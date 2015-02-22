SYDNEY, Feb 23 (IFR) -
News from the weekend
Greece expects EU and IMF partners will accept the reform promises - Reuters
* FinMin Varoufakis expects EU and IMF partners will accept reform promises
* "We have discussed this with our partners andI am confident the list of
reforms will be approved." Varoufakis said after briefing cabinet
* A government official said the pledges were on issues such as tackling tax
evasion and corruption
* PM Tsipris declares "victory" over EU and IMF - insisting that Friday's
agreement cancelled austerity commitments and dispensed with the "troika"
* Irish FinMin Noonan contradicted Greek PM by saying no concessions made by EU
* Noonan said Greek banks would have collapsed in week ahead and Greece will
need a third bailout after the four-month extension
Headlines from Friday Night
* Moody's Downgrades Russia's Sov Rating to Ba1 from Baa3; Outlook Negative
* Moody's - Downgraded the Government of Russia's Sovereign Debt Rating to
Ba1/Not Prime (NP) from Baa3/Prime-3 (P-3)
* Moody's - Lowered Russia's Country Ceilings for Foreign Currency Debt to
Ba1/NP from Baa3/P-3
* Moody's - "Russia is expected to Experience a Deep Recession in 2015 and a
Continued Contraction in 2016"
* Moody's-Continuing Crisis in Ukraine, Oil Price and Exchange Rate Shocks will
Further Undermine Russia's Economic Strength, Medium-Term Growth Prospects
* Moody's-Second Driver for Downgrade of Russia's Government Bond Rating to Ba1
is Expected Further Erosion of Fiscal Strength, Foreign Exchange Buffers
* Moody's - Lowered Russia's Country Ceilings for Local Currency Debt and
Deposits to Baa3 from Baa2
* Moody's - Lowered Russia's Country Ceiling for Foreign Currency Bank Deposits
to Ba2/NP from BA1/NP
* Moody's - Unlikely to Upgrade Russia's Sovereign Debt Rating in the Near Term
given the Negative Outlook
* Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says EZ extended Greek bailout by 4 months, includes
requirement for Greece to submit list of reform measures on Monday, Greece
expressed commitment to no roll-back of measures
* Dijsselbloem EZ funds for Greek bank recap must not be used for govt needs
* ECB prepares for a Greece exit from euro zone (Der Spiegel)
* PM Tsipras confident on extension, calls for "historic" political decision
* Germany's Merkel wants "significant improvements" to Greek bailout proposal
* FR Hollande Greece must meet commitments; EU must take election in account
* Dutch junior FinMin Wiebes bailout extension request not clear enough
* EU's Juncker rules out Greek exit from euro (WirtschaftsWoche)
* Portugal PM Coelho against loans for Greece if no clear obligations, no
bitterness against Greece & its new govt
* Fed's Bullard US will benefit from low oil low yields in 2015, Okun's law
should be demoted to Okun's suggestion (DJ)
* Plosser Fed will have to do something about 'patient' rate guidance at March
meeting; poor Fed communication has made risk of abrupt mkt reaction greater
* Canada's Oliver says core inflation nowhere near deflationary
* Danish CB to defend peg to "last drop of blood", current tools should be
enough to defend crown's peg to euro (government adviser)
* Turkish EconMin Zeybekci says c/b should take 'brave decisions' to lift growth
* Moody's Italy set to benefit from reforms, though debt/GDP ratio to decline
only gradually
* Moody's won't rush decision on Brazil rating prefers to wait & see if high
risk events will materialize
* US Markit Mfg PMI Flash Feb 54.3, f/c 53.6, 53.9-prev
* CA Retail Sales MM Dec -2%, f/c -0.4%, 0.4%-prev
* CA Retail Sales Ex-Autos MM Dec -2.3%, f/c -0.8%, 0.7%-prev
* MX GDP YY Q4 2.6%, f/c 2.6%, 2.2%-prev
* BOE McCafferty: Int rates could go negative, unhappy about GBP's appreciation
- The independent
* EZ Feb Markit Mfg flash PMI 51.1 vs prev 51.0. 51.5 exp
* EZ Feb Markit Serv flash PMI 53.9 vs prev 52.7. 53.0 exp
* EZ Feb Markit Comp flash PMI 53.5 vs prev 52.6. 53.0 exp
* GB Jan PSNB -9.405b vs prev 9.867 rvsd. -7.8b exp
* GB Jan PSNCR -18.921b vs prev 21.44b
* GB Jan Retail sales -0.3% m/m, 5.4% y/y vs prev 0.2%/4.0% rvsd. -0.2%/5.9% exp
Themes from Friday's trading
* Once again the markets focused on headlines from Brussels where EZ FinMin's
gathered to try and agree on a deal to avoid a Greek crisis in March when a cash
crunch could have led to a "Grexit".
* European equity and bond markets remained confident an 11th hour deal would be
struck - but the EUR wobbled when a German government spokesman declared the
proposal for an extension put forward by Greece didn't go far enough.
* The German DAX hit an intraday all-time high and closed up 0.4% - while other
European stock markets were flat/mixed. There wasn't a lot of stress in the
Greek markets - with Athens index falling just 0.3% while Greek bond yields
managed to edge lower.
* The FX market was a bit jumpier due to the conflicting Greece headlines - with
the EUR/USD falling as low as 1.1277 from the Thursday close at 1.1368.
* The headlines from the EU meeting from Greece were at times conflicting, but
after midday during the US session there were reports indicating a compromise
deal would be agreed to that would extend the Greek bailout package and avoid a
dreaded credit crunch.
* The EU scheduled a news conference for 3 PM NY time, but typically postponed
the press conference over an hour - leading to some angst.
* Finally the deal was announces and (again typically) there was some ambiguity
as to whether or not there was full agreement to a deal.
* The EZ FinMin's agreed in principle to extend Greece's bailout program four
months. But before the accord can be sent to individual Euro zone countries for
ratification - Greece must come up with a letter to the Euro-group listing all
the policy measures it plans to take during the remainder of the bailout period,
to ensure they comply with the conditions by Monday.
* Wall Street responded positively to reports an 11th hour Greece deal would be
struck - with the S&P closing at an all-time high at 2,110 - up 0.6% on the day
and 0.6% on the week. The Dow gained 0.86% or 155 points higher and made a
weekly gain of 0.7% while the NASDAQ kept its winning streak alive to 8 -
gaining 0.6% or 31 points higher to 4,956 and gaining 1.3% for the week.
* Equity investors have been confident all along that a Greek disaster in Europe
would be avoided.
* Equity investor optimism has also been supported in recent weeks by a
significant reduction in volatility in Feb compared to Jan thanks to signs the
oil price and USD are steadying and some tentative signs the Euro zone economy
is waking up from a deep slumber and may add something to global growth in 2015.
* Friday's EZ Composite PMI data came in better than expected at 53.5 (53
expected) even though the Flash MFG PMI missed slightly at 51.1 with 51.5
expected. EUR/USD had no reaction to the data.
* EUR/USD bounced from the 1.1277 intraday low to as high as 1.1430 before
closing at 1.1380 - up slightly from Thursday's 1.1368 close.
* There was surprise EUR/USD didn't close well above 1.14 on the announcement of
an accord between the EU and Greece to extend the bailout four months.
* The best explanations for the lack of a sustained EUR/USD rally were: 1) The
FX market never really priced in a Grexit and the EUR/USD has been very steady
through the latest Greek drama. 2) The can has been kicked only a short way down
the road and we can expect more drama in a few months, as the new Greek
government led by Tsipras will have some explaining to do to the Greek voters if
they need to backtrack too far in order to please paymaster Germany. 3) The
divergent central bank expectations that was the real reason for EUR/USD
weakness remains stark despite the more dovish than expected Fed Minutes last
week and the recent runoff better EZ data.
* Treasury yields were volatile on Friday, as the see-saw news flow out of
Brussels regarding an accord with Greece resulted in some nasty intraday
reversals. The 10-yr Treasury yield fell to 2.04% at one stage when signals from
Berlin suggested a deal wouldn't be forthcoming. Once reports filtered through
that a deal was essentially agreed to - the 10-yr yield soared to 2.14% before
closing at 2.11% unchanged from Thursday's close.
* In the commodity world - only gold was impacted by the EU/Greece circus with
the precious metal falling six bucks to 1,202 as safe-haven strategies unwound.
* NYMEX Crude fell 1.6% to 50.34 due in part to news that the closely watched
weekly rig count fell far less than expected - resurrecting concerns the supply
glut will continue. Brent Crude fell only 0.3% on Friday and managed to hold
above the closely watched 60 level - closing at 60.05.
* NY Copper closed down 1.2% - but the market was thin and volumes were low due
to the Lunar New Year Holiday. It was the same story with iron ore, as there
isn't any price action during the China holidays and it remained at 63.40.
* While the FX market was fixated on news from the EU meeting over Greece - the
biggest moves on Friday were decent gains made by the AUD and CHF in particular.
* The AUD/USD closed the day 0.7% higher at 0.7847, as short covering in AUD/NZD
underpinned the price action. AUD/NZD made a post-float low around 1.0300 Thurs
and that seemed to be a trigger for profit taking. AUD/NZD closed at 1.0430 - up
0.5% on the day.
* CAD was the worst performing currency on Friday, as much weaker than expected
Canada retail sales and lower NYMEX Crude weighed on sentiment. USD/CAD closed
the day at 1.2530 up 0.3% on the day.
* CHF was the strongest currency on Friday gaining 1.1% against USD and 1.0%
again EUR. There wasn't any particular reason for CHF strength - most likely the
SNB failure to intervene in USD/CHF caught the market long.
* USD/JPY chopped around on Friday - falling as low as 118.30 when EUR/JPY
selling was prompted by EU/Greece uncertainty and lower US yields early in the
US session. USD/JPY reversed higher to close at 109.02 (up just 0.1%) as the
supposed Greece deal and late rise in US Treasury yields underpinned.
* US dollar index closed at 94.30 down slightly from Thursday's close at 94.40.
Wrap-up
There might be some residual reactions to the last minute deal to avoid a full
blown crisis in Greece, but the short tenure of the agreement (four months) and
the many unanswered questions that remain - will likely short-circuit a
sustained EUR relief rally. This is especially true given the fact the market
never really factored in any worst case scenarios in the first place. In fact
the EUR/USD may come under some pressure in the week ahead in a "buy the
rumour/sell the fact" reaction to the 11th hour EZ/Greece deal.
Global equity markets rallied last week despite the noise and distractions
coming from Greece and Brussels and the temporary suspension of the Greek crisis
will likely encourage more flows into European bank stocks and keep the mood in
equity markets buoyant. The calming volatility and strengthening investor risk
appetite should encourage carry trade strategies and support the AUD and NZD -
which happened to be the best performing currencies last week.
The focus will now shift away from Europe and zero in on the US Fed with Fed
Chair Janet Yellen testifying before US lawmakers Tuesday and Wednesday. The Fed
Minutes released last week confused the market and it is hoped the Fed Chair
will clarify Fed expectations. If Yellen's comments indicate the Fed is still on
track for a June commencement of the long awaited tightening cycle - the USD
should resume trending higher again. If Yellen indicates she is in the "wait and
see" camp - the USD could start a meaningful correction lower, as the market is
long the USD up to the eyeballs. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ traded a touch lower on Friday night through OTC and NDF markets after
Greece received a four month reprieve from the Eurogroup. The reaction in the
EUR was decidedly tame - perhaps a bigger reaction could be seen when Europe
opens on Monday. Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea re-open Monday from their
extended LNY break with Taiwan returning Tuesday and China on Wednesday.
Illiquid NDF trading over the LNY break has not provided any real indication of
intent of what will happen once markets are fully open. Janet Yellen takes
centre stage next week with her Humphrey Hawkins testimony but those wanted
definite(s) are likely to be disappointed. The Fed still has until the March
meeting to signal whether June is a 'live' month for hiking rates and one
suspect they will use all time available.
USD/KRW South Korean markets remained closed on Friday for the LNY holidays.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3577-1.3623 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3597.
Singaporean onshore markets remained closed on Friday.
USD/MYR Malaysian onshore markets were closed on Friday.
USD/IDR traded a 12810-12865 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12810. The Jakarta
Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12849. The IDX Composite closed
up 0.2%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.175-25 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.24. The PSE index
closed up 0.3%.
USD/THB traded a 32.54-57 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.555. The Set
closed up 0.2%.
USD/TWD Taiwanese markets remained closed on Friday for the LNY holidays.
USD/CNY Chinese onshore markets remained closed on Friday for the LNY holidays.
OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2754; range 6.2749-6.2815. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.3910-6.3940.
USD/INR traded a 62.20-28 range in Asia on Friday; last at 62.22. The Sensex
closed down 0.8%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
23 Feb 05:00 SG Consumer Price Index
23 Feb 08:30 HK Consumer Price Index
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
23:50 JP Bank of Japan will release the minutes of Jan policy meeting
The week ahead - Fed back in focus as Greece distraction fades for now
Presuming Greece will satisfy their EU partners/IMF and ECB by delivering
acceptable reform promises on Monday and thereby securing the four-month
extension agreed to on Friday - the focus of the market next week will be on Fed
expectations. The Fed Minutes released last week were perceived to be
surprisingly dovish, as they conveyed the view that US interest rates can stay
lower for longer due to very low inflation. The Fed Minutes were fairly balanced
and did highlight the improving US economy and noted there were discussions and
planning sessions in preparation for the start of the tightening cycle. Market
hawks also took note that the January FOMC meeting took place before the
extremely strong Fed US non-farm payroll report.
The shifting and at times confused Fed expectations might become clarified in
the coming week, as Fed Chair Yellen appears before US lawmakers both Tuesday
and Wednesday. The market will pay very close attention to Yellen's comments
regarding international developments, the strong US Dollar, the quality of the
US payroll data and the persistently low price pressures. While the Fed Chair
will likely repeat the fact the Fed remains "data dependent" it is also likely
she will hint whether or not the Fed is preparing for the commencement of a
tightening cycle as early as the June FOMC meeting. If Yellen does convey
confidence the US economy is robust enough to allow the Fed to start normalizing
monetary policy as early as the Northern Summer - US Treasury yields and the US
dollar will likely move higher. Equity investors would prefer endless central
bank easing, but if the tightening hints are coupled with a bullish outlook on
the US economy - the negative impact on stock markets will be limited. The most
interesting reaction might be in Emerging Markets, as Fed tightening could be a
challenge for some EM countries.
If Yellen emphasizes the dovish argument that the extremely low inflation gives
the Fed plenty of time to assess global growth uncertainty and the impact on the
economy of the stronger US dollar - we will likely see the US dollar correct
lower while equity markets will rejoice.
Key data in the week ahead
It will be a fairly busy week for US data releases. The US data kicks off with
Existing Home Sales Monday followed by another read of the US housing market
Tuesday when Case-Shiller House Price survey is released. Consumer Confidence is
also released Wednesday along with New Home Sales and Building Permits. Thursday
will be busy with US CPI, Durable Goods and weekly Jobless Claims. Friday Q4 US
GDP will be released with the market expecting a sluggish 2.1%. Core PCE and UoM
Consumer Sentiment will also be released on Friday.
Euro zone inflation data is out on Tuesday and will be closely watched for any
sign of deflation pressures that forced the ECB to embark on a QE program. EZ
Sentiment Index is out on Thursday. Also out on Thursday will be Q4 UK GDP which
is expected to show 2.7% Y/Y.
The main data event in Japan in the coming week will be Jan CPI out on Thursday.
Also out on Thursday in Japan will be Industrial Output and Retail Sales.
HSBC Flash China MFG PMI for Feb is out on Wednesday and it is expected to show
China's mfg sector is contracting for the third straight month. The market is
expecting 49.5 down from 49.7 in Jan. The key event in Australia in the week
The key event in Australia in the week
ahead will be Q4 CAPEX out on Thursday.
John Noonan's technical picture as at Sunday 22 February 2015
*S&P is trending higher and the bullish outside day to a fresh all-time high on
Friday reinforced the trend. The 10-dma has been good support since the
up-trend started and that reading should come in around 2,088 on Monday. A break
and close below that reading would warn the trend higher is losing exhaustion.
{Last 2,110}
*German DAX continues to trend higher and the momentum higher was reignited by
the price action late last week that resulted in an all-time record high close
on Friday. The ascending 20-dma has been remarkably good support since the trend
higher began and that reading should come in around 10860 on Monday {Last 11051}
*ASX continues to trend higher, but the sharp pullback after the test above
5,900 (5,946 was Thursday's trend high) bears watching. When the ASX crashed off
during the GFC there were two significant pullbacks before the index crashed to
3121 in March 2009. One was to 6022 and the other was to 5,980. That 5980/6022
window is the last bit of technical resistance ahead of all-time high at 6851.
The pullback from 5,946 was technical respect for the aforementioned resistance
window. A break below the 10-dma around 5,850 would warn of waning momentum
while a break below the 20-dma at 5,755 would suggest the short-term trend
higher has ended and a larger correction lower is ready to unfold. {Last 5,881}
Commodities
*Gold is trending lower and showing no sign of a let up. The 10-dma has been
very reliable resistance since the down-trend started and that reading will come
in around 1,218 on Monday. Key support is found ahead of 1,195 where a double
bottom formed last week and the 61.8 fibo of the 1,131/1,306 move are found. A
break below 1,195 initially targets 1,168. {Last 1,202.50}
*Lon Copper isn't trending and is trading in a sideways pattern. The 5, 10 and
20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation, but they are not yet
pointing higher and thus not yet trending. Very strong resistance has formed
around 5,800 and 5,810 needs to break before the current bottoming price action
can evolve into a short-term trend higher. A fall below 5,560 would put the
pressure on the downside and likely result in a test of key support around
5,340. {Last 5,693}
*Brent crude is still trending higher, but upward momentum is waning and
suggests the correction higher might be in the last stage. Key support is found
around 56.00 where the 20-dma and the 38.2 fibo of the 45.15/63.00 move are
found. A break below 55 would suggest there might be another test of key support
around 45.00. A break above 63.00 would reignite the trend higher and eventually
target 72.00. {Last 60.22}
FX
EUR/USD: The price action in EUR/USD can only be described as sideways chop. The
5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation, but they
aren't pointing higher. Strong resistance has formed around 1.1450 and a couple
of daily closes above that level would likely result in a ST trend higher
developing. Support has formed between 1.1260/80 and a break below 1.1250 would
likely spark a trend lower and a test of the 1.1098 trend low. {Last 1.1380}
USD/JPY isn't trending and remains range-bound for time being. The 20-dma has
been tested a few times - but there hasn't been a daily close below that reading
since Feb 5. The 20-dma comes in around 118.55 on Monday and more support is
found at the top of the daily ichimoku cloud at 118.05and the bottom of the
cloud at 117.85. Resistance is found at a double top formed at 119.40/45 with a
break higher targeting stiff resistance between of 120.50/85. {Last 119.02}
AUD/USD has stopped trending lower and is in a consolidation phase. Key
resistance has formed between 0.7875/85 where the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8295/0.7627
move and the Feb 6 high converge. A break and close above 0.7885 initially
targets 0.7960. Support has formed between 0.7625/45 and a break and close below
0.7620 would be very bearish and initially targets psychological support at
0.7500. {Last 0.7847} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
