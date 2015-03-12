SYDNEY, March 13 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday night * ECB's Weidmann monetary policy not aiming to lower euro * ECB GC raises ELA cap for Greek banks via the Greek CB by about EUR600m * German FinMin Schaeuble said Greece was "certainly not a hopeless case" * German FinMin Schaeuble attempts to generate more growth via more CB liquidity have limited success * BOE's Carney risk that persistently low global inflation & GBP strength could weigh on prices for some time, BOE to consider FX, foreign prices as it considers rate hike * Greece's Tsipras says no cause for concern Greece will meet its obligations, cooperation w/the OECD next 4 years will help regain ground lost to austerity * BoC's Mendes lower CAD is improving competitiveness of production in Canada * Denmark's CB chief says we have not found lower bound for int rates yet * S&P's Nunes says Brazil's econ numbers have turned more negative since rating downgrade, very important Brazil meets fiscal targets * US Import Prices MM Feb 0.40%, f/c 0.20%, -3.1%-prev * US Export Prices MM Feb -0.10%, f/c -0.20%, -1.9%-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 289k, f/c 305k, 325k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 302.25k, 306.00k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.418m, f/c 2.400m, 2.423m-prev * US Retail Sales MM Feb -0.6%, f/c 0.3%, -0.8%-prev * US Retail Sales Ex-Autos MM Feb -0.1%, f/c 0.5%, -1.1%-prev * US Retail Ex Gas/Autos Feb -0.2%, -0.1%-prev * US Retail Control Feb 0%, f/c 0.4%, -0.1%-prev * US Business Inventories MM Jan 0%, f/c 0.1%, 0%-prev * US Federal Budget, USD Feb -192b, f/c -187.0b, -18.0b-prev * CA Capacity Utilization Q4 83.6%, f/c 83.6%, 83.2%-prev * CA New Housing Price Index Jan -0.1%, f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev * Reuters Poll Fed to raise rates in June, but economists nearly evenly split in close call * Reuters Poll First BOE rate hike pushed to Q1 '16 from Q4 '15 * ECB Coeure: ECB has bought 9.8bln euros of assets in 3 days with QE plan * Coeure: Lower Eur logical consequence diverging EU, US money policies * GB Jan trade bal -8.4b vs pev -9.9 rvsd. -9.7 exp; smallest def since Mar 04 * EZ Jan Ind Prod -0.1% m/m, 1.2% y/y vs prev 0.3%/0.6% rvsd. 0.2%/0.1% exp Currency Summaries provided by IFR/BUZZ NY desk EUR/USD Short covering in Europe had pair test near 1.0650 before pulling back below 1.0600 into NY's open. NY shorts bought the dip. The lift got an added boost after US retail sales missed big and prior sales data results saw downward revisions. US bond yields fell and the USD saw a broad based spike down. EUR/USD quickly hit a 1.0684 high but the gains didn't last long. Solid selling interest in the 1.0685/00 zone and talk of sovereign selling saw the pair quickly slip below pre-retail sales levels. The slide deepened in NY's afternoon as bond yields clawed back some losses after a disappointing US 30 year bond auction. EUR/USD closed in NY around 1.0634. USD/JPY & Tsy yields sank following the huge downside miss in US Retail Sales, but buyers were ready to scoop up that discount to 120.65. A big drop in Jobless Claims and some discounting of the RS miss due to poor weather, ltd downside in the dollar, while the softer Tsy yields helped stocks and drove N225 futures to their highest since Apr of '00. USD-JPY 2-yr spreads remain a bit of a drag on USD/JPY, but perhaps less so given that a portion of the Tsy buying and JGB selling these days is from Japanese pensions reallocating. Japanese stocks are being driven higher partly by BOJ ETF buying, but mostly by record corporate profits from multinationals. Exporter offers remain into 122, with buy stops touted above this week's 122.04 trend high. EUR/JPY's plunge paused today after the lower 21-mo Bolli by 127.50 was neared. GBP/USD ran into resistance at 1.5029, Tuesday's low, after the USD took a hit from the release of weak US Feb retail sales data, with a drop to test 1.4955 ensuing. 1.4955 had been the European low put in shortly before the release of better than expected UK Jan trade data. The pound remained weak as BOE Chief Carney said he was in no rush to raise UK rates and the impact of sterling's relative strength would lead to continued low inflation and low growth. The pound's strength in particular against the euro, the UK's largest trade partner, is a concern. A Reuter's poll saw UK hike sentiment shift from Q4 2015 to Q1 2016. GBP/USD drifted to a session low of 1.4850 before reversing to end the day a touch higher at 1.4880. EUR/GBP rallied off Wednesday's 88-month lows by 0.7015, rising to 0.7138 as the NY session ends. Despite today's rise in EUR/GBP divergent growth/rate path continue to favor the pound as ECB QE continues. USD/CHF The daily lows in USD/CHF leading up to the Jan 15 SNB debacle were reached with today's 1.0128 high, erasing the entire collapse to 0.7360. Prices reversed o/n after hitting 1.0128 amid a broader USD correction. Correction was only modestly extended after dubious US RS data, as the 0.9982 low found buyers ahead of Wed's 0.9970 low. The below-f/c 289k Claims took some of the sting out of the RS miss, as did talk bad weather had skewed them. Next hurdles are the Jan 14 high at 1.0240 and 61.8% of the post-GFC collapse at 1.0300. That Fibo was in the market's sights before the SNB's EUR/CHF floor removal and before the CB cut its depo rate to -75bp. ECB QE is greatly reducing CHF safe-haven demand, while forcing the SNB to more or less remain ready to lower rates again to offset falling EZ rates. EUR/CHF traded inside Wed's range and below the 10-DMA for a second day. USD/CAD got flushed along with other dollar pairs after US Feb Retail Sales missed (again), leading to downward predictions for 1Q GDP. However the pair held almost perfectly at the previous technical pennant top break around 1.2620ish. Oil collapsed as private data company Genscape showed Cushing oil supplies at the highest since 1982, driving USDCAD back up to settle near 1.2700. 1.2800 remains in play as today's move gives bulls a chance to stay in the money and tighten stops up to 1.2610. AUD/USD - doji formed Wednesday saw upside follow through today as Europe pushed AUD/USD just above 0.7680 into NY's open due to broad based USD weakness. NY kept the pair bid early on and then spiked the pair up on the disappointing retail sales data. The rally touched the 10-DMA and hit a high of 0.7731. No further gains were possible though. Offers into the 0.7740/50 region loomed and the market didn't want to push its luck. The USD began clawing back losses as US bond yields firmed a bit. AUD/USD slid from the high in NY's afternoon as the USD lifted and commodities turned heavy. The pair tested intra-day support near 0.7680 before reclaiming 77 cents late in the day. NZD/USD shorts were on edge again in Europe and NY as the post-RBNZ squeeze persisted. Europe took the pair just short of the 10-DMA and daily cloud base ahead of NY's open. Little pullback was seen as NY got going as the pair sat just below 0.7400. The big miss on retail sales saw a massive scramble to cover shorts. NZD/USD spiked up, cleared the 10-DMA & cloud base & hit a 0.7450 high. The gains didn't last long though. The slide in US yields abated and some early losses were taken back. This gave the USD bulls some courage. NZD/USD slipped below pre-retail sales data levels and tested intra-day support near 0.7360/65. A dip for the USD saw NZD/USD near 0.7385 late in the day. LATAM USD/BRL moved off early NorAm lows by 3.08 and moved steadily higher to near 3.16 as the NY Session closes. The early USD weakness came as traders reversed long USD positions fearing the recent strength in the USD may cause the US economy to cool down. USD weakness was also exacerbated by a large miss in US retail sales which kept US yields down and pushed ED futures higher. Brazil's CB minutes indicated concern over persistent inflation, which is expected to remain firm in 2015, before returning to target in 2016. Govt price hike are expected to contribute to the rising inflation. The market is pricing in a minimum 25bp of hikes in the near-term as Brazil tries to arrest inflation. S&P's Nunes was also on the wires warning Brazil to get its fiscal house in order. USD/MXN is ending the session off a touch at 15.43, well off session lows at 15.35. FinMin Videgaray said Mexico will act in an opportune manner to maintain liquidity in FX market. USD/CLP is ending the NY session at 633 as copper rallied 2%. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ closed lower across the board overnight after the pace of US Dollar this week got ahead of itself forcing a correction of sorts. The DXY after putting on a massive 1.1% on Wednesday gave back over half of those gains on Thursday to close down 0.6%. Soft US retail sales data got some of the blame but the reversal in essence got underway in Asia when EUR/USD failed to sustain break below 1.05 creating an almighty whiplash as the night progressed. One should not over read the situation. The market was long US Dollars to the hilt and a bout of volatility/profit taking was not entirely unexpected. Look for a quiet session in Asia to round out the week. USD/KRW traded an 1125.2-1136.4 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1126.4. The Kospi closed down 0.5%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3790-1.3884 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3816. The Straits Times index closed down 0.15%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6770-3.6985 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.6900. KLSE index closed up 0.5%. USD/IDR traded a 13160-13215 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13175. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13176. The IDX Composite closed up 0.4%. USD/PHP traded a 44.23-33 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.25. The PSE index closed up 0.6%. USD/THB traded a 32.79-94 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.81. The Set closed up 0.0%. USD/TWD traded a 31.58-775 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.60. The Taiex closed up 0.75%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1617 slightly higher than the previous 6.1597 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2612-6.2646 range; last at 6.2624. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2739; range 6.2720-6.2815. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.4080-6.4100. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.8%. USD/INR traded a 62.49-79 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.505. The Sensex closed up 0.95%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13300 13330 13250 13300-13330 N/A USD/JPY 121.67 120.65 121.26 INR 63.00 63.00 62.80 62.95-98 N/A EUR/USD 1.0684 1.0494 1.0634 KRW 1126 1127.2 1120 1126.5-27.5 N/A EUR/JPY 129.03 127.67 128.91 MYR 3.7000 3.7000 3.6870 3.7015-45 N/A GBP/USD 1.5029 1.4850 1.4881 PHP 44.30 44.31 44.28 44.30-31 N/A USD/CAD 1.2768 1.2613 1.2685 TWD 31.59 31.605 31.52 31.60-62 N/A AUD/USD 0.7731 0.7573 0.7707 CNY 1-mth 6.1810 6.1800 6.1790-10 NZD/USD 0.7450 0.7273 0.7385 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2970-00 USD/SGD 1.3884 1.3741 1.3811 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.4075-95 USD/THB 32.94 32.75 32.86 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17895 +260 +1.47 10-year 2.12% 2.11% S&P 500 2066 +26 +1.26 2-year 0.67% 0.68% NASDAQ 4893 +43 +0.89 30-year 2.70% 2.69% FTSE 6761 +39 +0.59 Spot Gold($) 1154.00 1154.80 DAX 11799 -7 -0.06 Nymex 46.97 48.40 Nikkei 18991 +267 +1.43 Brent 57.10 57.90 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)