SYDNEY, Feb 20 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * German finance ministry says Greek proposal insufficient; does not correspond to criteria agreed on Monday by Eurogroup * Germany calls Greek loan request letter a "Trojan horse" * German EconMin says Greek proposal can only be a first step * S&P says Greek exit from EZ would have limited direct contagion risks for other sovereign ratings; financial burden of a 'Grexit' on remaining 18 EZ sovereigns would be moderate and absorbed over decades * Greek central banker Stournaras says deposit outflows "under control" * ECB's Weidmann ECB could accept Greek bonds again if conditions met * IMF says all parties seek to avoid risks to system from Greece * Greek leader welcomes existing Chinese investments, room to increase cooperation in infrastructure, transport * ECB minutes - shared view that conditions were in place for mon policy action at Jan 22 meeting; some members saw no urgent need to act at Jan 22 meeting * ECB's Praet warned of risks of delaying money printing in Jan * ECB's GC agreed on risk sharing with bond buys according to capital key * U.S. Treasury's Sheets warns against overreliance on exports * U.S. Treasury's Sheets China has stopped intervening in FX market * BoC Mar 4 rate decision to be based on careful examination of econ, Jan cut was intended to provide insurance against downside risks to inflation profile * BOE McCafferty immediate rate rise could de-anchor inflation expectations * Italy's EconMin says signal must be given that the Euro is irreversible * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 283k, f/c 293k, 304k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 283.25k, 289.75k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.425m, f/c 2.374m, 2.367m-prev * US Leading Index Chg MM* Jan 0.2%, f/c 0.3%, 0.40%-prev * US Philly Fed Business Index Feb 5.2, f/c 9.3, 6.30-prev * EIA- US weekly crude stocks up 7.7m bbls vs f/c of 3.2m bbls build * CH Jan trade 3433bln vs prev 1514mln rvsd * EZ Dec C/A NSA 29.2bln vs prev 26.5bln rvsd * EZ Dec C/A SA 17.8bln vs prev 19.9bln rvsd * EZ Dec New invest flow 67.2bln vs prev 39.9bln rvsd * GB Feb CBI Mfg order book balance 10 vs prev 4. 6 exp. Highest since Aug * Swedish C/B Jansson: risks of Greece leaving EZ have been underestimated * Jansson: If crown strengthens sharply will be hard to raise inflation Overnight Currency Summaries provided by the IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD sat just below 1.1400 in early NY after Europe smacked the pair down after another failed attempt at break 1.1450/60 resistance. Germany's rejection of Greece's extension proposal then saw the pair dive again. A low of 1.1355 was quickly hit. Broad USD strength aided the pair's dive. Bears ran out of gas though as the USD began giving up ground. A return towards NY's open ensued but the lift couldn't be sustained. An afternoon lift for the USD on firm US bond yields pressed EUR/USD lower again. Also pressing on the pair was a German position paper noting that Greece's request was a 'trojan horse' that would replace the bailout program with bridge financing. EUR/USD slipped below the 200-HMA again and sat just above the day's low into the close. Traders now look to tomorrow's Euro group meeting for their next cues. USD/JPY reverted to its 21-DMA at 118.42 O/N and in the aftermath of Wed's FOMC Minutes that sent Tsy yields sharply lower. Further consideration of Minutes began to steady yields and the USD as most downplayed the dovish bias as having been before the stellar Jan Jobs report. Weekly Claims retreated to 283k fm 304k last week, and below 290k f/c. The results would have been lower still save for higher claims in fracking states like Texas, ND, etc. Of course problems in the energy sector can't be ignored, particularly given the historic crude build reported this week, on top of already swelling inventories. Philly Fed was a bit of a disappointment, but Tsy yields managed to claw back some of Wed's losses, putting a bid under USD/JPY at 118.80. The USD2.5b 119 expiry at 10ET also attracted prices. Japanese Trade & Tankan data were encouraging, as was last week's Japanese buying of foreign bonds, though economic improvement will give the BOJ less reason to launch QQE3. EUR/GBP remains above Wednesday's low at 0.7348 moved to highs at 0.7409 as sentiment for positive news out of Greece lifted the euro. The cross resumed its lower trajectory after Germany rejected Greece's request for a 6-month loan extension. The cross moved to lows of the session by 0.7358 before drifting higher to trade in a 0.7369/79 range for most of the NY session, ending the day by 0.7372. The cross remains weak as negotiation between Greece and the Eurogroup continue. The pound also gaining on better economic fundamentals as sentiment for a early UK rate hike ramps up. GBP/USD remains firm, though it is ending the day off 0.15% at 1.5413, despite broad dollar strength. The dollar regaining strength as the market shrugged off Wednesday's dovish FOMC minutes. USD/CHF: Again, franc was one of the weakest currencies, as the correction from the Jan 15 SNB floor break in EUR/CHF persists and odds of a Grexit continue to lengthen, despite lingering doubts about the merits of what Greece is now asking for. EUR/CHF pierced 1.0800 today, building on Tues move above the 61.8% of the Jan 15 wide at 1.0669. The interesting point about the recent CHF weakness is it looks to be occurring without the aid of the SNB, though we won't know for sure about this week until sight deposits are reported on Monday. The other thing to consider is how much the ECB's QE, which is to begin next month, was already priced into the cross before the SNB let the floor break to relieve the pressure against it. The market is trying to find a new equilibrium point that factors in the help the EA will get from QE and a weaker EUR, as well as the hit the Swiss economy must take from the stronger franc. Negative Swiss depo rates are also in the balance. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2477, +22 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2381/1.2446, AUD/CAD flat, 0.9725, DXY +0.15%. Free-falling oil prices kicked off the Noram session and before 8.00 AM there was a spike to 1.2556 under spurious circumstances. Talk of an algorithm stop and / or a fat-finger trade and that all trades above 1.2520 were to be canceled. Ultimately the oil slide drove a second rally to 1.2545 but so far price records still indicate 56 as the top. US weekly claims unexpectedly dropped 10k below the f/c number. That aided the bucks rally as yields nudged up however a poor Philly Fed unraveled that move and a rebound in oil prices dropped USD/CAD to 1.2477 before dovish remarks from BoC Dep Gov Cote squeezed USD back up to 1.2517, last at 1.2496. AUD/USD defied early USD strength and continued its bounce off Europe's 0.7757 low as NY got going. Pair sat near 0.7790 in early NY and dipped briefly towards 0.7775 on the better than f/c jobless claims. The dip was bought though and the USD began to soften. This saw the pair lift to hourly resistance near 0.7815. The lift likely got a boost from AUD/NZD's rebound from overnight and push above 1.0360 in NY. Some USD strength returned in NY's afternoon and AUD/USD slipped back to the 0.7780 area late heading into the close. A doji formed on today's candle and daily RSI diverged on the new s-t high. This suggests the recent short squeeze may have run its course. Yield spreads remain near recent tights and further tightening should keep the pair heavy. Daily lows near 0.7740 and 0.7720 are immediate support. Breaks of those lows should bolster bear sentiment and see the pair make a run for the 2015 low. NZD/USD: Early NY saw NZD/USD take a crack at breaking Europe's low. Bears couldn't push below 0.7507 though even as the USD was firm in early NY. The pair bounced as the USD softened a bit but the bounce was limited as 0.7540 was barely cleared. The lackluster lift was likely due to AUD/NZD's rebound from a new trend low and push above 1.0360 during NY trading. NZD/USD slipped late in the afternoon as USD bulls emerged. The pair dipped back below 0.7520 towards the end of day. LATAM: USD/MXN rallied, as the market shrugged off Wednesday's patient FOMC minutes. US yields rose across the curve as the market continues to price in a mid-year US interest rate hike. The dollar also gained momentum after Germany rejected Greece's request for a 6-mth extension to its loan agreements. USD/MXN rose steadily in NY to a high at 15.0210 before reversing back to 14.99 as the session ends. The peso was also weak as oil continues to weaken; continued weakness in oil may slow the Mexican economy as the government is forced to make budget cuts, a quasi tightening, to make up for lost revenue due to falling oil receipts. USD/BRL is ending the NY session near highs of the day by 2.87. Persistent inflation, drought conditions and the prospect of the US tightening in mid-2015 are all conspiring to lift the USD versus the real. USD/CLP is ending the NY session 'unchd' at 619.50, the peso steady as copper rose 0.25%. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is mostly higher overnight in thin trading through NDF and OTC markets. MYR NDFs scorched to 3.66 overnight before pulling back to safer territory around 3.65. TWD NDFs also on the rise topping 31.80 whilst KRW NDFs returned to 1115. Overnight trading continued in a "Greece' vein with moves remaining tempered knowing that this play has many acts to come. The day after the Fed minutes had players reassessing their 'dovish' first take. Market is back to thinking a June rate hike is in play. The USD/AXJ complex certainly acting as if this will be the case. Philippines, Indonesia and India join Thailand today in terms of open markets whilst Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong return Monday. Taiwan on Tuesday and China next Wednesday. USD/KRW South Korean markets were closed on Thursday for the LNY holidays. USD/SGD traded a 1.3553-1.3585 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3578. Singaporean onshore markets were closed on Thursday. USD/MYR Malaysian onshore markets were closed on Thursday. USD/IDR Indonesian onshore markets were closed on Thursday. USD/PHP Philippine onshore markets were closed on Thursday. USD/THB traded a 32.54-58 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.54. The Set closed down 0.2%. USD/TWD Taiwanese markets were closed on Thursday for the LNY holidays. USD/CNY Chinese onshore markets were closed on Thursday for the LNY holidays. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2749; range 6.2730-6.2792. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3900-6.3930. USD/INR Most Indian markets were closed on Thursday. Stock market however remained open - Sensex closed up 0.5%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 20 Feb 01:35 JP Manufacturing PMI Flash 20 Feb 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 20 Feb 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 20 Feb 11:30 IN Deposit Growth 20 Feb 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth 20 Feb 11:30 IN FX Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12940 12995 12955 12980-13000 N/A USD/JPY 119.18 118.42 118.94 INR 62.45 62.51 62.48 62.50-53 N/A EUR/USD 1.1450 1.1355 1.1368 KRW 1110 1115.5 1113 1113.5-14 N/A EUR/JPY 135.92 134.97 135.17 MYR 3.6300 3.6600 3.6380 3.6485-15 N/A GBP/USD 1.5465 1.5405 1.5415 PHP 44.22 44.28 44.23 44.23-27 N/A USD/CAD 1.2556 1.2438 1.2495 TWD 31.63 31.80 31.685 31.77-80 N/A AUD/USD 0.7843 0.7757 0.7792 CNY 1-mth 6.1675 6.1650 6.1670-85 NZD/USD 0.7574 0.7507 0.7517 CNY 3-mth Dealt 6.2200 6.2180-05 USD/SGD 1.3592 1.3553 1.3582 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3920-45 USD/THB 32.58 32.54 32.565 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17986 -44 -0.24 10-year 2.12% 2.08% S&P 500 2097 -2 -0.11 2-year 0.62% 0.60% NASDAQ 4925 +19 +0.38 30-year 2.74% 2.71% FTSE 6889 -9 -0.13 Spot Gold($) 1206.00 1212.20 DAX 11002 +41 +0.37 Nymex 51.50 50.52 Nikkei 18265 +66 +0.36 Brent 60.25 59.45