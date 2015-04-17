SYDNEY, April 17 (IFR) - Market brief US housing starts, jobless claims miss forecasts and add to recent string of data disappointments But Philly Fed bucks the trend, coming in at 7.5 vs fcast 6.0, with a jump in employment growth to boot Slew of Fed speakers; Fischer, Mester, Lockhart, Rosengren keep focus on hike, mostly question of when Lockhart leans later than June, Rosengren: conditions not yet met; Fischer: USD one of many factors affecting US econ; Greek PM Tsipras confident of deal with creditors by end of April; says Europe will not choose path of unethical & brutal financial blackmail (RTRS) IMF says Lagarde & Varoufakis agreed on need to move forward swiftly on measures for Athens agreement with creditors EU's Moscovici forbids EC from thinking about a 'Plan B' on Greece Macro themes in play US rates down again as Housing Starts, Permits miss big; Fed move by Sep now only 50/50; spring rebound, cheap energy dividend fails to arrive Eurodollar futures at contract highs; Fischer, Lockhart, Mester hawkish talk completely disconnected from bullish bond market action; stocks grind higher Dollar down as rate spreads start breaking against it; 2yr diffs vs EUR, AUD, CAD most notable Euro stocks off hard as EUR bid through 200 hma; Cable with another look at key 1.50 pivot; Greek bonds blown out on story requesting payment delay EM/commodity currencies up big as CRB highest in 2 months; oil at new highs YTD; Al Qaeda takes major Yemeni oil port Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) 05:00 JP Consumer Confid. Index Mar 40.7-prev Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) No significant events Currency Summaries EUR/USD Fail at 1.0620/25 sup in Europe morning sess squeeze, NY opens ~1.0715 NY adds to gains on worse than f/c claims data, 1.0770 tested Dip to 1.0685 on solid Philly Fed but dip bought as USD & US yields soft Pair recovers above 200-HMA, US yields & USD see drops in afternoon Dovish Fed comments seen, EUR/USD spikes >1.08, 21DMA pierced Little pullback seen as spreads tighten, RSIs biased up USD/JPY Horrible US Housing data threatens a USD/JPY sub-Cloud close (118.94) 118.94 is also 50% of the Jan-Mar rise to 122.04, adding weight Even Philly Fed's tiny HL beat marred by weakest New Ords since May 2013 Fed speakers on message, but Tsy yields & USD drifted lower anyway Mar 6 low at 118.33, 61.8% at 118.22 & Feb 16 low at 118.11 next props EUR/JPY in O/S rebound toward Tenkan & 50% of 131.30-126.08 at 128.69 GBP/USD Cable shorts squeezed during climb to 1.4942 (8-day high) Fed's Fisher comments re: Fed liftoff boosts USD Offers expected ahead by1.5000/10, late Mar high area EUR/GBP drop to test 0.7167- 1 mos low, influenced by Greek default concerns EUR rallies back as US claims/housing data miss, US rate advantage narrows EUR/GBP ending NY by 0.7200, UK election uncertain pot'l GBP headwind USD/CHF More weak US data, save for Philly, drove USD/USD closer to recent lows Mar-Apr lows at 0.9491/86 to be reinforced by 200-DMA Friday-Monday EUR/CHF broke 50% of Jan 23-Feb 20 rise at 1.0294 that held Tues-Wed 1.0276 session low neared the daily Cloud base at 1.0270 ECB's QE is a lingering weight on the cross Swiss Feb Retail Sales are out Friday USD/CAD O/N range 1.2251/1.2328, Noram range 1.2143/1.2317, close circa 1.2160 Another DXY bloodbath, the pop in unemployment claims setting the scene EUR/USD rallied on German FIN Min pushback on ECB easy money Another huge IMM day 105k contracts; talk of reserve mgr diversification DXY -0.9% at close. Stop loss city from 1.2190 down, 2 way flow 1.2200-20 Brent +1.0%, WTI +0.4%, copper +2.2%, gold flat. Cda CPI/retail sales on tap AUD/USD Europe buys dip down to 0.7730/35 pair lifts near 0.7780 into NY open Early NY sees dip near 0.7755 but dip bought on worse than f/c claims Firm commodities & soft USD sees stead rise, 0.7800 tested several times Level finally breaks in afternoon on some dovish Fed comments 0.7835 next resistance, break opens door to March high US March CPI & consumer sentiment data the next data risks NZD/USD Soft USD allows lift in Europe's morning, pair near 0.7650 at NY open Early dip bought after jobless claim miss sinks US yields & USD Firm commodities & persistent soft USD aid 0.7665/70 test Afternoon USD swoon leads to test of March high, little pullback 0.7700/15 is key res, break likely accelerates rally, would eye 0.7890/10 Techs support further gains, US CPI & consumer sentiment next risks LATAM USD/BRL bounces off lows by 3.0062, holds daily pivot sup by 3.0151 USD weak early on claims/housing miss, rallies on Philly Fed & Fed's Fischer USD/MXN unable to hold lows sub-15.20, support at 15.1867 daily pvt sup Light Mex data in near-term, oil & US rates likely main driver USD/CLP firm near session lows by 610.50, BCCh rates this eve exp'd steady Focus on CB statement for hints at pot'l YE rate hike UK election fog only thickens, GBP at risk The pre-UK election fog shows little sign of clearing 3 weeks before Britons cast their votes. Although the latest electionforecast.co.uk prediction based on aggregated polls suggests the Tories may win 11 more seats than Labour, Ladbrokes quotes identical odds on David Cameron/Ed Miliband being UK PM on July 1. This reflects uncertainty as to how any post-election deal(s) might pan out. The total number of Tory + LibDem + DUP MPs may be identical to the total number of Labour + SNP + Plaid Cymru MPs, according to the electionforecast.co.uk prediction. Sterling could be vulnerable if/when the market focus shifts back to the UK election. Selling cable ahead of 1.50, with a stop above, to position for possible losses through 1.4567 (recent 5-yr low) might be worth considering. (FROM IFR/BUZZ TEAM IN NEW YORK) Asian Currency Outlook USD/Asians traded lower again overnight on bearish US data. Markets continue to unwind longs. US housing starts, jobless claims missed forecasts, adding to recent slew of data disappointments. Fed speakers still see hike but timing differs. Oil continues higher, treasuries little changed; stocks ended small down. Asian dealings may see further flush out of weak longs but shld attract fresh buying. Bottom picking, fresh longs likely to check selling pressure as slower growth forecasts for East Asia, China and underlying bullish dollar theme underpin. USD/KRW ended at 1088.9 after trade btw 1087.5-1092.7. Foreign selling weigh on pair. Kospi ended +0.94%, foreign funds remain net buyers for 8 consecutive sessions. Total net purchase for the period at KRW1.95 trln (USD1.79bln) worth. NDFs traded 1083-1089 rg o/n, clsd 1085.5-1086 in NY. Spot may see 1080-1090 intraday, buy dips preferred. USD/SGD retreated further, spike in EUR and AUD weigh. Strong support at 1.3454, low on Apr 3rd (last NFP flushout of longs). Focus on Mar NODX at 0030 GMT. Poll sees improvement to 3.5%m/m fm -9.4% last; -0.7%y/y vs -9.7% previous. USD/SGD traded 1.3572-1.3491 rg o/n, clsd 1.3500 in NY. USD/MYR to remain under pressure on huge funds unwind. Mkts caught long, doubled up on break below 3.6500 o/n. 1 mth tanked to 3.6395 low from 3.6610 high, closed at 3.6395-3.6415 in NY. USD/MYR may see broad 3.62-3.65 range intraday. USD/THB pressured by yield plays, broad USD selling. Intervention fears to cont to limit falls below 32.40. Thai Federation of Industries and govt cont to pressure BOT to curb THB strength to keep exports competitive. BOT also under heat to cut rates further. BOT said forex rates not main problem for weak exports. USD/THB traded 32.39-33.43 rg o/n, clsd 32.38-40 in NY. USD/IDR eyes test at 12800 on lower USD. BI to continue to pressure pair too. BI been aggressively selling USD/IDR from last week - pressure from local business community and govt to keep the IDR from further weakening. CAD deficit concerns, natural demand for USD should cont to check selling pressure in pair though. IDR NDFs traded 12930-12960 rg o/n, clsd 12920-950 in NY. USD/PHP ended at 44.43 yest, after range amid 44.38-44.45 intraday. Ext selling in USD overnight to see further downside move twds 44.30 intraday. NDFs traded 44.43-44.49 o/n, clsd 44.40-44.46 in NY. USD/TWD ended onshore dealings at 31.25 yest, after range amid 31.16-31.33. Should trade lower range amid 31.00-31.20 intraday - expect CBC to provide support. NDFs traded 31.02-31.12 o/n, clsd 31.05-31.07 in NY. USD/CNH to ease, follows sell-off in USD. May see range amid 6.1850-6.1950 intraday, last ind 6.1885-05. USD/CNY ended at 6.1967 yest, PBOC fixed mid at 6.1305. Mkts remain bearish this pair, exp another lower fix on ext selling in USD/Majors overnight. 1mth NDFs traded 6.1425 o/n, clsd 6.1390-6.1425. 1yr last dealt at 6.2840, clsd 6.2840-65 in NY. USD/INR closed onshore at 62.30, after trading btw 62.39-62.52 intraday. Strong demand from oilers, short cover from specs underpin. Selling pressure in stocks further weigh on INR. Sensex closed -134 points, -0.46%. NDFs traded 62.56-62.65 rg o/n, clsd 62.61-62.65 in NY. USD/INR may consolidate further amid 62.30-62.50 intraday. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12950 12960 12930 12920-950 Med USD/JPY 119.48 118.79 118.99 INR 62.62 62.65 62.56 62.61-65 Hi EUR/USD 1.0818 1.0624 1.0761 KRW 1089 1089 1083 1085.5-86 Hi EUR/JPY 128.58 126.75 128.05 MYR 3.6600 3.6610 3.6395 3.6395-15 Med GBP/USD 1.4971 1.4812 1.4935 PHP 44.49 44.49 44.43 44.40-46 Low USD/CAD 1.2329 1.2143 1.2189 TWD 31.11 31.12 31.02 31.05-07 Hi AUD/USD 0.7823 0.7673 0.7803 CNY 1-mth 6.1425 6.1425 6.1390-25 NZD/USD 0.7699 0.7585 0.7673 CNY 3-mth No Trades 6.1610-55 USD/SGD 1.3572 1.3491 1.3500 CNY 1-yr 6.2840 6.2840 6.2840-65 USD/THB 32.43 32.39 32.40 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18106 -7 -0.04 10-year 1.89% 1.89% S&P 500 2105 -2 -0.08 2-year 0.49% 0.50% Nasdaq 5008 -3 -0.06 30-year 2.58% 2.54% FTSE 7060 -36 -0.51 Spot Gold($) 1198.65 1202.90 DAX 11999 -232 -1.90 Nymex 56.62 55.93 Nikkei 19886 +16 +0.08 Brent 63.86 60.34 (Reporting by Catherine Tan)