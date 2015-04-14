SYDNEY, April 15 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night * US Ret Sales MM Mar 0.9%, f/c 1%, -0.5%-prev, first pos read since Nov '14, USD lower on miss * Japan's Hamada USD/JPY 120 is acceptable, comment Monday re 105 referred to PPP not spot * ECB raises ELA cap for Greek banks by 800mln euros to EUR 74b (Sources) * IMF keeps '15 global growth f/c at 3.5%, cuts US '15 growth f/c to 3.1 fm 3.6% * UK poll Cameron's conservatives 2 percentage points ahead of labour (TNS poll) * Swedish CB's Skingsley says bank stands ready to act b/w meetings if needed * BR Ret Sales YY Feb -3.1%, f/c -2.15%, 0.5%-prev, misses despite weak f/c * Turkish lira hits record low against dollar on political worries * GB Mar CPI 0.2% m/m, 0.0% y/y vs prev 0.3%/0.0%. 0.2%/0.0% exp * GB Mar RPI 0.2% m/m, 0.9% y/y vs prev 0.5%/1.0%. 0.3%/1.0% exp * GB Mar PPI I/P NSA 0.3% m/m, -13.0% y/y vs prev 0.1% rvsd/-13.5%. -0.5% * GB Mar PPI O/P NSA 0.2% m/m, -1.7% y/y vs prev 0.2%/-1.7% rvsd. 0.2%/-1.8% exp * GB Mar core O/P NSA 0.0% m/m, 0.1% y/y vs prev 0.0%/0.3% rvsd. 0.1%/0.1% exp * GB BRC Mar Retail sales 3.2% y/y vs prev 0.2% * EZ Feb Ind prod 1.1% m/m, 1.6% y/y vs prev -0.3%/0.4% rvsd. 0.4%/0.7% exp Macro themes in play * Mar US Retail Sales misses; rates, dollar down hard; spring econ rebound in doubt; Sep rate hike odds only slightly better than 50/50 * EM/commodity currencies strong on combo of lower rates, higher CRB; oil breaks out; WTI up ag highs of year; OIH new highs YTD * IMF downgrades US growth; upgrades Europe, Japan; UK Core CPI misses at 1.0%; EZ IP beats; Russia outperforms; China GDP on tap * Stocks steady to lower; Nikkei futures unch but USDJPY threatens trend break Currency Summaries provided by the IDR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD * Light short covering in Europe sees pair near 1.0575 at NY open * US sales data & IMF U.S. 2015 & 2016 GDP cuts see US yields & USD fall * EUR/USD hits 1.0708 high, HFs & leveraged were noted USD sellers * 1.0710/20 (daily low, 38.2 Fib of 1.136-1.0521) zone caps * USD bounce late in day sees pair settle near 1.0655 USD/JPY * USD/JPY dived toward 119 & 118.94 Cloud base on soft US Retail Sales * Sales data still up nicely v Feb & reaction to Hamada comments overdone * Bigger risk is if US Q2 data don't improve enough to revive Fed hike hopes * Abe, Hamada, Kuroda in favor of steadier yen, not big rise; QQE3 if needed * Weekly up TL at 119.27 key on Friday's close, daily Cloud base before that GBP/USD * ME p/t lifts GBP off lows by 1.46, settles near 1.4660 ahead of US Ret Sales * Ret sales first pos release since Nov '14, but misses f/c, GBP rises to 1.4800 * US yields fall June liftoff off table, GBP ends NY near day's high by 1.4790 * EUR/GBP fell to 0.7182 early Europe low on Greek concerns * 0.7235 was post-ret sales high as EUR shorts lightened, IMF sees QE succeeding * Cross ending NY by 0.7210 as HF's offer EUR by 1.0700/10 USD/CHF * Big bounce off 1.0297 EUR/CHF low by 50% fib of 0.9776-1.011 rise @1.2094 * Early Ldn rebound then aided by EUR/USD short squeeze on soft US data * Down TL intact below 1.04 Mon hi, but O/S bottom signals bear watching * USD/CHF slid to its 10-DMA on weak US RS & recovered in Ldn close USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2570/1.2603,Noram range 1.2445/1.2589, close c 1.2495 * Another wild session, the catalyst - softer than f/c US retail sales * EUR/USD soared, the DXY -0.76% at the close. Stop loss city from 2550 down * Sliding UST yields hit USD also, IMM USD sellers, Jun contract volume 5.87bn * USD rebound capped by Brent +1.0% 58.54 bbl, WTI +2.56%, 53.24 bbl * All eyes are on BoC meeting, f/c "unch", and neutral tone from Gov Poloz AUD/USD * Europe fails to crack 0.7550/55 support, bounce to 0.7575 at NY open * USD weakness due to US sales data spikes pair up, HF noted USD sellers * 10-DMA pierced & 0.7649 high hit, pullback to 10-DMA late in day * Westpac Apr consumer conf & China Q1 GDP are risks in Asia session * Solid data reports likely lift, April high & 55-DMA then in play NZD/USD * Tight 0.7439/71 range in Europe, NY opens with pair at low end of range' * Broad based USD weakness on sales data spikes pair higher * 200-HMA cleared & 0.7553 high made, offers still into 0.7560 cap * Late NY USD bounce sees pair slip sub-200 HMA/daily cloud base * Settles near 0.7525, NZ Mar food price Idx & China Q1 GDP risks in Asia LATAM * USD/BRL falls near 2%, after US ret sales miss, despite BR ret sales miss * US June liftoff off table, IMF lowers US growth f/c, PBR CDS/equity rally * Brazil's Tombini, asst'd CB nominees talk tough on inflation * USD/MXN lower w/broad mkt, holds support by 15.20 ends NY by 15.25 * USD/CLP ends NY at 614.50 off session lows, copper weak ahead of China GDP ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ set to open on Wednesday lower across the board as US retail sales miss expectations and IMF downgrades U.S. growth outlook. The DXY index closed up 0.75% with EUR and GBP matching strides. AUD lagged ahead of today's crucial China GDP data. USD/SGD made a fresh intraday low before closing just above 1.36 the figure. China data today comes at a critical time. Soft trade data Monday has created a wide range of GDP forecasts - 6.7%-7.3%. Market will react negatively to a 6.9% read (Nomura f'cast) but moves should not be long lasting. A 6.8% read will almost certainly nudge a quick easing response from the PBOC. USD/KRW traded a 1093.2-1101.9 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1094. The Kospi closed up 0.6%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3597-1.3746 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3632. The Straits Times index closed up 1.05%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6925-3.7050 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.7015. KLSE index closed down 0.1%. USD/IDR traded a 12970-12988 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12980. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12979. The IDX Composite closed down 0.5%. USD/PHP traded a 44.59-655 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.60. The PSE index closed down 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 32.49-53 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.50. USD/TWD traded a 31.21-31.26 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.26. The Taiex closed down 0.25%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1407 slightly higher than the previous 6.1395 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2094-6.2164 range; last at 6.2118. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2185; range 6.2156-6.2270. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3210-6.3235. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.3%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 15 Apr 22:45 NZ Food Price Index 15 Apr 23:00 KR Unemployment Rate 15 Apr 00:00 KR Import Growth Revised 15 Apr 00:00 KR Export Growth Revised 15 Apr 00:00 KR Trade Balance Revised 15 Apr 02:00 CN Retail Sales 15 Apr 02:00 CN GDP 15 Apr 02:00 CN Industrial Output 15 Apr 02:00 CN Urban investment 15 Apr 04:30 JP Industrial Output Rev 15 Apr 04:30 JP Capacity Util Idx 15 Apr 05:00 SG Retail Sales Key US data in the week ahead It will be a busier week for US data. On Wednesday US IP data will be released along with NAHB Housing data. Thursday sees the Weekly Jobless Claims along with Building Permits, Housing Starts and the Philly Fed Index. To end the week - Friday will see the release of US CPI and the Univ of Mich consumer sentiment. Key China data in focus Investor risk appetite is strong and money is pouring into Emerging Market assets. The Shanghai Composite is up over 25% in 2015 despite China growth concerns that have resulted in extreme commodity weakness. There is a slew of China data out in the week ahead - Wednesday will be a big day with China Q1 GDP along with Retail Sales and Industrial Production. If the data comes in weaker than expected it will be difficult to gauge how the market will react. On the one hand weaker China data will stoke China growth fears, which could stoke global growth fears and spook the markets. On the other hand it will likely heighten expectations of a faster/firmer response from China authorities to ensure a floor on growth is put in place. The recent global risk rally has been the result of central bank liquidity rather than global growth optimism. The market is expecting China GDP to come in at 7.0% and a result below that level could see a volatile reaction. Other data in focus Key Euro zone data this week include EZ inflation data on Friday. On Friday UK employment data will be released. In Japan the key data events will be IP on Wednesday when IMF flow data will be released as well. Key Australian employment data will be out on Thursday with the market expecting 15k new jobs and unemployment to remain at 6.3%. The RBA will be keeping a close eye on the labor market in determining how much more easing is needed. Central Banks The ECB meets on Wednesday and while there isn't much more policy action the ECB can take - the Draghi press conference may attract some interest. If Draghi is upbeat on the EZ economy it could spark a correction higher in EUR/USD, but it will likely be short-lived. Bank of Canada also meets Wednesday and while market expects more easing before the end of 2015 - it is likely they will hold fire on Wednesday. The market will pay close attention to the Poloz press conference to try and gauge when more easing is likely. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's technical view as at 12 April 2015 Equities S&P isn't yet trending higher, according to the moving average studies, but it is poised to do so. It is consolidating just below the all-time high at 2,120 and a break above that level will see the trend higher resume. Support is found at the 38.2 fibo of the 1,820/2,119 move at 2,005 and a break below that level will suggest a correction lower is underway. {Last 2,102} DAX After a brief period of consolidation - German DAX has commenced trending higher and showing no sign it is ready to top out and reverse. Support is found at the 20-dma around 12,000 and while that reading holds - expect fresh all-time highs to continue. {Last 12,375} ASX is lined up in a bullish formation, according to the moving average studies, but the 10-dma is still pointing lower. The 6,000 resistance level is proving stubborn and needs to break in order for upward momentum and a trend higher to reestablish. When the ASX crashed off in 2008 - it had two major pullbacks. The first one capped at 6,022 and the second one capped at 5,980 before it plunged to 3,120. A break above 6,022 would suggest the next leg to the all-time high at 6,851 is underway. Support is found at the 50-dma at 5,861. The 50-day has held since Jan 21 and a break below would warn a correction lower is underway. {Last 5,968} Commodities Gold stopped trending higher last week - as the 5-dma is now pointing lower. Key resistance is found around 1,225 where a double-top, the 200-dma and the 50% retracement of the 1306/1142 move converge. A break above 1225 targets the 61.8 of the aforementioned move at 1,245. Support is found at the 20-dma at 1190 with a break below initially targeting the March 21 low at 1178. {Last 1207} Iron Ore continues to trend lower, but the move might be losing momentum. Resistance is found at the 10-dma at 49.10 and a break above that reading would warn a correction might be forming. A break below 46.70 would see the trend lower regain momentum. {Last 47.30} Lon Copper has stopped trending higher since topping out at 6,294 on March 26. Lon Copper has managed to make daily closings above support at the 20-dma (5,998 on Friday - but moving higher) and a close below that reading would suggest a correction lower is underway. Key fibo support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 5,621/6,292 move at 5,880. {Last 6,039.15} NYMEX Crude Though the price action is volatile to say the least - NYMEX Crude has started a short-term trend higher. A break below the 20-dma at 48.50 would negate the bullish signals and put the trend low around 42 back in focus. A triple top has formed around 54.25 and a break above that level is needed for the trend higher to gain momentum. A break and close above 57.60 targets the 61.8 fibo of the 1.0768/42.03 move at 67.15. {Last 51.65} FX EUR/USD The moving average studies turned over on Friday - confirming EUR/USD has resumed trending lower. Key support is found at the March 16 trend low at 1.0457 and a break will have the market zeroing in on parity. Resistance is found at the 20-dma at 1.0805 - while a break above Friday's high at 1.0685 would end a four-day sequence of lower daily higher and suggest downward momentum is waning. {Last 1.0606} USD/JPY isn't trending and continues to consolidate within defined ranges. A close above the 61.8 fibo of the 122.04/118.33 move would suggest upward momentum is building for a test of the trend high at 122.04. Key support is found at the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 118.65. {Last 120.30} AUD/USD isn't trending at the moment, but the cross of the 5-dma above the 10-dma might be an early warning a correction higher is about to commence. Key resistance has formed at 0.7635/40 where Thursday's high, the 50% retracement of the 0.7939/0.7534 and the 55-dma converge. A break above 0.7640 targets the 61.8 of that move at 0.7785. A break below the 10-dma at 0.7635 would see pressure shift back to the downside. {Last 0.7683} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13130 13130 13075 13070-13080 USD/JPY 120.17 119.07 119.40 INR 62.70 62.69 62.60 62.65-67 EUR/USD 1.0708 1.0531 1.0655 KRW 1097 1096.5 1092.5 1093-1094 EUR/JPY 127.63 126.08 127.25 MYR 3.7100 3.7095 3.7000 3.7100-20 GBP/USD 1.4802 1.4604 1.4780 PHP 44.69 44.70 44.63 44.61-64 USD/CAD 1.2603 1.2445 1.2485 TWD 31.26 31.26 31.21 31.22-24 AUD/USD 0.7649 0.7555 0.7626 CNY 1-mth 6.1520 6.1485 6.1490-00 NZD/USD 0.7553 0.7439 0.7520 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2170-90 USD/SGD 1.3746 1.3573 1.3605 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3170-90 USD/THB 32.53 32.43 32.49 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18037 +60 +0.33 10-year 1.90% 1.93% S&P 500 2096 +3 +0.16 2-year 0.52% 0.54% NASDAQ 4977 -11 -0.23 30-year 2.54% 2.57% FTSE 7075 +11 +0.15 Spot Gold($) 1193.80 1198.70 DAX 12228 -111 -0.90 Nymex 53.44 51.91 Nikkei 19908 +3 +0.02 Brent 58.80 58.00 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)