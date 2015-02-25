SYDNEY, Feb 26 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * Fed's Yellen when we start to hike rates we will still be providing great deal of support for economy; we expect inflation over the medium-term, the next two or three years, to move up to our 2 percent target * Fed's Yellen says critically important that Fed is accountable to congress, says Fed is independent does not discuss mon policy w/executive branch * Fed's Yellen should expect to see upward wage pressure in tighter job market, hike in min wage hopefully a good sign * ECB's Draghi have not yet reached the stage of genuine economic monetary union, sovereign bond-buy program will last until we see a sustained adjustment in inflation path in line w/our inflation goal * Merkel says much work still to do on Greece, but agreement so far shows both sides willing to compromise * ECB's Praet ECB likely to revise up economic growth forecasts, expects France to submit an ambitious reform program in April * EU gives France to 2017 to cut deficit, Italy, Belgium in clear * Belgium to avoid EU disciplinary measures over its budget (De Tijd) * Fitch affirms Mexico at 'BBB+'; outlook stable * Brazil sees no need to capitalize Petrobras despite downgrade * Fonterra continues to advise farmers be cautious w/budgeting, there continues to be significant volatility in int'l commodity prices, New Zealand volumes are down w/cont'd uncertainty in milk production due to climatic conditions * Turkish Pres Erdogan questioned whether the CB was under external influence, saying its interest rate policy was not suitable for Turkey's economy. * US New Home Sales-Units MM Jan 0.481m, f/c 0.470m, 0.482m-prev * US New Home Sales Chg MM Jan -0.2%, 8.10%-prev * BR FGV Consumer Conf Feb 85.4, 89.80-prev * Riksbank minutes, Infl and SEK script maintained, ready to do more * CH UBS Jan Cons Ind 1.24 vs 1.42 prev * FR Feb Con Conf 92 vs 90 prev, 91 exp Currency Summaries provided by the IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD opened NY trade 1.1343 "unch" vs last night's close, having traded 1.1347/89 overseas. The O/N pop was on a stop hunt, the stall a result of comments from Greek FinMin Varoufakis who noted debt restructuring discussions will begin immediately. Early attention was on delta hedging EUR1.1bln 1.1350 and EUR 2.3bln 1.1300 expiries into the NY cut. NYC traded a sedate 1.1336/69 as Janet Yellen completed her semi-annual address to Congress with almost a carbon copy of yesterday's Senate appearance. 2-Yr yields closed +1bp and 10-Yr yield closed -1bp, reflecting a clarification that a June hike is still possible (at least 2 meetings) Draghi spoke before the EU Parliament, all big picture stuff EUR/USD heads to the Sydney hand-off 1.1360. In the final analysis it's the Fed's view that it'll take a long while for inflation to reach target levels that appears to have shifted US long yields/ DXY psychology. Actual shifts in Fed policy have been nuances, markets may have overreacted. USD/JPY selling ran out of steam in Asia as longs taken ahead of Yellen had been flushed out and importer/spec bids ahead of the converged 21-DMA and Kijun at 118.57 reversed the tide. The NorAm recovery got a few stops above the tenkan by 119, but without a good reason from US data or round II from Yellen, 119.07 all that could be mustered. Reports of a Japanese pension fund following the GPIF portfolio reallocation lead may also have helped weaken the yen a bit. Word on GPIF allocations at end Dec may be released before the week ends, providing more clarity on how far it has come in its reallocation process (basically out of JGB, into stocks and foreign assets). EUR/JPY was slightly firmer, though better gains were in the higher beta yen crosses, particularly AUD/JPY. Pair finally broke well beyond Kijun & Fibo hurdles by 93.35 and is pressing the down TL off the Nov & Jan highs at 94.02 last. GBP/JPY is also looking bullish; closes above the 61.8% of the Dec-Feb slide at 184.23 a good prospect today. GBP/USD tripped stops above 1.5480 and 1.5500 in early Europe to an 8-wk high of 1.5538. The ensuing retreat to threaten 1.5467, former Fib resistance, was tipped to be Middle Eastern account selling. 1.5485, hourly pivot resistance, held in early NY with GBP/USD drifting to 1.5515 as the NY session ends. Round 2 of Fed Chair Yellen's testimony did nothing to assuage US rate hawks. A fair portion of today's testimony had Chair Yellen defending the Cmte's independence. Ms. Yellen did qualify her view of 'medium-term'; saying she expects inflation to be in the 1.7-2% range by YE '16. UST yields moved lower and greens & blue Eurodollar's (FI) moved up slightly. EUR/GBP moved to new lows at 0.7314. Diverging growth & rate path continue to favor long GBP ex-USD. USD/CHF has gone flat since Friday's brush up against the 76.4% of the Jan 15 collapse range, the 100-DMA, the Dec low and the upper 21-day Bolli band in the 0.9535-54 range. A 2nd consecutive inside day below those hurdles and the tightest daily range since the Jan 15 EUR/CHF floor break debacle. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2426, -60 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2423/98, AUD/CAD +0.1%, 0.9780, DXY -0.1%. USD/CAD got clobbered in very early trade, stop losses triggered on a swoon to 1.2395 hit. It was oil delivery day and there were some north of the border residuals to clear up but oil day isn't like it used to be and the drop had more to do with poor liquidity and leveraged accounts probing for vulnerable stops. It didn't last long, less than 10 minutes and we bounced quickly to 40 paid before more sellers emerged. The remains of the day was an irritating chop, 06 given, 59 paid, 16 given, 44 paid etc. We head to the close 1.2426, absolutely "unch" with Brent crude +3.9% & WTI +2.8%. CAD/JPY +0.6% 95.68, only +0.1% in Noram trade. AUD/USD NY walked in with AUD/USD near the lower end of Europe's range. Early action saw the pair rise from the 0.7870 area and test towards 0.7890. AUD/NZD then rallied up to the 1.0475/80 zone to give AUD/USD an added boost. The pair hit a 0.7903 high and saw little pullback as it sat just above 0.7895 late in the day. AUS Q4 CAPEX is the big risk in Asia. The Reuters poll sees a decline of 1.9% vs. the prior +0.20% result. With the market still positioned short AUD an above f/c result is likely to see AUD/USD rally further. We might then see 0.8000/30 tested where the 55-DMA and Jan 28 high sit. NZD/USD: A tight range held in NZD/USD for the NY session. Early action saw the pair slip from the 0.7560 area towards 0.7530 as the USD was generally firm. A lift back near 0.7555 met sellers as AUD/NZD rallied towards 1.0475/80. The pair then lingered near 0.7550 for most of the afternoon. IT turned a bit heavy late in the day after Fonterra maintained its 2014/15 milk payout at NZ$4.70 per kgm. Some had speculated a rise would come due to increase prices at recent auctions. Fonterra noted the prices rises at auction weren't sufficient to raise the Farmgate milk price at this time. NZD/USD dipped back to the 0.7530/35 area but couldn't break below it. Late in the day the pair sat just above 0.7545. LATAM USD/BRL gave back most of Tuesday's losses, rising 1.7% to 2.87 as Wed's session ends. With the bulk of the EM CCY space gaining on the back of continued Fed accommodation, the BRL continues to lose ground. Today's key Brazilian data consumer confidence and bank lending showed continued weakness. Despite the government saying it is unlikely that it will have to step in to prop up Petrobras, in the wake of its ratings downgrade, the weak BRL, rising inflation, spending cuts from Petrobras and planned tax hikes and budget cuts from the government all weigh on the Brazilian economy and the BRL. Barclay's forecasting the BRL weakening to 3.00 in 2015 & 3.15 by YE '16. USD/MXN traded in a 14.8730-14.9450, ending NY session unchanged. Fitch affirmed Mexico's rating at BBB+; outlook stable. Fitch cited disciplined economic policies, low imbalances and an adequately capitalized banking sector; projecting Mexico to grow at 3% in 2015. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ flat to slightly mixed overnight with Asia modest US Dollar sell-off continuing into early London then flat lining for rest of the evening. The market still wants to take Yellen's Humphrey Hawkins testimony as dovish but we tend to disagree and sit in the Hilsenrath camp. Fed intentions set to drive markets now for next couple of weeks until US NFP and March FOMC meeting. Choppy trading expected so pick you're your ranges well and trade contra at the edges. USD/KRW traded a 1098.3-1106.4 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1099. The Kospi closed up 0.7%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3545-1.3578 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3550. The Straits Times index closed up 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6050-3.6280 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.6050. KLSE index closed down 0.15%. USD/IDR traded a 12870-12890 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12870. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12887. The IDX Composite closed up 0.5%. USD/PHP traded a 44.115-24 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.12. The PSE index closed up 0.1%. USD/THB traded a 32.53-57 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.54. The Set closed down 0.6%. USD/TWD traded a 31.425-519 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.46. The Taiex closed up 0.7%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1384 slightly higher than the previous 6.1330 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2570-6.2605 range; last at 6.2498. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2715; range 6.2625-6.2738. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3865-6.3895. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.5%. USD/INR traded a 61.95-62.075 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 61.95. The Sensex closed up 0.0%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 25 Feb 21:45 NZ Ext Migration & Visitors 25 Feb 21:45 NZ Perm/Long-Term Migration 25 Feb 21:45 NZ Trade Balancw 25 Feb 21:45 NZ Trade - Imports 25 Feb 21:45 NZ Trade - Exports 26 Feb 00:30 AU CAPEX 26 Feb 00:30 TW Jobless Rate 26 Feb 05:00 SG Manufacturing Output 26 Feb 08:10 TW Current Account 26 Feb 08:10 TW Balance of Payments 26 Feb 08:30 HK Imports 26 Feb 08:30 HK Exports OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12975 12995 12950 12930-12960 N/A USD/JPY 119.07 118.62 118.87 INR 62.36 62.34 62.18 62.15-19 N/A EUR/USD 1.1390 1.1336 1.1362 KRW 1100 1104.6 1101 1102-1103 N/A EUR/JPY 135.22 134.58 134.97 MYR 3.6140 3.6200 3.6140 3.6140-70 N/A GBP/USD 1.5538 1.5448 1.5528 PHP 44.10 44.06 44.04 44.03-05 N/A USD/CAD 1.2498 1.2395 1.2437 TWD 31.48 31.50 31.45 31.43-45 N/A AUD/USD 0.7903 0.7824 0.7887 CNY 1-mth 6.1680 6.1655 6.1655-75 NZD/USD 0.7563 0.7476 0.7558 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2810-30 USD/SGD 1.3578 1.3532 1.3532 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.3890 6.3860-90 USD/THB 32.57 32.51 32.52 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18225 +16 +0.09 10-year 1.97% 1.98% S&P 500 2114 -2 -0.08 2-year 0.605% 0.56% NASDAQ 4967 -1 -0.02 30-year 2.57% 2.59% FTSE 6935 -15 -0.21 Spot Gold($) 1205.40 1200.10 DAX 11210 +4 +0.04 Nymex 51.04 49.10 Nikkei 18585 -18 -0.10 Brent 61.92 58.60 Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst: (612) 9373 1219, Peter.Whitley@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Peter Whitley & John Noonan)