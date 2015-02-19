SYDNEY, Feb 20 (IFR) -
Headlines from Thursday Night
* German finance ministry says Greek proposal insufficient; does not correspond
to criteria agreed on Monday by Eurogroup
* Germany calls Greek loan request letter a "Trojan horse"
* German EconMin says Greek proposal can only be a first step
* S&P says Greek exit from EZ would have limited direct contagion risks for
other sovereign ratings; financial burden of a 'Grexit' on remaining 18 EZ
sovereigns would be moderate and absorbed over decades
* Greek central banker Stournaras says deposit outflows "under control"
* ECB's Weidmann ECB could accept Greek bonds again if conditions met
* IMF says all parties seek to avoid risks to system from Greece
* Greek leader welcomes existing Chinese investments, room to increase
cooperation in infrastructure, transport
* ECB minutes - shared view that conditions were in place for mon policy action
at Jan 22 meeting; some members saw no urgent need to act at Jan 22 meeting
* ECB's Praet warned of risks of delaying money printing in Jan
* ECB's GC agreed on risk sharing with bond buys according to capital key
* U.S. Treasury's Sheets warns against overreliance on exports
* U.S. Treasury's Sheets China has stopped intervening in FX market
* BoC Mar 4 rate decision to be based on careful examination of econ, Jan cut
was intended to provide insurance against downside risks to inflation profile
* BOE McCafferty immediate rate rise could de-anchor inflation expectations
* Italy's EconMin says signal must be given that the Euro is irreversible
* US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 283k, f/c 293k, 304k-prev
* US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 283.25k, 289.75k-prev
* US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.425m, f/c 2.374m, 2.367m-prev
* US Leading Index Chg MM* Jan 0.2%, f/c 0.3%, 0.40%-prev
* US Philly Fed Business Index Feb 5.2, f/c 9.3, 6.30-prev
* EIA- US weekly crude stocks up 7.7m bbls vs f/c of 3.2m bbls build
* CH Jan trade 3433bln vs prev 1514mln rvsd
* EZ Dec C/A NSA 29.2bln vs prev 26.5bln rvsd
* EZ Dec C/A SA 17.8bln vs prev 19.9bln rvsd
* EZ Dec New invest flow 67.2bln vs prev 39.9bln rvsd
* GB Feb CBI Mfg order book balance 10 vs prev 4. 6 exp. Highest since Aug
* Swedish C/B Jansson: risks of Greece leaving EZ have been underestimated
* Jansson: If crown strengthens sharply will be hard to raise inflation
EUR/USD sat just below 1.1400 in early NY after Europe smacked the pair down
after another failed attempt at break 1.1450/60 resistance. Germany's rejection
of Greece's extension proposal then saw the pair dive again. A low of 1.1355 was
quickly hit. Broad USD strength aided the pair's dive. Bears ran out of gas
though as the USD began giving up ground. A return towards NY's open ensued but
the lift couldn't be sustained. An afternoon lift for the USD on firm US bond
yields pressed EUR/USD lower again. Also pressing on the pair was a German
position paper noting that Greece's request was a 'trojan horse' that would
replace the bailout program with bridge financing. EUR/USD slipped below the
200-HMA again and sat just above the day's low into the close. Traders now look
to tomorrow's Euro group meeting for their next cues.
USD/JPY reverted to its 21-DMA at 118.42 O/N and in the aftermath of Wed's FOMC
Minutes that sent Tsy yields sharply lower. Further consideration of Minutes
began to steady yields and the USD as most downplayed the dovish bias as having
been before the stellar Jan Jobs report. Weekly Claims retreated to 283k fm 304k
last week, and below 290k f/c. The results would have been lower still save for
higher claims in fracking states like Texas, ND, etc. Of course problems in the
energy sector can't be ignored, particularly given the historic crude build
reported this week, on top of already swelling inventories. Philly Fed was a bit
of a disappointment, but Tsy yields managed to claw back some of Wed's losses,
putting a bid under USD/JPY at 118.80. The USD2.5b 119 expiry at 10ET also
attracted prices. Japanese Trade & Tankan data were encouraging, as was last
week's Japanese buying of foreign bonds, though economic improvement will give
the BOJ less reason to launch QQE3.
EUR/GBP remains above Wednesday's low at 0.7348 moved to highs at 0.7409 as
sentiment for positive news out of Greece lifted the euro. The cross resumed its
lower trajectory after Germany rejected Greece's request for a 6-month loan
extension. The cross moved to lows of the session by 0.7358 before drifting
higher to trade in a 0.7369/79 range for most of the NY session, ending the day
by 0.7372. The cross remains weak as negotiation between Greece and the
Eurogroup continue. The pound also gaining on better economic fundamentals as
sentiment for a early UK rate hike ramps up. GBP/USD remains firm, though it is
ending the day off 0.15% at 1.5413, despite broad dollar strength. The dollar
regaining strength as the market shrugged off Wednesday's dovish FOMC minutes.
USD/CHF: Again, franc was one of the weakest currencies, as the correction from
the Jan 15 SNB floor break in EUR/CHF persists and odds of a Grexit continue to
lengthen, despite lingering doubts about the merits of what Greece is now asking
for. EUR/CHF pierced 1.0800 today, building on Tues move above the 61.8% of the
Jan 15 wide at 1.0669. The interesting point about the recent CHF weakness is it
looks to be occurring without the aid of the SNB, though we won't know for sure
about this week until sight deposits are reported on Monday. The other thing to
consider is how much the ECB's QE, which is to begin next month, was already
priced into the cross before the SNB let the floor break to relieve the pressure
against it. The market is trying to find a new equilibrium point that factors in
the help the EA will get from QE and a weaker EUR, as well as the hit the Swiss
economy must take from the stronger franc. Negative Swiss depo rates are also in
the balance.
USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2477, +22 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2381/1.2446,
AUD/CAD flat, 0.9725, DXY +0.15%. Free-falling oil prices kicked off the Noram
session and before 8.00 AM there was a spike to 1.2556 under spurious
circumstances. Talk of an algorithm stop and / or a fat-finger trade and that
all trades above 1.2520 were to be canceled. Ultimately the oil slide drove a
second rally to 1.2545 but so far price records still indicate 56 as the top. US
weekly claims unexpectedly dropped 10k below the f/c number. That aided the
bucks rally as yields nudged up however a poor Philly Fed unraveled that move
and a rebound in oil prices dropped USD/CAD to 1.2477 before dovish remarks from
BoC Dep Gov Cote squeezed USD back up to 1.2517, last at 1.2496.
AUD/USD defied early USD strength and continued its bounce off Europe's 0.7757
low as NY got going. Pair sat near 0.7790 in early NY and dipped briefly towards
0.7775 on the better than f/c jobless claims. The dip was bought though and the
USD began to soften. This saw the pair lift to hourly resistance near 0.7815.
The lift likely got a boost from AUD/NZD's rebound from overnight and push above
1.0360 in NY. Some USD strength returned in NY's afternoon and AUD/USD slipped
back to the 0.7780 area late heading into the close. A doji formed on today's
candle and daily RSI diverged on the new s-t high. This suggests the recent
short squeeze may have run its course. Yield spreads remain near recent tights
and further tightening should keep the pair heavy. Daily lows near 0.7740 and
0.7720 are immediate support. Breaks of those lows should bolster bear sentiment
and see the pair make a run for the 2015 low.
NZD/USD: Early NY saw NZD/USD take a crack at breaking Europe's low. Bears
couldn't push below 0.7507 though even as the USD was firm in early NY. The pair
bounced as the USD softened a bit but the bounce was limited as 0.7540 was
barely cleared. The lackluster lift was likely due to AUD/NZD's rebound from a
new trend low and push above 1.0360 during NY trading. NZD/USD slipped late in
the afternoon as USD bulls emerged. The pair dipped back below 0.7520 towards
the end of day.
LATAM: USD/MXN rallied, as the market shrugged off Wednesday's patient FOMC
minutes. US yields rose across the curve as the market continues to price in a
mid-year US interest rate hike. The dollar also gained momentum after Germany
rejected Greece's request for a 6-mth extension to its loan agreements. USD/MXN
rose steadily in NY to a high at 15.0210 before reversing back to 14.99 as the
session ends. The peso was also weak as oil continues to weaken; continued
weakness in oil may slow the Mexican economy as the government is forced to make
budget cuts, a quasi tightening, to make up for lost revenue due to falling oil
receipts. USD/BRL is ending the NY session near highs of the day by 2.87.
Persistent inflation, drought conditions and the prospect of the US tightening
in mid-2015 are all conspiring to lift the USD versus the real. USD/CLP is
ending the NY session 'unchd' at 619.50, the peso steady as copper rose 0.25%.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ is mostly higher overnight in thin trading through NDF and OTC markets.
MYR NDFs scorched to 3.66 overnight before pulling back to safer territory
around 3.65. TWD NDFs also on the rise topping 31.80 whilst KRW NDFs returned to
1115. Overnight trading continued in a "Greece' vein with moves remaining
tempered knowing that this play has many acts to come. The day after the Fed
minutes had players reassessing their 'dovish' first take. Market is back to
thinking a June rate hike is in play. The USD/AXJ complex certainly acting as if
this will be the case. Philippines, Indonesia and India join Thailand today in
terms of open markets whilst Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong return Monday.
Taiwan on Tuesday and China next Wednesday.
USD/KRW South Korean markets were closed on Thursday for the LNY holidays.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3553-1.3585 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3578.
Singaporean onshore markets were closed on Thursday.
USD/MYR Malaysian onshore markets were closed on Thursday.
USD/IDR Indonesian onshore markets were closed on Thursday.
USD/PHP Philippine onshore markets were closed on Thursday.
USD/THB traded a 32.54-58 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.54. The Set
closed down 0.2%.
USD/TWD Taiwanese markets were closed on Thursday for the LNY holidays.
USD/CNY Chinese onshore markets were closed on Thursday for the LNY holidays.
OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2749; range 6.2730-6.2792. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.3900-6.3930.
USD/INR Most Indian markets were closed on Thursday. Stock market however
remained open - Sensex closed up 0.5%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
20 Feb 01:35 JP Manufacturing PMI Flash
20 Feb 07:30 TH Currency Swaps
20 Feb 07:30 TH Forex Reserves
20 Feb 11:30 IN Deposit Growth
20 Feb 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth
20 Feb 11:30 IN FX Reserves
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
Nil
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 12940 12995 12955 12980-13000 N/A USD/JPY 119.18 118.42 118.94
INR 62.45 62.51 62.48 62.50-53 N/A EUR/USD 1.1450 1.1355 1.1368
KRW 1110 1115.5 1113 1113.5-14 N/A EUR/JPY 135.92 134.97 135.17
MYR 3.6300 3.6600 3.6380 3.6485-15 N/A GBP/USD 1.5465 1.5405 1.5415
PHP 44.22 44.28 44.23 44.23-27 N/A USD/CAD 1.2556 1.2438 1.2495
TWD 31.63 31.80 31.685 31.77-80 N/A AUD/USD 0.7843 0.7757 0.7792
CNY 1-mth 6.1675 6.1650 6.1670-85 NZD/USD 0.7574 0.7507 0.7517
CNY 3-mth Dealt 6.2200 6.2180-05 USD/SGD 1.3592 1.3553 1.3582
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3920-45 USD/THB 32.58 32.54 32.565
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17986 -44 -0.24 10-year 2.12% 2.08%
S&P 500 2097 -2 -0.11 2-year 0.62% 0.60%
NASDAQ 4925 +19 +0.38 30-year 2.74% 2.71%
FTSE 6889 -9 -0.13 Spot Gold($) 1206.00 1212.20
DAX 11002 +41 +0.37 Nymex 51.50 50.52
Nikkei 18265 +66 +0.36 Brent 60.25 59.45
