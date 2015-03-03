SYDNEY, March 4 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night * Swedish Jochnick says ready to act "rapidly on large scale" to boost inflation, sees risk of stronger crown due to ECB QE * Denmark spends USD25bln in Feb defending crown's peg * NZ's Fonterra Dairy prices rise 1.1%, volumes drop at auction * South Africa's CB says interest rates to be unchanged in short term, econ outlook to be dominated by US normalization * Moody's Brazilian banks could face ripple effects from Petrobras' partners * US ISM-New York Index Feb 677.6, 671.10-prev * CA GDP QQ Q4 0.6%, 0.80%-prev * CA GDP QQ Annualized Q4 2.4%, f/c 2%, 3.20%-prev * CA GDP Implicit Price QQ Q4 -0.6%, 0.40%-prev * CA GDP MM Dec 0.3%, f/c 0.2%, -0.20%-prev * CA Producer Prices MM Jan -0.4%, f/c -0.7%, -1.50%-prev * CA Producer Prices YY Jan -2.2%, -0.40% -prev * CA Raw Materials Prices MM Jan -7.7%, f/c -6%, -7.50%-prev * CA Raw Materials Prices YY Jan -21.8%, -13.00%-prev * MX Gross Fixed Invest. MM Dec -1%, 0.30%-prev * MX Gross Fixed Invest. YY Dec 5.5%, f/c 5.1%, 4.70%-prev * Swedish C/B Skingsley: Room to lower rates further - * Riksbank Ingves: Weaker krona should definitely make a difference - Bbg * Swiss Q4 GDP 0.6% q/q, 1.9% y/y vs prev 0.7%/1.9% rvsd. 0.3%/1.7% exp * GB Feb Markit/CIPS Cons PMI 60.1 vs prev 59.1. 59.0 exp * EZ Jan Producer prices -0.9% m/m, -3.4% y/y vs prev -1.0%/-2.6% rvsd. -0.7% Currency summaries prepared by our NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD: Europe pushed the pair to the day's low into NY's open. No further losses were possible in NY though as broad based USD weakness ensued. The USD weakness was derived from soft US bond yields. EUR/USD lifted off the 1.1155 low and went on to hit the day's high at 1.1218. A USD rebound in NY's afternoon had the pair near 1.1180 and down tiny late in the session. It's likely the recent consolidation of losses persists as the market waits for event risk later in the week. Traders are likely to keep their powder dry until the ECB on Thursday and the US jobs report on Friday. USD/JPY was already under pressure after Abe advisor Honda repeated comments about the yen already being cheap on a PPP basis by 120 and after the 120.27 Asia high ran into exporter and spec offers just before the well-defined dn TL off the Dec 23-onward highs. 109.50 proved pivotal intraday, with stops run below it after the NY option cut at 10ET and after the Japanese Cabinet Office corp survey released o/n f/c USD/JPY for this year at 109.50 vs 105.7 last year. The breakeven for exporters is now put at 99 vs 92.2 last year. Japanese and other stock mkts were soggy, adding to the yen bid as carry trades got trimmed, but most of the price action is seen as book-squaring ahead of US NFP on Friday. GBP/USD moved off early NY lows by 1.5344 boosted by positive UK construction PMI data and the prospect of an early UK rate hike, now tipped to arrive in Q4 2015 or Q1 2016. GBP/USD found support by the 21-DMA at 1.5352 and is set to end the day near flat, by 1.5375. USD/CHF: The franc weakened again today against the other majors, particularly the rebounding yen. USD/CHF climbed toward the rising, upper 21-day Bolli band, last at 0.9637, while trading wholly above prior hurdles in the 0.9545-54 range from the 100-DMA & 76.4% of the Jan 15 range. EUR/CHF got some help from vibrant Jan German Retail Sales data today. We suspect a portion of that demand came from Swiss shoppers who suddenly found their francs went a lot further over the EZ borders. That helped to establish a daily range above 1.0700, and a likely daily close back above the 10-DMA at 1.0735. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2515, -21 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2491/1.2543, AUD/CAD +0.4%, 0.9775, DXY +0.1%. Loonie traders were on hold for Canadian GDP and as it turns out, rightly so. An above f/c +2.4% annualized, +0.6% Q4 sent USD/CAD spiraling lower, from 1.2492 to 1.2434 given. Good demand emerged there and we rebounded to 69 paid shortly after as traders eyed the whopping 21.8% decline Y/Y in RMPI prices and -2.2% Y/Y in PPI. Prices stalled again as Brent crude spurted higher as the DXY plunged after stalling just above recent highs, raising the spectre of a double-top formation. USD/CAD slid again to 1.2433 given but buyers emerged again. A steady crawl up from there saw 88 paid as Brent plunged from 61.81 bbl to 60.13 (-2.7%) to close c +2.7%, USD/CAD 1.2480, AUD/CAD 0.9755, the DXY -0.12%. AUD/USD: NY erased Europe's post-RBA profit taking slide. Upon the open NY lifted the pair off the 0.7800 region as falling US yields brought on broad based USD weakness. The lift managed to match the post-RBA spike high. No further gains were possible though. Offers in the 0.7850/60 zone loomed and an afternoon rebound prevented further gain. The upcoming Oz Q4 GDP risk also likely helped keep the rally in check. Late in the day the pair sat near 0.7830 which left it with impressive gains and the best performing currency vs. the USD. NZD/USD: NY woke the pair from its European slumber. Early action lift off from near the 200-HMA and soft US bond yields had the USD on its heels. NZD/USD rose from the 0.7530 area towards 0.7550. The lift got another boost after the latest Fonterra milk auction results. The GDT PI was up 1.1% but WMP was down 1.0%. The pair spiked near 0.7565 on the GDT number but pulled back a bit on the WMP result. The dip was short lived though as USD weakness persisted. The pair went on to hit a 0.7573 high. The USD clawed back some losses in NY's afternoon and NZD/USD slipped towards 0.7545 late in the day. LATAM: USD/BRL continued its ascent rising to a new 11-year high in NY at 2.9212 before reversing as the session ends to 2.9170. Wednesday's BCB meeting is expected to yield a 50bp rate hike as the recent pickup in inflation moves the BCB to get aggressive with rate hikes to try and arrest rising inflation in order to avoid a possible ratings downgrade. Inflation, rising due to govt increases on fuel and transportation is expected to return nearer target in 2016. Moody's issued a report saying the knock-on effects of the Petrobras bribery scandal may lead to downstream productivity losses as banks shy away from lending to PBR suppliers. USD/MXN is ending the session at 14.98 off session highs at 15.0530. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ tracked sideways in tight ranges overnight in a low key affair. Focus now squarely on Friday's US NFP with modest position adjustments beforehand. European and US stocks followed the Asia lead lower with Wall Street down around 0.5% at the close. Crude prices were again volatile in a sign that we may just be pausing before the next leg lower. US Treasury yields ticked higher with perhaps some players now looking past the lift-off date and a little further out the curve where there is great discrepancy between what the market thinks and what the Fed thinks. Not much to get excited about today. AUS GDP headline act. USD/KRW traded a 1095.5-1104.4 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1096.4. The Kospi closed up 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3622-1.3662 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3634. The Straits Times index closed up 0.55%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6180-3.6345 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.6255. KLSE index closed up 0.2%. USD/IDR traded a 12945-12977 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12962. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12962. The IDX Composite closed down 0.05%. USD/PHP traded a 44.06-125 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.06. The PSE index closed up 0.0%. USD/THB traded a 32.34-38 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.345. The Set closed down 1.2%. USD/TWD traded a 31.35-415 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.375. The Taiex closed up 0.05%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1543 slightly higher than the previous 6.1513 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2736-6.2763 range; last at 6.2743. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2845; range 6.2822-6.2915. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.4160-6.4190. The Shanghai Composite closed down 2.2%. USD/INR traded a 61.79-94 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 61.91. The Sensex closed up 0.45%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 04 Mar 00:30 AU GDP 04 Mar 00:30 AU GDP Capital Expenditure 04 Mar 01:45 CN HSBC Services PMI 04 Mar 02:30 HK HSBC PMI 04 Mar 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Svcs PMI 04 Mar 08:00 TW Industrial Output 04 Mar 09:30 IN M3 Money Supply OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT DFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13080 13110 13080 13075-13095 N/A USD/JPY 120.27 119.38 119.75 INR 62.20 62.23 62.16 62.16-17 N/A EUR/USD 1.1218 1.1154 1.1175 KRW 1099 1100 1097 1098.3-1099 N/A EUR/JPY 134.42 133.68 133.82 MYR 3.6360 3.6490 3.6380 3.6390-20 N/A GBP/USD 1.5397 1.5344 1.5361 PHP 44.08 44.12 44.06 44.09-12 N/A USD/CAD 1.2543 1.2433 1.2496 TWD 31.38 31.43 31.35 31.35-37 N/A AUD/USD 0.7845 0.7751 0.7816 CNY 1-mth 6.1850 6.1825 6.1835-45 NZD/USD 0.7573 0.7501 0.7546 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.3070-90 USD/SGD 1.3662 1.3610 1.3629 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.4145-65 USD/THB 32.38 32.33 32.355 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18203 -85 -0.47 10-year 2.12% 2.08% S&P 500 2108 -10 -0.45 2-year 0.68% 0.665% NASDAQ 4980 -28 -0.56 30-year 2.715% 2.69% FTSE 6889 -52 -0.75 Spot Gold($) 1203.70 1207.10 DAX 11280 -130 -1.14 Nymex 50.58 49.80 Nikkei 18815 -12 -0.06 Brent 60.85 59.90 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)