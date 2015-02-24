SYDNEY, Feb 25 (IFR) -
Headlines from Tuesday Night
* Yellen change in forward guidance should not be read as indicating Fed will
raise rates in a couple of meetings, if conditions continue to improve committee
will consider rate hike on meeting-by-meeting basis, employment situation
improving, expects inflation to decline in near-term rising gradually in M-T
* ECB's Coene on QE says have to be careful not to inflate bubbles; if a country
wants to leave the euro why shouldn't it be allowed to happen (De Telegraaf)
* Turkish central bank cuts main interest rate by 25 bps to 7.5%
* Hungary keeps base rate at 2.1 pct, as expected
* ECB supervisor says Greek banks solvent (FT)
* EU's Moscovici EZ's Greek deal averts crisis, but is only starting point
* US CaseShiller 20 MM SA Dec 0.9%, f/c 0.6%, 0.8%-prev
* US CaseShiller 20 MM NSA Dec 0.1%, f/c -0.2%, -0.2%-prev
* US CaseShiller 20 YY Dec 4.5%, f/c 4.3%, 0.04-prev
* US Markit Comp Flash PMI Feb 56.8, 54.40-prev
* US Markit Svcs PMI Flash Feb 57.00, f/c 54.10, 54.20-prev
* US Consumer Confidence Feb 96.40, f/c 99.60, 103.8-prev
* US Rich Fed Comp. Index Feb 0, 6-prev
* US Rich Fed, Services Index Feb 18, 14.00-prev
* DE Q4 detailed GDP 1.6% yy vs 1.5% exp, 1.6% prev
* FR Feb bus climate 99 vs 99 exp, 99 prev
* CH Q4 NFP 4.231m vs 4.227m prev
* EZ Jan final CPI -0.6% yy vs -0.6% preliminary, -0.6% exp
* BoE's Weale UK rates might rise sooner than mkts think
* Weale Risk of Stg fall on BoP concerns remains substantial
EUR/USD bounced off support near 1.1295 after Dijsselbloem noted EZ ministers
could consider debt relief measures if Greece met all criteria. The pair neared
1.1340 in early NY. It slipped a bit after the EU commission noted Greece's list
is 'sufficiently comprehensive to be a valid starting point for a successful
conclusion of the review'. EUR/USD then sat near 1.1320 pre-Yellen. The initial
comments were taken hawkish as it looked like a rate hike was still on the table
for the June-Sep period. A broad based USD rally took hold and EUR/USD dived
down to 1.1288 in no time. Upon further examination of the comments it became
clear Yellen wasn't as hawkish as thought. The USD's gains quickly eroded.
EUR/USD rallied towards the 21-DMA as it hit a session high of 1.1359. Offers
into the 21 & 10 DMA and by hourly highs near 1.1363 combined with EUR/JPY's
plunge below 134.55 to keep EUR/USD's gains limited. The pair then lingered in
the 1.1305/45 range for the remainder of the day sitting near the upper limit
towards the end of day.
USD/JPY: High hopes that Fed Chair Yellen's testimony would at least moderately
reinforce the notion of tightening finally beginning midyear had sent USD/JPY to
a fleeting intraday peak of 119.84, only to have prices implode when it became
clear she was intent on not boxing her or the Fed into any tightening timeframe.
Tsy yields tumbled, dragging USD-JPY 2-yr spreads to their lowest since Feb 6
and USD/JPY all the way down to Monday's 118.75 low. The net change on the day
is negligible, due to the Fed Chair's noncommittal stance. The implied yield on
the June Fed funds futures contract is 15.5bp and only about 1.5bp less than
Monday, though yields further out the curve were 4-6.5bp lower, in part still
working off some of the outsized rise in rates that followed the Jan NFPs
report. Exporters remain happy to fade rallied toward 120 and 1-mo vol has sunk
back to the Feb 5 nadir of 9.2.
GBP/USD rallied in NY after testimony from Fed Chair Yellen had a dovish tilt,
wrong footing the market which had expected a more hawkish slant. Yellen
qualified her statements saying employment, inflation and growth are all
expected to move higher, though not in the near-term. Cable traders seized on
these remarks, initially pushing the pound to lows near 1.5400, before reversing
to highs at 1.5475, near recent resistance by 1.5480 as it became clear that
lower-for-longer will be with us for a bit more time, with the Fed gauging US
growth on a meeting-by-meeting basis going forward. EUR/GBP moved off early lows
by 0.7317 to end the session by 0.7338. Notwithstanding today's min-rally in
EUR/GBP, cable is expected to remain firm, as global growth remains weak and the
global rates outlook remains low in contrast to UK growth & rates..
USD/CHF: Despite today's US session being peppered with headlines from Yellen's
testimony, USD/CHF turned in its tightest daily trading range since the Jan 15
SNB EUR/CHF floor removal. Yellen made sure she, and the Fed, would not be boxed
into a specific timeframe for tightening policy, even though the intimation of
tightening persisted. Intimation was not enough to satisfy Tsy bears and most
USD bulls, but the net effect for non-commodity, lower beta ccys was little
price change on the day. The Eurogroup's willingness to go along with the new
Greek plan timeframe had a numbing affect on EUR/CHF, trading a 60-pip range
centered around Monday's close
USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2586, +30 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2523/1.2612,
AUD/CAD flat, 0.9818, DXY +0.6%. There was a slew of US data on the docket,
mainly second tier Global Economic Calendar but the market paid it little mind.
Fed chair Yellen at 10.00 AM and BoC Gov Poloz at 2.00 PM. Janet Yellen's
comments were balanced but the market interpreted her hints that at least 2
meetings will pass before a rate hike puts a June hike in doubt. USD/CAD
collapsed from 1.2658 paid (on the dropping of "patience") to 1.2552 given. We
chopped 1.2590/18 into Gov Poloz's prepared remarks. No mention direction of
monetary policy per se but the phrase "downside risk insurance from the interest
rate cut buys us some time" knocked USD/CAD down to 1.2502.
AUD/USD: The key 0.7720/40 support zone was neared in Europe's morning but
couldn't be taken out. The ensuing short covering bounce saw the pair lift near
0.7770 ahead of Yellen's testimony. The initial USD rally after Yellen's
comments were released saw the support zone tested again but once again it held.
The quick reversal in the USD's gains saw the pair spike back above the 10 &
21-DMAs and approach 0.7830. The pair dipped back near 0.7800 but lifted again
as AUD/NZD broke above 1.0430 and eventually trade to 1.0471. AUD/USD's lift saw
the pair just below the 0.7830 level in NY's afternoon. Traders now look to
China's Feb HSBC Mfg PMI for cues.
NZD/USD losses were added to the pair in Europe as the USD remained firm. The
pair slid below the 10-DMA and T-L off the Feb low before bouncing towards the
0.7555 area into Yellen's testimony. The initial USD hawkish reaction saw
NZD/USD nose-dive and hit a low of 0.7422. The USD massive reversal saw those
losses erased in no time and the pair lifted towards 0.7500. Whippy price action
saw the pair then trade in the 0.7450/90 range while Yellen's testimony
progressed. Late in the day the pair sat nearer the upper limit of that range
as the USD stayed soft.
LATAM: USD/MXN entered NY session near recent highs as the market expected
testimony by Fed Chair Yellen to be tipped to the hawkish side. Yellen's
prepared text spoke of growth, a better employment picture & inflation returning
to target. Chair Yellen qualified her remarks saying U6 employment data paints a
less rosy picture than the overall unemployment rate, inflation is expected to
remain low in the near-term & the Fed is going to decide on potential lift-off
of US rates on a meeting-by-meeting basis. USD/MXN moved to a high at 15.15,
near recent multi-year highs, before reversing to 14.86 as markets pushed back a
US hike from June to September '15, with bond yields moving lower. A late
selloff in oil helped push USD/MXN back to 14.93 as the NY session ends. USD/BRL
moved to early NY highs at 2.8907, as early data releases showed continued
weakness in the Brazilian economy; with inflation & C/A data being particularly
disappointing. The lower-for-longer US rate outlook relieved some Brazilian
financing pressure & the BRL strengthened to 2.834 as the NY session ends.
USD/CLP ended the session by 619.50, copper rallied as Chinese demand is
expected to rise after the recent holiday.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ closed in NY sharply lower as Fed Chair Janet Yellen gave her Humphrey
Hawkins testimony a dovish tilt. Market caught wrong footed and although the
speech was viewed as only mildly dovish, it was enough to see a long USD market
pre Yellen speech to correct. USD/AXJ longs bailed with more selling likely
during today's Asian session. China finally returns today after their extended
LNY break. China HSBC flash PMI is the headline release in Asia.
USD/KRW traded an 1106.5-1110.5 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1109.9. The
Kospi closed up 0.4%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3591-1.3617 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3610. The
Straits Times index closed up 0.5%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.6230-3.6415 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.6395. KLSE
index closed up 0.5%.
USD/IDR traded a 12860-12895 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12895. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12866. The IDX Composite
closed up 0.25%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.28-335 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.335. The PSE
index closed up 0.1%.
USD/THB traded a 32.565-59 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.575. The Set
closed up 0.3%.
USD/TWD traded a 31.56-71 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.60. The Taiex
closed up 1.05%.
USD/CNY Chinese onshore markets remained closed on Tuesday for the LNY holidays.
OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2759; range 6.2730-6.2770. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.3865-6.3895.
USD/INR traded a 62.20-34 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 62.20. The Sensex
closed up 0.1%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
25 Feb 00:30 AU Wage Price Index
25 Feb 00:30 AU Construction Work Done
25 Feb 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Flash
25 Feb 03:00 HK GDP
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
23:40 NZ RBNZ Governor Wheeler at Finance Select Committee
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13060 13080 13005 12990-13015 N/A USD/JPY 119.84 118.75 118.98
INR 62.58 62.57 62.25 62.23-28 N/A EUR/USD 1.1359 1.1288 1.1340
KRW 1112.5 1117 1106.7 1106.5-07.5 N/A EUR/JPY 135.63 134.54 134.94
MYR 3.6520 3.6620 3.6335 3.6320-60 N/A GBP/USD 1.5475 1.5403 1.5454
PHP 44.34 44.30 44.18 44.12-17 N/A USD/CAD 1.2662 1.2478 1.2485
TWD 31.64 31.77 31.625 31.61-64 N/A AUD/USD 0.7837 0.7740 0.7830
CNY 1-mth 6.1670 6.1640 6.1640-50 NZD/USD 0.7535 0.7422 0.7491
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2800-20 USD/SGD 1.3620 1.3570 1.3573
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3845-70 USD/THB 32.59 32.54 32.54
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 18209 +92 +0.51 10-year 1.98% 2.06%
S&P 500 2115 +6 +0.28 2-year 0.56% 0.61%
NASDAQ 4968 +7 +0.14 30-year 2.59% 2.66%
FTSE 6950 +38 +0.55 Spot Gold($) 1200.10 1201.40
DAX 11206 +75 +0.67 Nymex 49.10 49.46
Nikkei 18467 +135 +0.73 Brent 58.60 59.00
