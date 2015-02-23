SYDNEY, Feb 24 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * Greece to send reform list to Eurogroup Tuesday misses Monday deadline, list to include reforms to regulate tax arrears & bad loans (Greek govt official) * Fitch Danish peg defense looks credible, but has risks, monetary easing may result in a buildup of credit risk in financial system * Nigeria's oil minister says if oil price falls further will call extraordinary OPEC meeting * OPEC said to Have No Plans for Emergency Meeting (BBG) * Fitch- Latin American debt issuance at a standstill * Israel CB trims benchmark rate to 0.1 pct * US National Activity Index Jan 0.13, -0.07-prev * US Existing Home Sales Jan 4.82m, f/c 4.97m, 5.07m-prev * US Exist. Home Sales % Chg Jan -4.9%, f/c -0.8%, 2.40%-prev * US Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Idx Feb -11.2, -4.4-prev * MX Retail Sales YY Dec 2.4%, f/c 2%, 1.20%-prev * MX Retail Sales MM Dec -0.8%, f/c 0%, 0.80%-prev * Greek Govt Spokesman: Reforms list will be sent to EU partners within the day * IFO Sinn: Greek euro exit wouldn't lead to contagion - BBg * DE Feb IFO Business climate 106.8 vs prev 106.7. 107.7 exp * DE Feb IFO Current conditions 111.3 vs prev 111.7. 112.7 exp * DE Feb IFO expectations 102.5 vs prev 102.0. 103.0 exp * GB Feb CBI Distributive Trades +1 vs prev 39 and 34 exp * CH FinMin Widmer-Schlumpf: calls EUR/CHF 1.10 rate critical limit for econ * Widmer-Schlumpf: 1.10 too low but sufficient for most companies to survive * Jpn PM adviser: No need BOJ to ease policy now, need to monitor jobless rate Currency Summaries provided by the IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD couldn't break free of Friday's range. Europe pushed EUR/USD down to 1.1295 just ahead of NY's open. The driver was EUR/JPY's dive from near 135.50 towards 134.50. NY retested Europe's low early on but once it became clear no further losses were possible some intra-day short covering took hold. The pair lifted above 1.1320. Weak US housing data then gave an added boost and the pair tested hourly resistance near 1.1365/70. Some gains were given back on Greece postponing its list of reforms for the Euro group until Tuesday morning. The 1.1320 area was tested but JPY weakness helped stall that dive. EUR/JPY bounced towards 135 in NY's afternoon and this allowed EUR/USD to settle near 1.1335 late in the day. USD/JPY was one of least interesting yen pairings today as traders braced for tomorrow's testimony by Yellen and got only soft, but second-tier, US econ data to chew on ahead of that. BOJ Minutes and Abe advisor comments bolstered the notion QQE2 will be left alone for the next few months at least. Meanwhile, the steady erosion of the net spec short JPY positioning the past few months is being largely offset by Japanese pension demand for foreign assets, led by GPIF. EUR/JPY gave back a big chunk of Fri's whiplash recovery gains on Greek hopes. The reality of the Greek extension is less glamorous than some had perceived it to be on Friday. GBP/JPY shrugged off poor CBI data to reach a 184 high, just shy of the 61.8% of the Dec-Feb slide at 184.24 that has capped Feb rally attempts thus far. CAD/JPY and other commodity crosses got a fleeting lift on an FT story about a potential emergency OPEC meeting. GBP/USD bounced off session lows near 1.5335 after the weaker than expected UK CBI retail sales balance. The pound climbed steadily as traders focus on better earnings and the positive effects of low oil. Cable's strength is better expressed ex-USD as the UK is tipped to join the US as one of the first DM's to raise rates. Cable rose to a high at 1.5474 before reversing to 1.5450 as the US session ends. EUR/GBP moved to lows by 0.7326 as uncertainty over the acceptance of last week Greek bailout weighed on the euro, as Greece delayed its submission of reforms to the Eurogroup until Tuesday. With UK rates expected to rise, while the EZ is in the midst of its QE program rate and growth divergence continues to favor near-term GBP strength versus the EUR and other low growth low rate CCYs. USD/CHF: The CHF slide was interrupted Friday after USD/CHF ran into a flurry of technical resistance by that day's 0.9535 high, including 76.4% of the Jan 15 collapse range, the 100-DMA, the Dec low and the upper 21-day Bolli band. The Greece-creditor deal extension allowed the franc to recede anew Monday, with USD/CHF rallying to the upper 21-day Bolli at the day's 0.9525 high. EUR/CHF was dragged higher by CHF weakness, reinforcing Friday's 1.0665 pullback low by the 61.8% of the Jan 15 wide at 1.0669. Since the 1.20 floor break, the call has been for a rise to 1.10. Swiss Fin Min Widmer-Schlumpf called 1.1000 a critical limit for the Swiss economy saying that 1.1000 is too low but sufficient for most companies just to survive -Tages Anzeiger. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2586, +30 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2523/1.2612, AUD/CAD flat, 0.9818, DXY +0.6%. Once again volatile oil prices contributed to high intra-day volatility, Noram spot range 1.2539/1.2624, highs in the AM as oil plunged, lows in the PM as oil spiked after comments from Nigeria that further oil price slippage would prompt them to call an extraordinary meeting of OPEC. WTI jumped from 49.16 to 50.56 bbl and back down to 48.98 as traders weighed the merits of what likely action OPEC would or could take and what likely impact it would have on the supply situation H1 2015. USD/CAD has rebounded to 1.2583, unchanged on the day, AUD/CAD 0.9802, -0.16%, CAD/JPY -0.45% 94.50 ('unch" in Noram trade) Brent crude -2.4%, WTI -3.1% - both little changed in New York. AUD/USD: Both Europe & NY made attempts to break below the 200-HMA but failed - the resulting bounces were limited though. AUD/USD's bounce off the MA could only reach s-t hourly resistance near 0.7815. The bounces were likely limited due to generally heavy commodity prices and AUD/NZD's slip towards 1.0355. NY's afternoon saw the pair a bit heavy and sit near 0.7800 into the close. Traders aren't getting overly aggressive as they await Fe Chief Yellen's testimony to congress tomorrow. NZD/USD: Europe tried but failed to break NZD/USD through the 200-HMA. The pair bounced smartly off the 0.7487 low and sat near 0.7515 into NY's open. AUD/NZD's drop below 1.0400 aided the pair's bounce in Europe and it helped keep bull pressure on the pair for NY's morning. AUD/NZD tested down to the 1.0355 area. This allowed NZD/USD to hit 0.7548. Solid offers in the 0.7550/55 area loomed and couldn't be seriously tested. A quick dive towards NY's open ensued. The slide was helped along by AUD/NZD lifting back above 1.0375 and a small bounce for the USD. Late in the day the pair sat near 0.7520. Traders now look to Yellen's testimony for cues. LATAM: USD/MXN remains elevated, though it is ending the NY session in the middle of the day's range by 15.07. The dollar has been bid as uncertainty over the acceptance of Greek reforms by the Eurogroup, coupled with weak oil and Fed Chair Yellen's upcoming testimony Tues/Wed had the dollar rallying against the broad EM CCY space. The Fed's Yellen is largely expected to shrug off weak oil-induced inflation data and help set the stage for a June liftoff of rates. Banxico's Carstens has noted that although Mexico is better placed than most EM's to weather Fed rate hikes it is not immune to the affects of rising US rates. USD/BRL moved to a new multi-year high by 2.9037 before reversing to 2.8730 as the NY session ends. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ traded mixed offshore as US Dollar strength prevailed against the majors led by the beleaguered AUD. Moves hard to read overnight as players adjust positions ahead of tonight's testimony to Congress by Fed Chair Yellen. Players divided in their opinions so one group will be disappointed. We see June a 'live' option for the Fed to start hiking and as such see Yellen leaning on the hawkish side tonight. Taiwan re-opens today after their extended LNY break with China finally returning tomorrow. USD/KRW traded an 1105-1111.4 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1108.7. The Kospi closed up 0.4%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3590-1.3626 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3624. The Straits Times index closed down 0.3%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6330-3.6470 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.6350. KLSE index closed up 0.1%. USD/IDR traded a 12805-12830 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12830. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12813. The IDX Composite closed up 0.05%. USD/PHP traded a 44.23-275 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.27. The PSE index closed up 0.0%. USD/THB traded a 32.53-60 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.60. The Set closed down 0.6%. USD/TWD Taiwanese markets remained closed on Monday for the LNY holidays. USD/CNY Chinese onshore markets remained closed on Monday for the LNY holidays. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2748; range 6.2730-6.2772. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3890-6.3920. USD/INR traded a 62.15-32 range in Asia on Monday; last at 62.32. The Sensex closed down 0.9%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 24 Feb 01:00 PH Imports 24 Feb 01:00 PH Trade Balance 24 Feb 09:00 MY Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) The week ahead - Fed back in focus as Greece distraction fades for now The shifting and at times confused Fed expectations might become clarified in the coming week, as Fed Chair Yellen appears before US lawmakers both Tuesday and Wednesday. The market will pay very close attention to Yellen's comments regarding international developments, the strong US Dollar, the quality of the US payroll data and the persistently low price pressures. While the Fed Chair will likely repeat the fact the Fed remains "data dependent" it is also likely she will hint whether or not the Fed is preparing for the commencement of a tightening cycle as early as the June FOMC meeting. If Yellen does convey confidence the US economy is robust enough to allow the Fed to start normalizing monetary policy as early as the Northern Summer - US Treasury yields and the US dollar will likely move higher. Equity investors would prefer endless central bank easing, but if the tightening hints are coupled with a bullish outlook on the US economy - the negative impact on stock markets will be limited. The most interesting reaction might be in Emerging Markets, as Fed tightening could be a challenge for some EM countries. If Yellen emphasizes the dovish argument that the extremely low inflation gives the Fed plenty of time to assess global growth uncertainty and the impact on the economy of the stronger US dollar - we will likely see the US dollar correct lower while equity markets will rejoice. Key data in the week ahead It will be a fairly busy week for US data releases. US housing market data are released on Tuesday when Case-Shiller House Price survey is released. Consumer Confidence is also released Wednesday along with New Home Sales and Building Permits. Thursday will be busy with US CPI, Durable Goods and weekly Jobless Claims. Friday Q4 US GDP will be released with the market expecting a sluggish 2.1%. Core PCE and UoM Consumer Sentiment will also be released on Friday. Euro zone inflation data is out on Tuesday and will be closely watched for any sign of deflation pressures that forced the ECB to embark on a QE program. EZ Sentiment Index is out on Thursday. Also out on Thursday will be Q4 UK GDP which is expected to show 2.7% Y/Y. The main data event in Japan in the coming week will be Jan CPI out on Thursday. Also out on Thursday in Japan will be Industrial Output and Retail Sales. HSBC Flash China MFG PMI for Feb is out on Wednesday and it is expected to show China's mfg sector is contracting for the third straight month. The market is expecting 49.5 down from 49.7 in Jan. The key event in Australia in the week ahead will be Q4 CAPEX out on Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's technical picture as at Sunday 22 February 2015 *S&P is trending higher and the bullish outside day to a fresh all-time high on Friday reinforced the trend. The 10-dma has been good support since the up-trend started and that reading should come in around 2,088 on Monday. A break and close below that reading would warn the trend higher is losing exhaustion. {Last 2,110} *German DAX continues to trend higher and the momentum higher was reignited by the price action late last week that resulted in an all-time record high close on Friday. The ascending 20-dma has been remarkably good support since the trend higher began and that reading should come in around 10860 on Monday {Last 11051} *ASX continues to trend higher, but the sharp pullback after the test above 5,900 (5,946 was Thursday's trend high) bears watching. When the ASX crashed off during the GFC there were two significant pullbacks before the index crashed to 3121 in March 2009. One was to 6022 and the other was to 5,980. That 5980/6022 window is the last bit of technical resistance ahead of all-time high at 6851. The pullback from 5,946 was technical respect for the aforementioned resistance window. A break below the 10-dma around 5,850 would warn of waning momentum while a break below the 20-dma at 5,755 would suggest the short-term trend higher has ended and a larger correction lower is ready to unfold. {Last 5,881} Commodities *Gold is trending lower and showing no sign of a let up. The 10-dma has been very reliable resistance since the down-trend started and that reading will come in around 1,218 on Monday. Key support is found ahead of 1,195 where a double bottom formed last week and the 61.8 fibo of the 1,131/1,306 move are found. A break below 1,195 initially targets 1,168. {Last 1,202.50} *Lon Copper isn't trending and is trading in a sideways pattern. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation, but they are not yet pointing higher and thus not yet trending. Very strong resistance has formed around 5,800 and 5,810 needs to break before the current bottoming price action can evolve into a short-term trend higher. A fall below 5,560 would put the pressure on the downside and likely result in a test of key support around 5,340. {Last 5,693} *Brent crude is still trending higher, but upward momentum is waning and suggests the correction higher might be in the last stage. Key support is found around 56.00 where the 20-dma and the 38.2 fibo of the 45.15/63.00 move are found. A break below 55 would suggest there might be another test of key support around 45.00. A break above 63.00 would reignite the trend higher and eventually target 72.00. {Last 60.22} FX *EUR/USD: The price action in EUR/USD can only be described as sideways chop. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation, but they aren't pointing higher. Strong resistance has formed around 1.1450 and a couple of daily closes above that level would likely result in a ST trend higher developing. Support has formed between 1.1260/80 and a break below 1.1250 would likely spark a trend lower and a test of the 1.1098 trend low. {Last 1.1380} *USD/JPY isn't trending and remains range-bound for time being. The 20-dma has been tested a few times - but there hasn't been a daily close below that reading since Feb 5. The 20-dma comes in around 118.55 on Monday and more support is found at the top of the daily ichimoku cloud at 118.05and the bottom of the cloud at 117.85. Resistance is found at a double top formed at 119.40/45 with a break higher targeting stiff resistance between of 120.50/85. {Last 119.02} *AUD/USD has stopped trending lower and is in a consolidation phase. Key resistance has formed between 0.7875/85 where the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8295/0.7627 move and the Feb 6 high converge. A break and close above 0.7885 initially targets 0.7960. Support has formed between 0.7625/45 and a break and close below 0.7620 would be very bearish and initially targets psychological support at 0.7500. {Last 0.7847} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12950 13070 13030 13020-13050 N/A USD/JPY 119.35 118.74 118.80 INR 62.48 62.59 62.45 62.45-46 N/A EUR/USD 1.1411 1.1295 1.1335 KRW 1110.8 1110.5 1109 1109-1109.5 N/A EUR/JPY 135.94 134.45 134.66 MYR 3.6460 3.6590 3.6480 3.6480-20 N/A GBP/USD 1.5475 1.5333 1.5456 PHP 44.31 44.36 44.33 44.33-36 N/A USD/CAD 1.2624 1.2523 1.2571 TWD 31.74 31.765 31.73 31.73-75 N/A AUD/USD 0.7849 0.7781 0.7802 CNY 1-mth 6.1685 6.1665 6.1665-75 NZD/USD 0.7548 0.7487 0.7525 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2865-85 USD/SGD 1.3632 1.3580 1.3595 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.3915 6.3895-15 USD/THB 32.60 32.53 32.55 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18117 -23 -0.13 10-year 2.06% 2.11% S&P 500 2110 -1 -0.03 2-year 0.61% 0.64% NASDAQ 4961 +5 +0.10 30-year 2.66% 2.72% FTSE 6912 -3 -0.05 Spot Gold($) 1201.40 1202.60 DAX 11131 +80 +0.73 Nymex 49.46 50.34 Nikkei 18467 +135 +0.73 Brent 59.00 60.08 (Reporting by Peter Whitley & John Noonan)