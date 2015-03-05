SYDNEY, March 5 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday Night * Fed's Evans, citing low inflation, wants no rate hikes until 2016, costs of tightening monetary policy too late are low, and raising rates too early could undermine economy * Fed's Evans says low global inflation is a puzzle; Fed is extremely transparent compared to peers * Fed's Evans not necessarily against removing 'patient' in March * Kansas City Fed's George sticks with mid-year rate lift-off, not overly concerned w/weak inflation * Fed's Beige Book shows U.S. economy expanding, oil & gas producers in certain districts anticipate capex cuts in 2015 * Germany says 3rd Greek aid package not on Eurogroup agenda * Poland cuts rates by 50bps to all-time low, more than expected * Merkel says euro zone has hands full with existing Greek bailout program * BoC financial conditions in Canada eased materially in response to Jan rate cut, current degree of stimulus is still appropriate * Russian FinMin proposes spending USD60bln from Reserve Fund in 2015 - Interfax * US ADP National Employment Feb 212.0k, f/c 220k, 250k-prev * US Markit Comp Final PMI Feb 57.2, 56.80-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Final Feb 57.1, 57.00-prev * US ISM N-Mfg PMI Feb 56.9, f/c 56.5, 56.70-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Feb 59.4, f/c 61, 61.50-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Employment Idx Feb 56.4, 51.60-prev * US ISM N-Mfg New Orders Idx Feb 56.7, 59.5-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Price Paid Idx Feb 49.7, 45.5-prev * CA BoC Rate Decision N/A 0.75%, f/c 0.75%, 0.75%-prev * BR CNI Factory Utilization Jan 81.5%, 81.00%-prev * BR Industrial Output MM Jan 2%, f/c 1.5%, -3.20%-prev * BR Industrial Output YY Jan -5.2%, f/c -4.7%, -2.90%-prev * BR HSBC Services PMI Feb 52.3, 48.4-prev * BR HSBC Composite PMI Feb 51.3, 49.2-prev * EZ Feb Markit Services final PMI 53.7 vs prev 53.9. 53.9 exp * EZ Feb Markit Composite final PMI 53.3 vs prev 53.5. 53.5 exp * GB Markit/CIPS Serv PMI 56.7 vs prev 57.2. 57.5 exp Currency summaries prepared by our NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD was consolidating the post-EZ services PMI slide into NY's open. EUR/USD held just below 1.1130 as NY got going. ADP's miss gave EUR/USD a boost but it could only reach 1.1145. When it became clear no further gains were due, those looking for a larger rally to fade came to market and hit bids. Real money names that were normally patient were noted sellers. EUR/USD dived lower and the slide got a boost on the above f/c US Feb Services PMI. A new trend low of 1.1062 was hit. Option related bids ahead of a likely 1.1050 barrier prevented further losses. The afternoon saw EUR/USD consolidate losses and sit just above 1.1070 late in the day. Traders now look to the ECB for their next cue. The details of the QE plan are expected. US jobless claims are also on tap and an upbeat number will encourage bears further. As it stands now techs show bears in full control on downward biased RSIs and a new trend low. Long-term bears now have the Sept 2003 low (1.0760) in their sights. USD/JPY losses were consolidated on Wed above the Tenkan at 119.28 amid mixed US data and Fed Beige Book inputs. ADP for Feb was below f/c, but Jan was revised up to 250k and by to the 257k NFP result. ISM's Services index inched up to 56.9 led by the Employment index at 56.4 from 51.6. The US yield curve steepened marginally, with front-end yields dipping amid contrasting Fed speakers's comments. Softer stocks kept USD/JPY tamped by the hourly Cloud top by 119.80. N225 futures have managed to hold above their up TL from Jan 16's low, Thurs at 18,550. A poll today pointed to expectations for a rise beyond 120 and last year's 121.86 peak over the next few months. GPIF et al buying of foreign assets as well as Japanese outbound M/A are expected to underpin along with the BOJ's QQE2 and perhaps more QQE later in the year if need be. Risk-off jags the main threat. EUR/JPY was dragged down by EUR/USD selling that took the main pair to new multi-yr lows and the cross below the 50% Fibo at 133.43 that had been stopping the rot the past few days. The 61.8% was also broken. GBP/JPY stumbled to the Cloud top. EUR/GBP dropped to threaten 0.7237, near Monday's 7-yr low, prior to the release of February's softer than expected UK service PMI. Talk of real money selling of the euro also helped weigh on the cross. The euro remains fundamentally weak as the ECB is set to embark on its asset buying program in an attempt to stir up EZ growth. The cross rallied off early lows and is ending the NY session near 0.7255. GBP/USD remained weak, as the dollar continues to gain broadly on rising sentiment of a mid-year US interest rate hike. Cable moved from early lows by 1.5357, ahead of the weak UK PMI data, to lows in NY by 1.5250, before ending the session near 1.5260. Thursday's BOE MPC meeting is not expected to produce any changes to UK monetary policy. USD/CHF trading was skewed in the NY AM by a story in Handelszeitung, later disputed by Swiss officials, suggesting the Swiss FinMin wanted a new floor for the EUR/CHF. EUR/CHF fell to 1.0630 before rebounding, but EUR selling was the main factor in the weakness of various EUR crosses today as EUR/USD's fell to new multi-year lows. Reinstating a EUR/CHF floor would seem a bad idea and would merely give traders something to push against. In the absence of the floor since the Jan 15 collapse, and with ltd SNB intervention, EUR/CHF prices have already retraced most of that day's losses and settled into a rough 1.06-1.08 range v the previous floor at 1.2000. USD/CHF gave back gains to 0.9685 that came in the immediate aftermath of the disputed story above. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2509, +13 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2481/1.2534, AUD/CAD +0.4%, 0.9800, DXY +0.3%. USD/CAD chopped 1.2496/1.2542 into the BoC meeting, blithely ignoring US ADP data and generous upward revision. No change BoC, a knee jerk 49 paid and then - collapse - USD/CAD crushed as Gov Poloz noted positive developments in non-oil Canadian exports. USD/CAD plummeted to 1.2440 before stalling. Some of that were macro sales of EUR/CAD as stops were hit when EUR/USD got crushed. USD/CAD stalled c 1.2455/60 and it looked all over bar the shouting when WTI prices surged from 49.60 bbl lows. The algos kicked in and USD/CAD scoured 1.2409 lows as WTI tested 51.95 highs. USD/CAD closing near the lows, AUD/CAD 0.9707, -0.55%, DXY +0.6% AUD/USD: Early NY saw gains in Europe added to. The ADP miss put the USD off balance at first as yields softened. AUD/USD ran stops above 0.7850 but could only manage a new high of 0.7860. USD strength, lead by EUR/USD sales, quickly emerged. AUD/USD slid from the high. The drop got a boost from a report in 'The Australian' noting that Rio Tinto will be might cut 1,000 jobs. AUD/USD dived towards the post-Oz GDP low but could only touch 0.7803. Very little bounce was seen though as AUD/NZD traded to a new trend low of 1.0290. AUD/USD sat around 0.7820 late in the day. AUS retail sales and trade data for January are the key risks in Asia. Soft reading might see the recent short squeeze run out of steam. We might then see key support near 0.7720/40 tested. NZD/USD short squeeze persisted in Europe and early NY saw further gains for NZD/USD as the USD was soft. ADP's miss gave NZD/USD an early boost and the 55-DMA and daily cloud base were pierced. Bulls ran the pair to 0.7611 and had the market think stops near 0.7620 would be run. USD regained its footing though as EUR/USD's plunge gave the greenback some life. NZD/USD slid from the day's high towards hourly support in the 0.7570/75 area. The pair then spent the remainder of NY's session lingering around the 0.7590 level. There is no NZ data to key on so traders are likely to focus on the Aussie retail sales and trade data. If the data is upbeat NZD might get a sympathy boost. We might see key resistance near 0.7620 then break. Shorts might throw in the towel and a run towards 0.7800/0.7900 resistance then could take hold. LATAM: USD/BRL remained firm rising to highs at 3.00, a plus 10 year high, before reversing to 2.9792 by the NY session end. BCB met on Wednesday and is largely expected to hike rates 25bps to 12.75% owing to persistent inflation which is expected to be 100bps over the BCB upper band at 6.5%. In addition to Brazil's chronic inflation and low growth woes, Brazil's Senate threw out a presidential decree that would have rolled back payroll tax cuts. Tax hikes & budget cuts are crucial elements in the Rousseff/Levy regimes attempt to rehabilitate the Brazilian economy and instill confidence in foreign investors & ratings agencies. USD/MXN moved near recent highs, in early NY, to 15. 1190 near upper 21-d Bolli resistance as oil weakened and US rate hike sentiment had traders add to USD positions. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ remained well bid in offshore dealings hitching its fortunes to the crumbling EUR/USD. EUR/USD got the wobbles overnight ahead of tonight's ECB falling to a fresh 11 year low and opening up the downside for a test of the psychological 1.10 level. USD/AXJ rallied as EUR/USD fell but lead vehicles were USD/MYR (Brent Crude) and USD/INR (S&P warning) with the rest following in their wake. Stocks are starting to retreat albeit in small dozes but large scale profit taking could quickly take hold. All up easy to see why USD/AXJ has regained its bid tone in an otherwise directionless market. CAD and NZD the big winners' o/n as players discern between carry opportunities. USD/KRW traded a 1094.5-1098.2 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1097.7. The Kospi closed down 0.15%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3622-1.3658 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3649. The Straits Times index closed down 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6240-3.6480 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.6480. KLSE index closed up 0.24%. USD/IDR traded a 12960-12980 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12980. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12963. The IDX Composite closed down 0.5%. USD/PHP traded a 44.05-11 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.10. The PSE index closed up 0.9%. USD/THB traded a 32.34-37 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.365. Onshore markets closed for Makha Bucha Day. USD/TWD traded a 31.32-426 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.42. The Taiex closed up 0.15%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1525 slightly lower than the previous 6.1543 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2702-6.2728 range; last at 6.2709. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2816; range 6.2762-6.2870. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.4130-6.4160. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.5%. USD/INR traded a 61.65-62.28 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.26. The Sensex closed down 0.7%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 05 Mar 04:00 TH Consumer Confidence Idx 05 Mar 08:10 TW Foreign Exchange Reserve 05 Mar 10:00 MY Overnight Policy Rate Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 01:30 AU RBA Deputy Governor Lowe Speech 01:30 JP BOJ Kiuchi speaks in Maebashi OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13120 13180 13145 13175-13195 N/A USD/JPY 119.83 119.47 119.67 INR 62.33 62.76 62.58 62.67-70 N/A EUR/USD 1.1186 1.1061 1.1077 KRW 1102 1103 1098.8 1102.5-03.2 N/A EUR/JPY 133.88 132.40 132.65 MYR 3.6560 3.6770 3.6590 3.6700-30 N/A GBP/USD 1.5375 1.5250 1.5264 PHP 44.15 44.19 44.15 44.19-20 N/A USD/CAD 1.2549 1.2407 1.2427 TWD 31.40 31.46 31.40 31.43-44 N/A AUD/USD 0.7860 0.7795 0.7818 CNY 1-mth 6.1870 6.1830 6.1820-40 NZD/USD 0.7608 0.7545 0.7590 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.3060-80 USD/SGD 1.3685 1.3622 1.3678 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.4115-45 USD/THB 32.44 32.34 32.41 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18097 -106 -0.58 10-year 2.12% 2.12% S&P 500 2098 -9 -0.44 2-year 0.66% 0.68% NASDAQ 4967 -13 -0.26 30-year 2.72% 2.715% FTSE 6919 +30 +0.43 Spot Gold($) 1200.30 1203.70 DAX 11390 +110 +0.97 Nymex 51.66 50.58 Nikkei 18703 -111 -0.59 Brent 60.45 60.85 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)