SYDNEY, Feb 19 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday Night * Fed minutes- officials worried about hiking rates too soon, given weak inflation & other risks, wants more evidence of cont'd growth signs that inflation will rise to target before commencing hikes * Fed cited heightened overseas risk as potential threat to US recovery, concerned dropping 'patience' from guidance risks tying market expectations to a narrow range of dates for rate lift-off * ECB raises emergency funding cap to Greek banks to EUR68.3bln (source) * Increase in ELA is to cover Greek bank's needs not the Greek state's ST borrowing needs * Athens to request extension of loan agreement on Thursday morning (official) * U.S.'s Lew urges Greece to find a "constructive path" in debt talks * Greek FinMin Varoufakis believes Eurogroup will back Athens proposal on Friday * Greece to run out of cash by end-March without new aid -source (Reuters Excl) * EU sees worrying tendencies in Greece's economic and financial situation * Denmark's Corydon: No 'Plan B' for Danish currency policy, peg against euro still quite sufficient as 'Plan A' * BOE's McCafferty: best to hold rates for a time longer, All MPC members agree next rate move likely higher (LBC Radio) * BOE's McCafferty sterling strength "slightly uncomfortable" * Banxico revises 2015 growth to b/w 2.5-3.5% from 3-4% in last QIR * Mexico Carstens Oil slump could hurt Mexico energy reform, but impact limited * Brazil's Levy says confident Congress to back fiscal rigor, govt will work to meet primary surplus goal of 1.2% of GDP, mon pol to become more restrictive * Brazil YE '15 inflation f/c at 7.27% from 7.15%, GDP growth at -0.42% from 0% * US Building Permits: Number Jan 1.053m, f/c 1.069m, 1.060m-prev * US Build Permits: Change MM Jan -0.7%, 0%-prev * US Housing Starts Number MM Jan 1.065m, f/c 1.070m, 1.087m-prev * US House Starts MM: Change Jan -2%, 7.1%-prev * US PPI Final Demand MM Jan -0.8%, f/c -0.4%, -0.2%-prev * US PPI Final Demand YY Jan 0%, f/c 0.3%, 1.1%-prev * US Industrial Output MM Jan 0.2%, f/c 0.3%, -0.3%-prev * US Capacity Utilization MM Jan 79.4%, f/c 79.9%, 79.4%-prev * US Mfg Output MM Jan 0.2%, f/c 0.3%, 0%-prev * CA Wholesale Trade MM Dec 2.5%, f/c 0.3%, -0.3%-prev * GB Jan Claimant Count -38.6k vs prev -35.8k rvsd. -25.0k exp * GB Dec ILO Unemployment rate 5.5% vs prev 5.8%. 5.7% exp * GB Dec Avg wkly earnings +2.1% y/y in 3-mths vs prev 1.8% rvsd. 1.7% exp * GB Dec Avg wkly earnings excl bonuses 1.7% vs prev 1.8%. 1.8% exp * BOE MPC voted 9-0 in Feb to hold int rates at 0.5% * 2 MPC members saw Feb policy 'finely balanced', case for rate rise later in 15 * CH Feb ZEW investor sentiment -73.0 vs prev -10.8 * SNB Jordan: CHF still too strong, SNB may intervene Overnight Currency Summaries provided by the IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD was under pressure during the European session. Pair slipped from the 1.1415 area towards 1.1385 at NY's open. NY applied further bear pressure as the market ignored the onslaught of Greek headlines and instead focused on rising US bond yields. Treasury yields added to gains from yesterday and this helped spreads widen further and push EUR/USD below the 10 & 21-DMAs. A low of 1.1334 was hit shortly before it was DJN Greece was given an ELA extension of two weeks. Reuters then reported a bit later that Greece's CB requested 5bln EUR but was only given 3.3bln. The big move came after the Fed minutes. The Fed leaned dovish and stated many policymakers leaned towards leaving rates lower for longer due to weak inflation and other concerns. The Fed wants more evidence of continued growth & signs inflation will rise before hiking. EUR/USD spiked up on the news. A high of 1.1416 was hit as the USD and US bond yield tumbled. A late day bounce for the greenback saw the pair near 1.1385 late in the day. USD/JPY: It was a fairly quiet session for the yen after the BOJ left policy unchanged o/n, but all that changed when the FOMC Minutes revealed a far more "patient" committee than most expected. USD/JPY tumbled in sympathy with USD-JPY yield spreads, as pending Fed tightening were priced out. USD/JPY made new session lows on the news, getting below bids by the Tenkan at 118.82. Bids into 118.50 holding so far since then, but the steady downside misses in US econ data since the stellar Jan Jobs report may now be given greater heed. Minutes showed foreign CB easing seen as a positive development easing "international" risk, which may give the BOJ more space to ease later this year, but for now the focus is on the Fed and ECB. The latter extended the ELA to Greece for two-wks, but only upped the amount E3.3b to E18.3b. EUR/JPY couldn't capitalize on that and is by session lows heading toward the NYSE close. Next decent support is at 134.50 and 134. EUR/GBP moved to a 7-year low at 0.7346 after the release of above f/c UK earnings and UK unemployment moving to 6 year lows. The better than expected earnings trumping lower inflation in the UK and increasing sentiment of UK rate hikes. BOE's McCafferty on LBC Radio said it would be better for rates to stay constant for a time longer, McCafferty also said that all MPC members agree then next UK rate move will be higher. EUR/GBP moved higher after the announcement of the ECB's ELA providing eur 3.3b in additional funding to Greece. The cross rallied to 0.7373 as the NY session ends. GBP/USD was firm all day moving off o/n lows by 1.5344, after the positive UK earnings data, to highs at 1.5456 before reversing to 1.5417, after the McCafferty comments. Cable rallied after the release of dovish FOMC minutes to a new session high at 1.5480, before falling to 1.5450 as the NY session ends. The UK continues to show solid signs of recovery and inflation may very well be transitory, based on weakening oil. USD/CHF: Despite US data du jour again coming in below f/c, USD/CHF managed to rise to a post-floor-break high of 0.9453. The day's 0.9316 low was right by the 200-DMA at 0.9318, helping to confirm yesterday's breakaway from that MA after two weeks trading close to it. The rise was interrupted by FOMC Minutes that were far more dovish than expected. Prices remain on track to close above Tues's 0.9374 high, but the combination of FOMC Minutes and poorer US news since the great Jan Jobs report may make it harder for USD/CHF to complete the 76.4% retracement of the Jan 15 session at 0.9545. Weighing on the franc, aside from negative interest rates, is Swiss ZEW index's plunge to -73.0 in Feb from -10.8 in Jan, the biggest monthly drop in its history. On Tuesday, EUR/CHF closed above the 61.8% of the Jan 15 wide at 1.0669, encouraging further gains to 1.0741 so far today. Late word that the ECB would extend its ELA to Greece for 2-wks and to E68.3b from E65b last gave the EUR & EUR/CHF a fresh lift. FOMC Minutes also applauded foreign CB easing action, a partial nod to the ECB's QE. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2446 +55 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2381/1.2446, AUD/CAD +0.15% 0.9695, DXY +0.26%. Canadian wholesale trade jumped a whopping 2.5% in December, f/c just +0.3%, didn't help the Loonie as oil was trading near session lows, USD/CAD higher despite US building permits -0.7%, housing starts -2.0%, PPI -0.8%. Oil prices rebounded on news of a refinery fire, USD/CAD didn't follow at first as 10.00 AM fixing flows revealed USD demand. AM highs by 1.2466 and a 23/66 AM range as the market waited on FOMC minutes. Dovish inflation comments drove USD/CAD down to 1.2388 lows, labour market comments offset, USD/CAD hands off to Sydney 1.2425. AUD/USD: Europe dumped pair after offers in the 0.7830/50 zone proved too chunky. The slide saw the pair near 0.7800 as NY got going. NY applied bear pressure as well as US bond yield added to gains from yesterday. AUD/USD steadily slipped lower in NY and pierced the 10-dma. A low of 0.7774 was then hit but no further losses were possible. The pair lingered near the low into the Fed minutes. The dovish lean had the USD offered across the board. AUD/USD spiked up, pierced the 21-dma and hit a high of 0.7840. Very little pullback was seen and the pair lingered near the high late in the day. NZD/USD just about mimicked its antipodean cousin AUD in its performance vs. the USD. Early NY saw the pair drift lower on rising US bond yields. A low of 0.7501 was made but the pair bounced late in NY's morning and defied lofty US yields and the buoyant USD. AUD/NZD's drop towards 1.0335 contributed to halting the pair's slide and subsequent bounce towards 0.7530. The dovish Fed minutes then did in any remaining s-t bears as the USD nose dived after the headlines hit. NZD/USD spiked to a 0.7574 high with only a modest pullback. Late in the session the pair sat near 0.7560. LATAM: USD/MXN moved in a tight range between 14.92 & 14.96 for most of the NY session. Flows were light ahead of today's FOMC minutes release as well as ongoing Greek/EU negotiations. The FOMC minutes showed the Fed remains anxious about raising rates prematurely. The Fed remains concerned with falling inflation and want more evidence of continued growth before commencing rate hikes. US rates across the curve moved lower and USD/MXN moved to session lows at 14.83 before reversing near 14.86 as the session ends. USD/BRL rallied as Brazil returned from Carnival holiday. Today's economist poll, f/c 2015 inflation at 7.27% up from 7.15%; well above the BCB's 6.5% target. USD/BRL moved to early highs by 2.85 and moved to session lows by 2.83 after the FOMC minutes. USD/CLP closed at 619.50 as copper rallied 1%. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ remained elevated during the London session through OTC and NDF markets but came off hard in the wake of the dovish FOMC minutes. It may just be a case that some of the excessive strength and undeserved US Dollar strength built up this week ahead of the holidays being corrected. The impact of the Fed minutes was mostly felt in the front-end of the US Treasury yield curve - the 2-yr yield closed down 7bps at 0.60%. I would not over read the FOMC minutes but prefer to wait on the WSJ Jon Hilsenrath take. It may have been an overreaction by poorly positioned trades. Whatever the case there is still much water under the bridge between now and the Fed rate hike. The whole of regional Asia is closed today for the LNY celebrations. USD/KRW South Korean markets were closed on Wednesday for the LNY holidays. USD/SGD traded a 1.3554-1.3606 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3593. The Straits Times closed up 0.6%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5915-3.6220 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.6210. The KLSE index closed down 0.1%. USD/IDR traded a 12798-12845 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12840. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12804. The IDX Composite closed up 1.0%. USD/PHP traded a 44.225-30 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.235. The PSE closed up 0.1%. USD/THB traded a 32.555-60 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.57. The Set closed up 0.95%. USD/TWD Taiwanese markets were closed on Wednesday for the LNY holidays. USD/CNY Chinese onshore markets were closed on Wednesday for the LNY holidays. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2788; range 6.2764-6.2820. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3900-6.3920. USD/INR traded a 62.19-36 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.345. The Sensex closed up 0.6%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 19 Feb 23:50 JP Trade Balance 19 Feb 23:50 JP Exports 19 Feb 23:50 JP Imports Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12990 12990 12950 12930-12950 N/A USD/JPY 119.41 118.54 118.78 INR 62.58 62.65 62.57 62.41-46 N/A EUR/USD 1.1416 1.1334 1.1397 KRW 1114 1116 1109.5 1109.5-10.5 N/A EUR/JPY 136.08 135.08 135.38 MYR 3.6300 3.6430 3.6260 3.6290-10 N/A GBP/USD 1.5480 1.5343 1.5436 PHP 44.30 44.32 44.18 44.16-21 N/A USD/CAD 1.2466 1.2381 1.2455 TWD 31.66 31.70 31.65 31.69-71 N/A AUD/USD 0.7840 0.7774 0.7810 CNY 1-mth 6.1690 6.1665 6.1665-75 NZD/USD 0.7574 0.7501 0.7547 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2900 6.2865-85 USD/SGD 1.3610 1.3554 1.3558 CNY 1-yr 6.3960 6.3930 6.3905-25 USD/THB 32.60 32.555 32.565 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18030 -18 -0.10 10-year 2.08% 2.14% S&P 500 2100 -0 -0.03 2-year 0.60% 0.67% NASDAQ 4906 +7 +0.14 30-year 2.71% 2.73% FTSE 6898 -0 -0.00 Spot Gold($) 1212.20 1208.80 DAX 10961 +65 +0.60 Nymex 50.52 53.22 Nikkei 18199 +212 +1.18 Brent 59.45 62.33 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)