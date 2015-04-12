SYDNEY, April 13 (IFR) - Headlines from Friday Night * US March Import Prices -0.3%; Export Prices +0.1% * CA U. rate 6.8%; Participation 65.9%; Employment +28.7k, FT -28.2k, PT +56.8k * UK NIESR estimates UK GDP grew 0.6% in Q1 * Fed's Lacker: Case for raising rates will remain strong at June FOMC; Doesn't see problem of hiking rates then moving back to zero if needed * Fed's Kocherlakota repeats call for delay to rate hikes until 2nd half of 2016 * G7 FinMins, C/Bankers to hold informal meeting ahead of G20 Ministerial in Washington next week * GB Feb Cons O/P -1.3% m/m, -0.9% y/y vs prev -3.0%/-2.5% rvsd. -1.7%/2.0% exp * GB Feb Ind O/P 0.1% m/m, 0.1% y/y vs prev -0.1%/1.2% rvsd. 0.3%/0.4% exp * GB Feb Mfg O/P 0.4% m/m, 1.1% y/y vs prev -0.6%/1.7% rvsd. 0.4%/1.3% exp * CH Mar Unemployment rate Unadj 3.4% vs prev 3.5%. Adj 3.2% vs prev 3.2% * BOJ Nakaso warns market against betting on more easing Themes from Friday's trading * Friday's trading across asset markets was fairly lackluster due to a lack of key data and other potential event risks. * The EZ remains the key focus for investors, as major European bourses continue to climb to fresh all-time highs, core Euro zone bond yields remain pinned close to all-time low and the EUR remains broadly pressured. * German DAX soared 1.7% to fresh all-time high 12390 before closing at 12374. * Investors are pouring into EZ stocks due to EZ govt bonds remaining close to all-time lows - while European c/b's continue to add to their balance sheets. * U.S. and global investor appetite for European stocks is nearing frenzied proportions. The BoA report citing EPFR data released on Friday showed that investors worldwide poured 3.9bln USD into European stock funds (making that 50bln USD so far in 2015) while US stock funds had 5.5bln USD worth of outflows last week. * There is speculation in the bond market that the lack of govt bond issuance and large demand created by EZ c/bank efforts to bulk up their balance sheets could see 10-yr German bund yields fall into negative territory at some stage. * The 10-yr German bund yield closed Friday at 0.156% - the lowest weekly close ever and down slightly from Thursday's 0.159% close. * US Treasury market was a bit choppy on Friday - but volumes were smaller than usual. Hawkish comments from Fed hawk Lacker and dovish comments from Fed dove Kocherlakota resulted in intra-day moves, but had little impact on a net basis by the end of the day. * The main feature of Friday's trading in the Treasury market was a flattening of the yield curve, as the 2-yr Treasury yield closed up 2bps at 0.56% and the 10-yr yield closed unchanged at 1.95%. * For the week 2-yr Treasury yield rose 8bps while the 10-yr rose 11bps - as the impact of the weak US jobs report the previous Friday faded through the week. * EUR/USD fell as low as 1.0567 on Friday due in part to the inverse correlation between EUR and EZ stock markets and lingering Greece concerns despite Greece making the IMF payment. But biggest reason or EUR/USD weakness is speculation reserve managers at many central banks are quietly shifting out of the EUR as a major reserve currency due to the negative yields up to and beyond 5-yrs. * EUR/USD managed to recover some ground during the afternoon session on short covering and closed at 1.0606 down around 0.5% on the day. * JPY was the strongest currency on Friday, as expectations of further BOJ easing efforts were dimmed by a warning from BOJ's Nakaso that a cut in the CPI forecast would not be a justification for monetary easing and comments from the Nippon Life chief who said more BOJ QE was undesirable and dangerous. * USD/JPY closed 0.2% lower at 120.30 while EUR/JPY closed down 0.7% at 127.58 to complete a bearish outside week reversal. * CAD outperformed amid broad USD strength after a choppy session due to the reaction to the much better than expected Canadian headline jobs number. The headline plus 28.7k jobs (flat expected) resulted in USD/CAD gapping lower from 1.2665 to 1.2595 even though the job gains were all p/t and f/t jobs fell 28.2k. * CAD was given a further boost by a 1.7% rise in NYMEX Crude and the USD/CAD closed at 1.2569 - down 0.1% on the day. * Other commodity prices were a bit mixed with Lon Copper gaining 0.7%; NY Copper rising 0.2%; Iron ore fell 1.0% and gold rose 1.0% to 1,207. * For the week gold fell 3 bucks or 0.25%; Brent Crude rose 5.3%; NYMEX rose 5.35%; Lon Copper rose 1.0%; NY Copper rose just 0.1% and iron ore rose 1.3%. * AUD/USD consolidated Friday - gaining support from AUD/NZD buying and EUR/AUD selling while macro-fund sellers on spikes above 0.7700 continued to cap. * AUD/USD closed at 0.7683 - down 0.1% from Thursday's close. * GBP/USD fell to a fresh 58 month low at 1.4588, as UK election jitters and weak UK IP data led to fresh selling. GBP/USD closed at 1.4633 - down 0.5% and the worst performing currency on the day. * US dollar index closed at 99.33 - up 0.2% from Thursday's close and completed a bullish outside week reversal. * Risk appetite remained buoyant, as Wall Street gained over 0.5% led by a strong earnings report from GE. GE shares rose over 10% after the company announced it will shed most of its finance unit and return as much as $90bln to shareholders as it becomes a "simpler" industrial business instead of an unwieldy hybrid of banking and manufacturing. * For the week the Dow rose 1.6%; S&P gained 1.7% and NASDAQ gained 2.3%. * The VIX index fell 3.9% to 12.58 - the lowest weekly close in four months. For the week the VIX index fell over 14%. * The low volatility and strong investor appetite is being fuelled by the disappearing bond yields. As a result investors are pouring into riskier assets in a desperate search for yields. * The iShares Morgan Stanley Emerging Market ETF rose 4.0% last week and had its highest weekly close in six months. According to Lipper data - the US High Yield market had its second biggest week in 2015 last week. The Bank of America report using EPFR data noted high-yield bond funds worldwide attracted 2.1bln USD - the highest in five weeks. Wrap-up As of Sunday afternoon Sydney time - there wasn't any market moving news since the NY market closed on Friday. It should therefore be a quiet start on Monday with the action heating up if the China trade data throws out any surprises. Investors are desperately searching for yield as global sovereign bond yields remain at incredibly low levels. As long as volatility is held in check - investors will be compelled to climb the risk ladder and this should support equity markets, Emerging Market assets, high yield bonds and bottom picking in some of the beaten down commodities. It should also underpin currencies such as the AUD and NZD at the expense of lower yielding currencies and the EUR in particular. The EUR is the perfect funding currency for all forms of carry trades and while volatility remains at very low levels - this should continue. The coming week does hold some event risks that could see a pick-up in volatility. The China data starting with China trade on Monday and culminating with China Retail Sales, IP and GDP on Wednesday will likely impact Emerging Market sentiment and currencies such as the AUD. If the China data is weaker than expected it will likely fuel expectations of more aggressive PBOC easing and government spending, which would likely support equity markets. Commodity markets might take a dimmer view, as weaker China data will heighten demand concerns. As for the AUD - I think it will benefit from better than expected China data while weaker than expected results could put it back under pressure. That would be especially true if commodities take a hit. The drumbeats out of Japan suggest the BOJ might not be planning on increasing QE efforts any time soon. The comments from BOJ's Nakaso that a cut in the CPI forecast would not be a justification for monetary easing and comments from the Nippon Life chief who said more BOJ QE was undesirable and dangerous indicate there might be a growing resistance to the BOJ shouldering virtually all of the responsibility for reigniting the Japanese economy. If hopes for further BOJ easing fade - it will put pressure on the EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY. It is difficult to see the GBP making back too much ground ahead of the May 7 UK general elections. The polls are conflicting, but the bookmakers are giving little chance of either major political party getting a majority. The prospect of a hung parliament will weigh on GBP sentiment for the next few weeks. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ closed in NY on Friday barely changed from its Asian session close. The focus once more remained on the Euro Zone where stocks continue their amazing rally whilst bond yields trickle lower and lower. EUR/USD dipped below 1.0570 at one stage before closing in NY just above 1.0600. GBP/USD also under the hammer due to soft data and election jitters. Asia comes back into focus this week with the remaining China dump that includes the all important China Q1 GDP number on Wednesday. AUD and other commodity currencies will certainly take their cue from the GDP release. USD/AXJ looks likely to trade sideways against the US Dollar but should continue to make gains against the EUR. USD/KRW traded a 1092.5-1097.2 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1092.7. The Kospi closed up 1.4%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3570-1.3635 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3631. The Straits Times index closed up 0.35%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6350-3.6720 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.6680. KLSE index closed down 0.25%. USD/IDR traded a 12900-12930 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12915. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12910. The IDX Composite closed down 0.17%. USD/PHP traded a 44.48-55 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.55. The PSE index closed up 0.9%. USD/THB traded a 32.54-575 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.55. USD/TWD traded a 31.14-31.179 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.17. The Taiex closed up 0.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1370 slightly higher than the previous 6.1338 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2072-6.2133 range; last at 6.2080. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2190; range 6.2155-6.2220. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3300-6.3320. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.9%. USD/INR traded a 62.29-42 range in Asia on Friday; last at 62.32. The Sensex index closed down 0.0%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) * 23:45 NZ March Electronic card retail sales * 23:50 JP Feb Machinery orders * 23:50 JP March Corp good price * 02:00 CH March Trade balance * 23:50 JP BoJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - Data calendar heats up while event risks loom After a low week for data and key events - the calendar is a lot busier in week ahead and will likely reinforce or shift c/bank and global growth expectations. US economy will be on focus, as market continues to fine tune Fed expectations. There will be a slew of key US corporate earnings reports, as investors focus on the implications of the strengthening USD on multinational company earnings. Key US data in the week ahead It will be a busier week for US data starting with US PPI and Retail Sales on Tuesday. On Wednesday US IP data will be released along with NAHB Housing data. Thursday sees the Weekly Jobless Claims along with Building Permits, Housing Starts and the Philly Fed Index. To end the week - Friday will see the release of US CPI and the Univ of Mich consumer sentiment. Key China data in focus Investor risk appetite is strong and money is pouring into Emerging Market assets. The Shanghai Composite is up over 25% in 2015 despite China growth concerns that have resulted in extreme commodity weakness. There is a slew of China data out in the week ahead starting with China trade data on Monday. Wednesday will be a big day with China Q1 GDP along with Retail Sales and Industrial Production. If the data comes in weaker than expected it will be difficult to gauge how the market will react. On the one hand weaker China data will stoke China growth fears, which could stoke global growth fears and spook the markets. On the other hand it will likely heighten expectations of a faster/firmer response from China authorities to ensure a floor on growth is put in place. The recent global risk rally has been the result of central bank liquidity rather than global growth optimism. The market is expecting China GDP to come in at 7.0% and a result below that level could see a volatile reaction. Other data in focus Key Euro zone data this week includes EZ IP on Tuesday and EZ inflation data on Friday. UK CPI and PPI are out on Tuesday while Friday UK employment data will be released. In Japan the key data events will be Machinery Orders on Monday, IP on Wednesday when IMF flow data will be released as well. Key Australian employment data will be out on Thursday with the market expecting 15K new jobs and unemployment to remain at 6.3%. The RBA will be keeping a close eye on the labor market in determining how much more easing is needed. Before the Aus employment report - the NAB Business Survey will be released on Tuesday. Central Banks The ECB meets on Wednesday and while there isn't much more policy action the ECB can take - the Draghi press conference may attract some interest. If Draghi is upbeat on the EZ economy it could spark a correction higher in EUR/USD, but it will likely be short-lived. Bank of Canada also meets Wednesday and while market expects more easing before the end of 2015 - it is likely they will hold fire on Wednesday. The market will pay close attention to the Poloz press conference to try and gauge when more easing is likely. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Technical view Equities *S&P isn't yet trending higher, according to the moving average studies, but it is poised to do so. It is consolidating just below the all-time high at 2,120 and a break above that level will see the trend higher resume. Support is found at the 38.2 fibo of the 1,820/2,119 move at 2,005 and a break below that level will suggest a correction lower is underway. {Last 2,102} *DAX After a brief period of consolidation - German DAX has commenced trending higher and showing no sign it is ready to top out and reverse. Support is found at the 20-dma around 12,000 and while that reading holds - expect fresh all-time highs to continue. {Last 12,375} *ASX is lined up in a bullish formation, according to the moving average studies, but the 10-dma is still pointing lower. The 6,000 resistance level is proving stubborn and needs to break in order for upward momentum and a trend higher to reestablish. When the ASX crashed off in 2008 - it had two major pullbacks. The first one capped at 6,022 and the second one capped at 5,980 before it plunged to 3,120. A break above 6,022 would suggest the next leg to the all-time high at 6,851 is underway. Support is found at the 50-dma at 5,861. The 50-day has held since Jan 21 and a break below would warn a correction lower is underway. {Last 5,968} Commodities *Gold stopped trending higher last week - as the 5-dma is now pointing lower. Key resistance is found around 1,225 where a double-top, the 200-dma and the 50% retracement of the 1306/1142 move converge. A break above 1225 targets the 61.8 of the aforementioned move at 1,245. Support is found at the 20-dma at 1190 with a break below initially targeting the March 21 low at 1178. {Last 1207} *Iron Ore continues to trend lower, but the move might be losing momentum. Resistance is found at the 10-dma at 49.10 and a break above that reading would warn a correction might be forming. A break below 46.70 would see the trend lower regain momentum. {Last 47.30} *Lon Copper has stopped trending higher since topping out at 6,294 on March 26. Lon Copper has managed to make daily closings above support at the 20-dma (5,998 on Friday - but moving higher) and a close below that reading would suggest a correction lower is underway. Key fibo support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 5,621/6,292 move at 5,880. {Last 6,039.15} *NYMEX Crude: Though the price action is volatile to say the least - NYMEX Crude has started a short-term trend higher. A break below the 20-dma at 48.50 would negate the bullish signals and put the trend low around 42 back in focus. A triple top has formed around 54.25 and a break above that level is needed for the trend higher to gain momentum. A break and close above 57.60 targets the 61.8 fibo of the 1.0768/42.03 move at 67.15. {Last 51.65} FX *EUR/USD: The moving average studies turned over on Friday - confirming EUR/USD has resumed trending lower. Key support is found at the March 16 trend low at 1.0457 and a break will have the market zeroing in on parity. Resistance is found at the 20-dma at 1.0805 - while a break above Friday's high at 1.0685 would end a four-day sequence of lower daily higher and suggest downward momentum is waning. {Last 1.0606} *USD/JPY isn't trending and continues to consolidate within defined ranges. A close above the 61.8 fibo of the 122.04/118.33 move would suggest upward momentum is building for a test of the trend high at 122.04. Key support is found at the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 118.65. {Last 120.30} *AUD/USD isn't trending at the moment, but the cross of the 5-dma above the 10-dma might be an early warning a correction higher is about to commence. Key resistance has formed at 0.7635/40 where Thursday's high, the 50% retracement of the 0.7939/0.7534 and the 55-dma converge. A break above 0.7640 targets the 61.8 of that move at 0.7785. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13035 13040 13020 13020-13040 USD/JPY 120.62 120.04 120.30 INR 62.65 62.70 62.53 62.51-53 EUR/USD 1.0685 1.0567 1.0606 KRW 1095 1097 1094 1095.2-95.5 EUR/JPY 128.77 127.22 127.58 MYR 3.6750 3.6900 3.6790 3.6820-40 GBP/USD 1.4724 1.4588 1.4633 PHP 44.62 44.69 44.64 44.65-66 USD/CAD 1.2667 1.2568 1.2569 TWD 31.17 31.25 31.21 31.23-25 AUD/USD 0.7722 0.7638 0.7683 CNY 1-mth 6.1530 6.1525 6.1520-40 NZD/USD 0.7598 0.7514 0.7530 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2285-05 USD/SGD 1.3685 1.3570 1.3683 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3275-95 USD/THB 32.575 32.52 32.56 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18058 +99 +0.55 10-year 1.95% 1.96% S&P 500 2102 +11 +0.52 2-year 0.56% 0.55% NASDAQ 4996 +21 +0.43 30-year 2.58% 2.60% FTSE 7090 +75 +1.06 Spot Gold($) 1207.50 1195.40 DAX 12375 +130 +1.71 Nymex 51.64 50.75 Nikkei 19907 -30 -0.15 Brent 58.05 56.85