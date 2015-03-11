SYDNEY, March 12 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * RBNZ Left Official Cash Rate Unchanged at 3.50% * RBNZ - Global Financial Conditions Remain Very Accommodative * ECB's Nowotny wrong to think there is a CCY war going on now, nervous there may be too much success w/QE with market rates going increasingly negative, not sure ECB fully understands impact of neg rates * BOE's Weale lower oil price gives BOE breathing space to keep rates on hold; signs of wage growth in coming months would strengthen case to raise rates * Sweden's Floden says Sweden will continue to have as expansive mon policy as possible w/o damaging markets * Whether China further loosens monetary policy this year will depend "very much" on inflation, China likely to widen Yuan trading band if capital flows are modest or mild (CB advisor) Currency Summaries provided by IFR/BUZZ NY desk EUR/USD: Those looking to sell a rally lost patience in Europe's morning. RM and corp names came to market, and drove EUR/USD towards 1.0555 just ahead of NY's open. Early NY saw a profit taking lift take hold. The lift accelerated a bit as broad based USD weakness took hold. Spec offers at 1.0630 were left untouched though as the pair could only reach 1.0628. A slow drift ensued. The pair then tested near the lows on ECB's Nowotny commenting on not fully understanding the impact of negative rates. The uncertainty didn't sit well with the market and Europe's low was retested. That low broke later as Germany's Schaeuble noted the Euro's slide vs. the USD 'wasn't completely unwanted'. The pair went on to a new low of 1.0511. Option related bids ahead of 1.0500 and some profit taking saw the pair lift towards 1.535 and it sat nearby late in the day. USD/JPY: Once again, the yen held up better against the USD onslaught than any of the other major ccys, in large part due to falling yield spreads and growing concerns that the surging USD will begin to create negative feedback loops in some markets, including the key US equity market and in regions with hefty USD debts to repay. Regardless, Fed-BOJ policy divergence - former on hold & hoping to raise rates some day, while latter balloons it balance sheet via QQE2 - and Japanese outbound investment flows led by the GPIF are keeping USD/JPY on the rise. There's the usual talk about fiscal yr-end flows impeding prices, but so far it looks like natural exporter sales on top toward 122. EUR/JPY's plight worsened as 2-yr DEM-JPY yields spreads fell to -26bp and prices broke the 38.2% of the '12-'14 uptrend at 128.52, as well as the Jul-Aug '13 lows by 128. EUR/GBP fell to an 8-year low by 0.7015 as the euro remained weak owing to the ECB's QE program & continued fears of a Greek exit from the euro. The cross reversed early weakness & rebounded to 0.7056 as the NY session ends. GBP/USD weakened after weak UK industrial/Mfg production data pushed out sentiment of a UK rate hike. BOE's Weale was also on the wires saying that the recent weakness in oil may allow the BOE to keep rates lower for longer. Cable moved steadily lower from 1.5086 in Europe to lows in NY at 1.4893 before reversing to 1.4933 as the NY session ends. With elections in May looking like it will lead to a hung parliament, the pound selloff is reacting to the political uncertainty. Despite the near-term election & data risks divergent growth & interest rate paths supports further GBP strength vs the EUR. USD/CHF: On Tuesday, talk was about USD/CHF reaching parity following the Jan 15 plunge to 0.7360. Today, the USD Index has very nearly reached 100, up nearly 1.25% on the day vs USD/CHF gains of 1% last. So the franc's not the worst of the lot, as EUR again leads the way down for the majors and starts to hurt EUR/CHF. USD/CAD posted a new closing high, settling back slightly after matching the 2015 intra-day high at 1.2800 as the general USD advance marches on with no sign of weakness. Euro QE is being felt across most dollar pairs as rates on the continent continue to collapse, pushing the DXY up near triple digits (100). Oil and metals prices were lower and outside of Europe the small bounce in stocks wasn't very impressive. Commodity and EM currencies remain on the back foot and risk is very wobbly. USDCAD accelerated after breaking prior hourly highs at 1.2700 and now serves as the nearest support. 1.2800 is the obvious prize on top. AUD/USD held above 0.7600 for most of Europe's morning as EUR's collapse drove EUR/AUD below 1.3900 and prevent AUD/USD from sliding. NY walked in with AUD/USD near 0.7610 and the pair lifted above 0.7630. The gains were erased though as the USD recovered a bit and EUR's slide stalled slightly. This saw AUD/USD bears that were looking to sell a rally come to market and drive the pair to a new trend low of 0.7561. Some profit taking in the afternoon saw the pair near 0.7580 late in the day. Traders now look to Feb jobs report. Should data points give soft results market will up the chances of the RBA cutting soon. NZD/USD: A tight range held in Europe as the pair lingered near 0.7250 for the most part. NY walked in with NZD/USD just below 0.7250. Early spikes due to a soft USD near 0.7260 but the gains were fleeting. The USD regained its footing and US bond yields lifted. NZD/USD slid from NY's high, took out Europe's low and went on to make a new s-t trend low of 0.7191. Very little bounce was seen as the pair sat near 0.7200 late in the day. Traders now await the RBNZ. LATAM: USD/MXN took center stage today as Mexico's Currency Commission announced a daily treasury auction, selling USD52mln vs the MXN, to try and slow weakness in the peso. The newly announced program is in addition to Banxico's existing USD200 mln auction which kicks in if the USD strengthens 1.5% above the prior day's fix. USD/MXN moved off o/n, all-time, highs by 15.6658 to a low after the first auction at 15.4025 before reversing to 15.45 as the session ends. Mexico's FinMin Videgaray will continue to closely monitor the exchange rate as continued weakness threatens to lift inflation. USD/BRL moved off early NY lows by 3.0850 moving to a high by 3.14 as the NY session closes. A victory of sorts for Pres Rousseff as congress passed a larger than planned income tax exemption for the poor. FinMin Levy is trying to raise taxes, where effective, and cut public spending in order to keep Brazil from losing its investment grade rating. High inflation, low growth & the Petrobras scandal all contribute to further weakness in the economy. USD/CLP ended NY near 639, weak Chinese data and falling copper helped lift the USD. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ remains firm in what was a messy overnight session. The powerful US Dollar surge continues with the DXY index up 1.1% on Wednesday. The single currency fell within a whisker of 1.05 as downside momentum goes into overdrive. It wasn't all one way traffic with bursts of profit taking along the way. AUD/USD hurt by the soft China data and the fall in commodities while the Kiwi got some respite from a dovish (but not dovish enough) RBNZ. AUS jobs data headlines in Asia today along with the very hard to read BOK. Consolidation in USD/AXJ is likely today with some concern now over the pace of the EUR/USD fall. USD/KRW traded an 1123.1-1129.6 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1126.5. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3845-1.3909 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3874. The Straits Times index closed down 0.6%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6945-3.7180 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.6990. KLSE index closed down 0.65%. USD/IDR traded a 13148-13240 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13185. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13164. The IDX Composite closed down 0.8%. USD/PHP traded a 44.295-375 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.34. The PSE index closed down 0.5%. USD/THB traded a 32.66-87 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.85. The Set closed up 0.84%. USD/TWD traded a 31.575-667 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.665. The Taiex closed down 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1597 slightly higher than the previous 6.1572 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2611-6.2642 range; last at 6.2623. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2755; range 6.2725-6.2803. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.4070-6.4100. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.15%. USD/INR traded a 62.695-875 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.79. The Sensex closed down 0.2%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 12 Mar KR Bank of Korea Base Rate 12 Mar 00:30 AU Unemployment Rate 12 Mar 00:30 AU Full Time Employment 12 Mar 00:30 AU Participation Rate 12 Mar 00:30 AU Employment 12 Mar 04:01 MY Industrial Output 12 Mar 05:00 JP Consumer Confidence Index 12 Mar 12:00 IN Manufacturing Output 12 Mar 12:00 IN Industrial Output 12 Mar 12:00 IN Consumer Price Index

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13395 13410 13370 13350-13370 N/A USD/JPY 121.63 120.85 121.46 INR 63.21 63.25 63.17 63.21-22 N/A EUR/USD 1.0719 1.0511 1.0547 KRW 1128 1134 1128.4 1133-33.7 N/A EUR/JPY 129.95 127.64 128.08 MYR 3.7110 3.7235 3.7090 3.7095-15 N/A GBP/USD 1.5096 1.4893 1.4930 PHP 44.38 44.42 44.38 44.40-41 N/A USD/CAD 1.2800 1.2664 1.2750 TWD 31.69 31.77 31.70 31.75-76 N/A AUD/USD 0.7645 0.7561 0.7595 CNY 1-mth 6.1850 6.1840 6.1840-60 NZD/USD 0.7309 0.7191 0.7293 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.3060 6.3045-65 USD/SGD 1.3909 1.3845 1.3888 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.4175-95 USD/THB 32.95 32.66 32.845 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17635 -28 -0.16 10-year 2.11% 2.12% S&P 500 2040 -4 -0.19 2-year 0.68% 0.68% NASDAQ 4850 -10 -0.20 30-year 2.69% 2.71% FTSE 6722 +19 +0.29 Spot Gold($) 1154.80 1161.50 DAX 11806 +306 +2.66 Nymex 48.40 48.60 Nikkei 18723 +58 +0.31 Brent 57.90 56.50

