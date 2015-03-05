SYDNEY, March 6 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * ECB holds rates, focuses on rollout of bond-buy plan * Draghi ECB to start bond buying Mar 9, will not buy bonds w/yields below depo rate, already seen positive effects of bond-buying plan, purchases will continue until Sept '16, see '15/'16 GDP growth rising, very low or negative inflation in months ahead 2017 inflation at 1.7%, lower inflation f/c due to weak oil * BOE maintains key UK interest rate at 0.5%, APP at GBP375bln * Moody's: NZ's econ growth supports AAA rating, despite falling dairy prices * US Challenger Layoffs Feb 50.579k, 53.041k-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 320k, f/c 295k, 313k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 304.75k, 294.50k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.421m, f/c 2.400m, 2.404m-prev * US Labor Costs Revised Q4 4.1%, f/c 3.3%, 2.70%-prev * US Productivity Revised Q4 -2.2%, f/c -2.3%, -1.80%-prev * US Durable Goods, R MM Jan 2.8%, 2.80%-prev * US Factory Orders MM Jan -0.2%, f/c 0.2%, -3.50%-prev * CA Ivey PMI Feb 50.8, 42.60-prev * CA Ivey PMI SA Feb 49.7, f/c 50, 45.40-prev * DE Jan Ind orders -3.9% m/m vs prev 4.4% rvsd. -1.0% exp * GB Feb Halifax house prices -0.3% m/m vs prev +1.9% rvsd. -0.2% exp * SEK Jan Ind prod +0.8% y/y. -0.3% exp, orders +8.9% vs -11.4% prev Currency summaries prepared by our NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD held a tight range in Europe's morning as the market waited on Draghi's presser which detailed the QE program and the ECB's economic projections. The projections got the most impact initially as algos took control as the headlines scrolled past. The ECB upped their GDP f/c for 2015 & 2016 vs. the December f/c. This spiked EUR/USD up to a 1.1115 high. Draghi then went on to say inflation over the coming months will be very low or negative. EUR/USD began sliding from the high. Draghi's note projections being conditional on policy implementation and a tip to there being some complexities in the bond buying program didn't inspire confidence in the EUR. EUR/USD dived hard, erased all of the spike high gains, cleared the 1.1000 barrier and hit a new trend low of 1.0988. Intra-day profit and an abating of the USD's broad based rally saw the pair bounce and sit near 1.1025 late in the day. GBP/USD ran into resistance at 1.5270 in early NY, after a round of profit-taking helped lift the pound off a 3-week low by 1.5225. With both the BOE and ECB holding rates steady the market prepared itself for the always interesting ECB presser and details of the ECB's QE program. Cable resumed weakness, in sympathy with the lower euro; moving to a low by 1.5215, a touch below hourly pivot support at 1.5218 before rebounding to 1.5240. EUR/GBP remained weak moving to 7 1/2 year lows by 0.7220. The EUR moved to 11 year lows below 1.1000, through touted option interest and Asian CB bids to 1.0988. With EZ rates falling across the board and the BOE indicating its next move was likely a hike in rates the pound is expected to gain vs the euro. USD/CHF: Of the majors, the franc was the biggest loser v the USD, as a Reuters report fleshed out a story in Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung on Wed that reported that the finance and economy ministers said the C/B should consider a new cap for the ccy. It appears from today's Reuters story that there is no explicit call for a new franc cap, but "The finance and economics ministries will intensify the exchange of information with the SNB with the aim of better coordinating the content and communication of monetary and economic policy," the government document said. EUR/CHF rebounded from yesterday's pullback to 1.0630, but today's high has yet to eclipse Tuesday's 1.0760 one, never mind the Feb 20 post-floor-break rebound high at 1.0811. USD/CHF's uptrend has been accelerating since Monday's close beyond the 100-DMA, Dec low & 76.4% of the Jan 15 range in the 0.9550 vicinity. USD/CAD Noram open 1.2418, -9 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2407/49, AUD/CAD "unch", 0.9706, DXY +0.3%. Noram opened tentatively ahead of the ECB meeting, EUR/CAD having tanked overnight to 1.3690 lows. That and a weak Yen (CAD/JPY +0.5, 96.64) held USD/CAD down despite the firm DXY. Draghi surprised with his remarks particularly upbeat GDP projections for 2016/17 which put a squeeze on EUR/CAD back to 1.3827 highs drove USD/CAD higher via the legs. Despite generally downbeat US data, USD/CAD continued to rise, the DXY heads to the close +0.4% with commodities soft (base & precious metals lower, Brent +0.1%, WTI -1.1%) Noram USD/CAD range 1.2418/1.2519, last 1.2504 AUD/USD gave back the post-Lowe comments gains but held above the post-Oz GDP low in Europe as AUD/NZD's rally negated USD strength. The pair sat near 0.7810 as NY got going. The USD's rally turned out to be too powerful to ignore in NY. The broad based rally saw AUD/USD finally give in and stops through 0.7790/95 were run. There was no looking back for the pair and the slide approached key support near 0.7740/50. Little bounce was seen and the pair lingered near the day's low late in the session. NZD/USD slide began in Asia and was unrelenting in Europe & NY. Europe pushed the pair near 0.7525 into NY's open. Broad based USD strength permeated the NY session and the pair continued its descent. The break below 0.7510/15 support saw stops run and the slide accelerate. The pair neared hourly support in the 0.7450 area but couldn't press lower. Bids lined up into key support near 0.7440 halted bears. Light profit taking saw the pair back to 0.7485 late in the day. LATAM: USD/BRL rallied above 3.00 trading to an intra-day high of 3.02 before ending the NY session at 3.01. The BRL continues to weaken on the political drama surrounding the Senate's rejection of rollbacks of tax breaks. The delay puts into question the government's resolve & ability to implement its austerity plan which is needed to restore fiscal balance and confidence by international investors & ratings agencies. USD/MXN despite a more sound inflation and growth outlook, than its LatAm peers, rallied to new highs last seen in 2009. USD/MXN rallied to 15.2640 just ahead of the Mar 9, 2009 high at 15.2660. A move above 15.2660 eyes today's Banxico intervention level at 15.3017. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ was firm across the board overnight in the wake of another strong US Dollar performance. Whilst EUR/USD took out the psychological 1.10 level and falling 0.5% on the back of the Draghi presser, EUR crosses mostly held their own. Big losers overnight were the Kiwi (-1.4%) and the CHF (-1.1%) - both moves are hard to explain but banks noted Kiwi activity four times higher than usual. USD/AXJ led higher once more by USD/MYR NDFs which once more traded beyond 3.67. Of course it's the big one tonight in the form of US non-farm payrolls. One gets the feeling that it will take a dramatic deterioration in data to sway the Fed from 'lift-off' in June - this of course is premised on removing the word 'patient' from their statement this month. USD/KRW traded a 1099.3-1101.3 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1101.3. The Kospi closed up 0.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3667-1.3695 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3681. The Straits Times index closed down 0.6%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6500-3.6600 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.6500. KLSE index closed down 1.0%. USD/IDR traded a 12985-13025 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12985. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13022. The IDX Composite closed up 0.05%. USD/PHP traded a 44.12-19 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.125. The PSE index closed down 0.37%. USD/THB traded a 32.38-43 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.425. The Set closed down 0.6%. USD/TWD traded a 31.436-507 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.46. The Taiex closed down 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1528 slightly higher than the previous 6.1525 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2657-6.2721 range; last at 6.2662. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2775; range 6.2740-6.2920. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3970-6.4000. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.9%. USD/INR traded a 62.16-34 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.17. The Sensex closed up 0.2%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 06 Mar 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves 06 Mar 00:00 PH Forex Reserves 06 Mar 04:01 MY Trade Balance 06 Mar 04:01 MY Imports 06 Mar 04:01 MY Exports 06 Mar 05:00 JP Leading Indicator 06 Mar 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator 06 Mar 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 06 Mar 07:30 TH Forex Reserve 06 Mar 08:30 HK FX Reserves 06 Mar 09:00 MY Reserves 06 Mar 11:30 IN Deposit Growth 06 Mar 11:30 IN FX Reserves 06 Mar 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13145 13205 13145 13175-13190 N/A USD/JPY 120.40 119.62 120.14 INR 62.58 62.80 62.57 62.77-80 N/A EUR/USD 1.1115 1.0987 1.1032 KRW 1102 1104.7 1102 1103-1104 N/A EUR/JPY 133.58 132.12 132.46 MYR 3.6635 3.6740 3.6610 3.6700-30 N/A GBP/USD 1.5270 1.5215 1.5235 PHP 44.18 44.17 44.11 44.18-22 N/A USD/CAD 1.2519 1.2407 1.2485 TWD 31.47 31.54 31.49 31.50-51 N/A AUD/USD 0.7840 0.7754 0.7781 CNY 1-mth 6.1780 6.1755 6.1770-90 NZD/USD 0.7598 0.7454 0.7486 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2960-90 USD/SGD 1.3718 1.3667 1.3710 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3980-10 USD/THB 32.46 32.38 32.43 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18136 +39 +0.22 10-year 2.12% 2.12% S&P 500 2101 +2 +0.12 2-year 0.64% 0.66% NASDAQ 4983 +16 +0.32 30-year 2.73% 2.72% FTSE 6961 +42 +0.60 Spot Gold($) 1198.80 1200.30 DAX 11504 +114 +1.00 Nymex 50.94 51.66 Nikkei 18752 +48 +0.26 Brent 60.70 60.45