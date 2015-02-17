SYDNEY, Feb 18 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night * Greece intends to ask for extension of loan agreement tomorrow (Source) * Fed's Plosser slams 'audit the Fed' bill as political interference: says 12 regional Fed banks safeguard against too much power in Washington, Wall Street * Fed's Plosser weak oil prices, and muted U.S. inflation, temporary, oil's pressure on US inflation transitory; Fed must look through it * ECB's Noyer ECB convinced inflation will return to target under QE, says Greek economy must become more competitive concerned reforms will be dropped * Greek bank withdrawals pick up but below peak levels (banking sources) * Germany's Schaeuble it is still open whether Greece even wants a program or not; if Greece doesn't want to stick w/the program we don't have to extend it * France's Sapin solution to Greek deal mainly about wording, there is consensus w/Greece on issues such as debt, no haircut * Greek PM confident a solution will be found provided everyone wants it * Greek PM says relationship of trust b/w govt & people will not be violated in favor of lenders' interests, don't aim for clash want a viable solution * SNB's Jordan Swiss franc still too strong, SNB may intervene if necessary * Italy bank lending to households & non-financials was down 1.8% in Jan * Fonterra's GDT price index rises 10.1; avg selling price of USD3366 per ton * Japan's Takahashi up to BOJ to decide whether or not to ease policy further, Japan should not worry about ST slowdown in inflation due to falling oil prices * China to overtake US as world's largest oil consumer by 2035 (BP) * US NY Fed Mfg Feb 7.78, f/c 8.5, 9.95-prev * US NAHB Housing Market Index Feb 55, f/c 58, 57-prev * DE Feb ZEW Econ Sentiment 53.0 vs prev 48.4. 55.0 exp * DE Feb ZEW Current conditions 45.5 vs prev 22.4. 30.0 exp * ZEW: QE by ECB has improved sentiment among financial mkts experts * GB Jan CPI -0.9% m/m, 0.3% y/y vs prev 0.0%/0.5%. -0.8%/0.3% exp * GB Jan RPI -0.8% m/m, +1.1% y/y vs prev 0.2%/1.6%. -0.7%/1.3% exp * GB Jan PPI I/P -3.7% m/m, -14.2% y/y vs prev -3.3%/-111.6%; -2.5%/-12.2% exp * GB PPI O/P -0.5% m/m, -1.8% y/y s prev -0.5%/-1.1% rvsd; -0.3%/-1.4% exp * GB PPI core O/P 0.2% m/m, 0.5% y/y vs prev 0.0%/0.8%. 0.1%/0.4% exp * New record low for Swedish 10-year ylds, 0.47% * Indonesia cuts 25bps to 7.5%, surprise move Overnight Currency Summaries provided by the IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD opened NY 1.1440 on the retreat from O/N highs by 1.1450. The rally was sparked by comments from the Greek FinMin suggesting Greece would agree to a draft plan by EU's Moscovici that would be an extension of the loan agreement, but not an extension of the current program. New York traded an edgy 1.1442/ 1.1381/ 1.1425 chop with rhetoric sparring, 20-30 pip gyrations on single headline prints. Underneath it all there was a EUR/USD steady bid, partially due to the O/N ZEW data but more related to an underlying belief that a deal would be struck, the latest tick up on "sources" in Brussels that Greece will request a six month loan extension tomorrow (not the bailout, just the loan) USD/JPY: The yen fell far and wide, as it stood out as a safe short given new closing trend highs in the key Japanese stock indices, USD-JPY 2-yr yield spreads rising to their highest since Jan 6, indications from inside and outside the Abe govt that there is less resistance to a weaker yen and after a key technical buy signal in USD/JPY. Monday and today's lows were rejected by 61.8% of the Feb range at 118.10, with help from the Kijun at 118.16. Reports that the Greek can would be kicked down the road at Wed's ECB meeting on ELA extension gave risk a little boost and took USD/JPY beyond offers and stops circa 119. US econ data was not impressive, but the drumbeat for Fed rate hikes grows louder. Offers are at 119.50-57, 119.90-120 and into 120.50, where this month's rally was rejected last week. EUR/JPY managed to clear offers at 136 on Greek ELA and bailout hopes. GBP/USD reversed early gains put in after the disclosure that annualized UK CPI inflation fell to 0.3% in Jan from 0.5% in Dec. GBP bulls focused on widening spread of UK earnings growth over CPI, with Dec earnings data due Wednesday. Despite the relatively positive data which has some focusing on early UK rate hikes, GBP longs run into several headwinds including burgeoning EZ growth, reduced Ukraine tensions and a potential hung UK election in May; which may all lead to lightening GBP positions on a rally. The weak inflation data may ultimately keep the BOE from hiking rates limiting interest rate related gains for the pound. EUR/GBP remained bid in late NY after rising from o/n lows by 0.7375. EUR/CHF was already shrugging off the seemingly stalled Greek debt talks, and got an extra lift beyond the post-floor-break high of 1.0651 on reports the ELA would likely be extended (ECB meet Wed to decide on that aspect of the Greek drama). The cross also pierced the 61.8% of the Jan 15 collapse session's range at 1.0669. SNB's Jordan reiterated that the CB will intervene if necessary, as the franc remains overvalued. Sight deposits for last week steadied, but the franc was generally softer nonetheless, suggesting intervention may be less necessary given negative Swiss STIRs. And if some reasonable deal between Greece and its creditors is found soon, that will further reduce demand for the haven franc. USD/CHF looks to have finally left the 200-DMA behind it after two weeks of trading tightly around it, last at 0.9316. The next targets are in the 0.9545-55 vicinity. Fed's Plosser talking about 1-1.5% for Fed funds by end of the year is a reminder of just how hawkish some of the Fed hawks are. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2375 -90 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2480/1.2363, AUD/CAD -0.06% 0.9675, DXY -0.29%. Noram marts took USD/CAD as low as 1.2360 given despite poor Canadian Int'l Secs data that revealed domestic & foreign outflows of some CAD27bn in December Sub- par US data weighed ( NY Fed idx & NAHB Global Economic Calendar ) which dropped UST yields but it was the surge in oil prices that was the primary driver. The DXY found its footing as US 10-Yr yields backed shrugged off the soft data and USD/CAD was paid at 1.2447 with WTI back down at 50.81 bbl, It didn't last long, a pop in EUR/USD on Greek debt talk comments Euro Briefing tapped the DXY, boosted oil again (WTI 54.15 PM high) USD/CAD given at 1.2371 pre- Sydney handover. AUD/CAD "unch" on the session, CAD/JPY +0.3% in Noram trade 96.36, +1.36% vs the close. AUD/USD: The 0.7829 high of the session for AUD/USD came in early NorAm trade and after the slightly less-dovish-than-forecast RBA Minutes pried loose some stale shorts. The odds of a March RBA rate cut weakened to about even money, while the AUD-JPY 2-yr spread rebounded for a second day. Prices are close to session highs as we head toward the NY close and also nearing the 21-DMA at 0.7848 and falling. Bigger resistance is the Feb 6 high at 0.7877 and the 38.2% of the Jan-Feb slide at 0.7882. The 50% of the same slide is reinforced by the daily Kijun at 0.7961. AUD/JPY spiked up to 50% of the 97.30-89.32 drop at 93.35, with the daily Kijun there as well. The Tenkan remains below the Kijun but today's news Japan Post is bidding for Toll Holdings gave that pair an extra boost. Japanese investor are expected to remain looking overseas for better returns this year, led by GPIF, but also with some FDI. LNY holidays kick off tomorrow and are seen dampening liquidity in Asia. NZD/USD moved to a high in NY by 0.7558 after tipped stops were run above 0.7534 the 50% Fib of the 0.7890-0.7177 range & the daily tenkan line. The rally ran out of steam and moved lower after the release of Fonterra dairy auction results. NZD/USD moved lower despite a price rise of 10.1% as volumes fell near 18%. The reduced volume in line with reduced demand for other commodities weighed on the kiwi and other commodity currencies. Despite the early boost, helped in part by sentiment of an 11th hour deal between the Eurogroup & Greece, heated negotiations remain with neither side looking like they are willing to cave on key points of a bailout. A close above the 50% Fib opens the way for a retrace to the upper 21-d Bolli by 0.7601 and then the 100-DMA - 10-DMA at 0.7420 provides support. LATAM: USD/MXN moved off early NY session lows by 14.8175 as oil moved lower and Greek/EU bailout negotiation became more heated as a potential bailout became more elusive. USD/MXN moved to high in NY by 14.93 before moving back to 14.88 after wire services reported that Greece would ask for an extension of loan agreement on Wednesday. The USD was slightly offered across both DM & EM CCYs after the headlines. USD/CLP moved off session high on the Greek headlines, falling from session highs near 622 to 620 as the NY session ends. USD/BRL held near 2.8300 as Brazil markets were closed for Carnival. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ enjoyed none of the US Dollar weakness enjoyed elsewhere after a deal (according to sources) has been struck between the Eurogroup and Greece. USD/AXJ was bid across the board overnight seemingly more interested in following US Treasury yields higher. One suspect however position adjustments ahead of the LNY break and the stronger USD/JPY (back above 119) as the main driving factors especially for North Asia currency pairs. The rise in USD/KRW and USD/TWD also pinned (reportedly) to fallout from c/b intervention during the Asian session. LNY kicks off today but the big holidays are Thursday and Friday. Asia should just about be over by lunchtime today as preparations get underway. USD/KRW traded a 1097.8-1103.2 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1101.8. The Kospi closed up 0.16%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3544-75 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3555. The Straits Times closed down 0.3%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5820-3.5945 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.5865. The KLSE index closed up 0.1%. USD/IDR traded a 12750-12770 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12768. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12757. The IDX Composite closed up 0.2%. USD/PHP traded a 44.245-32 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.245. The PSE closed up 0.1%. USD/THB traded a 32.555-605 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.57. The Set closed down 1.25%. USD/TWD traded a 31.46-555 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.55. The Taiex was closed on Tuesday. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1330 slightly lower than the previous 6.1273 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2527-6.2552 range; last at 6.2551. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2819; range 6.2682-6.2856. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3900-6.3930. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.8%. USD/INR Indian markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 18 Feb 04:00 MY CPI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) --:-- JP Bank of Japan announces interest rate decision 03:00 JP Bank of Japan Policy Statement/Kuroda Press Conference OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12850 12920 12810 12900-12920 N/A USD/JPY 119.42 118.23 119.24 INR 62.51 62.50 62.43 62.44-47 N/A EUR/USD 1.1450 1.1322 1.1410 KRW 1106 1110.2 1106 1109-1110 N/A EUR/JPY 136.22 133.96 136.05 MYR 3.5930 3.6030 3.5820 3.5950-80 N/A GBP/USD 1.5404 1.5317 1.5350 PHP 44.32 44.30 44.24 44.31-33 N/A USD/CAD 1.2480 1.2360 1.2391 TWD 31.56 31.58 31.54 31.59-61 N/A AUD/USD 0.7829 0.7741 0.7818 CNY 1-mth 6.1675 6.1670 6.1660-80 NZD/USD 0.7558 0.7482 0.7538 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2890 6.2850-80 USD/SGD 1.3577 1.3543 1.3554 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3900-30 USD/THB 32.61 32.55 32.58 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18048 +29 +0.16 10-year 2.14% 2.05% S&P 500 2100 +3 +0.16 2-year 0.67% 0.64% NASDAQ 4899 +5 +0.11 30-year 2.73% 2.65% FTSE 6898 +41 +0.60 Spot Gold($) 1208.80 1231.50 DAX 10896 -27 -0.25 Nymex 53.22 52.78 Nikkei 17987 -18 -0.10 Brent 62.23 61.59 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)