SYDNEY, Feb 27 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * Fed's Fisher our sails are quite full in the US, growth of 2.5% is very good, Fed doesn't spend too much time deliberating on stronger dollar * Fed's Fisher says markets have overshot, we are in for a correction at some point, would rather tighten sooner & slower than later & sharper we cannot slam on the brakes * Fed's Bullard sees spring price rebound, summer rate hike (CNBC) * Fed's Bullard concerned low-yield mkts will wake up abruptly re-price for rate hike (Reuters) * Fed's Williams sees first rate rise in summer or fall, need to remove some accommodation before we get to full employment/2% inflation * BOE's Shafik next Bank of England move likely to be a rate hike * Argentina suspends dollar-denominated bond sale (IFR sources) * US CPI MM, SA Jan -0.7%, f/c -0.6%, -0.30%-prev * US CPI YY, NSA Jan -0.1%, f/c -0.1%, 0.80%-prev * US Core CPI MM, SA Jan 0.2%, f/c 0.1%, 0.10%-prev * US Core CPI YY, NSA Jan 1.6%, f/c 1.6%, 1.60%-prev * US CPI Index, NSA Jan 233.71, f/c 233.7, 234.81-prev * US Core CPI Index, SA Jan 239.87, 239.45-prev * US Real Weekly Earnings MM Jan 1.2%, f/c 0.3%, 0.10%-prev * US Durable Goods Jan 2.8%, f/c 1.7%, -3.70%-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 313k, f/c 290k, 282k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 294.5k, 283k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.401m, f/c 2.390m, 2.422m-prev * US Monthly Home Price MM* Dec 0.8%, 0.70%-prev * US Monthly Home Price YY* Dec 5.4%, -prev * US Monthly Home Price Index MM* Dec 218.6, 216.80-prev * CA CPI Inflation MM Jan -0.2%, f/c -0.4%, -0.70%-prev * CA CPI Inflation YY Jan 1%, f/c 0.7%, 1.50%-prev * CA CPI BoC Core YY Jan 2.2%, f/c 2.1%, 2.20%-prev * CA CPI BoC Core MM Jan 0.2%, f/c 0.1%, -0.30% -prev * MX Trade Balance Jan -3.248b, f/c -3.151b, 0.254b-prev * MX Trade Balance SA Jan -1.781b, -0.011b-prev * BR IGP-M Inflation Index Feb 0.27%, f/c 0.29%, 0.76%-prev * BR Unemployment Rate Jan 5.3%, f/c 5%, 4.30%-prev * EZ Feb Cons infl exp -2.3 vs -3.6 Jan, prod price exp -5.5 vs rvsd -5.9 Jan * UK Q4 Bus investment -1.4% q/q vs Q3 -1.2%. +1.9% exp Currency Summaries provided by the IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD: A lackluster session in Europe's morning met some stunning action in NY. EUR/USD sat near 1.1355 into NY's open after touching a 1.1380 high in Europe. The USD rallied early on as the Fed's Bullard noted on CNBC the FOMC should remove 'patient' from its March policy statement and clear the way for a rate hike. The USD got a further boost off the solid durable goods result as US bond yields soared. EUR/USD dived down and hardly looked back until it reached its 1.1184 low. Overly zealous USD bears covering recent shorts combined with steady selling from medium and short term names to drive EUR/USD lower. A slight slip late in the day for the USD saw EUR/USD lift towards 1.1200 ahead of NY's close. Traders now look to German Feb CPI readings and US Q4 GDP report for their cues. Should US GDP come in above forecasts EUR/USD is likely to get hit again as the market will believe the chances of a Fed hike are upped. The 2015 EUR/USD low then comes into play. USD/JPY: Rising Tsy yields served the USD well against the JPY and most ccys Thur, after Real Weekly Earnings were reported up 1.2% m/m vs a 0.3% rise f/c; news that eclipsed the mixed overall and core CPI results & Claims rise. USD/JPY was already ready for a rebound after being unable to retest Wed's lows before the NY open. Yet another week of Japan buying of foreign stocks and bonds reported o/n and another strong Japanese stock market rally had already reduced the risk longs taken above the 21-DMA and Kijun would be stopped out. With large US retailers in somewhat of a bidding war for labor and the US jobless rate already near historically low levels, the mkt is slowly assuming that even the Yellen-led Fed will need to raise rates later this year. USD/CHF: The two main themes today were USD strength and EUR weakness; former pushing USD/CHF into a maze of resistance by 0.9550; latter yanking EUR/CHF back below its 10-DMA for the first time since Feb 12. The cross has been stymied for over a week by offers near 1.0800. Prices are now back by last Fri's 1.0665 pullback low and set to close below the 10-DMA at 1.0712. There were some prior daily swing highs in the 1.0640s that are now the next support. As for USD/CHF, it is chipping away at the 76.4% of the Jan 15 collapse session, the 100-DMA, Dec's low and the upper 21-day Bolli band in the 0.9545-55 range, having just bested the prior post-floor-break high of 0.9535 scored last Friday. Rising US STIR are powering the USD broadly higher, given a boost today by the 1.2% surge in US Real Weekly Earnings v a 0.3% f/c. Large US Retailers have begun something of a bidding war for labor, which could be just the thing the Fed both hopes for and must fight with rate hikes if it forces inflation up too fast. AUD/USD defied narrowing yield spreads in Europe and post-CAPEX bounce to set a new s-t trend high. The pair hit a high of 0.7914 which the bear flag top. AUD/USD began sliding as the USD put in a solid rally. NY walked in with the pair near 0.7890. The USD lift got a boost after durable goods results were solid. UST yields lifted and took the USD with them. AUD/USD slide intensified and ran s-t stops through 0.7835/40. The drop persisted through NY's session and late in the day the pair was threatening to close below the 21-DMA. Bear signals are upped after daily RSI diverged on the new s-t high and a bearish engulfing candle formed. A test of key support near 0.7720/40 looks likely.. NZD/USD venture into key 0.7605/25 resistance and above the 55-DMA was short lived in Europe's morning. A rebound in the USD slipped the pair from its 0.7613 high and it sat near 0.7590 into NY's open. A solid durable goods result saw more bear pressure applied as the USD and US yields blasted higher. NZD/USD dived down to the 0.7530/40 area. The USD rally persisted but NZD/USD held its ground as AUD/NZD cleared 1.0375 on its way towards the 1.0340/45 low. NZD/USD pause ended and the pair went on to test the 200-HMA (0.7526) as the USD stayed firm. Little bounce was seen and the pair sat just above the MA late in the day. LATAM: USD/MXN bounced off early NY lows by 14.8210 to a high in NY at 15.0150. US durable goods & avg weekly earnings beat f/c, shifting sentiment to an earlier US rate liftoff. The USD remained firm as oil drifted lower; oil is set to end the NY session off near 6%. The Fed's Fisher commented that markets have overshot he sees a correction at some point. As for the dollar, Fisher commented that the Fed spends little time deliberating over USD strength. The Fed's Bullard weighed in saying he sees rates hikes in summer '15. USD/BRL put in a high at 2.8924, just ahead of recent multi-year highs at 2.8907, before reversing to end the session at 2.8750. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open in Asia on Friday sharply higher after the USD sell-off witnessed in Asia and again during the London morning came to an abrupt end in NY. The culprit seemingly was fed Fisher hawkish comments and solid durable goods data. US Treasury yields took off and the EUR/USD dived below 1.12. The rest of the pack followed suit. Some blamed month end flows but all this week's dice with the dovish Yellen view was dutifully unwound. Payrolls and FOMC meeting in March are now big events. For USD/AXJ all the good work on the downside this week was completely unwound in one swift move during the NY session. USD/KRW traded a 1096.6-1102.4 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1097.2. The Kospi closed up 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3509-1.3550 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3510. The Straits Times index closed down 0.4%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5830-3.6095 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.5850. KLSE index closed up 0.3%. USD/IDR traded a 12840-12867 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12840. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12862. The IDX Composite closed up 0.2%. USD/PHP traded a 44.04-115 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.075. The PSE index closed down 1.0%. USD/THB traded a 32.33-53 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.34. The Set closed up 0.3%. USD/TWD traded a 31.378-475 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.40. The Taiex closed down 0.8%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1379 slightly higher than the previous 6.1384 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2582-6.2604 range; last at 6.2489. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2673; range 6.2660-6.2738. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3855-6.3875. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.1%. USD/INR traded a 61.70-99 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 61.70. The Sensex closed down 0.9%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 27 Feb 23:30 JP All Household Spending 27 Feb 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate 27 Feb 23:30 JP CPI 27 Feb 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio 26 Feb 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim mm 27 Feb 00:00 NZ NBNZ Own Activity 27 Feb 00:00 NZ NBNZ Business Outlook 27 Feb 00:05 GB GfK Consumer Confidence 27 Feb 00:30 AU Housing Credit 27 Feb 00:30 AU Private Sector Credit 27 Feb 05:00 JP Construction Orders 27 Feb 05:00 JP Housing Starts 27 Feb 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 27 Feb 07:30 TH Trade Account 27 Feb 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 27 Feb 07:30 TH Pvt Consumption Index 27 Feb 07:30 TH Imports 27 Feb 07:30 TH Exports 27 Feb 07:30 TH Current Account 27 Feb 07:30 TH Private Investment Index 27 Feb 08:30 HK Money Supply M3