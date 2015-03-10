SYDNEY, March 11 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * Bruges-Italy's Econ Minister Padoan Says Greek Euro Exit is "Major Risk" But Does Not Believe it will happen * Bruges-Italy's Padoan Says Greek Euro Exit Would Show that Euro is not irreversible * ECB's Coeure expects banks to shift portfolios to riskier investment due to QE, providing further stimulus, no issues in respect of sourcing bonds for ECB to buy, to avoid shortage of assets used as collateral bonds bought under QE will be made available to mkt via securities lending * Canada's Oliver: there is no housing bubble continues to monitor mkt closely * Greece set to tap into more than half a billion euro's of funds sitting in the country's bank rescue fund * Germany's Schaeuble no aid would be handed to Greece until international lenders had agreed that it had delivered on its reform commitments. * BOE's Carney says global risks are considerable, inadequacy of capital has held back lending rather than new rules * BOE's McCafferty says slack in economy likely less than MPC's consensus view of 0.5% of GDP * White House CEA Chmn Furman: surging USD is a headwind for U.S. growth, (BBG) * Rousseff: Brazil is not experiencing a crisis like those the country weathered in the past, fiscal austerity push is not going to paralyze the country * Brazil's Trsy Saintive says no risk of Brazil losing investment grade rating * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem Greece must immediately begin making steps toward complying with the terms of its loan agreements or financial markets will again begin to lose confidence in the country. * US NFIB Business Optimism Idx Feb 98, 97.9-prev * US JOLTS Job Openings Jan +4.998m, f/c 5.053m, +4.877m * US Wholesale Inventories MM Jan 0.3%, f/c 0%, 0%-prev * US Wholesale Sales MM Jan -3.1%, f/c -0.3%, -0.9%-prev * Varoufakis unsettles Germans with admission Greece won't repay debts - Rtrs Currency Summaries provided by IFR/BUZZ NY desk EUR/USD fell below 1.0750 in Europe on fears of Greece's ability or willingness to pay debts and broad based USD strength. NY walked in with the pair slightly off the lows. Early NY saw a lift above 1.0790 as USD/JPY fall from the 122.04 high brought on general USD weakness. EUR/USD's gains evaporated though. The USD's slide abated and general risk-off sentiment took hold. Soft U.S. equities and bond yield combined with a strong JPY to push EUR/JPY down below 129.50. This dragged EUR/USD lower from NY's high and towards 1.0690.Little lift from the low was seen as the pair sat just off the low late in the day. Bears are in control after a brief pause yesterday. USD/JPY - multi-year high scored in Asia was followed by a few more futile attempts to run past Japanese exporter and other offers by the figure. This wasn't surprising given the intraday tumble in Tsy-JGB yield spreads and equity prices that began just before the high was scored. Japanese pensions, likely led by GPIF, appeared to leave their fingerprints as JGB yields climbed again, but this time there was not offsetting rise in stocks, there or here, just more Tsy buying. The latter was from all corners and has thus far managed to keep USD/JPY atop its hourly cloud, even though 121 was breach in NorAm trading. EUR/GBP remains offered as fears of further tumult with respect to Greece as well as the ECB's QE program continue to weigh on the EUR. The cross moved through European lows at 0.7129 to 0.7095, a new 7+ year low at 0.7095, as the NY session ends. Cross support is at 0.7088, the Dec '07 monthly low; a close below eyes a move to 0.6894 the Sept '07 low. EUR/GBP was also helped lower by statements from BOE's Carney who said it would be extremely foolish to use more monetary stimulus to fight a temporary plunge in inflation caused by declining oil prices. The 'hawkish' comment, in addition to prior statements that the next UK move on rates is likely higher helped strengthen the Pound. GBP/USD moved off intra-day lows by 1.5030 rising to 1.5075 as the NY session ends. GBP strength is best manifest ex-USD, as expectations of a June US rate liftoff and May elections in the UK weigh on the pound in the near-term. With rates likely to remain steady to higher in the UK and EZ rates falling expect further declines in EUR/GBP, while the GBP/UK is likely to be dominated by the higher rate USD. USD/CHF: Parity was attained between USD and CHF today, which is quite a comeback from the 0.7360 Jan 15 SNB floor break nadir, but not far from the 1.010s-1.0200s range that prevailed in the days prior to the EUR/CHF floor removal. Given that EUR/CHF prices have been in a holding pattern since Feb 19, today's 1.0000 peak in USD/CHF will have some EUR/USD traders wondering if that is more than a passing technical attraction. The franc's safe-haven status has diminished since the Jan 15 CHF spike. Deeply negative Swiss interest rates have stanched the flow of money looking for a place to hide, as have new attacks on Swiss banking secrecy. The hit the Swiss economy has taken from the Jan CHF rally didn't show up in their ultra-low Feb jobless rate of 3.2%, unchanged from Jan. The steep retreat by the franc since Jan 15 will reduce the ultimate impact on the local economy. USD/CAD ended at 6 week highs as the broader dollar advance rolled on. Success of Euro QE bond buying further widened rate diffs, crushed the EUR and bringing other dollar pairs along for the ride. 2015 highs at 1.2800 are now in play and the aforementioned 1.2620-25 serves as immediate support. AUD/USD: Bear momentum in Asia carried over in Europe. AUD/USD set a new trend low of 0.7603 on broad based USD strength. A slight bounce had the pair near 0.7635 into NY's open. The pair spiked above 0.7680 as USD/JPY collapsed from above 122.00 to sub-121.00 levels. AUD/USD's gains didn't last long though as general risk-off sentiment ensue. Weak stocks and bond yields combined with JPY strength to drive AUD/JPY below 92.30. This dragged AUD/USD from NY's high towards 0.7610. Little bounce was seen as the pair sat near 0.7620 late in the day. Traders have March Westpac consumer sentiment data (prior 8.0%) and a speech from RBA Assistant Governor Kent to contend with later. A weak data print should weigh on AUD. If Kent should discuss AUD it'll likely get hit as Kent will likely try to jawbone the currency lower. s it stands now bears have control. The pair broke below the bear flag bas and the February low. Longer-term bears now target the 0.7250 area which sits near the May 2009 low. NZD/USD: The damage done by the milk scare was unable to reverse in Europe. Bears pressed the pair to a new s-t trend low on broad based USD strength. A bounce off 0.7258 saw the pair near 0.7280 into NY's open. Early action in NY was limited but the rise off the low resumed as USD/JPY's collapse put some fear into USD bulls. NZD/USD lifted to 0.7310 but the gains were short lived. Once the USD's slide abated kiwi was hit again. The pair went on to make a new low of 0.7257 and only a small bounce was seen late in the day. Into the close NZD/USD sat just above 0.7265. Asian trade looks to REINZ Feb housing data for cues. Should home prices moderate the market might think the RBNZ will strike a more dovish tone on March 12. The market may also look to the RBA's Kent for direction. Should Kent try to talk down AUD, NZD might trade lower in sympathy. LATAM: USD/BRL reversed early strength near 11-yr highs at 3.1722, moving to lows at 3.10 as the NY session ends; as the broad EM space remains under duress. Continued uncertainty with regard to a 'Grexit" as well as expectations of US rate liftoff in June kept LatAm's on the back foot. The Petrobras scandal, as well as the Brazilian drought & persistent Brazilian inflation add to BRL's weakness. Brazil's Treasury Chief was on the wires trying to allay fears of a ratings downgrade saying Brazil has no problem issuing debt abroad & he sees no risk of rating agencies stripping Brazil of its investment grade rating. Pres Rousseff was on the wire saying her govt's austerity push is not going to paralyze the economy & growth will return by YE '15. USD/MXN put in a new all-time high at 15.6260, remains weak into the NY close trading at 15.60. A run of profit taking pushed USD/MXN to intra-day lows by 15.4650 but a second wave of USD buying lifted the USD back near all-time highs. Today's high caps USD/MXN at 15.6260, w/Banxico on the offer at 15.8175 tomorrow. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is sharply higher again overnight as broad US Dollar strength takes control of all asset classes. It was finally the turn of stocks overnight with Wall Street down around 1.7% with the strong US Dollar blamed. The culprit of course has been capitulation by the non-believers after Friday's strong US NFP data all but ensured lift-off in US interest rates in June. This has come as a quiet a shock for many but as WSJ Jon Hilsenrath has indicated over the past few weeks preparations are well underway for a rise in interest rates. Emerging markets were again under duress especially those with high exposure to US Dollar borrowings. In Asia, Malaysia is a standout, with USD/MYR now honing in on the Asian Financial Crisis 'fix' rate of 3.80. OTC USD/KRW will be in breakout territory once 1128 is cleared today while USD/SGD witnessed a late bout of selling pushing pair above 1.39. USD/KRW traded an 1115.5-1123.3 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1122.6. The Kospi closed down 0.4%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3802-1.3886 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3876. The Straits Times index closed down 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6880-3.7050 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.7010. KLSE index closed down 0.1%. USD/IDR traded a 13050-13090 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13088. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13059. The IDX Composite closed up 103%. USD/PHP traded a 44.225-30 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.27. The PSE index closed up 0.1%. USD/THB traded a 32.59-73 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.72. The Set closed down 1.8%. USD/TWD traded a 31.516-544 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.535. The Taiex closed down 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1572 slightly higher than the previous 6.1563 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2610-6.2643 range; last at 6.2620. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2747; range 6.2710-6.2780. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.4010-6.4030. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.45%. USD/INR traded a 62.62-83 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 62.77. The Sensex closed down 0.5%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 10 Mar 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price 10 Mar 23:50 JP Machinery Orders 11 Mar 00:30 AU Housing Finance 11 Mar 00:30 AU Invest Housing Finance 11 Mar 03:00 KR L-Money Supply Growth 11 Mar 05:30 CN Industrial Output 11 Mar 05:30 CN Retail Sales 11 Mar 05:30 CN Urban investment 11 Mar 07:30 TH BOT Rate Decision Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) NIL

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR N/A 13430 13310 13420-13440 N/A USD/JPY 122.04 120.92 121.14 INR N/A 63.32 63.17 63.29-31 N/A EUR/USD 1.0855 1.0692 1.0698 KRW N/A 1129 1122.5 1128-1129 N/A EUR/JPY 131.87 129.48 129.57 MYR N/A 3.7370 3.7250 3.7350-70 N/A GBP/USD 1.5129 1.5029 1.5069 PHP N/A 44.42 44.35 44.46-50 N/A USD/CAD 1.2689 1.2598 1.2689 TWD N/A 31.755 31.66 31.75-76 N/A AUD/USD 0.7707 0.7603 0.7623 CNY 1-mth 6.1870 6.1830 6.1870-80 NZD/USD 0.7358 0.7255 0.7274 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.3040 6.3035-55 USD/SGD 1.3910 1.3802 1.3905 CNY 1-yr 6.4120 6.4090 6.4110-40 USD/THB 32.73 32.59 32.705 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17663 -333 -1.85 10-year 2.12% 2.19% S&P 500 2044 -35 -1.70 2-year 0.68% 0.69% NASDAQ 4860 -82 -1.67 30-year 2.71% 2.80% FTSE 6703 -173 -2.52 Spot Gold($) 1161.50 1166.40 DAX 11500 -82 -0.71 Nymex 48.60 50.05 Nikkei 18665 -125 -0.67 Brent 56.50 58.42 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)