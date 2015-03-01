SYDNEY, March 2 (IFR) - Weekend News China MFG PMI for Feb 49.9 vs 49.8 in Jan and 49.7 expected China PMI data released Sunday showed modest improvement - though mfg PMI is still slightly contracting. The mfg PMI was better than expected and followed better than expected HSBC flash MFG PMI last week which came in at 50.1. China announces surprise rate cut on Saturday * PBOC cuts lending rate 25bps to 5.35% & benchmark savings rate 25bps to 2.5% * Rate cut comes just days before annual meeting of China Parliament * Second 25bp rate cut in three months due to growth and deflation concerns PBOC announced a 25bp rate cut Saturday - saying move is to "keep real interest rate levels suitable for fundamental trends in economic growth, prices and employment." PBOC added: "This does not represent a change in the direction of monetary policy." The statement suggests the c/bank had deepening concerns regarding the falling inflation and deflationary forces in the pipeline as shown in the latest China PPI data. Analysts contacted by Reuters cheered the move by the PBOC and called for more action in the months ahead. Some analysts believe the cut in rates might not stimulate weak loan demand, but by lowering the borrowing costs it will ease the growing debt burdens held by Chinese companies. Likely market reaction The market can react in two ways. The pessimists will say that the situation in China is deteriorating to the point where the once reluctant PBOC is now forced to take action that may be too little/too late. The China bulls will say the move is a good one and will ensure China will hit its growth targets and avoid a Japan-like deflationary spiral/hard landing. The optimists will likely dominate trading on Monday, as we have seen time and again very positive reactions in asset markets to central bank actions to increase liquidity. Global equity markets have soared thanks to over 20 c/bank easings since the start of 2015 and it is likely the PBOC easing will be well received as well. China bulls will argue that Chinese authorities have a large arsenal to deal with their current economic woes and the fact they are starting to utilize them is a positive sign. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com India growth priority budget receives mixed reviews - Reuters * India budget prioritized growth & investment over fiscal & structural reforms * Indian Fin Min Jaitley seeking to put domestic and foreign capital to work * Budget slows the pace of fiscal deficit cuts * Next year's fiscal deficit set at 3.9% of GDP, not 3.6% * Promises cut in corporate tax to 25% over 4 years * Hikes road and rail investment by $11 bln * Indian economy seen growing between 8.0% and 8.5% in 2015 * Critics claim revenue targets are "unrealistic" South Korea Imports and Exports fall more than expected in Feb * S. Korea Exports for Feb fell 3.4% on year against expectations of a 1.8% fall * S. Korea Imports plunged 19.6% on year against expectations of an 11.7% fall * Weak imports resulted in USD7.7bln surplus - highest on record South Korean exports to the EU fell 30.7 % in Feb from a year earlier to mark the fastest decline since Jan 2012, government data showed on Sunday. Shipments to China slipped by 7.7% in Feb while exports to the United States rose 7.4 percent, both in annual terms, the trade ministry data showed Headlines from Friday Night * Fed's Fischer says not an emphasis within FOMC on June rate liftoff as opposed to Sept * Fed's Fischer says asset purchase program continues to buoy economy, confident Fed has tools to hike rates, Rate rise seen "sometime this year" (CNBC) * Fed's Fischer Fed will not be pre-committed to steep or not steep rate hikes after liftoff; will depend on economic shocks * Fed's Dudley Risk of raising rates too soon higher than waiting longer, inflation projected to stay below Fed's 2% objective for some time * Fed's Mester cites risks of policy that stays lower for too long, holding rates low for too long may erode investors confidence in the economy * ECB's Constancio Benefits of QE outweigh possible risks * BOJ's Nakaso still need to re-anchor Japanese inflation expectations * Greece set to get green light for EBRD support (Reuters Exclusive) * Greek PM Tsipras denies Greece will seek third bailout, says we have put on the table our request for a reduction in debt * Brazil's Levy may reconsider fiscal target on a quarterly basis, expect '15 spending to on roughly same level as 2013 * Brazil unveils payroll, export tax changes to boost savings * Chile jobless rate rises to 6.2 percent copper output surges 13.2% in Jan * OPEC oil output fell by 350k bpd in February, Libya & Iraq decline, Saudi Arabia o/p rose * German EU-harmonized inflation remains slightly negative in Feb * US GDP Prelim Q4 2.2%, f/c 2.1%, 2.60%-prev * US GDP Sales Prelim Q4 2.1%, f/c 1.6%, 1.80%-prev * US GDP Cons Spending Prelim Q4 4.2%, 4.30%-prev * US GDP Deflator Prelim Q4 0.1%, f/c 0%, -0.10%-prev * US Core PCE Prices Prelim Q4 1.1%, f/c 1.1%, 1.10%-prev * US PCE Prices Prelim Q4 -0.4%, f/c -0.5%, -0.50%-prev * US Chicago PMI Feb 45.8, f/c 58, 59.40-prev * US U Mich Sentiment Final Feb 95.4, f/c 94, 93.60-prev * US U Mich Conditions Final Feb 106.9, f/c 103, 103.10-prev * US U Mich Expectations Final Feb 88, f/c 87.8, 87.50-prev * US Pending Homes Index Jan 104.2, 102.5-prev * US Pending Sales Change MM Jan 1.7%, f/c 2%, -1.50%-prev * CA Budget Balance, C$ Dec 2.43b, 0.62b-prev * CA Budget, Year-To-Date, CAD Dec -0.90b, -3.33b-prev * BR Primary Budget Surplus Jan +21.063b, f/c 18.250b, -12.894b-prev * BR Nominal Budget Balance Jan +3.041b, -60.102b-prev * BR Net Debt/GDP Ratio Jan 36.6%, f/c 36.8%, 36.70%-prev * MX Jobless Rate Jan 4.51%, f/c 4.45%, 3.76%-prev * MX Jobless Rate SA Jan 4.43%, f/c 4.3%, 4.38%-prev * GB GfK consumer confidence 1 vs prev 1. 2 exp * DE Jan import prices -0.8% m/m, -4.4% y/y vs prev -1.7%/-3.7%. -1.0/-4.6% exp * CH Feb KOF indicator 90.1 vs prev 96.1 rvsd. 90.0 exp * SNB FX deposits with other c/bs, BIS, IMF rose to 60.52b Jan fm 22.12b Dec Themes from Friday's trading * The main themes for Friday's trading were consolidation, month-end flows and relatively calm markets with limited volatility across all the asset classes. * US data was mixed with the Q4 US GDP revision lower but better than expected; UoM sentiment came off its high, but remained elevated and came in better than expected while Chicago PMI had a large and unexpected slump to 45.8 (worst since 2009) against expectations of 58.0. * The Fed's Stanley Fischer said that the liftoff for the Fed tightening cycle was likely to be in 2015 while the Fed's Dudley said there was more risk in raising rates too soon than too late due to low inflation. * There wasn't much of a reaction to the US data/Fed comments and Wall Street was around flat from most of the day before a selloff took place late in the trading day. * The late selling in Wall Street was more of a case of investor profit taking after a very strong month - rather than a reaction to any news or data. * Dow closed down 82 points or 0.45% lower at 18,133; S&P closed down 6 points or 0.3% lower at 2,104 and NASDAQ closed down 24 points or 0.5% lower at 4,963. * Despite the modest falls on Friday - Wall Street performed extremely well in February - with the Dow gaining 5.6% in the month, its best monthly performance since January 2013. The S&P rose 5.5% for the month - best monthly gain since Jan 2012 and the NASDAQ rose 7.1% for the month also having its best monthly gain since Jab 2012. * European stock markets remained on fire, as the huge fall in European bond yields this year and decision by the ECB to start full blown QE have convinced investors to pile into European equities. * FTSE Eurofirst 300 index rose 0.38% on Friday and is now up over 14% in 2015 - the fastest strongest start to the year since benchmarks started in 1986. * Treasury yields moved slightly lower on Friday due to monthly portfolio readjustments. * The 10-yr UST yield traded up to 2.05% at one stage after the Fed comments and better than expected US GDP data, but eased back to 1.99% at the close down from Thursday's close at 2.01% when the Chicago PMI had a huge miss lower and month-end position adjustment. The 2-yr yield closed at 0.62% down from Thursday's close at 0.65%. * There wasn't a lot of action in the FX market, as most of the flows were related to month-end rebalancing. * Despite the move lower in US Treasury yields USD/JPY moved higher on Friday - closing at 119.70 - up from Thursday's close at 119.41. USD/JPY was boosted by carry trade demand - with AUD/JPY rising 0.4% and NZD/JPY gaining 0.65%. * EUR/USD eked out a new trend low at 1.1176 after the US GDP before closing unchanged for the day at 1.1198. The market is sidelined ahead of a big week next week - with ECB meeting and US payrolls dominating the busy calendar. * The volatile crude price bounced on Friday with NYMEX Crude rising 3.3% on Friday but still down 1.15% for the week. NYMEC Crude gained 3.1% for the month - the first monthly gain since June last year. * NY Copper was flat on Friday but enjoyed a weekly gain of 4.4% and monthly gain of 7.44%. Iron ore rose 0.8% on Friday to close at 63.00 - but closed the week down 0.6% while posting a gain of 2.1% for the month. * Gold rose 4 bucks to 1,212.50 and ended the week up 0.9% - but suffered a 5.5% loss for the month. * NZD was the best performing currency on Friday due to some carry trade demand and AUD/NZD selling ahead of next week's RBA decision. NZD/USD closed up 0.4% at 0.7561 while AUD/NZD closed down 0.3% at 1.0335. * The big fall in volatility in the month of February has reignited demand for carry trades. Despite the soft close on Wall Street - the VIX index eased to 13.34 - down around 4% from Thursday's close. It was the lowest weekly close for the VIX index since before the start of the year. * AUD/USD closed at 0.7811 - up slightly from Thursday's close at 0.7800. * US dollar index closed at 95.24 slightly down from Thursday's close at 95.29. Wrap-up It might be a busy start to the week after the PBOC announced an official rate cut on the weekend. The decision to ease by the China central bank to ease will likely be well received by the markets, as analysts have been urging the PBOC to take action to support growth and relieve the funding burden for Chinese companies. The China official manufacturing PMI also came in slightly better than expected and came within a whisker of the 50 level. Risk assets should be supported by the easing in China and risk currencies such as AUD and NZD should move higher against the JPY in particular. There was evidence of JPY-funded carry trade demand on Friday and this should continue into the new week. Key commodities appear to be ready to recover or at least bottom out and this should also encourage carry trade demand. AUD gains might be limited due to the fact the RBA meets on Tuesday and there is a 50/50 chance they will ease 25bps to 2.0%. The move to ease by the PBOC on the weekend might tip the RBA into cutting again - especially if AUD gets a boost. NZD might once again be the risk currency of choice among the major currencies. It will be a busy week for key data and central bank meetings - but the main event will be Friday's US non-farm payroll data. A strong US jobs report will likely result in the USD breaking higher against the EUR and JPY - as Fed expectations will take a hawkish turn from a strong jobs report. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ complex was steady on Friday night in a quiet end to the week/month. China stole the spotlight over the weekend cutting interest rates by 25bps on Saturday. There will be much discussion as to whether this is a sign of desperation by the Chinese authorities or if it just falls into line with the 20 plus central bank easing already seen in 2015. One thing is for sure - it will shorten the odds of an Australian rate cut this coming Tuesday. One wonders why South Korea did not follow suit in February- the BOK remains a very cautious and hard to read central bank. China official PMI (out Sunday) came in just under 50 but it will be the social financing data out later in the month that perhaps will give a clear indication as to why the PBOC thought it was so necessary to cut. Monday should be another busy start to the new month. USD/KRW traded a 1097.5-1102.9 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1098.4. The Kospi closed down 0.4%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3563-1.3584 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3577. The Straits Times index closed down 0.7%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5970-3.6215 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.6060. KLSE index closed up 0.0%. USD/IDR traded a 12855-12940 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12860. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12863. The IDX Composite closed down 0.0%. USD/PHP traded a 44.02-12 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.09. The PSE index closed down 0.4%. USD/THB traded a 32.345-40 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.345. The Set closed down 0.4%. USD/TWD Taiwanese markets were closed on Friday for 228 Peace Memorial Day. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1475 slightly higher than the previous 6.1379 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2595-6.2699 range; last at 6.2696. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2896; range 6.2775-6.2935. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.4100-6.4120. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.37%. USD/INR traded a 61.75-915 range in Asia on Friday; last at 61.82. The Sensex closed up 1.65%. The weak Aus CAPEX data last week convinced many in the market that the RBA won't bother skipping a few meeting before easing again and by waiting there is a risk the AUD/USD could float back above 0.8000 between now and the April meeting. Red hot property markets in Sydney and other major AUS cities is the one thing that could hold the RBA back. RBA doesn't want to fuel a property bubble just weeks before macro-prudential measures are introduced. The ECB meets Thursday and isn't expected to change policy in any way, but there will be interest in the details on how the RCB will structure the asset purchasing program. The ECB is widely expected to raise growth and inflation forecasts, and some analysts are looking for a possible reinstatement of the waiver on Greek collateral. The bank of England also meets Thursday and isn't expected to change policy nor issue a statement. Key data in the week ahead It is a busy week for key data from around the world, but as is usually the case - the US non-farm payrolls on Friday will be the major data event in the week ahead. Other key data out of the US includes Core-PCE Price Index and ISM Manufacturing on Monday; ADP Jobs and ISM non-mfg data on Wednesday; Durable Goods and Factor Orders on Thursday and finally the US non-farm payrolls on Friday. The US ISM Mfg will be interesting after the plunge in the Chicago PMI released on Friday. The market is expecting a slight dip to 53.1 from last month's 53.5. The March US payrolls on Friday will be a major event for the market and the "data dependent" Fed. Last month's NFP report was stellar and another strong report will likely see the market shift back to expectations of a June lift-off for the expected Fed tightening cycle. Once again the details of the report and especially the average hourly earnings will be a key focus. The key data events in Europe include EZ Manufacturing PMI and EZ inflation data on Monday; EZ Retail Sales on Wednesday and EZ final GDP on Friday. The key data out of the UK include house price data and manufacturing PMI out on Monday. It will be a quiet week for Japan with manufacturing PMI out on Monday and MOF flow data out Wednesday. It will be a very busy week in Australia. Besides Tuesday's RBA meeting - there will be the TD-MI Inflation gauge, AUG manufacturing PMI and HIA New Home Sales, Business Inventories and Gross Company Profits released on Monday followed by Building Approvals, Net Exports contribution to GDP and Current Account on Tuesday. AUS GDP will be released on Wednesday with the market expecting plus 0.7% Q/Q and 2.6% Y/Y. Retail Sales will be released on Thursday with the market expecting plus 0.40%. HSBC China mfg PMI data is out Monday while HSBC China non-mfg PMI is out Wednesday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 1 March Equities S&P The trend higher in the S&P showed signs of exhaustion late last week when the 5-dma started pointing lower and the Friday close was below the 10-dma at 2106. Support is found at the ascending 20-dma at 2,080 and a break below that reading would suggest a correction might be underway. A break below the 38.2 fibo of the 1980/2119 move at 2065 would confirm a correction lower has commenced. {Last 2,104} DAX continues to trend higher and the momentum is strong. A break below the 10-dma at 11,150 would warn of waning momentum - but that level is seems far away. {Last 11,402} ASX continues to trend higher and only a break below the ascending 20-dma which should come in at 5855 on Monday would warn the trend is losing momentum. The ASX has stayed above the 20-dma since Jan 21. Key resistance is found between 5980 and 6025. When the ASX started crashing off during the GFC - there was a pullback to 6023 before a deep fall and another pullback to 5980 before it crashed to 3120. A break above 6030 would be very bullish and target the all-time high at 6851. {Last 5,929} Commodities Gold: The trend lower in gold ran out of steam last week. The 5-dama has starting pointing higher, but it is still below the 10-day MA and the trend lower could reignite with a couple down days. A break above the 20-day MA at 1,222 would ease the downward pressure and suggest a correction might be developing. A break above the 38.2 of the 1,306/1,190 move at 1,235 would confirm a correction higher is underway. A break below 1,190 would reignite the down-trend. {Last 1,212.50} Lon Copper has commenced a short-term trend higher with the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages lined up in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. The close above the 50-dma at 5,840 was bullish and targets the 38.2 of the 7,212/5,339 move at 6,050. A break below the 20-dma at 5,720 would warn the move higher was a false break. {Last 5,895} Brent Crude stopped trending higher, as the 5-dma has eased below the 10-dma. The price continues to hold above the 20-dma at 59.00 and a break below that level would target a move below 55. A break above the 100-dma at 66.50 would be bullish and reignite the short-term trend higher. {Last 62.58} FX EUR/USD: The price action late last week ended the sideways chop and the 5-day, 10-day and 20 day moving averages have lined up in a bearish formation again and the trend lower will resume. Key support is found at the Jan 26 trend low at 1.1098; break below that level would result in the trend lower accelerating. A move back above former support at 1.1270/80 would relieve the downward pressure and target 1.1450. {Last 1.1198} USD/JPY isn't trending and remains range-bound for the time being. The 20-dma has been tested a few times - but there hasn't been a daily close below that reading since Feb 5. The 20-dma comes in around 118.85 Monday and more support is found at the top of the daily ichimoku cloud at 118.65and the bottom of the cloud at 117.85. Resistance has formed at 119.80/85 and a break above targets stiff resistance between of 120.50/85. {Last 119.70} AUD/USD isn't trending at the moment with support formed at 0.7720/40 and resistance formed at 0.7900/15. A break below 0.7720 would warn the trend lower is about to reignite while a break above 0.7925 would target a move above 0.8000. {Last 0.7811} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com