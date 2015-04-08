SYDNEY, April 9 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * Fed Minutes - Several participants at March meeting judged that econ data likely to warrant June int rate hike, a couple of participants suggested holding off raising rates until 2016 * Fed Minutes A number of FOMC participants saw asset sales as risky * Fed Minutes Fed official considered raising or briefly eliminating cap on RRP at rates liftoff * Fed's Dudley not taking a huge signal from poor March payrolls, weather likely played a role * Fed's Dudley says June rate hike still in play despite weak Q1 data * Dudley has tremendous amount of uncertainty on mkt reaction to rates liftoff * Dudley timing of US rates liftoff won't be that consequential for EM economies * Fed's Dudley watching US wages which, for now, are benign -Dudley * Fed's Dudley very strong likelihood of strong cyclical European rebound * Powell hikes need to begin well before Fed hits inflation/employment goals * Fed's Powell path of rate hikes more important than date of first increase, value of USD restraining growth * Moody's: Risk of UK exit from EU stronger credit driver than uncertainty over election outcome * Russia may give Greece pre-payment of profits from future gas pipeline project * DE Feb Industrial orders -0.9% vs prev -2.6% rvsd. 1.5% exp * CH Mar CPI 0.3% m/m, -0.9% y/y vs prev 0-0.3%/-0.8%. 0.2%/-1.0% exp * EZ Feb Retail Sales -0.2% m/m, 3.0% y/y vs prev 0.9%/3.2% rvsd. -0.2%/3.0% exp Currency Summaries provided by New York IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * EUR sold far & wide as carry trade funders pile on & Fed debates hike timing * Dudley kept June in the mix, may see strong cyclical rebound in EZ M-T * Powell & FOMC Minutes also tending to suggest rate hikes inevitable * EUR/USD below up TL fm Mar low; range traders eye Mar 31 1.0713 low * Break/close below would confirm USD Index's B/O past its dn TL today * 2-yr DEM-USD spreads @ Mar 31 low. USD/JPY * USD/JPY held key Tenkan & hrly Cloud @119.58 & spiked post Fed Minutes * Tsy curve flattened after the Minutes, lifting USD, but since receded * Japanese foreign investment demand to support as Fed hike debate persists * EUR/JPY dragged down by EUR sales; Apr 1 low attracts; Kijun caps * AUD/JPY rallies to Cloud base before backing off * Flows, Econ report, Mach Tools Thu. GBP/USD * M&A flows lifts GBP from European lows to high in NY by 1.4972 * Dudley in Reuters interview puts pot'l June liftoff back on table lifts USD * GBP/USD to NY lows by 1.4910, Fed mins push GBP lwr to 200-HMA by 1.4855 * EUR/GBP rallied on the GBP weakness, recovered to 10-HMA res by 0.7255 * EUR/GBP sup 0.7220/30 recent lows, GBP likely dominates on UK growth outlook. USD/CHF * USD/CHF ekes out new intraweek high w DXY's dn TL b/o post Fed Minutes * Not much new in Minutes, but tightening inevitability slowly revives USD * CHF Mar CPI falls further to -0.9% yr/yr as CHF appreciation shocks filters in * SNB on hold for now even as reserve rise suggests ongoing intervention * EUR sales (main carry trade short) yanks EUR/CHF toward May's 1.0395 low. USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2388/1.2509,Noram range 1.2397/1.2559 * A wild session with total ranges even wider * Fed Prez Dudley caused first short squeeze * FOMC minutes the second - several Govs support June hike AUD/USD * AUD impressive despite CRB collapse and brief uptick in US rates * Carry trades back in favor as Fed not seen hurting with rates * Follow through on rate reversal Tuesday helps on Aus side * 200 hma support at .7638; res at 40 dma at .7737 NZD/USD * NY opened close to global session 0.7607 high * NY Fed Prez Dudley June hike comments slammed bird to the low * 0.7549 found decent demand via EUR/NZD sales * Kiwi back to 0.7585, decent offers found there * Second sell off stalled at 0.7519 (200-HMA 0.7521) * Again EUR/NZD sales stalled drop. LATAM * Real boosted as congress to move forward w/reforms * DI curve inverting further, despite worsening IPCA inflation * USD/BRL moves to lows by 3.0530, HF's tipped on the offer * USD/MXN rallies off early session lows, Dudley sees June hike possible * Mexico Mar consumer conf beats Feb, USD/MXN moves to 14.90 * Mexico EUR 100-yr bond oversubscribed. NEAR INEVITABILITY OF FED HIKES RESTARTING USD UPTREND After a healthy pullback from March highs, the USD index is now in position to resume its uptrend as the Fed works out the nitty-gritty details of how and when to tighten, while the ECB & BOJ plod on with their QE programs for the foreseeable future. There is an air of tightening inevitability in the minutes and in comments from Fed officials, before and after the March NFP miss; one that is enough, in the context of rising ECB & BOJ balance sheets and increasingly negative yields in Europe, to resume the USD's uptrend, though perhaps at a much more subdued pace than seen the past few quarters. The USD index is clearing its down TL from the March & April highs at 97.94, likely signaling the end of that correction and the beginning of a rise to new trend highs, regardless of how fast the Fed tightens. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open higher after a messy session offshore where the US Dollar came out on top. FOMC minutes did nothing to dispel the possibility of a June rate hike yet pricing continues to favour December. Somebody is awfully wrong here with a June move likely to create a wave of volatility as players' reposition portfolios. USD/AXJ not surprisingly latched on to the strong US Dollar theme but again only in a lagging manner. The March NFP data has been written out this week as a one off, weather impacted, not to be trusted set of numbers. US Dollar should stay firm in Asia but after such a messy session overnight locals will unlikely take a lead role. Local preference for trading contra to NY remains strong. USD/KRW traded a 1090.5-1096.1 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1091. The Kospi closed up 0.6%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3559-1.3605 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3564. The Straits Times index closed down 0.15%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6310-3.6485 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.6350. KLSE index closed down 0.3%. USD/IDR traded a 12960-13005 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12960. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13002. The IDX Composite closed down 0.65%. USD/PHP traded a 44.46-615 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.465. The PSE index closed down 0.55%. USD/THB traded a 32.525-59 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.55. The Set closed down 0.3%. USD/TWD traded a 31.078-31.11 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.08. The Taiex closed down 0.7%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1345 slightly higher than the previous 6.1305 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1985-6.2065 range; last at 6.2032. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2075; range 6.1984-6.2093. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3280-6.3300. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.85%. USD/INR traded a 62.22-36 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.245. The Sensex index closed up 0.67%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 09 Apr KR Bank of Korea Base Rate 09 Apr 08:30 HK FX Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13080 13085 13040 13070-13085 USD/JPY 120.35 119.65 120.14 INR 62.62 62.63 62.52 62.53-56 EUR/USD 1.0888 1.0763 1.0781 KRW 1092.5 1096 1090.8 1093.5-94.5 EUR/JPY 130.36 129.40 129.51 MYR 3.6435 3.6430 3.6300 3.6380-00 GBP/USD 1.4972 1.4807 1.4867 PHP 44.57 44.60 44.55 44.58-61 USD/CAD 1.2559 1.2388 1.2546 TWD 31.01 31.07 31.01 31.05-07 AUD/USD 0.7727 0.7632 0.7684 CNY 1-mth 6.1505 6.1480 6.1480-00 NZD/USD 0.7607 0.7490 0.7551 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2275-95 USD/SGD 1.3605 1.3524 1.3567 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3265-85 USD/THB 32.59 32.525 32.555 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17903 +28 +0.15 10-year 1.91% 1.88% S&P 500 2082 +6 +0.27 2-year 0.54% 0.52% NASDAQ 4951 +41 +0.83 30-year 2.53% 2.52% FTSE 6937 -25 -0.36 Spot Gold($) 1203.20 1208.80 DAX 12036 -88 -0.72 Nymex 50.90 52.96 Nikkei 19790 +149 +0.76 Brent 56.10 58.35 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)