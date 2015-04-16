SYDNEY, April 16 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * US Industrial O/Pt MM Mar -0.6%, f/c -0.3%, 0.1%-prev * US Capacity Util MM Mar 78.4%, f/c 78.7%, 79%-prev- weak data moved USD lower * ECB leaves rates unchanged; Draghi says impact of lower euro having gradual effect on inflation, too early to talk about when mp stance could be changed * Fed's Bullard no problem hiking rates & then returning to zero lower bound if data demands it * Germany's Schaeuble says ECB mon policy adding to German surplus, * Germany says aid payout to Greece in April unrealistic, no one in Eurogroup expects Greek aid issues to be resolved by Apr 24 meeting * S&P revises Greece sovereign credit outlook to neg from creditwatch neg; current rating is CCC+ * CA BoC Rate Decision 0.75%- as forecast, sees Jan rate cut as cushioning household sector from income and job pressures caused by lower oil * Dairy prices fall, volumes increase at auction -NZ's Fonterra; NZD rallies despite weak dairy prices * EZ Feb Eurostat Trade NSA 20.3bln vs prev 7.6bln rvsd. 21.1bln exp * DE Mar CPI final 0.5% m/m, 0.3% y/y vs prev 0.5%/0.3%. 0.5%/0.3% exp * DE Mar HICP final 0.5% m/m, 0.1% y/y vs prev 0.5%/0.1%. 0.5%/0.1% exp Macro themes in play * Draghi presser somewhat hawkish as notes economic risks on the downside but have become more balanced * Broad based EUR short covering immediate reaction to Draghi presser * Post-presser gains fade as German 10yr bund yield hits record low * Rounds of below f/c US econ data weigh on US bond yields and USD * Equities, oil & most commodities firm on softer USD & lower global bond yields * Antipodeans & CAD get boost off commodity lift, less dovish BoC & weak USD * EUR/USD recovers & threatens key resistance zone Currency summaries provided by the IDR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD * Europe sees several pushes into 1.570/80 repelled, good demand noted * NY makes early push lower but it's bought pre-Draghi presser * Draghi less dovish, notes depo rate won't be lowered, FX rate not targeted * Pair gains but fades as German 10yr yield hits new low, dip bought though * Broad based USD weakness sees pair near key 1.0710/20 resistance * Little pullback seen as US yields stay soft, 1.0775/90 test possible USD/JPY * USD/JPY succumbed to more bad US data, tech break & oil surge * Cloud base & 50% of the Jan-Mar rise at 118.94 were broken below in NY * Mar 26 low at 118.33, 61.8% Fibo at 118.22 & Feb 16 low at 118.11 * German FinMin raised doubts about Greek debt deal in April * EUR/JPY choppy above key 76.4% Fibo at 126.07 * WTI sprints past Feb range highs, bad for Japan Trade balance, JPY+ GBP/USD * EUR/GBP slides to 4-wk low of 0.7167 amid Greek concerns * EUR rallies on weak US IP/cap u, higher oil; ends NY session by 0.7200, * EUR/GBP option interest at 0.7250, 2.1 yds for Thurs expiry should anchor * GBP/USD rallied early to 1.4800 by Ldn close, higher in NY with oil * Cable ending NY by 1.4840, res at 1.4870 30-DMA, 1.4886 Apr 9 high USD/CHF * New EUR/CHF trend low as Greek deal in April now seen doubtful * 50% of 0.9776-1.0011 rise at 1.0297 now being probed; 1.0270 Cloud base * USD sold on more weak data, but EUR weakest gains of majors vs USD * USD/CHF below 10-DMA; may retest Mar-Apr lows & 200-DMA by 0.9486 * Swiss govt says strong franc unlikely to cause severe crisis USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2477/1.2535,Noram range 1.22701.2570, close c 1.2305 * Another wild session, the catalyst - soft US data & yields (slightly lower) * EUR/USD rallied - less dovish ECB, USD/CAD crushed after neutral Gov Poloz * DXY -0.7% at close. Stop loss city from 1.2350 down, 2 way flow 1.2350-420 * IMM huge USD sellers, Jun contract volume 12bln, Brent +3.3%, WTI +5.0% * WTI propped by lowest US inventory build all year, 1.3mn vs 4.1mn f/c AUD/USD * Intra-day supt near 0.7560 holds in Europe, drift higher into NY open * Steady rise in NY morning as commodities firm and USD soft * Large USD wash-out in afternoon sees spike through 200-HMA * 21-DMA tested as 0.7700 touched, little pullback late in day * Oz March jobs due, if upbeat 55-DMA & April high in play NZD/USD * Trades heavy in Europe's morning, NY walks in near 0.7500 * Broad USD weakness & Bull Run in commodities lift early * Fonterra milk auction sees drops in GDT PI & WMP, pair slips * Dip back into could bought on soft US yields & commodity bid * Pair begins clearing daily highs from early April, little pullback LATAM * USD/BRL ends the NY session by lows of the day 3.04, ahead of 50-DMA suppt * BR econ act data beats, US IP/Cap U data misses & commodities rally hits USD * USD/MXN trades recent range 15.20/40 ends 15.25, near daily cloud top suppt * W/in the cloud 21-DMA at 15.1007 supports, then cloud base at 15.0520 * USD/CLP ends by session lows; copper follows oil up despite weak China data ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ set to open a lower as DXY index falls 0.4% overnight on back of a broad commodity rally/USD sell-off. Commodity currencies were the standout; in particular the CAD (+1.5%) as the CRB scorches 2.1% higher with WTI up a massive +5.0%. JPY and EUR gains were also only modest. AUS jobs data the key release today. Market remains extremely bearish AUD and frustrated with short positions. A good number might induce a sharp corrective rally as shorts are squeezed. USD/KRW traded a 1091.5-1098.6 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1096.8. The Kospi closed up 0.4%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3603-1.3643 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3610. The Straits Times index closed up 0.5%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6980-3.7240 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.7050. KLSE index closed up 0.0%. USD/IDR traded a 12895-12983 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12900. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12976. The IDX Composite closed down 0.1%. USD/PHP traded a 44.52-58 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.54. The PSE index closed down 1.86%. USD/THB traded a 32.42-48 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.435. USD/TWD traded a 31.22-31.272 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.23. The Taiex closed down 1.0%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1340 slightly lower than the previous 6.1407 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2031-6.2109 range; last at 6.2052. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2086; range 6.2063-6.2170. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3120-6.3145. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.26%. USD/INR traded a 62.37-445 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.375. The Sensex index closed down 0.84%. Economic data releases (GMT) 16 Apr 22:30 NZ Manufacturing PMI 16 Apr 01:30 AU Full Time Employment 16 Apr 01:30 AU Unemployment Rate 16 Apr 01:30 AU New Motor Vehicle Sales 16 Apr 01:30 AU Participation Rate 16 Apr 01:30 AU Employment 16 Apr 03:00 NZ RBNZ Offshore Holdings OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES-------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13065 Trades N/A 13010-13030 USD/JPY 119.75 118.79 119.14 INR 62.73 Trades N/A 62.67-69 EUR/USD 1.0703 1.0571 1.0683 KRW 1098 Trades N/A 1093-1094 EUR/JPY 127.45 126.28 127.38 MYR 3.7160 Trades N/A 3.6820-40 GBP/USD 1.4853 1.4701 1.4842 PHP 44.63 Trades N/A 44.51-53 USD/CAD 1.2570 1.2280 1.2290 TWD 31.24 Trades N/A 31.17-18 AUD/USD 0.7700 0.7572 0.7682 CNY 1-mth Trades N/A 6.1460-80 NZD/USD 0.7619 0.7487 0.7595 CNY 6-mth Trades N/A 6.2130-50 USD/SGD 1.3643 1.3548 1.3568 CNY 1-yr Trades N/A 6.3080-00 USD/THB 32.48 32.415 32.43 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18113 +76 +0.42 10-year 1.89% 1.90% S&P 500 2107 +11 +0.51 2-year 0.50% 0.52% NASDAQ 5011 +34 +0.68 30-year 2.54% 2.54% FTSE 7097 +22 +0.31 Spot Gold($) 1202.90 1193.80 DAX 12231 +3 +0.03 Nymex 55.93 53.44 Nikkei 19870 -39 -0.20 Brent 60.34 58.80