SYDNEY, March 11 (IFR) -
Headlines from Tuesday Night
* Bruges-Italy's Econ Minister Padoan Says Greek Euro Exit is "Major Risk" But
Does Not Believe it will happen
* Bruges-Italy's Padoan Says Greek Euro Exit Would Show that Euro is not
irreversible
* ECB's Coeure expects banks to shift portfolios to riskier investment due to
QE, providing further stimulus, no issues in respect of sourcing bonds for ECB
to buy, to avoid shortage of assets used as collateral bonds bought under QE
will be made available to mkt via securities lending
* Canada's Oliver: there is no housing bubble continues to monitor mkt closely
* Greece set to tap into more than half a billion euro's of funds sitting in the
country's bank rescue fund
* Germany's Schaeuble no aid would be handed to Greece until international
lenders had agreed that it had delivered on its reform commitments.
* BOE's Carney says global risks are considerable, inadequacy of capital has
held back lending rather than new rules
* BOE's McCafferty says slack in economy likely less than MPC's consensus view
of 0.5% of GDP
* White House CEA Chmn Furman: surging USD is a headwind for U.S. growth, (BBG)
* Rousseff: Brazil is not experiencing a crisis like those the country weathered
in the past, fiscal austerity push is not going to paralyze the country
* Brazil's Trsy Saintive says no risk of Brazil losing investment grade rating
* Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem Greece must immediately begin making steps toward
complying with the terms of its loan agreements or financial markets will again
begin to lose confidence in the country.
* US NFIB Business Optimism Idx Feb 98, 97.9-prev
* US JOLTS Job Openings Jan +4.998m, f/c 5.053m, +4.877m
* US Wholesale Inventories MM Jan 0.3%, f/c 0%, 0%-prev
* US Wholesale Sales MM Jan -3.1%, f/c -0.3%, -0.9%-prev
* Varoufakis unsettles Germans with admission Greece won't repay debts - Rtrs
Currency Summaries provided by IFR/BUZZ NY desk
EUR/USD fell below 1.0750 in Europe on fears of Greece's ability or willingness
to pay debts and broad based USD strength. NY walked in with the pair slightly
off the lows. Early NY saw a lift above 1.0790 as USD/JPY fall from the 122.04
high brought on general USD weakness. EUR/USD's gains evaporated though. The
USD's slide abated and general risk-off sentiment took hold. Soft U.S. equities
and bond yield combined with a strong JPY to push EUR/JPY down below 129.50.
This dragged EUR/USD lower from NY's high and towards 1.0690.Little lift from
the low was seen as the pair sat just off the low late in the day. Bears are in
control after a brief pause yesterday.
USD/JPY - multi-year high scored in Asia was followed by a few more futile
attempts to run past Japanese exporter and other offers by the figure. This
wasn't surprising given the intraday tumble in Tsy-JGB yield spreads and equity
prices that began just before the high was scored. Japanese pensions, likely led
by GPIF, appeared to leave their fingerprints as JGB yields climbed again, but
this time there was not offsetting rise in stocks, there or here, just more Tsy
buying. The latter was from all corners and has thus far managed to keep USD/JPY
atop its hourly cloud, even though 121 was breach in NorAm trading.
EUR/GBP remains offered as fears of further tumult with respect to Greece as
well as the ECB's QE program continue to weigh on the EUR. The cross moved
through European lows at 0.7129 to 0.7095, a new 7+ year low at 0.7095, as the
NY session ends. Cross support is at 0.7088, the Dec '07 monthly low; a close
below eyes a move to 0.6894 the Sept '07 low. EUR/GBP was also helped lower by
statements from BOE's Carney who said it would be extremely foolish to use more
monetary stimulus to fight a temporary plunge in inflation caused by declining
oil prices. The 'hawkish' comment, in addition to prior statements that the next
UK move on rates is likely higher helped strengthen the Pound. GBP/USD moved off
intra-day lows by 1.5030 rising to 1.5075 as the NY session ends. GBP strength
is best manifest ex-USD, as expectations of a June US rate liftoff and May
elections in the UK weigh on the pound in the near-term. With rates likely to
remain steady to higher in the UK and EZ rates falling expect further declines
in EUR/GBP, while the GBP/UK is likely to be dominated by the higher rate USD.
USD/CHF: Parity was attained between USD and CHF today, which is quite a
comeback from the 0.7360 Jan 15 SNB floor break nadir, but not far from the
1.010s-1.0200s range that prevailed in the days prior to the EUR/CHF floor
removal. Given that EUR/CHF prices have been in a holding pattern since Feb 19,
today's 1.0000 peak in USD/CHF will have some EUR/USD traders wondering if that
is more than a passing technical attraction. The franc's safe-haven status has
diminished since the Jan 15 CHF spike. Deeply negative Swiss interest rates have
stanched the flow of money looking for a place to hide, as have new attacks on
Swiss banking secrecy. The hit the Swiss economy has taken from the Jan CHF
rally didn't show up in their ultra-low Feb jobless rate of 3.2%, unchanged from
Jan. The steep retreat by the franc since Jan 15 will reduce the ultimate impact
on the local economy.
USD/CAD ended at 6 week highs as the broader dollar advance rolled on. Success
of Euro QE bond buying further widened rate diffs, crushed the EUR and bringing
other dollar pairs along for the ride. 2015 highs at 1.2800 are now in play and
the aforementioned 1.2620-25 serves as immediate support.
AUD/USD: Bear momentum in Asia carried over in Europe. AUD/USD set a new trend
low of 0.7603 on broad based USD strength. A slight bounce had the pair near
0.7635 into NY's open. The pair spiked above 0.7680 as USD/JPY collapsed from
above 122.00 to sub-121.00 levels. AUD/USD's gains didn't last long though as
general risk-off sentiment ensue. Weak stocks and bond yields combined with JPY
strength to drive AUD/JPY below 92.30. This dragged AUD/USD from NY's high
towards 0.7610. Little bounce was seen as the pair sat near 0.7620 late in the
day. Traders have March Westpac consumer sentiment data (prior 8.0%) and a
speech from RBA Assistant Governor Kent to contend with later. A weak data print
should weigh on AUD. If Kent should discuss AUD it'll likely get hit as Kent
will likely try to jawbone the currency lower. s it stands now bears have
control. The pair broke below the bear flag bas and the February low.
Longer-term bears now target the 0.7250 area which sits near the May 2009 low.
NZD/USD: The damage done by the milk scare was unable to reverse in Europe.
Bears pressed the pair to a new s-t trend low on broad based USD strength. A
bounce off 0.7258 saw the pair near 0.7280 into NY's open. Early action in NY
was limited but the rise off the low resumed as USD/JPY's collapse put some fear
into USD bulls. NZD/USD lifted to 0.7310 but the gains were short lived. Once
the USD's slide abated kiwi was hit again. The pair went on to make a new low of
0.7257 and only a small bounce was seen late in the day. Into the close NZD/USD
sat just above 0.7265. Asian trade looks to REINZ Feb housing data for cues.
Should home prices moderate the market might think the RBNZ will strike a more
dovish tone on March 12. The market may also look to the RBA's Kent for
direction. Should Kent try to talk down AUD, NZD might trade lower in sympathy.
LATAM: USD/BRL reversed early strength near 11-yr highs at 3.1722, moving to
lows at 3.10 as the NY session ends; as the broad EM space remains under duress.
Continued uncertainty with regard to a 'Grexit" as well as expectations of US
rate liftoff in June kept LatAm's on the back foot. The Petrobras scandal, as
well as the Brazilian drought & persistent Brazilian inflation add to BRL's
weakness. Brazil's Treasury Chief was on the wires trying to allay fears of a
ratings downgrade saying Brazil has no problem issuing debt abroad & he sees no
risk of rating agencies stripping Brazil of its investment grade rating. Pres
Rousseff was on the wire saying her govt's austerity push is not going to
paralyze the economy & growth will return by YE '15. USD/MXN put in a new
all-time high at 15.6260, remains weak into the NY close trading at 15.60. A run
of profit taking pushed USD/MXN to intra-day lows by 15.4650 but a second wave
of USD buying lifted the USD back near all-time highs. Today's high caps USD/MXN
at 15.6260, w/Banxico on the offer at 15.8175 tomorrow.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ is sharply higher again overnight as broad US Dollar strength takes
control of all asset classes. It was finally the turn of stocks overnight with
Wall Street down around 1.7% with the strong US Dollar blamed. The culprit of
course has been capitulation by the non-believers after Friday's strong US NFP
data all but ensured lift-off in US interest rates in June. This has come as a
quiet a shock for many but as WSJ Jon Hilsenrath has indicated over the past few
weeks preparations are well underway for a rise in interest rates. Emerging
markets were again under duress especially those with high exposure to US Dollar
borrowings. In Asia, Malaysia is a standout, with USD/MYR now honing in on the
Asian Financial Crisis 'fix' rate of 3.80. OTC USD/KRW will be in breakout
territory once 1128 is cleared today while USD/SGD witnessed a late bout of
selling pushing pair above 1.39.
USD/KRW traded an 1115.5-1123.3 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1122.6. The
Kospi closed down 0.4%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3802-1.3886 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3876. The
Straits Times index closed down 0.2%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.6880-3.7050 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.7010. KLSE
index closed down 0.1%.
USD/IDR traded a 13050-13090 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13088. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13059. The IDX Composite
closed up 103%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.225-30 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.27. The PSE
index closed up 0.1%.
USD/THB traded a 32.59-73 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.72. The Set
closed down 1.8%.
USD/TWD traded a 31.516-544 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.535. The Taiex
closed down 0.3%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1572 slightly higher than the previous
6.1563 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2610-6.2643 range; last at 6.2620. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2747; range 6.2710-6.2780. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.4010-6.4030. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.45%.
USD/INR traded a 62.62-83 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 62.77. The Sensex
closed down 0.5%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
10 Mar 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price
10 Mar 23:50 JP Machinery Orders
11 Mar 00:30 AU Housing Finance
11 Mar 00:30 AU Invest Housing Finance
11 Mar 03:00 KR L-Money Supply Growth
11 Mar 05:30 CN Industrial Output
11 Mar 05:30 CN Retail Sales
11 Mar 05:30 CN Urban investment
11 Mar 07:30 TH BOT Rate Decision
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
NIL
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR N/A 13430 13310 13420-13440 N/A USD/JPY 122.04 120.92 121.14
INR N/A 63.32 63.17 63.29-31 N/A EUR/USD 1.0855 1.0692 1.0698
KRW N/A 1129 1122.5 1128-1129 N/A EUR/JPY 131.87 129.48 129.57
MYR N/A 3.7370 3.7250 3.7350-70 N/A GBP/USD 1.5129 1.5029 1.5069
PHP N/A 44.42 44.35 44.46-50 N/A USD/CAD 1.2689 1.2598 1.2689
TWD N/A 31.755 31.66 31.75-76 N/A AUD/USD 0.7707 0.7603 0.7623
CNY 1-mth 6.1870 6.1830 6.1870-80 NZD/USD 0.7358 0.7255 0.7274
CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.3040 6.3035-55 USD/SGD 1.3910 1.3802 1.3905
CNY 1-yr 6.4120 6.4090 6.4110-40 USD/THB 32.73 32.59 32.705
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17663 -333 -1.85 10-year 2.12% 2.19%
S&P 500 2044 -35 -1.70 2-year 0.68% 0.69%
NASDAQ 4860 -82 -1.67 30-year 2.71% 2.80%
FTSE 6703 -173 -2.52 Spot Gold($) 1161.50 1166.40
DAX 11500 -82 -0.71 Nymex 48.60 50.05
Nikkei 18665 -125 -0.67 Brent 56.50 58.42
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)