SYDNEY, March 10 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * Fed's Mester still sees rate liftoff appropriate in H1 '15, is reasonably confident inflation will increase and expectations will remain well anchored, housing still in a slow slog not likely to contribute to growth this year * ECB's Weidmann says I am skeptical about need for more expansive mon policy now, sovereign bond-buying plan could lead to countries delaying necessary budget consolidation * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem: EZ ready to support financially if Greece implements bailout reforms; no rollback of reforms has to be respected at all times * EU official says Greece to open technical reform talks w/EU, ECB & IMF experts in Brussels on Wednesday * Greece to start discussion w/EU partners to find solution to Greek liquidity issues (Greek defense minister) * US Treasury's Sheets Washington still not satisfied w/China's CCY policies * Mexico FX commission closely watching the peso has more tools to deal with any further peso slump (FinMin Videgaray) * US Emp Trends Mar 127.76, 127.62-prev * CA House Starts, Ann Feb 156.3k, f/c 180.0k, 187k-prev * MX Headline Inflation Feb 0.19%, f/c 0.21%, -0.09%-prev * MX Core Inflation Feb 0.34%, f/c 0.37%, -0.03%-prev * Reuters Poll 16/21 traders said ECB will bring inflation to target * SNB considering higher negative interest rates-Schweiz am Sonntag - Rtrs * EZ Mar SENTIX index 18.6 vs prev 12.4/ 15.0 exp. Highest since Aug 2007 * DE Jan Trade balance S/A 19.7bln vs prev 21.6bln rvsd. 21/0bln exp * DE Jan Exp -2.1% m/m vs prev 2.8% rvsd. -1.5% exp. Imp -0.3% vs prev -0.7% Currency Summaries provided by IFR/BUZZ NY desk EUR/USD: Europe pushed the pair slightly above 1.0900 just ahead of NY's open on the back of ECB bond buying, yield spreads narrowing a bit and light short covering. NY applied bear pressure immediately though. Traders ignored the slide in US bond yields and instead focused on overall USD strength. Real money names were again noted sellers and EUR/USD slipped to a 1.0838 low for NY. Headlines relating to Greece were largely ignored by the market as were comments by ECB's Weidmann that questioned the ECB's bond buying on its initial day of purchases. Some of the USD's gains eroded in the afternoon and EUR/USD lifted back towards 1.0860 late in the day. USD/JPY: New York brought the bid back for USD/JPY, using the o/n pullback toward the Asia and late NorAm lows from Friday at 120.58 as a fresh buying opportunity. USD/JPY gains in NorAm trading had the look of further Japanese pension fund reallocation out of JGBs and into foreign stocks and bonds, as well as Japanese stocks. USD-JPY 2-yr yields retreated into the London close as USD/JPY prices & N225 futures were advancing: not your typical pattern. The 121.41 intraday highs eclipsed Fri's high and narrowed the gap on the 2014 peak at 121.86. If that peak is cleared, which looks likely given GPIF-led flows and the ongoing QQE2 from the BOJ vs a stable Fed balance sheet and relentless telegraphing of rate hikes this year by Fed speakers, the focus will be on the 2007 peak at 124.14. EUR/GBP moved to another 7+ year low as the ECB began its bond-buying program. The cross moved to a session low at 0.7175 helped by continued ambiguity over Greece. European yields moved lower on the ECB bond buying, adding to weakness in the Euro. While the ECB is set to continue its QE program through Sept '16 the BOE's next move is expected to be a hike in rates. As a result of the divergent rate expectations the yield differential between German & UK 10-year bonds is at its widest since 1997. Though there are some short-term flows to the pound due to uncertainty over a potential 'Grexit" any GBP gains vis-a-vis the USD are expected to be short-lived as upcoming elections in the UK will likely keep GBP/USD gains capped. GBP/USD is set to end the NY session near highs of the day by 1.5130 USD/CHF: Offers by 0.9875 have capped USD/CHF for a second consecutive session as the USD gains following Friday's NFP report get consolidated. With little US news today, and a light data calendar until Thur, consolidation following last week's hefty USD gains was always the risk. There continues to be speculation about the SNB perhaps taking interest rates deeper into negative if the franc were to begin rising again. At the moment, the flow is in the opposite direction vs the USD, while EUR/CHF has gone flat since Feb 19. USD/CAD traded sideways in a narrow range pulled lower by shallow corrective action after Friday's blowout. A bad miss on Feb Housing Starts and weaker oil and commodities kept CAD gains in check. The pennant top resistance at 1.2627 remains the prize for bulls that need that breached soon to keep their love affair with the pair going strong. Canadian equities continue to trade poorly, despite a nice up day in the US, and could further underscore the diverging fortunes of the two North American neighbors. The only CAD data of significance begins on Thursday with New Housing Prices and ends with Unemployment on Friday. AUD/USD: Hourly resistance in the 0.7740/45 area stalled two short covering rallies that occurred in European and NY trading. NY's lift barely made it to 0.7740 as broad based USD strength was the theme for the session. The pair got a bit more weight added to it a Terry McCrann article noted that the Fed will be a bigger factor in AUD/USD's direction that the RBA. This had the pair sit neared the lower end of its 0.7706/40 range heading into the close. The Asian session has NAB's Feb business conditions and confidence data as well as China's Feb CPI 7 PPI readings. Soft results for both data sets could see AUD/USD break below the bear flag base and make a run at the 2015 low. NZD/USD: Europe halted a short squeeze lift begun in Asia and NY chipped away at some of those gains during their session. The lift stalled short of hourly resistance in the 0.7405/15 zone as short covering could only reach 0.7390. NY then pushed pair towards 0.7350 as the USD was bid vs. most major currencies. Overall action in the FX market was uninterested and the pair lifted off NY's low to sit near 0.7370 late in the day. China's inflation data due later might impact the pair but it's likely to be limited. Traders are more focused on the RBNZ's upcoming meeting March 12. Some now speculate Wheeler will strike a dovish tone after last week's report on potential new housing measures took some rate increase pressure off the bank. LATAM: EM/LatAm CCY space remained weak, with the USD holding on to gains put in after Friday's US NFP release. USD/BRL already weak after a weekly BCB poll indicated rising inflation and weak GDP growth will remain throughout 2015. The BRL weakened further, after Moody's commented on the negative effects of the Petrobras scandal on the Brazilian oil & gas sector as well as taxes & public finance in Rio de Janeiro. USD/BRL is set to end the NY session by lows of the day at 3.1250. USD/MXN moved off early NY highs above 15.50 to close the session by 15.47. The peso had strengthened to 15.42 after FinMin Videgaray commented that Mexico's FX commission is closely watching the peso and Banxico has other tools available to deal with further depreciation of the peso. Resistance at 15.5290 today's high and 15.5990 the Mar 9, 2009 high; with 15.6862 tomorrows Banxico intervention level capping. USD/CLP moved off highs by 630 to end the session at 627.50 as copper rallied 2.4% and US Treasury yields moved lower. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ remained firm overnight in line with the Dollar Index at its 2003 high. Light profit taking on USD longs easily absorbed with no one taking any chances with the topside. Overall it was a night of consolidation after the large post US NFP moves witnessed Friday night. There is nowhere to hide now from a near certain Fed rate hike - June at the earliest and September at the absolute latest. Market must move beyond 'lift-off' and look at the extent of rates hikes and timing. Certain USD/AXJ pairs have broken key topside levels clearing the way for the next leg higher. China CPI/PPI today but is unlikely to excite. USD/KRW traded an 1107.7-1112.6 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1112.1. The Kospi closed down 1.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3775-1.3823 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3793. The Straits Times index closed down 0.4%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6810-3.6910 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.6850. KLSE index closed down 0.8%. USD/IDR traded a 12987-13070 range in Asia on Monday; last at 13050. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13047. The IDX Composite closed down 1.3%. USD/PHP traded a 44.21-28 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.21. The PSE index closed down 0.5%. USD/THB traded a 32.535-60 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.545. The Set closed down 055%. USD/TWD traded a 31.472-56 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.475. The Taiex closed down 0.86%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1563 slightly higher than the previous 6.1533 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2637-6.2671 range; last at 6.2644. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2778; range 6.2760-6.2823. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.4010-6.4030. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.9%. USD/INR traded a 62.53-735 range in Asia on Monday; last at 62.56. The Sensex closed down 2.05%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 10 Mar 00:01 GB BRC Retail Sales 10 Mar 00:30 AU NAB Business Conditions 10 Mar 00:30 AU NAB Business Confidence 10 Mar 01:00 PH Exports 10 Mar 01:30 CN CPI 10 Mar 01:30 CN PPI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - China data, RBNZ OCR and AUS jobs in a quieter week The coming week isn't as action packed as the week that just passed, but there will be a few events that could move the markets and impact central bank expectations. The RBNZ OCR takes place on Thursday and economists aren't looking for any surprises. The RBNZ is expected to maintain a neutral stance (rates could go up or down) and the projections should indicate interest rates will remain steady for the foreseeable future. The RBNZ will likely maintain their view the NZD is too strong and show concern over pockets of New Zealand's housing sector. The use of macro-prudential tools should take precedence over using monetary policy in curbing house prices. Key data in the week ahead China growth concerns remain a hot topic in the investor world and the coming week China releases PPI and CPI on Tuesday; followed on Wednesday by Industrial Production, Retail Sales and Urban Investment. Weak inflation numbers combined with weaker growth numbers will heighten China and EM concerns - especially with Fed expectations taking a markedly hawkish turn following Friday's strong US payroll data. The AUS economy is in the spotlight with the RBA maintaining an easing bias despite not easing following their meeting last week. The NAB Business survey Tuesday and Aus employment data Thursday are the main events. Last month's Aus jobs report was much worse than expected and sent the AUD lower across the board. The market is expecting Aus jobs to increase by 15k while the unemployment rate is expected to ease from 6.4% to 6.3%. If the jobs data comes in worse than expected - the market will raise expectations the RNBA will ease again in April and thus putting pressure on the AUD. The market will have time to absorb Friday's strong US payroll data, as next week is a quiet one for data. The highlights will be Retail Sales on Thursday and UoM sentiment on Friday. EZ data next week includes EZ IP and German inflation data on Thursday. The highlights for UK data in the week ahead are UK Industrial and Manufacturing Production on Wednesday and the UK Trade balance on Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 8 March Equities S&P has stopped trending higher, as the 5-dma has crossed below the 10-dma and both are pointing lower. The close below the 20-dma at 1,094 confirms the trend higher is over and a correction lower might be ready to commence. The S&P came close to the 38.2 fibo of the 1,980/2,119 move at 2,066 and the 50-dma comes in at 2,062. A break below 2,060 would confirm a meaningful correction is underway and the first downside target is 2033/2038 where the 61.8 of the aforementioned move and the 100-day MA converge. Only a break back above the 20-dma at 2,098 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 2,071} DAX continues to trend higher and shows no sign yet that it is ready to turn. A break below the 10-dma at 11,345 would warn of waning momentum. {Last 11551} ASX stopped trending higher, as the 5-dma crossed below the 10-dma. The 20-dma (5883 on Friday) was breached a couple of times, but the daily closes were above that reading. The ASX has made a double bottom at 5869 and it was the weekly low the past two weeks. The ASX looks poised to break 5869 and more daily support around 5845. A break below 5845 targets the 38.2 fibo of the 5267 2014 low and 5996 2014 high at 5718. {Last 5899} Commodities Gold: The trend lower in gold was reignited by the terrible price action late last week. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are realigned in a bearish formation and are all pointing lower. The break and close below the 2014 trend low at 1,168 was bearish and targets the Dec 1 spike low at 1,142. {Last 1,166} Lon Copper: The trend higher in Lon Copper proved to be incredibly short-lived. The 5-dma is now pointing lower and the daily close below the 20-dma at 5,754 conforms the trend higher has run its very short course. Support is found at the 38.2 fibo of the 5,339/5,960 move at 5,722 and a break below that level targets the 61.8 of that move at 5,575. {Last 5,745} Brent Crude isn't trending at the moment and is in consolidation-mode. Brent closed below the 20-dma (59.80) for the first time since Jan 29 - warns it might be ready to start heading lower again. The 63 level is starting to look like formidable resistance and a break above is needed to ease the building pressure on the downside. Support is found at the 38.2 of the 45.19/63.00 move at 56.25. A break below that level could reignite the trend lower. {Last 59.73} FX EUR/USD: This is what we wrote last week: "The price action late last week ended the sideways chop and the 5-day, 10-day and 20 day moving averages have lined up in a bearish formation again signaling the trend lower will resume. Key support is found at the Jan 26 trend low at 1.1098 and a break below that level would result in the trend lower accelerating." The trend lower most certainly accelerated and the next level of support is found at the Oct 2003 low at 1.0762. Resistance is at former support at 1.1098 and only a move above that level would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 1.0846} USD/JPY has started trending higher, but the trend is fairly shallow and needs to accelerate soon in order to maintain upward momentum. Key resistance is found at the Dec 8 trend high at 121.86 and a break above that level the June 2007 trend high at 124.14. A break below the 20-dma at 119.35 would ease the upward pressure and warn a correction lower in underway. {Last 120.84} AUD/USD isn't trending lower despite the recent price action suggesting it is vulnerable. AUD/USD completed a bearish outside day on Friday and close below support at 0.7720. The next level of support is found at the 0.7644 Dec 2 low. {Last 0.7715} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13230 13240 13205 13230-13240 N/A USD/JPY 121.41 120.61 121.15 INR 63.15 63.13 62.97 63.10-12 N/A EUR/USD 1.0907 1.0822 1.0853 KRW 1114 1118.7 1112.2 1115-1116 N/A EUR/JPY 131.80 130.71 131.45 MYR 3.7010 3.6950 3.6900 3.6950-70 N/A GBP/USD 1.5138 1.5025 1.5127 PHP 44.35 44.34 44.28 44.32-34 N/A USD/CAD 1.2625 1.2574 1.2606 TWD 31.54 31.57 31.54 31.55-57 N/A AUD/USD 0.7740 0.7684 0.7702 CNY 1-mth 6.1815 6.1800 6.1800-20 NZD/USD 0.7390 0.7323 0.7353 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2970-90 USD/SGD 1.3823 1.3775 1.3802 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.4000-20 USD/THB 32.60 32.535 32.59 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17996 +139 +0.78 10-year 2.19% 2.24% S&P 500 2079 +8 +0.39 2-year 0.69% 0.73% NASDAQ 4942 +15 +0.30 30-year 2.80% 2.84% FTSE 6876 -36 -0.52 Spot Gold($) 1166.40 1167.60 DAX 11582 +31 +0.27 Nymex 50.05 49.74 Nikkei 18790 -180 -0.96 Brent 58.42 59.80 (Reporting by Peter Whitley & John Noonan)