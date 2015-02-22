SYDNEY, Feb 23 (IFR) - News from the weekend Greece expects EU and IMF partners will accept the reform promises - Reuters * FinMin Varoufakis expects EU and IMF partners will accept reform promises * "We have discussed this with our partners andI am confident the list of reforms will be approved." Varoufakis said after briefing cabinet * A government official said the pledges were on issues such as tackling tax evasion and corruption * PM Tsipris declares "victory" over EU and IMF - insisting that Friday's agreement cancelled austerity commitments and dispensed with the "troika" * Irish FinMin Noonan contradicted Greek PM by saying no concessions made by EU * Noonan said Greek banks would have collapsed in week ahead and Greece will need a third bailout after the four-month extension Headlines from Friday Night * Moody's Downgrades Russia's Sov Rating to Ba1 from Baa3; Outlook Negative * Moody's - Downgraded the Government of Russia's Sovereign Debt Rating to Ba1/Not Prime (NP) from Baa3/Prime-3 (P-3) * Moody's - Lowered Russia's Country Ceilings for Foreign Currency Debt to Ba1/NP from Baa3/P-3 * Moody's - "Russia is expected to Experience a Deep Recession in 2015 and a Continued Contraction in 2016" * Moody's-Continuing Crisis in Ukraine, Oil Price and Exchange Rate Shocks will Further Undermine Russia's Economic Strength, Medium-Term Growth Prospects * Moody's-Second Driver for Downgrade of Russia's Government Bond Rating to Ba1 is Expected Further Erosion of Fiscal Strength, Foreign Exchange Buffers * Moody's - Lowered Russia's Country Ceilings for Local Currency Debt and Deposits to Baa3 from Baa2 * Moody's - Lowered Russia's Country Ceiling for Foreign Currency Bank Deposits to Ba2/NP from BA1/NP * Moody's - Unlikely to Upgrade Russia's Sovereign Debt Rating in the Near Term given the Negative Outlook * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says EZ extended Greek bailout by 4 months, includes requirement for Greece to submit list of reform measures on Monday, Greece expressed commitment to no roll-back of measures * Dijsselbloem EZ funds for Greek bank recap must not be used for govt needs * ECB prepares for a Greece exit from euro zone (Der Spiegel) * PM Tsipras confident on extension, calls for "historic" political decision * Germany's Merkel wants "significant improvements" to Greek bailout proposal * FR Hollande Greece must meet commitments; EU must take election in account * Dutch junior FinMin Wiebes bailout extension request not clear enough * EU's Juncker rules out Greek exit from euro (WirtschaftsWoche) * Portugal PM Coelho against loans for Greece if no clear obligations, no bitterness against Greece & its new govt * Fed's Bullard US will benefit from low oil low yields in 2015, Okun's law should be demoted to Okun's suggestion (DJ) * Plosser Fed will have to do something about 'patient' rate guidance at March meeting; poor Fed communication has made risk of abrupt mkt reaction greater * Canada's Oliver says core inflation nowhere near deflationary * Danish CB to defend peg to "last drop of blood", current tools should be enough to defend crown's peg to euro (government adviser) * Turkish EconMin Zeybekci says c/b should take 'brave decisions' to lift growth * Moody's Italy set to benefit from reforms, though debt/GDP ratio to decline only gradually * Moody's won't rush decision on Brazil rating prefers to wait & see if high risk events will materialize * US Markit Mfg PMI Flash Feb 54.3, f/c 53.6, 53.9-prev * CA Retail Sales MM Dec -2%, f/c -0.4%, 0.4%-prev * CA Retail Sales Ex-Autos MM Dec -2.3%, f/c -0.8%, 0.7%-prev * MX GDP YY Q4 2.6%, f/c 2.6%, 2.2%-prev * BOE McCafferty: Int rates could go negative, unhappy about GBP's appreciation - The independent * EZ Feb Markit Mfg flash PMI 51.1 vs prev 51.0. 51.5 exp * EZ Feb Markit Serv flash PMI 53.9 vs prev 52.7. 53.0 exp * EZ Feb Markit Comp flash PMI 53.5 vs prev 52.6. 53.0 exp * GB Jan PSNB -9.405b vs prev 9.867 rvsd. -7.8b exp * GB Jan PSNCR -18.921b vs prev 21.44b * GB Jan Retail sales -0.3% m/m, 5.4% y/y vs prev 0.2%/4.0% rvsd. -0.2%/5.9% exp Themes from Friday's trading * Once again the markets focused on headlines from Brussels where EZ FinMin's gathered to try and agree on a deal to avoid a Greek crisis in March when a cash crunch could have led to a "Grexit". * European equity and bond markets remained confident an 11th hour deal would be struck - but the EUR wobbled when a German government spokesman declared the proposal for an extension put forward by Greece didn't go far enough. * The German DAX hit an intraday all-time high and closed up 0.4% - while other European stock markets were flat/mixed. There wasn't a lot of stress in the Greek markets - with Athens index falling just 0.3% while Greek bond yields managed to edge lower. * The FX market was a bit jumpier due to the conflicting Greece headlines - with the EUR/USD falling as low as 1.1277 from the Thursday close at 1.1368. * The headlines from the EU meeting from Greece were at times conflicting, but after midday during the US session there were reports indicating a compromise deal would be agreed to that would extend the Greek bailout package and avoid a dreaded credit crunch. * The EU scheduled a news conference for 3 PM NY time, but typically postponed the press conference over an hour - leading to some angst. * Finally the deal was announces and (again typically) there was some ambiguity as to whether or not there was full agreement to a deal. * The EZ FinMin's agreed in principle to extend Greece's bailout program four months. But before the accord can be sent to individual Euro zone countries for ratification - Greece must come up with a letter to the Euro-group listing all the policy measures it plans to take during the remainder of the bailout period, to ensure they comply with the conditions by Monday. * Wall Street responded positively to reports an 11th hour Greece deal would be struck - with the S&P closing at an all-time high at 2,110 - up 0.6% on the day and 0.6% on the week. The Dow gained 0.86% or 155 points higher and made a weekly gain of 0.7% while the NASDAQ kept its winning streak alive to 8 - gaining 0.6% or 31 points higher to 4,956 and gaining 1.3% for the week. * Equity investors have been confident all along that a Greek disaster in Europe would be avoided. * Equity investor optimism has also been supported in recent weeks by a significant reduction in volatility in Feb compared to Jan thanks to signs the oil price and USD are steadying and some tentative signs the Euro zone economy is waking up from a deep slumber and may add something to global growth in 2015. * Friday's EZ Composite PMI data came in better than expected at 53.5 (53 expected) even though the Flash MFG PMI missed slightly at 51.1 with 51.5 expected. EUR/USD had no reaction to the data. * EUR/USD bounced from the 1.1277 intraday low to as high as 1.1430 before closing at 1.1380 - up slightly from Thursday's 1.1368 close. * There was surprise EUR/USD didn't close well above 1.14 on the announcement of an accord between the EU and Greece to extend the bailout four months. * The best explanations for the lack of a sustained EUR/USD rally were: 1) The FX market never really priced in a Grexit and the EUR/USD has been very steady through the latest Greek drama. 2) The can has been kicked only a short way down the road and we can expect more drama in a few months, as the new Greek government led by Tsipras will have some explaining to do to the Greek voters if they need to backtrack too far in order to please paymaster Germany. 3) The divergent central bank expectations that was the real reason for EUR/USD weakness remains stark despite the more dovish than expected Fed Minutes last week and the recent runoff better EZ data. * Treasury yields were volatile on Friday, as the see-saw news flow out of Brussels regarding an accord with Greece resulted in some nasty intraday reversals. The 10-yr Treasury yield fell to 2.04% at one stage when signals from Berlin suggested a deal wouldn't be forthcoming. Once reports filtered through that a deal was essentially agreed to - the 10-yr yield soared to 2.14% before closing at 2.11% unchanged from Thursday's close. * In the commodity world - only gold was impacted by the EU/Greece circus with the precious metal falling six bucks to 1,202 as safe-haven strategies unwound. * NYMEX Crude fell 1.6% to 50.34 due in part to news that the closely watched weekly rig count fell far less than expected - resurrecting concerns the supply glut will continue. Brent Crude fell only 0.3% on Friday and managed to hold above the closely watched 60 level - closing at 60.05. * NY Copper closed down 1.2% - but the market was thin and volumes were low due to the Lunar New Year Holiday. It was the same story with iron ore, as there isn't any price action during the China holidays and it remained at 63.40. * While the FX market was fixated on news from the EU meeting over Greece - the biggest moves on Friday were decent gains made by the AUD and CHF in particular. * The AUD/USD closed the day 0.7% higher at 0.7847, as short covering in AUD/NZD underpinned the price action. AUD/NZD made a post-float low around 1.0300 Thurs and that seemed to be a trigger for profit taking. AUD/NZD closed at 1.0430 - up 0.5% on the day. * CAD was the worst performing currency on Friday, as much weaker than expected Canada retail sales and lower NYMEX Crude weighed on sentiment. USD/CAD closed the day at 1.2530 up 0.3% on the day. * CHF was the strongest currency on Friday gaining 1.1% against USD and 1.0% again EUR. There wasn't any particular reason for CHF strength - most likely the SNB failure to intervene in USD/CHF caught the market long. * USD/JPY chopped around on Friday - falling as low as 118.30 when EUR/JPY selling was prompted by EU/Greece uncertainty and lower US yields early in the US session. USD/JPY reversed higher to close at 109.02 (up just 0.1%) as the supposed Greece deal and late rise in US Treasury yields underpinned. * US dollar index closed at 94.30 down slightly from Thursday's close at 94.40. Wrap-up There might be some residual reactions to the last minute deal to avoid a full blown crisis in Greece, but the short tenure of the agreement (four months) and the many unanswered questions that remain - will likely short-circuit a sustained EUR relief rally. This is especially true given the fact the market never really factored in any worst case scenarios in the first place. In fact the EUR/USD may come under some pressure in the week ahead in a "buy the rumour/sell the fact" reaction to the 11th hour EZ/Greece deal. Global equity markets rallied last week despite the noise and distractions coming from Greece and Brussels and the temporary suspension of the Greek crisis will likely encourage more flows into European bank stocks and keep the mood in equity markets buoyant. The calming volatility and strengthening investor risk appetite should encourage carry trade strategies and support the AUD and NZD - which happened to be the best performing currencies last week. The focus will now shift away from Europe and zero in on the US Fed with Fed Chair Janet Yellen testifying before US lawmakers Tuesday and Wednesday. The Fed Minutes released last week confused the market and it is hoped the Fed Chair will clarify Fed expectations. If Yellen's comments indicate the Fed is still on track for a June commencement of the long awaited tightening cycle - the USD should resume trending higher again. If Yellen indicates she is in the "wait and see" camp - the USD could start a meaningful correction lower, as the market is long the USD up to the eyeballs. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ traded a touch lower on Friday night through OTC and NDF markets after Greece received a four month reprieve from the Eurogroup. The reaction in the EUR was decidedly tame - perhaps a bigger reaction could be seen when Europe opens on Monday. Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea re-open Monday from their extended LNY break with Taiwan returning Tuesday and China on Wednesday. Illiquid NDF trading over the LNY break has not provided any real indication of intent of what will happen once markets are fully open. Janet Yellen takes centre stage next week with her Humphrey Hawkins testimony but those wanted definite(s) are likely to be disappointed. The Fed still has until the March meeting to signal whether June is a 'live' month for hiking rates and one suspect they will use all time available. USD/KRW South Korean markets remained closed on Friday for the LNY holidays. USD/SGD traded a 1.3577-1.3623 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3597. Singaporean onshore markets remained closed on Friday. USD/MYR Malaysian onshore markets were closed on Friday. USD/IDR traded a 12810-12865 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12810. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12849. The IDX Composite closed up 0.2%. USD/PHP traded a 44.175-25 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.24. The PSE index closed up 0.3%. USD/THB traded a 32.54-57 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.555. The Set closed up 0.2%. USD/TWD Taiwanese markets remained closed on Friday for the LNY holidays. USD/CNY Chinese onshore markets remained closed on Friday for the LNY holidays. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2754; range 6.2749-6.2815. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3910-6.3940. USD/INR traded a 62.20-28 range in Asia on Friday; last at 62.22. The Sensex closed down 0.8%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 23 Feb 05:00 SG Consumer Price Index 23 Feb 08:30 HK Consumer Price Index Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 23:50 JP Bank of Japan will release the minutes of Jan policy meeting The week ahead - Fed back in focus as Greece distraction fades for now Presuming Greece will satisfy their EU partners/IMF and ECB by delivering acceptable reform promises on Monday and thereby securing the four-month extension agreed to on Friday - the focus of the market next week will be on Fed expectations. The Fed Minutes released last week were perceived to be surprisingly dovish, as they conveyed the view that US interest rates can stay lower for longer due to very low inflation. The Fed Minutes were fairly balanced and did highlight the improving US economy and noted there were discussions and planning sessions in preparation for the start of the tightening cycle. Market hawks also took note that the January FOMC meeting took place before the extremely strong Fed US non-farm payroll report. The shifting and at times confused Fed expectations might become clarified in the coming week, as Fed Chair Yellen appears before US lawmakers both Tuesday and Wednesday. The market will pay very close attention to Yellen's comments regarding international developments, the strong US Dollar, the quality of the US payroll data and the persistently low price pressures. While the Fed Chair will likely repeat the fact the Fed remains "data dependent" it is also likely she will hint whether or not the Fed is preparing for the commencement of a tightening cycle as early as the June FOMC meeting. If Yellen does convey confidence the US economy is robust enough to allow the Fed to start normalizing monetary policy as early as the Northern Summer - US Treasury yields and the US dollar will likely move higher. Equity investors would prefer endless central bank easing, but if the tightening hints are coupled with a bullish outlook on the US economy - the negative impact on stock markets will be limited. The most interesting reaction might be in Emerging Markets, as Fed tightening could be a challenge for some EM countries. If Yellen emphasizes the dovish argument that the extremely low inflation gives the Fed plenty of time to assess global growth uncertainty and the impact on the economy of the stronger US dollar - we will likely see the US dollar correct lower while equity markets will rejoice. Key data in the week ahead It will be a fairly busy week for US data releases. The US data kicks off with Existing Home Sales Monday followed by another read of the US housing market Tuesday when Case-Shiller House Price survey is released. Consumer Confidence is also released Wednesday along with New Home Sales and Building Permits. Thursday will be busy with US CPI, Durable Goods and weekly Jobless Claims. Friday Q4 US GDP will be released with the market expecting a sluggish 2.1%. Core PCE and UoM Consumer Sentiment will also be released on Friday. Euro zone inflation data is out on Tuesday and will be closely watched for any sign of deflation pressures that forced the ECB to embark on a QE program. EZ Sentiment Index is out on Thursday. Also out on Thursday will be Q4 UK GDP which is expected to show 2.7% Y/Y. The main data event in Japan in the coming week will be Jan CPI out on Thursday. Also out on Thursday in Japan will be Industrial Output and Retail Sales. HSBC Flash China MFG PMI for Feb is out on Wednesday and it is expected to show China's mfg sector is contracting for the third straight month. The market is expecting 49.5 down from 49.7 in Jan. The key event in Australia in the week ahead will be Q4 CAPEX out on Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's technical picture as at Sunday 22 February 2015 *S&P is trending higher and the bullish outside day to a fresh all-time high on Friday reinforced the trend. The 10-dma has been good support since the up-trend started and that reading should come in around 2,088 on Monday. A break and close below that reading would warn the trend higher is losing exhaustion. {Last 2,110} *German DAX continues to trend higher and the momentum higher was reignited by the price action late last week that resulted in an all-time record high close on Friday. The ascending 20-dma has been remarkably good support since the trend higher began and that reading should come in around 10860 on Monday {Last 11051} *ASX continues to trend higher, but the sharp pullback after the test above 5,900 (5,946 was Thursday's trend high) bears watching. When the ASX crashed off during the GFC there were two significant pullbacks before the index crashed to 3121 in March 2009. One was to 6022 and the other was to 5,980. That 5980/6022 window is the last bit of technical resistance ahead of all-time high at 6851. The pullback from 5,946 was technical respect for the aforementioned resistance window. A break below the 10-dma around 5,850 would warn of waning momentum while a break below the 20-dma at 5,755 would suggest the short-term trend higher has ended and a larger correction lower is ready to unfold. {Last 5,881} Commodities *Gold is trending lower and showing no sign of a let up. The 10-dma has been very reliable resistance since the down-trend started and that reading will come in around 1,218 on Monday. Key support is found ahead of 1,195 where a double bottom formed last week and the 61.8 fibo of the 1,131/1,306 move are found. A break below 1,195 initially targets 1,168. {Last 1,202.50} *Lon Copper isn't trending and is trading in a sideways pattern. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation, but they are not yet pointing higher and thus not yet trending. Very strong resistance has formed around 5,800 and 5,810 needs to break before the current bottoming price action can evolve into a short-term trend higher. A fall below 5,560 would put the pressure on the downside and likely result in a test of key support around 5,340. {Last 5,693} *Brent crude is still trending higher, but upward momentum is waning and suggests the correction higher might be in the last stage. Key support is found around 56.00 where the 20-dma and the 38.2 fibo of the 45.15/63.00 move are found. A break below 55 would suggest there might be another test of key support around 45.00. A break above 63.00 would reignite the trend higher and eventually target 72.00. {Last 60.22} FX EUR/USD: The price action in EUR/USD can only be described as sideways chop. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation, but they aren't pointing higher. Strong resistance has formed around 1.1450 and a couple of daily closes above that level would likely result in a ST trend higher developing. Support has formed between 1.1260/80 and a break below 1.1250 would likely spark a trend lower and a test of the 1.1098 trend low. {Last 1.1380} USD/JPY isn't trending and remains range-bound for time being. The 20-dma has been tested a few times - but there hasn't been a daily close below that reading since Feb 5. The 20-dma comes in around 118.55 on Monday and more support is found at the top of the daily ichimoku cloud at 118.05and the bottom of the cloud at 117.85. Resistance is found at a double top formed at 119.40/45 with a break higher targeting stiff resistance between of 120.50/85. {Last 119.02} AUD/USD has stopped trending lower and is in a consolidation phase. Key resistance has formed between 0.7875/85 where the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8295/0.7627 move and the Feb 6 high converge. A break and close above 0.7885 initially targets 0.7960. Support has formed between 0.7625/45 and a break and close below 0.7620 would be very bearish and initially targets psychological support at 0.7500. {Last 0.7847} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12980 13000 12955 12950-12975 N/A USD/JPY 119.19 118.30 119.02 INR 62.56 62.60 62.46 62.43-46 N/A EUR/USD 1.1430 1.1277 1.1380 KRW 1113 1113 1111 1111.5-12.5 N/A EUR/JPY 135.86 133.56 135.46 MYR 3.6580 3.6600 3.6550 3.6550-80 N/A GBP/USD 1.5434 1.5343 1.5401 PHP 44.30 44.28 44.23 44.25-28 N/A USD/CAD 1.2565 1.2422 1.2530 TWD 31.76 31.79 31.77 31.77-79 N/A AUD/USD 0.7849 0.7789 0.7847 CNY 1-mth 6.1690 6.1685 6.1670-90 NZD/USD 0.7553 0.7515 0.7530 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2860-90 USD/SGD 1.3623 1.3577 1.3605 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3900-30 USD/THB 32.57 32.53 32.53 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18140 +154 +0.86 10-year 2.11% 2.12% S&P 500 2110 +13 +0.60 2-year 0.64% 0.62% NASDAQ 4956 +31 +0.64 30-year 2.72% 2.74% FTSE 6915 +26 +0.38 Spot Gold($) 1202.60 1206.00 DAX 11051 +49 +0.45 Nymex 50.34 51.50 Nikkei 18332 +67 +0.37 Brent 60.08 60.25 (Reporting by Peter Whitley & John Noonan)