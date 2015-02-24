SYDNEY, Feb 25 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night * Yellen change in forward guidance should not be read as indicating Fed will raise rates in a couple of meetings, if conditions continue to improve committee will consider rate hike on meeting-by-meeting basis, employment situation improving, expects inflation to decline in near-term rising gradually in M-T * ECB's Coene on QE says have to be careful not to inflate bubbles; if a country wants to leave the euro why shouldn't it be allowed to happen (De Telegraaf) * Turkish central bank cuts main interest rate by 25 bps to 7.5% * Hungary keeps base rate at 2.1 pct, as expected * ECB supervisor says Greek banks solvent (FT) * EU's Moscovici EZ's Greek deal averts crisis, but is only starting point * US CaseShiller 20 MM SA Dec 0.9%, f/c 0.6%, 0.8%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 MM NSA Dec 0.1%, f/c -0.2%, -0.2%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 YY Dec 4.5%, f/c 4.3%, 0.04-prev * US Markit Comp Flash PMI Feb 56.8, 54.40-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Flash Feb 57.00, f/c 54.10, 54.20-prev * US Consumer Confidence Feb 96.40, f/c 99.60, 103.8-prev * US Rich Fed Comp. Index Feb 0, 6-prev * US Rich Fed, Services Index Feb 18, 14.00-prev * DE Q4 detailed GDP 1.6% yy vs 1.5% exp, 1.6% prev * FR Feb bus climate 99 vs 99 exp, 99 prev * CH Q4 NFP 4.231m vs 4.227m prev * EZ Jan final CPI -0.6% yy vs -0.6% preliminary, -0.6% exp * BoE's Weale UK rates might rise sooner than mkts think * Weale Risk of Stg fall on BoP concerns remains substantial Currency Summaries provided by the IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD bounced off support near 1.1295 after Dijsselbloem noted EZ ministers could consider debt relief measures if Greece met all criteria. The pair neared 1.1340 in early NY. It slipped a bit after the EU commission noted Greece's list is 'sufficiently comprehensive to be a valid starting point for a successful conclusion of the review'. EUR/USD then sat near 1.1320 pre-Yellen. The initial comments were taken hawkish as it looked like a rate hike was still on the table for the June-Sep period. A broad based USD rally took hold and EUR/USD dived down to 1.1288 in no time. Upon further examination of the comments it became clear Yellen wasn't as hawkish as thought. The USD's gains quickly eroded. EUR/USD rallied towards the 21-DMA as it hit a session high of 1.1359. Offers into the 21 & 10 DMA and by hourly highs near 1.1363 combined with EUR/JPY's plunge below 134.55 to keep EUR/USD's gains limited. The pair then lingered in the 1.1305/45 range for the remainder of the day sitting near the upper limit towards the end of day. USD/JPY: High hopes that Fed Chair Yellen's testimony would at least moderately reinforce the notion of tightening finally beginning midyear had sent USD/JPY to a fleeting intraday peak of 119.84, only to have prices implode when it became clear she was intent on not boxing her or the Fed into any tightening timeframe. Tsy yields tumbled, dragging USD-JPY 2-yr spreads to their lowest since Feb 6 and USD/JPY all the way down to Monday's 118.75 low. The net change on the day is negligible, due to the Fed Chair's noncommittal stance. The implied yield on the June Fed funds futures contract is 15.5bp and only about 1.5bp less than Monday, though yields further out the curve were 4-6.5bp lower, in part still working off some of the outsized rise in rates that followed the Jan NFPs report. Exporters remain happy to fade rallied toward 120 and 1-mo vol has sunk back to the Feb 5 nadir of 9.2. GBP/USD rallied in NY after testimony from Fed Chair Yellen had a dovish tilt, wrong footing the market which had expected a more hawkish slant. Yellen qualified her statements saying employment, inflation and growth are all expected to move higher, though not in the near-term. Cable traders seized on these remarks, initially pushing the pound to lows near 1.5400, before reversing to highs at 1.5475, near recent resistance by 1.5480 as it became clear that lower-for-longer will be with us for a bit more time, with the Fed gauging US growth on a meeting-by-meeting basis going forward. EUR/GBP moved off early lows by 0.7317 to end the session by 0.7338. Notwithstanding today's min-rally in EUR/GBP, cable is expected to remain firm, as global growth remains weak and the global rates outlook remains low in contrast to UK growth & rates.. USD/CHF: Despite today's US session being peppered with headlines from Yellen's testimony, USD/CHF turned in its tightest daily trading range since the Jan 15 SNB EUR/CHF floor removal. Yellen made sure she, and the Fed, would not be boxed into a specific timeframe for tightening policy, even though the intimation of tightening persisted. Intimation was not enough to satisfy Tsy bears and most USD bulls, but the net effect for non-commodity, lower beta ccys was little price change on the day. The Eurogroup's willingness to go along with the new Greek plan timeframe had a numbing affect on EUR/CHF, trading a 60-pip range centered around Monday's close USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2586, +30 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2523/1.2612, AUD/CAD flat, 0.9818, DXY +0.6%. There was a slew of US data on the docket, mainly second tier Global Economic Calendar but the market paid it little mind. Fed chair Yellen at 10.00 AM and BoC Gov Poloz at 2.00 PM. Janet Yellen's comments were balanced but the market interpreted her hints that at least 2 meetings will pass before a rate hike puts a June hike in doubt. USD/CAD collapsed from 1.2658 paid (on the dropping of "patience") to 1.2552 given. We chopped 1.2590/18 into Gov Poloz's prepared remarks. No mention direction of monetary policy per se but the phrase "downside risk insurance from the interest rate cut buys us some time" knocked USD/CAD down to 1.2502. AUD/USD: The key 0.7720/40 support zone was neared in Europe's morning but couldn't be taken out. The ensuing short covering bounce saw the pair lift near 0.7770 ahead of Yellen's testimony. The initial USD rally after Yellen's comments were released saw the support zone tested again but once again it held. The quick reversal in the USD's gains saw the pair spike back above the 10 & 21-DMAs and approach 0.7830. The pair dipped back near 0.7800 but lifted again as AUD/NZD broke above 1.0430 and eventually trade to 1.0471. AUD/USD's lift saw the pair just below the 0.7830 level in NY's afternoon. Traders now look to China's Feb HSBC Mfg PMI for cues. NZD/USD losses were added to the pair in Europe as the USD remained firm. The pair slid below the 10-DMA and T-L off the Feb low before bouncing towards the 0.7555 area into Yellen's testimony. The initial USD hawkish reaction saw NZD/USD nose-dive and hit a low of 0.7422. The USD massive reversal saw those losses erased in no time and the pair lifted towards 0.7500. Whippy price action saw the pair then trade in the 0.7450/90 range while Yellen's testimony progressed. Late in the day the pair sat nearer the upper limit of that range as the USD stayed soft. LATAM: USD/MXN entered NY session near recent highs as the market expected testimony by Fed Chair Yellen to be tipped to the hawkish side. Yellen's prepared text spoke of growth, a better employment picture & inflation returning to target. Chair Yellen qualified her remarks saying U6 employment data paints a less rosy picture than the overall unemployment rate, inflation is expected to remain low in the near-term & the Fed is going to decide on potential lift-off of US rates on a meeting-by-meeting basis. USD/MXN moved to a high at 15.15, near recent multi-year highs, before reversing to 14.86 as markets pushed back a US hike from June to September '15, with bond yields moving lower. A late selloff in oil helped push USD/MXN back to 14.93 as the NY session ends. USD/BRL moved to early NY highs at 2.8907, as early data releases showed continued weakness in the Brazilian economy; with inflation & C/A data being particularly disappointing. The lower-for-longer US rate outlook relieved some Brazilian financing pressure & the BRL strengthened to 2.834 as the NY session ends. USD/CLP ended the session by 619.50, copper rallied as Chinese demand is expected to rise after the recent holiday. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ closed in NY sharply lower as Fed Chair Janet Yellen gave her Humphrey Hawkins testimony a dovish tilt. Market caught wrong footed and although the speech was viewed as only mildly dovish, it was enough to see a long USD market pre Yellen speech to correct. USD/AXJ longs bailed with more selling likely during today's Asian session. China finally returns today after their extended LNY break. China HSBC flash PMI is the headline release in Asia. USD/KRW traded an 1106.5-1110.5 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1109.9. The Kospi closed up 0.4%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3591-1.3617 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3610. The Straits Times index closed up 0.5%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6230-3.6415 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.6395. KLSE index closed up 0.5%. USD/IDR traded a 12860-12895 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12895. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12866. The IDX Composite closed up 0.25%. USD/PHP traded a 44.28-335 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.335. The PSE index closed up 0.1%. USD/THB traded a 32.565-59 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.575. The Set closed up 0.3%. USD/TWD traded a 31.56-71 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.60. The Taiex closed up 1.05%. USD/CNY Chinese onshore markets remained closed on Tuesday for the LNY holidays. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2759; range 6.2730-6.2770. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3865-6.3895. USD/INR traded a 62.20-34 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 62.20. The Sensex closed up 0.1%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 25 Feb 00:30 AU Wage Price Index 25 Feb 00:30 AU Construction Work Done 25 Feb 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Flash 25 Feb 03:00 HK GDP Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 23:40 NZ RBNZ Governor Wheeler at Finance Select Committee OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13060 13080 13005 12990-13015 N/A USD/JPY 119.84 118.75 118.98 INR 62.58 62.57 62.25 62.23-28 N/A EUR/USD 1.1359 1.1288 1.1340 KRW 1112.5 1117 1106.7 1106.5-07.5 N/A EUR/JPY 135.63 134.54 134.94 MYR 3.6520 3.6620 3.6335 3.6320-60 N/A GBP/USD 1.5475 1.5403 1.5454 PHP 44.34 44.30 44.18 44.12-17 N/A USD/CAD 1.2662 1.2478 1.2485 TWD 31.64 31.77 31.625 31.61-64 N/A AUD/USD 0.7837 0.7740 0.7830 CNY 1-mth 6.1670 6.1640 6.1640-50 NZD/USD 0.7535 0.7422 0.7491 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2800-20 USD/SGD 1.3620 1.3570 1.3573 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3845-70 USD/THB 32.59 32.54 32.54 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18209 +92 +0.51 10-year 1.98% 2.06% S&P 500 2115 +6 +0.28 2-year 0.56% 0.61% NASDAQ 4968 +7 +0.14 30-year 2.59% 2.66% FTSE 6950 +38 +0.55 Spot Gold($) 1200.10 1201.40 DAX 11206 +75 +0.67 Nymex 49.10 49.46 Nikkei 18467 +135 +0.73 Brent 58.60 59.00