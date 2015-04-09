SYDNEY, April 10 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday night * BOE leaves rate/QE APP steady, makes no statement after decision * IMF's Lagarde many countries lagging on structural reforms, EM growth f/c worse than last yr * ECB raises ELA cap for Greek banks by EUR1.2b * Greece completes payment of EUR450m loan trance to IMF due Thursday * Mexico CB minutes show some board members wary Fed expectations could hit peso * Fitch revises Brazil outlook to negative; affirms IDRS at 'BBB' * German 10-yr bund hits record low at 0.14% (Tradeweb) * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 281k, 285k, 267k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 282.25k, 285.25k-prev (lowest since Jun 2000) * CA Building Permits MM. Feb -0.9%, f/c 5%, -12.3%-prev * GB Feb Goods trade bal non-EU -3.238blb vs prev -1.968bln rvsd. -2.0bln exp * GB Feb Goods trade balance GBP -10.340bln vs prev -9.174bln. -9.0bln exp * GB Mar Halifax house prices 0.4% m/m vs prev -0.4% rvsd. 0.2% exp * GB Mar Halifax house prices 3M/YY 8.1% vs prev 8.3%. 8.2% exp * DE Feb Industrial Output 0.2% m/m vs prev -0.4% rvsd. 0.2% exp * DE Feb Exports 1.5% vs prev -2.1%, 1.0% exp. Imports 1.8% vs prev -0.2% rvsd * DE Feb Trade balance SA 19.7bln vs prev 19.6bln rvsd. 20.1bln xp Macro themes in play * Carry trades gain as German rates at record low, investors chase alpha/yield; EUR crushed on inflow hedging as Eurostoxx hits 7 yr high * EM higher on CRB rebound; EEM 7 mo highs; RUB big winner, BRL firm, Greece up * US rates higher as 4wk avg Jobless Claims at multi-decade lows * USDJPY up as Nikkei>20k; cable lowest close since 2010; CAD weaker on Bldg Permits miss; AUD up on carry interest, strong Asia * Oil up as US/Iran deal in trouble; conflicting views between parties * Alcoa hammered as first Q1 earnings report; USD, oil blamed; Street lowers Y/Y S&P EPS to negative for first time since 2009 Currency Summaries provided by New York IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * Tumbling yield spreads; Equity flow hedging & range trade break weigh * Also doubts about Greek ability to pass needed reforms - ELA upped * Sell stops runs under Mar 31 swing low at 1.0713 & 1.0700 * Mar 19 pullback low & 76.4% of Mar rise at 1.0613/00 next props * Weekly charts show attempt at a broader correction up failed. USD/JPY * Prices well on way to retesting Mar highs as correction ends * Prices to close above late Mar-early Apr highs as stops run above 120.50 * N225 leading the rise, but getting some help from higher Tsy yields * Decent US Claims & a weak 30-yr Tsy auction kept yields supportive * EUR/JPY breaks Mar 19/Apr 1 lows on EUR weakness * GBP/JPY dragged down by UK Trade data GBP/USD * BoE keeps Bank Rate at 0.5%. Minutes from meeting due Apr 22 * GBP weakness post UK trade data picks up momentum ends session by 1.4695 * Broad move into USD as mkt eyes US rate liftoff, '15 low by 1.4635 in view * Event risk of May's UK election also flagged as factor in GBP slide * EUR/GBP ending NY session near flat, today's' moves USD based * Fib support by 0.7240 holding, below 0.7223 eyes 61.8% Fib at 0.7154 USD/CHF * USD/CHF spikes up past 0.9760 Mar 31 high & off 10-DMA base * USD surged broadly in line w bullish USD Index reversal & Tsy yld rise * Weak 30-Tsy auction added to higher yield appeal * Run toward parity looks likely, but 1.0657 EUR/USD lows also key * EUR/CHF hovering near 1.0389 April low * Swiss March Jobless Rate exp unch at 3.2% USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2388/1.2509,Noram range 1.2397/1.2559 * A wild session with total ranges even wider * Fed Prez Dudley caused first short squeeze * FOMC minutes the second - several Govs support June hike AUD/USD * AUD firm on carry interest as Euro rates drop further * Investors chasing yield; European, Asian stocks run * Topped at 40 dma (.7735) early; fades late as EUR collapses * Support at 200 hma at .7636; heavy slate of Aus and Chinese data Fri NZD/USD * NY opened close to global session 0.7607 high * NY Fed Prez Dudley June hike comments slammed bird to the low * 0.7549 found decent demand via EUR/NZD sales * Kiwi back to 0.7585, decent offers found there * Second sell off stalled at 0.7519 (200-HMA 0.7521) * Again EUR/NZD sales stalled drop. LATAM * USD moves higher as traders shift focus back to eventual US liftoff in 2015 * Real shrugs off Fitch outlook d-grade, ends NY session off 0.2% * Petrobras expected to deliver audited financials on Apr 20 * USD/MXN moved to high at 15.1010 before reversing to 15.08 by NY's end * Mex Mar infl moved higher due to weak peso, CB may act if peso weakens too far USD STRENGTH STILL A SECONDARY CONCERN FOR FOMC The Fed's references to the impact of a strong USD on the economy and inflation in the March minutes only showed a marginal escalation of concern. Fed staff noted the USD drag on growth; hence the mention of exports in the March statement, but also said GDP would still be above trend. Some members noted that the efforts of other c/banks to stimulate growth, leading to a stronger USD, would support global growth. A "leveling out" of USD was cited as a factor that would give more confidence that inflation would turn up. But on the whole, neither the dollar nor energy looks to be factors to dissuade the FOMC from starting policy normalization if the labour market rebounds in April/May. Also worth noting, USD not mentioned slightly fewer times in the economic/policy discussion sections of the minutes relative to Jan and Dec: 5 vs 7 and 8. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open modestly higher after another strong performance by the DXY index (up 1.05%). EUR/USD and GBP/USD felt the full brunt of US Dollar strength falling 1.1% and 0.75% respectively. AUD/USD and NZD/USD hold their own ending the night up smalls courtesy of players piling into carry trades with the beleaguered EUR used as the funding currency. Both EUR/NZD and EUR/AUD fell 1.3% on Thursday. US Treasury yields moved higher as the 4-week average Jobless Claims number hit multi decade lows. Eurostoxx index hit a 7 year high with hedging of currency risk partly to blame for the EUR weakness. China CPI/PPI data takes centre stage today. Asia's penchant for trading 'contra' to the US session will most likely continue ahead of the weekend. USD/KRW traded a 1091.6-1096.3 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1092.3. The Kospi closed up 0.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3550-1.3584 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3562. The Straits Times index closed down 0.0%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6235-3.6405 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.6315. KLSE index closed down 0.05%. USD/IDR traded a 12915-12980 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12915. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12973. The IDX Composite closed up 0.26%. USD/PHP Philippine markets closed on Thursday. USD/THB traded a 32.52-615 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.545. The Set closed up 0.0%. USD/TWD traded a 31.10-31.168 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.12. The Taiex closed down 0.0%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1338 slightly lower than the previous 6.1345 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2020-6.2065 range; last at 6.2060. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2160; range 6.2065-6.2179. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3260-6.3280. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.9%. USD/INR traded a 62.15-29 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.24. The Sensex index closed up 0.6%. Economic data releases (GMT) 10 Apr 01:30 CN CPI 10 Apr 01:30 AU Housing Finance 10 Apr 01:30 CN PPI 10 Apr 01:30 AU Invest Housing Finance 10 Apr 04:01 MY Industrial Output 10 Apr 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 10 Apr 07:30 TH Currency Swaps Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13030 13070 12980 13060-13080 USD/JPY 120.74 119.86 120.58 INR 62.53 62.64 62.47 62.59-61 EUR/USD 1.0788 1.0637 1.0658 KRW 1093.5 1097.7 1091 1096.7-97.7 EUR/JPY 129.73 128.24 128.54 MYR 3.6390 3.6505 3.6310 3.6500-20 GBP/USD 1.4886 1.4684 1.4710 PHP 44.54 44.60 44.50 44.58-59 USD/CAD 1.2613 1.2509 1.2578 TWD 31.10 31.21 31.07 31.20-22 AUD/USD 0.7739 0.7660 0.7693 CNY 1-mth 6.1540 6.1510 6.1530-45 NZD/USD 0.7607 0.7527 0.7565 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2305-25 USD/SGD 1.3602 1.3527 1.3594 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.3290 6.3285-05 USD/THB 32.615 32.52 32.575 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17959 +56 +0.32 10-year 1.96% 1.91% S&P 500 2091 +9 +0.45 2-year 0.55% 0.54% NASDAQ 4975 +24 +0.49 30-year 2.60% 2.53% FTSE 7015 +78 +1.12 Spot Gold($) 1195.40 1203.20 DAX 12166 +130 +1.08 Nymex 50.75 50.90 Nikkei 19938 +148 +0.75 Brent 56.85 56.10 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)