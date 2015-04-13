SYDNEY, April 14 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * Japan's Hamada, Abe adviser says PPP suggests USD/JPY @ 105 appropriate (BBG) * Greek PM's office denies FT report that Greece is preparing for debt default if talks w/creditors fail * Berlin hasn't heard U.S. complain about weak euro (German official) * Fitch affirms USA at 'AAA'; outlook stable US deficit expected to narrow further in '15/'16 * US Federal Budget, USD Mar -53b, f/c -43.0b, -192.0b-prev * Brazil CB poll '15 inflation at 8.13 v 8.20% pvs wk, lower but still well above the BCB's upper band * Morocco reduces euro's weighting in dirham currency basket from 80% to 60% * Bild suggests Greek PM might be considering calling a new Greek election Macro Themes in Play * EUR down as short rates slip again to new record low; Greece threatens default if talks fail; asset markets quiet ahead of inflation data later in week * USDJPY modestly weaker with stocks, Hamada 105.00 comment leaves small mark; Cable helped by break in EURGBP to 3 wk lows; EURCHF drops to 10 wk low * US markets cautious ahead of Mar Retail Sales (Tue 8:30), stocks and rates softer; important data point for spring rebound narrative; CPI Friday * AUD, NZD never recover from Monday Asian session; CAD off lows with better oil but still ends down; EM weak on China trade miss * Russian markets strong; bonds, stocks currency all recover to near 200 dma; unintended consequence of Euro QE; flexes muscles, lifts Iran missile ban Currency Summaries provided by the IDR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD * Early NY adds to losses from Europe's morning on RM & leveraged sales * 1.0521 low hit, bounce ensues on talk of 1.05 barrier & softening USD * 1.0570/75 res break as USD collapses on JPY strength * HF short covering accelerates lift & 1.0610/20 res zone tested * EUR/JPY stays heavy on sour risk, weighs EUR/USD * EUR/USD sub-1.0560 before bouncing towards 1.0575 late in day. USD/JPY * USD/JPY o/n high at 120.84 faded by Ldn after Tsy ylds slipped * Sub 120 stops run on Hamada's 105 fair value call - bbg * Bids above 119.52 Cloud top held for snapback 120.42 * USD-JPY 2-yr yld spreads slipped in US, as did risk, helping yen * US Retail Sales a key Fed policy input on Tuesday * EUR/JPY broke Mar low on Hamada & Grexit risk, but snapped back GBP/USD * GBP USD puts in new 5-yr low at 1.4567 in early Europe near daily pivot sup * Cable rebounds as poll shows conservatives 6 points ahead * SNP rise in polls highlights election uncertainty; keeps GBP on its heels * EUR/GBP ending the NY session by day's low at 0.7198 * Fears of Greek default, possible elections weigh on euro, both denied * Moroccan CB lightens EUR reserves in favor of USD weighs on EUR USD/CHF * Haven CHF & JPY rebounded v EUR, USD & others w the NY open * USD/CHF fell w USD/JPY on Abe advisor's yen rebound touting- BBG * EUR/CHF offered from Ldn open on broader EUR sales, Grexit risk * Next support by 1.0300 and 1.0270, the 50% Fibo & Cloud base * Swiss sight deposits little change, SNB inactive USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2555/1.2646, Noram range 1.2563/1.2646 close c 1.2600 * Another wild session with total ranges even wider (back to 1.2567 given) * DXY surged then slumped, opened the session +0.63% closed +0.2% * Sliding US Treasury yields undermined USD (2-10 Yr -3 to 5 bps) * Crude prices dropped in NY trade, Brent -0.75% 58.0 bbl, WTI -0.7%, 52.0 bbl * All eyes are on Wednesday's BoC meeting, "unch" f/c, 1 in 4 chance of a cut AUD/USD * Broad based USD bid in Europe's morning sees sub-0.7560 trade * Bounce sees 0.7580 into NY, macro sales of comdty ccys tests low early NY * 0.7600 then neared; USD/JPY slide & large 0.7600 XXX the drivers * USD rebound sees low retested, settles near 0.7580 * NAB March bus conditions & confidence and US retails sales next risks NZD/USD * USD bid in Europe morning initiates pair's slide from >0.7480 towards 0.7440 * Early NY sees macro sales, 0.7422 low made as USD stays broadly bid * USD losses ignited by JPY strength see NZD/USD rebound near 0.7455 * AUD/NZD lift toward 1.0200 keeps NZD/USD capped, settles near 0.7445 * Eikon SDR view shows large AUD/NZD 1.02 expiry (3.1 yards) April 22 * Might help keep moves in NZD limited until then LATAM * USD/BRL -1.55%, Weak China trade data weighed on broad EM space * Brazil CB poll sees inflation at 8.13 v 8.20%-prev, '15 GDP steady at -1.01% * Recent BRL strength slows Brazil commodity sales * Long USD/MXN P/T early in NY pushed dollar to lows by 15.22 before reversing * Dovish Banxico minutes last wk on low growth concerns weighs on MXN ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ was choppy offshore but could not build on its Asian session gains. The DXY index was up 0.6% at one stage before closing up just 0.2%. Wall Street continues to flip flop unable to close up for two days in succession now for 28 days. GBP was the biggest winner courtesy of the latest election poll while AUD and NZD struggle to overcome their nasty Asian session China trade data inspired sell-offs. Market looks like they will wait now on China GDP tomorrow before making reassessing AUD and NZD positioning. MAS front and centre today - everyone expects that they will ease but nobody really sure how they will do it. USD/KRW traded a 1093.9-1099.2 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1098.6. The Kospi closed up 0.5%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3659-1.3714 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3713. The Straits Times index closed up 0.35%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6710-3.7080 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.7090. KLSE index closed down 0.1%. USD/IDR traded a 12927-12985 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12980. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12945. The IDX Composite closed down 0.8%. USD/PHP traded a 44.56-68 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.67. The PSE index closed down 0.67%. USD/THB traded a 32.53-63 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.63. USD/TWD traded a 31.18-31.298 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.29. The Taiex closed up 0.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1395 slightly higher than the previous 6.1370 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2087-6.2173 range; last at 6.2167. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2284; range 6.2177-6.2293. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3300-6.3320. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.1%. USD/INR traded a 62.32-635 range in Asia on Monday; last at 62.51. The Sensex index closed up 0.3%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 14 Apr 23:01 GB BRC Retail Sales 14 Apr 00:00 SG GDP Advance 14 Apr 01:30 AU NAB Business Conditions 14 Apr 01:30 AU NAB Business Confidence Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * MAS decision The week ahead - Data calendar heats up while event risks loom After a low week for data and key events - the calendar is a lot busier in week ahead and will likely reinforce or shift c/bank and global growth expectations. US economy will be on focus, as market continues to fine tune Fed expectations. There will be a slew of key US corporate earnings reports, as investors focus on the implications of the strengthening USD on multinational company earnings. Key US data in the week ahead It will be a busier week for US data starting with US PPI and Retail Sales on Tuesday. On Wednesday US IP data will be released along with NAHB Housing data. Thursday sees the Weekly Jobless Claims along with Building Permits, Housing Starts and the Philly Fed Index. To end the week - Friday will see the release of US CPI and the Univ of Mich consumer sentiment. Key China data in focus Investor risk appetite is strong and money is pouring into Emerging Market assets. The Shanghai Composite is up over 25% in 2015 despite China growth concerns that have resulted in extreme commodity weakness. There is a slew of China data out in the week ahead - Wednesday will be a big day with China Q1 GDP along with Retail Sales and Industrial Production. If the data comes in weaker than expected it will be difficult to gauge how the market will react. On the one hand weaker China data will stoke China growth fears, which could stoke global growth fears and spook the markets. On the other hand it will likely heighten expectations of a faster/firmer response from China authorities to ensure a floor on growth is put in place. The recent global risk rally has been the result of central bank liquidity rather than global growth optimism. The market is expecting China GDP to come in at 7.0% and a result below that level could see a volatile reaction. Other data in focus Key Euro zone data this week includes EZ IP on Tuesday and EZ inflation data on Friday. UK CPI and PPI are out on Tuesday while Friday UK employment data will be released. In Japan the key data events will be Machinery Orders on Monday, IP on Wednesday when IMF flow data will be released as well. Key Australian employment data will be out on Thursday with the market expecting 15k new jobs and unemployment to remain at 6.3%. The RBA will be keeping a close eye on the labor market in determining how much more easing is needed. Before the Aus employment report - the NAB Business Survey will be released on Tuesday. Central Banks The ECB meets on Wednesday and while there isn't much more policy action the ECB can take - the Draghi press conference may attract some interest. If Draghi is upbeat on the EZ economy it could spark a correction higher in EUR/USD, but it will likely be short-lived. Bank of Canada also meets Wednesday and while market expects more easing before the end of 2015 - it is likely they will hold fire on Wednesday. The market will pay close attention to the Poloz press conference to try and gauge when more easing is likely. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Technical view Equities S&P isn't yet trending higher, according to the moving average studies, but it is poised to do so. It is consolidating just below the all-time high at 2,120 and a break above that level will see the trend higher resume. Support is found at the 38.2 fibo of the 1,820/2,119 move at 2,005 and a break below that level will suggest a correction lower is underway. {Last 2,102} DAX After a brief period of consolidation - German DAX has commenced trending higher and showing no sign it is ready to top out and reverse. Support is found at the 20-dma around 12,000 and while that reading holds - expect fresh all-time highs to continue. {Last 12,375} ASX is lined up in a bullish formation, according to the moving average studies, but the 10-dma is still pointing lower. The 6,000 resistance level is proving stubborn and needs to break in order for upward momentum and a trend higher to reestablish. When the ASX crashed off in 2008 - it had two major pullbacks. The first one capped at 6,022 and the second one capped at 5,980 before it plunged to 3,120. A break above 6,022 would suggest the next leg to the all-time high at 6,851 is underway. Support is found at the 50-dma at 5,861. The 50-day has held since Jan 21 and a break below would warn a correction lower is underway. {Last 5,968} Commodities Gold stopped trending higher last week - as the 5-dma is now pointing lower. Key resistance is found around 1,225 where a double-top, the 200-dma and the 50% retracement of the 1306/1142 move converge. A break above 1225 targets the 61.8 of the aforementioned move at 1,245. Support is found at the 20-dma at 1190 with a break below initially targeting the March 21 low at 1178. {Last 1207} Iron Ore continues to trend lower, but the move might be losing momentum. Resistance is found at the 10-dma at 49.10 and a break above that reading would warn a correction might be forming. A break below 46.70 would see the trend lower regain momentum. {Last 47.30} Lon Copper has stopped trending higher since topping out at 6,294 on March 26. Lon Copper has managed to make daily closings above support at the 20-dma (5,998 on Friday - but moving higher) and a close below that reading would suggest a correction lower is underway. Key fibo support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 5,621/6,292 move at 5,880. {Last 6,039.15} NYMEX Crude Though the price action is volatile to say the least - NYMEX Crude has started a short-term trend higher. A break below the 20-dma at 48.50 would negate the bullish signals and put the trend low around 42 back in focus. A triple top has formed around 54.25 and a break above that level is needed for the trend higher to gain momentum. A break and close above 57.60 targets the 61.8 fibo of the 1.0768/42.03 move at 67.15. {Last 51.65} FX EUR/USD The moving average studies turned over on Friday - confirming EUR/USD has resumed trending lower. Key support is found at the March 16 trend low at 1.0457 and a break will have the market zeroing in on parity. Resistance is found at the 20-dma at 1.0805 - while a break above Friday's high at 1.0685 would end a four-day sequence of lower daily higher and suggest downward momentum is waning. {Last 1.0606} USD/JPY isn't trending and continues to consolidate within defined ranges. A close above the 61.8 fibo of the 122.04/118.33 move would suggest upward momentum is building for a test of the trend high at 122.04. Key support is found at the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 118.65. {Last 120.30} AUD/USD isn't trending at the moment, but the cross of the 5-dma above the 10-dma might be an early warning a correction higher is about to commence. Key resistance has formed at 0.7635/40 where Thursday's high, the 50% retracement of the 0.7939/0.7534 and the 55-dma converge. A break above 0.7640 targets the 61.8 of that move at 0.7785. A break below the 10-dma at 0.7635 would see pressure shift back to the downside. {Last 0.7683} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13140 13170 13130 13150-13180 USD/JPY 120.84 119.68 120.13 INR 62.75 62.87 62.67 62.75-79 EUR/USD 1.0620 1.0520 1.0565 KRW 1103.5 1104 1100 1103-1104 EUR/JPY 127.83 126.50 126.95 MYR 3.7175 3.7250 3.7110 3.7220-40 GBP/USD 1.4681 1.4567 1.4676 PHP 44.82 44.82 44.75 44.79-81 USD/CAD 1.2646 1.2555 1.2597 TWD 31.35 31.35 31.30 31.33-35 AUD/USD 0.7678 0.7553 0.7590 CNY 1-mth 6.1550 6.1535 6.1540-60 NZD/USD 0.7538 0.7422 0.7454 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2315 6.2310-30 USD/SGD 1.3750 1.3659 1.3714 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3310-30 USD/THB 32.63 32.52 32.54 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17977 -81 -0.05 10-year 1.93% 1.95% S&P 500 2092 -10 -0.46 2-year 0.54% 0.56% NASDAQ 4988 -8 -0.16 30-year 2.57% 2.58% FTSE 7064 -26 -0.36 Spot Gold($) 1198.70 1207.50 DAX 12339 -36 -0.29 Nymex 51.91 51.64 Nikkei 19905 -2 -0.01 Brent 58.00 58.05 (Reporting by Peter Whitley & John Noonan)