SYDNEY, March 3 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * EU's Juncker investment plan doesn't preclude need for budget consolidation * Germany's Merkel says Greece must be more specific about its reform plans; there is need for stronger econ policy coordination among EZ members * France's Macron France to cut spending by EUR50bln by 2017, but no more * Moody's changes outlook on Ireland's banking system to stable from negative * Spain's De Guindos says EZ in talks over 3rd Greek bailout * EZ not discussing 3rd Greek bailout (Eurogroup head's spokeswoman) * EC President Juncker says no talks in the EZ for a 3rd Greek bailout * Greece has alternative ways to cover March funding needs (FinMin official) * Brazil's Monteiro says U.S. relationship is the priority for trade * US Personal Consump Real MM Jan 0.3%, -0.10%-prev * US Personal Income MM Jan 0.3%, f/c 0.4%, 0.30%-prev * US Consumption, Adjusted MM Jan -0.2%, f/c -0.1%, -0.30%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index MM Jan 0.1%, f/c 0.1%, 0.00%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index YY Jan 1.3%, 1.30%-prev * US PCE Price Index MM Jan -0.5%, -0.20%-prev * US PCE Price Index YY Jan 0.2%, 0.01-prev * US Markit Mfg PMI Final Feb 55.1, 54.30-prev * US Construction Spending MM Jan -1.1%, f/c 0.3%, 0.01-prev * US ISM Manufacturing PMI Feb 52.9, f/c 53, 53.50-prev * US SM Mfg Prices Paid Feb 35, f/c 37.0, 35-prev * US ISM Mfg Employment Idx Feb 51.4, f/c 54.0, 54.1-prev * US ISM Mfg New Orders Idx Feb 52.5, 52.9-prev * US Dallas Fed PCE Jan 0.70%-prev * CA Current Account C$ Q4 -13.92b, f/c -12.50b, -9.60b-prev * CA RBC Mfg PMI SA Feb 48.7, 51-prev * BR HSBC Mfg PMI Mar 49.6, 50.7-prev * BR Trade Balance Feb -2.842f/c -2.20b, -3.17b-prev * MX HSBC Mfg PMI Feb 54.4, 56.6-prev * Can't say how big a hair cut HETA Cr may face-Austrian Finmin * GB Feb N/wide hse px +5.7% y/y vs prev 6.8%. 6.1% exp * GB Jan BOE consumer cr 0.817b vs prev 0.516b rbsd. 0.900b exp * GB Feb Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI 54.1 vs prev 53.1. 53.4 exp * EZ Feb Markit Mfg final PMI 51.0 vs prev 51.1. 51.1 exp * EZ Feb Infl ex food/energy flash 0.6% vs prev 0.6% rvsd * EZ Feb Infl flash -0.3% y/y vs prev -0.6%. -0.4% exp * EZ Jan Unemployment rate 11.2% vs prev 11.3% rvsd. 11.4% exp * CH Feb Mfg PMI 47.3 vsprev 48.2. 47.0 exp Currency summaries prepared by our NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD near 1.1250 into NY's open. Upon NY's open another try higher was made but the pair could only reach 1.1241. Solid offers near old support now turned resistance in the 1.1260/70 area from corp & RM names with other offers lined up to 1.1300 loomed and prevented further gains. A broad based USD rally took hold even after a series of softer than expected US data points hit the wires. That USD rally drowned out conflicting headlines regarding a third Greek bailout. EUR/USD slid towards hourly support in the 1.1270/75 zone. A small giveback for USD gains in the afternoon had EUR/USD just below 1.1295 into the end of day. USD/JPY: Judging by the price action today, the market was simply itching to buy USD/JPY unless US data were horrendous. After the release of below-f/c ISM and much-weaker-than-expected Construction Spending, USD/JPY rallied from 119.68 to beyond reported barriers and exporter offers at 120 for a 120.19 high thus far. Tsy yields climbed at the same time, providing the incentive for the USD's rise. Some of the Tsy yield rise may have been rate-locking ahead of massive corporate issuance. Also heard HF's were doing some new-month switching from fixed-income ETFs to equities. US Core PCE was steady and the rest of the related data close enough to f/c to keep money markets looking for a 25bp rate hike by Sep. Unless that baseline assumption is degraded by far worse-than-f/c US data, starting with this Friday's jobs report, the USD will be bought vs ccys with CBs doing QE and/or with lower interest rates. GBP/USD failed to recapture European highs, by 1.5421, put in after Markit UK Mfg PMI data beat f/cs. Cable moved lower as touted CB buying of EUR/GBP weighed on the pound. The dollar rose broadly after China cut depo and lending rates; Greece remains on the radar with ambiguity surrounding a third bailout, though EC president Juncker denied the rumors. US treasuries moved higher as the market continues to focus on a mid-year US rate liftoff and UK elections in all conspired against a rising pound today. GBP/USD moved through support at the daily cloud top by 1.5389 and is set to end the session by 1.5365, ahead of 21-DMA support by 1.5336. EUR/GBP rose to a NY high at 0.7301 before reversing to 0.7280 as the session ends. USD/CHF: A general EUR rebound, helped along by reasonable EUR PMI results and new-month buying ahead of the ECB QE launch on Thur (good for local asset prices - though much of this may already be priced in) dragged EUR/CHF back up to the 10-DMA it broke below on Thur and Fri. That MA is at 1.0731, with prices very close to it as the NorAm session winds down. Overall, we see the CHF reverting to levels closer to where they were before the Jan 15 collapse over the mbedium-term. The recent cluster of daily highs by 1.0800 is the first chore in getting nearer to the prior 1.20 floor. Almost regardless of how US econ data have turned out of late, the demand for USD on dips remains pervasive. USD/CHF today took out important resistance in the 0.9545-54 range (Dec low, 76.4% of the Jan 15 session & the 100 DMA), likely opening a passage toward the pair's trading range immediately before the SNB let the EUR/CHF floor go. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2504, +6 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2480/1.2527, AUD/CAD 0.9720, DXY-0.18%. The market is a bit edgy ahead of Wednesday's BoC meeting. Today's deterioration in C/A data and RBC Mfg PMI's sharp decline have added to the mood Global Economic Calendar USD/CAD reversed from AM lows of 1.2478 prior to the data and after the negative C/A print jumped up to 1.2510. Lower than f/c US personal income data (+0.3%) still boosted US yields with the data set overall considered favourably. US 2-Yr yields head to the close +3.6bp and 10-Yr +5.5 bp. USD/CAD peaked at 1.2565 just after the NY fix and chopped 30/41 into the close after a brief dip to 1.2522 hit. AUD/CAD 0.9742 last, DXY +0.13%, Brent crude -4.6%, WTI -0.25%. AUD/USD held a tight range in Europe & NY. AUD/USD held close to the day's lows ahead of Tuesday's RBA meeting. Bear signs are upped ahead of the RBA. A bearish outside candle formed, price is back below the 10 & 21-DMAs, daily RSI is biased down and yield spreads hold at recent tights. Traders await the RBA and chance of a cut is slightly above 50%. If no cut is made traders expect Stevens to at least initiate an easing bias. Should they cut and take an easy bias AUD bears will charge. The pair should easily take out key support near 0.7720/40 and make a run at the bear channel base and 2015 low. NZD/USD couldn't recover losses suffered during Asian trade. Europe & and early NY saw NZD/USD linger just above 0.7510/15 support. Brief rallies were limited to hourly resistance near 0.7540. Broad based USD strength into Europe's close saw the pair then go on to make a new session low and the pair approach 0.7300. Very little bounce was seen and the pair sat just below 0.7315 late in the day. Kiwi traders are likely to take their cues from AUD in Asia. The RBA meets and the market leans towards a rate cut. Should that occur, NZD likely trades heavy in sympathy with AUD. We might then see NZD/USD test key support near 0.7410/25 ahead of tomorrow's Fonterra milk auction. LATAM: USD/BRL continued its ascent rising to a high in NY at 2.8931 before reversing as the session ends to 2.8890. The broad EM space was weak vs the USD after the surprise Chinese depo & loan cuts over the weekend. Brazil continues to suffer from weak growth and rising inflation as evidenced by today's BCB economist poll highlighting expected 2015 inflation at 7.47% near 100bps above the BCB's upper band. Brazil Feb trade data showed the worst result ever for February, as weak prices for iron ore and soy, exacerbated by the weak BRL weakened trade. Though the near term outlook appears weak, poll data, and the DI rate curve, indicates inflation moderating in 2016 and beyond. USD/MXN moved higher as well, despite rising oil prices. Continued ambiguity over a possible third Greek bailout and a mid-year hike of US rates lifted USD/MXN to highs by 15.0150 before settling near 15.00 as the NY session ends. USD/CLP moved a touch lower, the Chinese accommodation having a positive effect on copper and the CLP. USD/CLP ended the NY session by 617. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ traded slightly in line with a firm US Dollar index (up 0.2%) on Monday which is now at fresh 2003 highs. US Treasury yields sharply higher on technical first trading day of the month positioning whilst WSJ Jon Hilsenrath article resonated in some areas. USD/JPY is back above 120 and USD/AXJ firm as a consequence. All up more position adjustments ahead of Friday's US NFP data. Today's RBA meeting is a 60/40 decision in favour of a rate cut. Market positioning (CFTC data) however say market is now very short so a no change decision could result in a solid bout of short covering. USD/AXJ could see some US Dollar selling on a no change decision. USD/KRW traded a 1099.6-1106.5 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1100.8. The Kospi closed up 0.5%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3627-1.3657 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3643. The Straits Times index closed up 0.0%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6265-3.6355 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.6300. KLSE index closed down 0.4%. USD/IDR traded a 12955-12995 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12960. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12993. The IDX Composite closed up 0.5%. USD/PHP traded a 44.09-17 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.09. The PSE index closed up 0.56%. USD/THB traded a 32.32-40 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.34. The Set closed down 0.3%. USD/TWD traded a 31.332-559 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.40. The Taiex closed down 0.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1513 slightly higher than the previous 6.1475 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2724-6.2740 range; last at 6.2730. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2900; range 6.2865-6.3020. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.4170-6.4200. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.8%. USD/INR traded a 61.805-995 range in Asia on Monday; last at 61.86. The Sensex closed up 0.3%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 03 Mar 00:30 AU Current Account Deficit 03 Mar 00:30 AU Net Exports Contribution 03 Mar 00:30 AU Private House Approvals 03 Mar 00:30 AU Building Approvals 03 Mar 01:30 JP Overtime Pay 03 Mar 03:30 AU RBA Cash Rate 03 Mar 08:00 TW Export Orders 03 Mar 08:30 HK Retail Sales 03 Mar 13:00 SG Manufacturing PMI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 03:30 AU RBA Cash Rate The week ahead - A big week for central banks and key US data Central Banks RBA, ECB and Bank of England meet next week. There have been over 20 c/bank easing since the start of 2015 - so c/b meetings have been a key focus for all markets this year. The RBA meeting on Tuesday looms as the most intriguing as the market is pricing in a 50/50 chance of a rate cut. The weak Aus CAPEX data last week convinced many in the market that the RBA won't bother skipping a few meeting before easing again and by waiting there is a risk the AUD/USD could float back above 0.8000 between now and the April meeting. Red hot property markets in Sydney and other major AUS cities is the one thing that could hold the RBA back. RBA doesn't want to fuel a property bubble just weeks before macro-prudential measures are introduced. The ECB meets Thursday and isn't expected to change policy in any way, but there will be interest in the details on how the RCB will structure the asset purchasing program. The ECB is widely expected to raise growth and inflation forecasts, and some analysts are looking for a possible reinstatement of the waiver on Greek collateral. The bank of England also meets Thursday and isn't expected to change policy nor issue a statement. Key data in the week ahead It is a busy week for key data from around the world, but as is usually the case - US non-farm payrolls on Friday will be the major data event in the week ahead. Other key data out of the US includes ADP Jobs and ISM non-mfg data Wednesday; Durable Goods and Factor Orders Thursday and finally the US non-farm payrolls Friday. March US payrolls will be a major event for the market and the "data dependent" Fed. Last month's NFP report was stellar and another strong report will likely see the market shift back to expectations of a June lift-off for the expected Fed tightening cycle. Once again the details of the report and especially the average hourly earnings will be a key focus. Key events in Europe include EZ Retail Sales Wednesday and EZ final GDP Friday. It will be a quiet week for Japan with MOF flow data out Wednesday. It will be a very busy week in Australia. Besides Tuesday's RBA meeting - there will be the Building Approvals, Net Exports contribution to GDP and Current Account on Tuesday. AUS GDP will be released on Wednesday with the market expecting plus 0.7% Q/Q and 2.6% Y/Y. Retail Sales will be released on Thursday with the market expecting plus 0.40%. HSBC China non-mfg PMI is out Wednesday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 1 March Equities S&P The trend higher in the S&P showed signs of exhaustion late last week when the 5-dma started pointing lower and the Friday close was below the 10-dma at 2106. Support is found at the ascending 20-dma at 2,080 and a break below that reading would suggest a correction might be underway. A break below the 38.2 fibo of the 1980/2119 move at 2065 would confirm a correction lower has commenced. {Last 2,104} DAX continues to trend higher and the momentum is strong. A break below the 10-dma at 11,150 would warn of waning momentum - but that level is seems far away. {Last 11,402} ASX continues to trend higher and only a break below the ascending 20-dma which should come in at 5855 on Monday would warn the trend is losing momentum. The ASX has stayed above the 20-dma since Jan 21. Key resistance is found between 5980 and 6025. When the ASX started crashing off during the GFC - there was a pullback to 6023 before a deep fall and another pullback to 5980 before it crashed to 3120. A break above 6030 would be very bullish and target the all-time high at 6851. {Last 5,929} Commodities Gold: The trend lower in gold ran out of steam last week. The 5-dama has starting pointing higher, but it is still below the 10-day MA and the trend lower could reignite with a couple down days. A break above the 20-day MA at 1,222 would ease the downward pressure and suggest a correction might be developing. A break above the 38.2 of the 1,306/1,190 move at 1,235 would confirm a correction higher is underway. A break below 1,190 would reignite the down-trend. {Last 1,212.50} Lon Copper has commenced a short-term trend higher with the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages lined up in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. The close above the 50-dma at 5,840 was bullish and targets the 38.2 of the 7,212/5,339 move at 6,050. A break below the 20-dma at 5,720 would warn the move higher was a false break. {Last 5,895} Brent Crude stopped trending higher, as the 5-dma has eased below the 10-dma. The price continues to hold above the 20-dma at 59.00 and a break below that level would target a move below 55. A break above the 100-dma at 66.50 would be bullish and reignite the short-term trend higher. {Last 62.58} FX EUR/USD: The price action late last week ended the sideways chop and the 5-day, 10-day and 20 day moving averages have lined up in a bearish formation again and the trend lower will resume. Key support is found at the Jan 26 trend low at 1.1098; break below that level would result in the trend lower accelerating. A move back above former support at 1.1270/80 would relieve the downward pressure and target 1.1450. {Last 1.1198} USD/JPY isn't trending and remains range-bound for the time being. The 20-dma has been tested a few times - but there hasn't been a daily close below that reading since Feb 5. The 20-dma comes in around 118.85 Monday and more support is found at the top of the daily ichimoku cloud at 118.65and the bottom of the cloud at 117.85. Resistance has formed at 119.80/85 and a break above targets stiff resistance between of 120.50/85. {Last 119.70} AUD/USD isn't trending at the moment with support formed at 0.7720/40 and resistance formed at 0.7900/15. A break below 0.7720 would warn the trend lower is about to reignite while a break above 0.7925 would target a move above 0.8000. {Last 0.7811} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13100 13135 13100 13130-13145 N/A USD/JPY 120.19 119.59 120.13 INR 62.25 62.30 62.23 62.23-25 N/A EUR/USD 1.1241 1.1160 1.1185 KRW 1102.5 1104.8 1101.9 1104-1105 N/A EUR/JPY 134.60 133.70 134.32 MYR 3.6400 3.6400 3.6360 3.6430-50 N/A GBP/USD 1.5450 1.5352 1.5365 PHP 44.13 44.15 44.14 44.13-16 N/A USD/CAD 1.2565 1.2478 1.2536 TWD 31.46 31.49 31.42 31.47-49 N/A AUD/USD 0.7850 0.7756 0.7764 CNY 1-mth 6.1870 6.1840 6.1860-80 NZD/USD 0.7600 0.7503 0.7509 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.3110-40 USD/SGD 1.3662 1.3627 1.3655 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.4160 6.4180-00 USD/THB 32.40 32.315 32.355 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18289 +156 +0.86 10-year 2.08% 1.995% S&P 500 2117 +13 +0.61 2-year 0.665% 0.62% NASDAQ 5008 +44 +0.90 30-year 2.69% 2.59% FTSE 6941 -6 -0.08 Spot Gold($) 1207.10 1212.40 DAX 11410 +8 +0.07 Nymex 49.80 49.43 Nikkei 18827 +29 +0.15 Brent 59.90 62.23 (Reporting by Peter Whitley & John Noonan)