
Kospi closed up 0.16%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3544-75 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3555. The Straits
Times closed down 0.3%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.5820-3.5945 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.5865. The
KLSE index closed up 0.1%.
USD/IDR traded a 12750-12770 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12768. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12757. The IDX Composite
closed up 0.2%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.245-32 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.245. The PSE
closed up 0.1%.
USD/THB traded a 32.555-605 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.57. The Set
closed down 1.25%.
USD/TWD traded a 31.46-555 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.55. The Taiex
was closed on Tuesday.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1330 slightly lower than the previous
6.1273 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2527-6.2552 range; last at 6.2551. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2819; range 6.2682-6.2856. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.3900-6.3930. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.8%.
USD/INR Indian markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
18 Feb 04:00 MY CPI
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
--:-- JP Bank of Japan announces interest rate decision
03:00 JP Bank of Japan Policy Statement/Kuroda Press Conference
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 12850 12920 12810 12900-12920 N/A USD/JPY 119.42 118.23 119.24
INR 62.51 62.50 62.43 62.44-47 N/A EUR/USD 1.1450 1.1322 1.1410
KRW 1106 1110.2 1106 1109-1110 N/A EUR/JPY 136.22 133.96 136.05
MYR 3.5930 3.6030 3.5820 3.5950-80 N/A GBP/USD 1.5404 1.5317 1.5350
PHP 44.32 44.30 44.24 44.31-33 N/A USD/CAD 1.2480 1.2360 1.2391
TWD 31.56 31.58 31.54 31.59-61 N/A AUD/USD 0.7829 0.7741 0.7818
CNY 1-mth 6.1675 6.1670 6.1660-80 NZD/USD 0.7558 0.7482 0.7538
CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2890 6.2850-80 USD/SGD 1.3577 1.3543 1.3554
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3900-30 USD/THB 32.61 32.55 32.58
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 18048 +29 +0.16 10-year 2.14% 2.05%
S&P 500 2100 +3 +0.16 2-year 0.67% 0.64%
NASDAQ 4899 +5 +0.11 30-year 2.73% 2.65%
FTSE 6898 +41 +0.60 Spot Gold($) 1208.80 1231.50
DAX 10896 -27 -0.25 Nymex 53.22 52.78
Nikkei 17987 -18 -0.10 Brent 62.23 61.59
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)