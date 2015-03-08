SYDNEY, March 9 (IFR) - News from the weekend China trade data relatively positive but distortions may limit impact * China Trade surplus for Fed 60.6bln USD (plus 10.8bln USD expected) * China Feb exports plus 48.3% Y/Y near 5-year high (plus 14.2% expected) * China Feb imports minus 20.5% Y/Y (minus 10% expected) China trade data released on Sunday was so far outside expectations - there may not be a positive market reaction. LNY distortions obviously skewed the results. The customs office said local exporters usually make concentrated shipments ahead of the New Year, which may have distorted export figures for January and February. Economists prefer to look at the two month result, which combined shows a 15.6% rise in exports and a 20.2% fall in imports. The trend in exports is positive, as better demand from the US and Euro zone suggest the health of China's export partners is improving. The weak import data indicates domestic demand remains sluggish and analysts say there might be more monetary and fiscal action taken by Chinese authorities to spur demand. The fall in key commodity prices has exaggerated the weakness of China import data in recent months - as volumes of imports haven't fallen as much as the value of those imports. Iron ore imports from Australia for instance - fell around 28% in value while volumes were relatively steady, according to the FT. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Headlines from Friday Night * US Non-Farm Payrolls Feb 295k, f/c 240k, 239k-prev * US Private Payrolls Feb 288k, f/c 229k, 237k-prev * US Unemployment Rate Feb 5.5%, f/c 5.6%, 5.7%-prev * US Average Earnings MM Feb 0.1%, f/c 0.2%, 0.5%-prev * Fed's Lacker repeats call to hike rates in June, ECI is firming & on upward trend, jobs market has moved at a greater pace than expected * Fed's Fisher U.S. close to full employment but not there yet, USD strength likely not a setback from macroeconomic perspective, wage pressures still tame but expected to rise * Greece's Tsipras says ECB has "rope round our neck", asks Greek ministers for fewer words/ more action * US Average Workweek Hrs Feb 34.6h, f/c 34.6h, 34.6h-prev * US Labor Force Partic Feb 62.8%, 62.9%-prev * US U6 Underemployment Feb 11%, 11.3%-prev * US International Trade MM Jan -41.8b, f/c -41.7b, -45.6b-prev * US Consumer Credit Jan 11.56b, f/c 14.75b, 17.87b-prev * CA Building Permits MM Jan -12.9%, f/c -4.3%, 6.1%-prev * CA Trade Balance Jan -2.45b, f/c -1.00b, -1.22b-prev * CA Exports Jan 42.61b, 43.84b-prev * CA Imports 45.06b, 45.06b-prev * CA Labor Productivity Rate Q4 -0.1%, f/c 0%, 0.2%-prev * EZ Q4 GDP rvsd 0.3% q/q, 0.9% y/y vs prev 0.3%/0.9%. 0.3%/0.9% exp * DE Jan Ind O/P 0.6% m/m vs prev 1.0% rvsd. 0.5% exp * CH Feb CPI -0.3% m/m, -0.8% y/y vs prev -0.4%/-0.5%. 0.0%/-0.6% exp Themes from Friday's trading * The main theme across asset markets on Friday was a significant hawkish shift in Fed expectations following yet another strong US non-farm payroll report. * The market looked past the slight miss in the average hourly earnings (plus 0.1% vs 0.2% expected) and instead focused on the fall to 5.5% from 5.7% in the unemployment rate and the addition of 288k jobs vs expectations of a 229k gain. * The market was forced to price in the growing possibility of a June lift-off of the Fed tightening cycle and concludes that a rate hike by the end of the September FOMC is a done deal. * The June lift-off case was bolstered by comments from Fed hawk Lacker who said June was the leading candidate for the first rate hike. * The Fed Fund futures is now pricing in a 50% chance the Fed will hike in June and 100% chance the Fed will have hiked by the end of the September meeting. * A Reuters poll showed 15 of 16 Primary Dealers polled see at least two Fed rate hikes in 2015. * The 2-yr UST yield closed up 8bps at 0.72% while the 10-yr yield jumped 13bps to 2.24%. The 2-yr yield rose 10bps from the previous Friday close while the 10-yr yield rose a whopping 24bps. * The hawkish turn in Fed expectations and rising US Treasury yields sent the US dollar higher across the board. * EUR/USD came under relentless pressure and the EUR wound up being the worst performing currency on Friday, as the USD-favourable ever widening yield spread between Treasuries and Bunds make selling EUR/USD a compelling proposition. * EUR/USD closed around 1.0850 - down 1.65% on the day. * The growing possibility that the Fed will start raising rates in June and the resulting strong US dollar was not well received by Wall Street. * The Dow plunged 279 points or 1.5% lower to 17,857; the S&P fell 1.4% to 2,071 and the NASDAQ fell 1.1% to 4,927. * For the week the Dow fell 1.5%; the S&P dropped 1.6% and the NASDAQ had a weekly loss of just 0.7%. * The rising US dollar, rising US yields and the approach of the Fed tightening cycle made it a fairly brutal day for key commodities as well. Iron ore fell another 1.85% to 58.20 and it has plunged 6.3% in just two days and 7.6% for the week. NY Copper closed down 1.5% and fell 3.2% for the week; Gold fell 33 bucks or 2.75% to 1,166 and a weekly loss of 3.8% while the NYMEX Crude fell 2.2% to 49.64 and for the week fell just 0.3%. * Emerging market assets felt the jitters with the BRL and MXN falling between 1.8% and 2.0% - while the MSCI LATAM Equity Index fell 2.8% and the iShares Emerging Market ETF fell 1.5% and is down 3.6% for the week. * NZD barely avoided being the worst performing currency on Friday, as the rise in risk aversion resulted in heavy unwinding of NZD carry trades. NZD/USD closed the day down 1.7% at 0.7360. * The heavy NZD selling resulted in AUD/NZD short covering and prevented AUD/USD from even deeper losses despite the big fall in key commodities. AUD/USD was trading at 0.7717 at the close - down 0.8% on the day. There were rumours that sovereign related buying of AUD/NZD may have been evident on Friday. * The attraction of the carry trade quickly faded due to the hawkish turn in Fed expectations and the unwinding of JPY-funded carry trades helped JPY outperform. Despite the big rise in UST yields USD/JPY gained "only" 0.6% on Friday to close at 120.84. JPY gained over 1.1% against EUR; over 1.0% against NZD and 0.7% against the GBP. * CAD performed poorly on Friday - with USD/CAD rising 1.1% to close at 1.2624. CAD was undermined by much worse than expected Canada trade number. * GBP also performed poorly through the broad USD buying, as UK election uncertainty is starting to undermine GBP sentiment in a significant way. GBP/USD closed 1.3% lower at 1.5038. * The US dollar index closed at 97.61 up 1.4% on the day and the highest closing level since Sept 2003. Wrap-up The China trade data released over the weekend with likely feature in early Asia trading on Monday. The strong export number is a positive, but there might not be much of a reaction due to the distortions created by the Lunar New Year. The steep fall in imports was exaggerated by the falls in commodity prices from a year ago, but China demand concerns will likely linger. There may be some positive reaction in risk assets from the China data, but it is unlikely to last long. China Retail Sales and IP later this week will perhaps present a clearer picture of China's economic state of play. The US payroll report on Friday wasn't perfect, but it was strong enough to convince the market the Fed will be raising rates this year, The market now believes the Fed will remove "patience" from the statement when the Fed meets later this month and the June meeting will be "live". The market is being forced to price in a strong chance the Fed will hike as early as June and if they don't - a September rate hike is a done deal. Even though the market has had months to prepare for the commencement of the Fed's tightening cycle - it appears there will be a fairly strong reaction as expectations for the first rate hike firm and the reality of a tightening Fed approaches quickly. The USD is trending higher and will continue to do so while the market believes the Fed will stay on the path to a live meeting in June. EUR/USD looks especially vulnerable due to the widening, USD-favourable interest rate differential between Treasuries and Bunds. Despite the huge international flows into European stock markets and a run of better than expected EZ data - the ECB buying of EZ bonds will keep yields extremely low and prevent EUR/USD from experiencing a serious rally. The EUR/USD is starting to look like the USD/JPY did in late 2012 when "Abenomics" sent the Nikkei skyward while the JPY crashed across board. There are signs EM's will come under heavy stress in the weeks ahead - especially EM countries that rely on foreign investment to fund deficits and foster growth. If the storm in emerging markets results in some of the currencies and assets of the better managed EM economies selling off to any great degree - there might be some great buying opportunities. In the meantime - carry trade currencies will likely suffer - especially if the hawkish shift in Fed expectations leads to a selloff in global equities and key commodities. Currencies such as the AUD, CAD and NZD will remain vulnerable while the JPY might outperform in a scenario where carry trade strategies unwind. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open on Monday sharply higher after the volatile US jobs data strung together another of strong numbers. This was the confirmation the market was looking for and puts to bed any doubts that some participants had as to whether 'June' would be a live FOMC meeting. It is a foregone conclusion now that the word "patient" will be removed from Fed language at their 18 March meeting and that we are preparing for lift off in terms of interest rate hikes. There was only one way for USD/AXJ to go on Friday night and that was sharply higher. Solid (and somewaht startling) China export data on Sunday will most likely be dismissed as LNY distorted. USD/KRW traded a 1097.7-1102.8 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1098.7. The Kospi closed up 0.7%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3686-1.3711 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3698. The Straits Times index closed down 0.6%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6440-3.6630 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.6505. KLSE index closed down 1.0%. USD/IDR traded a 12960-13010 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12975. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12983. The IDX Composite closed up 0.05%. USD/PHP traded a 44.09-17 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.09. The PSE index closed down 0.37%. USD/THB traded a 32.405-43 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.42. The Set closed down 0.6%. USD/TWD traded a 31.428-503 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.45. The Taiex closed up 0.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1533 slightly higher than the previous 6.1528 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2626-6.2654 range; last at 6.2629. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2740; range 6.2710-6.2775. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3900-6.3920. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.2%. USD/INR Indian markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 08 Mar 23:50 JP GDP 09 Mar 00:30 AU ANZ Newspaper Job Ads 09 Mar 00:30 AU ANZ Internet Job Ads 09 Mar 05:00 JP Economy Watchers Poll 09 Mar 08:00 TW Imports of Goods 09 Mar 08:00 TW Trade Balance 09 Mar 08:00 TW Exports of Goods Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - China data, RBNZ OCR and AUS jobs in a quieter week The coming week isn't as action packed as the week that just passed, but there will be a few events that could move the markets and impact central bank expectations. The RBNZ OCR takes place on Thursday and economists aren't looking for any surprises. The RBNZ is expected to maintain a neutral stance (rates could go up or down) and the projections should indicate interest rates will remain steady for the foreseeable future. The RBNZ will likely maintain their view the NZD is too strong and show concern over pockets of New Zealand's housing sector. The use of macro-prudential tools should take precedence over using monetary policy in curbing house prices. Key data in the week ahead China growth concerns remain a hot topic in the investor world and the coming week China releases PPI and CPI on Tuesday; followed on Wednesday by Industrial Production, Retail Sales and Urban Investment. Weak inflation numbers combined with weaker growth numbers will heighten China and EN concerns - especially with Fed expectations taking a markedly hawkish turn following Friday's strong US payroll data. The AUS economy is in the spotlight with the RBA maintaining an easing bias despite not easing following their meeting last week. The NAB Business survey Tuesday and Aus employment data Thursday are the main events. Last month's Aus jobs report was much worse than expected and sent the AUD lower across the board. The market is expecting Aus jobs to increase by 15 K while the unemployment rate is expected to ease from 6.4% to 6.3%. If the jobs data comes in worse than expected - the market will raise expectations the RNBA will ease again in April and thus putting pressure on the AUD. The market will have time to absorb Friday's strong US payroll data, as next week is a quiet one for data. The highlights will be Retail Sales on Thursday and UoM sentiment on Friday. EZ data next week includes sentiment data on Monday followed by EZ IP and German inflation data on Thursday. The highlights for UK data in the week ahead are UK Industrial and Manufacturing Production on Wednesday and the UK Trade balance on Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 8 March Equities S&P has stopped trending higher, as the 5-dma has crossed below the 10-dma and both are pointing lower. The close below the 20-dma at 1,094 confirms the trend higher is over and a correction lower might be ready to commence. The S&P came close to the 38.2 fibo of the 1,980/2,119 move at 2,066 and the 50-dma comes in at 2,062. A break below 2,060 would confirm a meaningful correction is underway and the first downside target is 2033/2038 where the 61.8 of the aforementioned move and the 100-day MA converge. Only a break back above the 20-dma at 2,098 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 2,071} DAX continues to trend higher and shows no sign yet that it is ready to turn. A break below the 10-dma at 11,345 would warn of waning momentum. {Last 11551} ASX stopped trending higher, as the 5-dma crossed below the 10-dma. The 20-dma (5883 on Friday) was breached a couple of times, but the daily closes were above that reading. The ASX has made a double bottom at 5869 and it was the weekly low the past two weeks. The ASX looks poised to break 5869 and more daily support around 5845. A break below 5845 targets the 38.2 fibo of the 5267 2014 low and 5996 2014 high at 5718. {Last 5899} Commodities Gold: The trend lower in gold was reignited by the terrible price action late last week. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are realigned in a bearish formation and are all pointing lower. The break and close below the 2014 trend low at 1,168 was bearish and targets the Dec 1 spike low at 1,142. {Last 1,166} Lon Copper: The trend higher in Lon Copper proved to be incredibly short-lived. The 5-dma is now pointing lower and the daily close below the 20-dma at 5,754 conforms the trend higher has run its very short course. Support is found at the 38.2 fibo of the 5,339/5,960 move at 5,722 and a break below that level targets the 61.8 of that move at 5,575. {Last 5,745} Brent Crude isn't trending at the moment and is in consolidation-mode. Brent closed below the 20-dma (59.80) for the first time since Jan 29 - warns it might be ready to start heading lower again. The 63 level is starting to look like formidable resistance and a break above is needed to ease the building pressure on the downside. Support is found at the 38.2 of the 45.19/63.00 move at 56.25. A break below that level could reignite the trend lower. {Last 59.73} FX EUR/USD This is what we wrote last week: "The price action late last week ended the sideways chop and the 5-day, 10-day and 20 day moving averages have lined up in a bearish formation again signaling the trend lower will resume. Key support is found at the Jan 26 trend low at 1.1098 and a break below that level would result in the trend lower accelerating." The trend lower most certainly accelerated and the next level of support is found at the Oct 2003 low at 1.0762. Resistance is at former support at 1.1098 and only a move above that level would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 1.0846} USD/JPY has started trending higher, but the trend is fairly shallow and needs to accelerate soon in order to maintain upward momentum. Key resistance is found at the Dec 8 trend high at 121.86 and a break above that level the June 2007 trend high at 124.14. A break below the 20-dma at 119.35 would ease the upward pressure and warn a correction lower in underway. {Last 120.84} AUD/USD isn't trending lower despite the recent price action suggesting it is vulnerable. AUD/USD completed a bearish outside day on Friday and close below support at 0.7720. The next level of support is found at the 0.7644 Dec 2 low. {Last 0.7715} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13100 13255 13100 13240-13260 N/A USD/JPY 121.29 119.90 120.84 INR 62.71 63.20 62.72 63.15-18 N/A EUR/USD 1.1033 1.0839 1.0846 KRW 1100 1114.2 1099.5 1112-1113 N/A EUR/JPY 132.50 130.90 130.97 MYR 3.6600 3.6950 3.6500 3.6920-50 N/A GBP/USD 1.5257 1.5032 1.5038 PHP 44.11 44.30 44.16 44.28-31 N/A USD/CAD 1.2627 1.2457 1.2624 TWD 31.45 31.63 31.42 31.62-65 N/A AUD/USD 0.7846 0.7706 0.7715 CNY 1-mth 6.1825 6.1760 6.1810-30 NZD/USD 0.7515 0.7357 0.7360 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2960-80 USD/SGD 1.3824 1.3671 1.3775 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3980-10 USD/THB 32.595 32.405 32.58 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17857 -279 -1.54 10-year 2.24% 2.12% S&P 500 2071 -30 -1.43 2-year 0.73% 0.64% NASDAQ 4927 -56 -1.16 30-year 2.84% 2.73% FTSE 6912 -49 -0.71 Spot Gold($) 1167.60 1198.80 DAX 11551 +47 +0.41 Nymex 49.74 50.94 Nikkei 18971 +219 +1.17 Brent 59.80 60.70 (Reporting by Peter Whitley & John Noonan)