SYDNEY, April 16 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night
* US Industrial O/Pt MM Mar -0.6%, f/c -0.3%, 0.1%-prev
* US Capacity Util MM Mar 78.4%, f/c 78.7%, 79%-prev- weak data moved USD lower
* ECB leaves rates unchanged; Draghi says impact of lower euro having gradual
effect on inflation, too early to talk about when mp stance could be changed
* Fed's Bullard no problem hiking rates & then returning to zero lower bound if
data demands it
* Germany's Schaeuble says ECB mon policy adding to German surplus,
* Germany says aid payout to Greece in April unrealistic, no one in Eurogroup
expects Greek aid issues to be resolved by Apr 24 meeting
* S&P revises Greece sovereign credit outlook to neg from creditwatch neg;
current rating is CCC+
* CA BoC Rate Decision 0.75%- as forecast, sees Jan rate cut as cushioning
household sector from income and job pressures caused by lower oil
* Dairy prices fall, volumes increase at auction -NZ's Fonterra; NZD rallies
despite weak dairy prices
* EZ Feb Eurostat Trade NSA 20.3bln vs prev 7.6bln rvsd. 21.1bln exp
* DE Mar CPI final 0.5% m/m, 0.3% y/y vs prev 0.5%/0.3%. 0.5%/0.3% exp
* DE Mar HICP final 0.5% m/m, 0.1% y/y vs prev 0.5%/0.1%. 0.5%/0.1% exp
Macro themes in play
* Draghi presser somewhat hawkish as notes economic risks on the downside but
have become more balanced
* Broad based EUR short covering immediate reaction to Draghi presser
* Post-presser gains fade as German 10yr bund yield hits record low
* Rounds of below f/c US econ data weigh on US bond yields and USD
* Equities, oil & most commodities firm on softer USD & lower global bond yields
* Antipodeans & CAD get boost off commodity lift, less dovish BoC & weak USD
* EUR/USD recovers & threatens key resistance zone
Currency summaries provided by the IDR/BUZZ NY team
EUR/USD
* Europe sees several pushes into 1.570/80 repelled, good demand noted
* NY makes early push lower but it's bought pre-Draghi presser
* Draghi less dovish, notes depo rate won't be lowered, FX rate not targeted
* Pair gains but fades as German 10yr yield hits new low, dip bought though
* Broad based USD weakness sees pair near key 1.0710/20 resistance
* Little pullback seen as US yields stay soft, 1.0775/90 test possible
USD/JPY
* USD/JPY succumbed to more bad US data, tech break & oil surge
* Cloud base & 50% of the Jan-Mar rise at 118.94 were broken below in NY
* Mar 26 low at 118.33, 61.8% Fibo at 118.22 & Feb 16 low at 118.11
* German FinMin raised doubts about Greek debt deal in April
* EUR/JPY choppy above key 76.4% Fibo at 126.07
* WTI sprints past Feb range highs, bad for Japan Trade balance, JPY+
GBP/USD
* EUR/GBP slides to 4-wk low of 0.7167 amid Greek concerns
* EUR rallies on weak US IP/cap u, higher oil; ends NY session by 0.7200,
* EUR/GBP option interest at 0.7250, 2.1 yds for Thurs expiry should anchor
* GBP/USD rallied early to 1.4800 by Ldn close, higher in NY with oil
* Cable ending NY by 1.4840, res at 1.4870 30-DMA, 1.4886 Apr 9 high
USD/CHF
* New EUR/CHF trend low as Greek deal in April now seen doubtful
* 50% of 0.9776-1.0011 rise at 1.0297 now being probed; 1.0270 Cloud base
* USD sold on more weak data, but EUR weakest gains of majors vs USD
* USD/CHF below 10-DMA; may retest Mar-Apr lows & 200-DMA by 0.9486
* Swiss govt says strong franc unlikely to cause severe crisis
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.2477/1.2535,Noram range 1.22701.2570, close c 1.2305
* Another wild session, the catalyst - soft US data & yields (slightly lower)
* EUR/USD rallied - less dovish ECB, USD/CAD crushed after neutral Gov Poloz
* DXY -0.7% at close. Stop loss city from 1.2350 down, 2 way flow 1.2350-420
* IMM huge USD sellers, Jun contract volume 12bln, Brent +3.3%, WTI +5.0%
* WTI propped by lowest US inventory build all year, 1.3mn vs 4.1mn f/c
AUD/USD
* Intra-day supt near 0.7560 holds in Europe, drift higher into NY open
* Steady rise in NY morning as commodities firm and USD soft
* Large USD wash-out in afternoon sees spike through 200-HMA
* 21-DMA tested as 0.7700 touched, little pullback late in day
* Oz March jobs due, if upbeat 55-DMA & April high in play
NZD/USD
* Trades heavy in Europe's morning, NY walks in near 0.7500
* Broad USD weakness & Bull Run in commodities lift early
* Fonterra milk auction sees drops in GDT PI & WMP, pair slips
* Dip back into could bought on soft US yields & commodity bid
* Pair begins clearing daily highs from early April, little pullback
LATAM
* USD/BRL ends the NY session by lows of the day 3.04, ahead of 50-DMA suppt
* BR econ act data beats, US IP/Cap U data misses & commodities rally hits USD
* USD/MXN trades recent range 15.20/40 ends 15.25, near daily cloud top suppt
* W/in the cloud 21-DMA at 15.1007 supports, then cloud base at 15.0520
* USD/CLP ends by session lows; copper follows oil up despite weak China data
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ set to open a lower as DXY index falls 0.4% overnight on back of a broad
commodity rally/USD sell-off. Commodity currencies were the standout; in
particular the CAD (+1.5%) as the CRB scorches 2.1% higher with WTI up a massive
+5.0%. JPY and EUR gains were also only modest. AUS jobs data the key release
today. Market remains extremely bearish AUD and frustrated with short positions.
A good number might induce a sharp corrective rally as shorts are squeezed.
USD/KRW traded a 1091.5-1098.6 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1096.8. The
Kospi closed up 0.4%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3603-1.3643 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3610. The
Straits Times index closed up 0.5%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.6980-3.7240 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.7050. KLSE
index closed up 0.0%.
USD/IDR traded a 12895-12983 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12900. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12976. The IDX Composite
closed down 0.1%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.52-58 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.54. The PSE
index closed down 1.86%.
USD/THB traded a 32.42-48 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.435.
USD/TWD traded a 31.22-31.272 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.23. The
Taiex closed down 1.0%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1340 slightly lower than the previous
6.1407 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2031-6.2109 range; last at 6.2052. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2086; range 6.2063-6.2170. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.3120-6.3145. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.26%.
USD/INR traded a 62.37-445 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.375. The
Sensex index closed down 0.84%.
Economic data releases (GMT)
16 Apr 22:30 NZ Manufacturing PMI
16 Apr 01:30 AU Full Time Employment
16 Apr 01:30 AU Unemployment Rate
16 Apr 01:30 AU New Motor Vehicle Sales
16 Apr 01:30 AU Participation Rate
16 Apr 01:30 AU Employment
16 Apr 03:00 NZ RBNZ Offshore Holdings
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES-------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13065 Trades N/A 13010-13030 USD/JPY 119.75 118.79 119.14
INR 62.73 Trades N/A 62.67-69 EUR/USD 1.0703 1.0571 1.0683
KRW 1098 Trades N/A 1093-1094 EUR/JPY 127.45 126.28 127.38
MYR 3.7160 Trades N/A 3.6820-40 GBP/USD 1.4853 1.4701 1.4842
PHP 44.63 Trades N/A 44.51-53 USD/CAD 1.2570 1.2280 1.2290
TWD 31.24 Trades N/A 31.17-18 AUD/USD 0.7700 0.7572 0.7682
CNY 1-mth Trades N/A 6.1460-80 NZD/USD 0.7619 0.7487 0.7595
CNY 6-mth Trades N/A 6.2130-50 USD/SGD 1.3643 1.3548 1.3568
CNY 1-yr Trades N/A 6.3080-00 USD/THB 32.48 32.415 32.43
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 18113 +76 +0.42 10-year 1.89% 1.90%
S&P 500 2107 +11 +0.51 2-year 0.50% 0.52%
NASDAQ 5011 +34 +0.68 30-year 2.54% 2.54%
FTSE 7097 +22 +0.31 Spot Gold($) 1202.90 1193.80
DAX 12231 +3 +0.03 Nymex 55.93 53.44
Nikkei 19870 -39 -0.20 Brent 60.34 58.80
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)