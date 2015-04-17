SYDNEY, April 17 (IFR) - Market brief
US housing starts, jobless claims miss forecasts and add to recent string of
data disappointments
But Philly Fed bucks the trend, coming in at 7.5 vs fcast 6.0, with a jump in
employment growth to boot
Slew of Fed speakers; Fischer, Mester, Lockhart, Rosengren keep focus on hike,
mostly question of when
Lockhart leans later than June, Rosengren: conditions not yet met; Fischer: USD
one of many factors affecting US econ;
Greek PM Tsipras confident of deal with creditors by end of April; says Europe
will not choose path of unethical & brutal financial blackmail (RTRS)
IMF says Lagarde & Varoufakis agreed on need to move forward swiftly on measures
for Athens agreement with creditors
EU's Moscovici forbids EC from thinking about a 'Plan B' on Greece
Macro themes in play
US rates down again as Housing Starts, Permits miss big; Fed move by Sep now
only 50/50; spring rebound, cheap energy dividend fails to arrive
Eurodollar futures at contract highs; Fischer, Lockhart, Mester hawkish talk
completely disconnected from bullish bond market action; stocks grind higher
Dollar down as rate spreads start breaking against it; 2yr diffs vs EUR, AUD,
CAD most notable
Euro stocks off hard as EUR bid through 200 hma; Cable with another look at key
1.50 pivot; Greek bonds blown out on story requesting payment delay
EM/commodity currencies up big as CRB highest in 2 months; oil at new highs YTD;
Al Qaeda takes major Yemeni oil port
Looking ahead - economic data (GMT)
05:00 JP Consumer Confid. Index Mar 40.7-prev
Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT)
No significant events
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
Fail at 1.0620/25 sup in Europe morning sess squeeze, NY opens ~1.0715
NY adds to gains on worse than f/c claims data, 1.0770 tested
Dip to 1.0685 on solid Philly Fed but dip bought as USD & US yields soft
Pair recovers above 200-HMA, US yields & USD see drops in afternoon
Dovish Fed comments seen, EUR/USD spikes >1.08, 21DMA pierced
Little pullback seen as spreads tighten, RSIs biased up
USD/JPY
Horrible US Housing data threatens a USD/JPY sub-Cloud close (118.94)
118.94 is also 50% of the Jan-Mar rise to 122.04, adding weight
Even Philly Fed's tiny HL beat marred by weakest New Ords since May 2013
Fed speakers on message, but Tsy yields & USD drifted lower anyway
Mar 6 low at 118.33, 61.8% at 118.22 & Feb 16 low at 118.11 next props
EUR/JPY in O/S rebound toward Tenkan & 50% of 131.30-126.08 at 128.69
GBP/USD
Cable shorts squeezed during climb to 1.4942 (8-day high)
Fed's Fisher comments re: Fed liftoff boosts USD
Offers expected ahead by1.5000/10, late Mar high area
EUR/GBP drop to test 0.7167- 1 mos low, influenced by Greek default concerns
EUR rallies back as US claims/housing data miss, US rate advantage narrows
EUR/GBP ending NY by 0.7200, UK election uncertain pot'l GBP headwind
USD/CHF
More weak US data, save for Philly, drove USD/USD closer to recent lows
Mar-Apr lows at 0.9491/86 to be reinforced by 200-DMA Friday-Monday
EUR/CHF broke 50% of Jan 23-Feb 20 rise at 1.0294 that held Tues-Wed
1.0276 session low neared the daily Cloud base at 1.0270
ECB's QE is a lingering weight on the cross
Swiss Feb Retail Sales are out Friday
USD/CAD
O/N range 1.2251/1.2328, Noram range 1.2143/1.2317, close circa 1.2160
Another DXY bloodbath, the pop in unemployment claims setting the scene
EUR/USD rallied on German FIN Min pushback on ECB easy money
Another huge IMM day 105k contracts; talk of reserve mgr diversification
DXY -0.9% at close. Stop loss city from 1.2190 down, 2 way flow 1.2200-20
Brent +1.0%, WTI +0.4%, copper +2.2%, gold flat. Cda CPI/retail sales on tap
AUD/USD
Europe buys dip down to 0.7730/35 pair lifts near 0.7780 into NY open
Early NY sees dip near 0.7755 but dip bought on worse than f/c claims
Firm commodities & soft USD sees stead rise, 0.7800 tested several times
Level finally breaks in afternoon on some dovish Fed comments
0.7835 next resistance, break opens door to March high
US March CPI & consumer sentiment data the next data risks
NZD/USD
Soft USD allows lift in Europe's morning, pair near 0.7650 at NY open
Early dip bought after jobless claim miss sinks US yields & USD
Firm commodities & persistent soft USD aid 0.7665/70 test
Afternoon USD swoon leads to test of March high, little pullback
0.7700/15 is key res, break likely accelerates rally, would eye 0.7890/10
Techs support further gains, US CPI & consumer sentiment next risks
LATAM
USD/BRL bounces off lows by 3.0062, holds daily pivot sup by 3.0151
USD weak early on claims/housing miss, rallies on Philly Fed & Fed's Fischer
USD/MXN unable to hold lows sub-15.20, support at 15.1867 daily pvt sup
Light Mex data in near-term, oil & US rates likely main driver
USD/CLP firm near session lows by 610.50, BCCh rates this eve exp'd steady
Focus on CB statement for hints at pot'l YE rate hike
UK election fog only thickens, GBP at risk
The pre-UK election fog shows little sign of clearing 3 weeks before Britons
cast their votes. Although the latest electionforecast.co.uk prediction based on
aggregated polls suggests the Tories may win 11 more seats than Labour,
Ladbrokes quotes identical odds on David Cameron/Ed Miliband being UK PM on July
1. This reflects uncertainty as to how any post-election deal(s) might pan out.
The total number of Tory + LibDem + DUP MPs may be identical to the total number
of Labour + SNP + Plaid Cymru MPs, according to the electionforecast.co.uk
prediction. Sterling could be vulnerable if/when the market focus shifts back to
the UK election. Selling cable ahead of 1.50, with a stop above, to position for
possible losses through 1.4567 (recent 5-yr low) might be worth considering.
(FROM IFR/BUZZ TEAM IN NEW YORK)
Asian Currency Outlook
USD/Asians traded lower again overnight on bearish US data. Markets continue to
unwind longs. US housing starts, jobless claims missed forecasts, adding to
recent slew of data disappointments. Fed speakers still see hike but timing
differs. Oil continues higher, treasuries little changed; stocks ended small
down. Asian dealings may see further flush out of weak longs but shld attract
fresh buying. Bottom picking, fresh longs likely to check selling pressure as
slower growth forecasts for East Asia, China and underlying bullish dollar theme
underpin.
USD/KRW ended at 1088.9 after trade btw 1087.5-1092.7. Foreign selling weigh on
pair. Kospi ended +0.94%, foreign funds remain net buyers for 8 consecutive
sessions. Total net purchase for the period at KRW1.95 trln (USD1.79bln) worth.
NDFs traded 1083-1089 rg o/n, clsd 1085.5-1086 in NY. Spot may see 1080-1090
intraday, buy dips preferred.
USD/SGD retreated further, spike in EUR and AUD weigh. Strong support at 1.3454,
low on Apr 3rd (last NFP flushout of longs). Focus on Mar NODX at 0030 GMT. Poll
sees improvement to 3.5%m/m fm -9.4% last; -0.7%y/y vs -9.7% previous. USD/SGD
traded 1.3572-1.3491 rg o/n, clsd 1.3500 in NY.
USD/MYR to remain under pressure on huge funds unwind. Mkts caught long, doubled
up on break below 3.6500 o/n. 1 mth tanked to 3.6395 low from 3.6610 high,
closed at 3.6395-3.6415 in NY. USD/MYR may see broad 3.62-3.65 range intraday.
USD/THB pressured by yield plays, broad USD selling. Intervention fears to cont
to limit falls below 32.40. Thai Federation of Industries and govt cont to
pressure BOT to curb THB strength to keep exports competitive. BOT also under
heat to cut rates further. BOT said forex rates not main problem for weak
exports. USD/THB traded 32.39-33.43 rg o/n, clsd 32.38-40 in NY.
USD/IDR eyes test at 12800 on lower USD. BI to continue to pressure pair too. BI
been aggressively selling USD/IDR from last week - pressure from local business
community and govt to keep the IDR from further weakening. CAD deficit concerns,
natural demand for USD should cont to check selling pressure in pair though. IDR
NDFs traded 12930-12960 rg o/n, clsd 12920-950 in NY.
USD/PHP ended at 44.43 yest, after range amid 44.38-44.45 intraday. Ext selling
in USD overnight to see further downside move twds 44.30 intraday. NDFs traded
44.43-44.49 o/n, clsd 44.40-44.46 in NY.
USD/TWD ended onshore dealings at 31.25 yest, after range amid 31.16-31.33.
Should trade lower range amid 31.00-31.20 intraday - expect CBC to provide
support. NDFs traded 31.02-31.12 o/n, clsd 31.05-31.07 in NY.
USD/CNH to ease, follows sell-off in USD. May see range amid 6.1850-6.1950
intraday, last ind 6.1885-05.
USD/CNY ended at 6.1967 yest, PBOC fixed mid at 6.1305. Mkts remain bearish this
pair, exp another lower fix on ext selling in USD/Majors overnight. 1mth NDFs
traded 6.1425 o/n, clsd 6.1390-6.1425. 1yr last dealt at 6.2840, clsd 6.2840-65
in NY.
USD/INR closed onshore at 62.30, after trading btw 62.39-62.52 intraday. Strong
demand from oilers, short cover from specs underpin. Selling pressure in stocks
further weigh on INR. Sensex closed -134 points, -0.46%. NDFs traded 62.56-62.65
rg o/n, clsd 62.61-62.65 in NY. USD/INR may consolidate further amid 62.30-62.50
intraday.
Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com
OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 12950 12960 12930 12920-950 Med USD/JPY 119.48 118.79 118.99
INR 62.62 62.65 62.56 62.61-65 Hi EUR/USD 1.0818 1.0624 1.0761
KRW 1089 1089 1083 1085.5-86 Hi EUR/JPY 128.58 126.75 128.05
MYR 3.6600 3.6610 3.6395 3.6395-15 Med GBP/USD 1.4971 1.4812 1.4935
PHP 44.49 44.49 44.43 44.40-46 Low USD/CAD 1.2329 1.2143 1.2189
TWD 31.11 31.12 31.02 31.05-07 Hi AUD/USD 0.7823 0.7673 0.7803
CNY 1-mth 6.1425 6.1425 6.1390-25 NZD/USD 0.7699 0.7585 0.7673
CNY 3-mth No Trades 6.1610-55 USD/SGD 1.3572 1.3491 1.3500
CNY 1-yr 6.2840 6.2840 6.2840-65 USD/THB 32.43 32.39 32.40
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 18106 -7 -0.04 10-year 1.89% 1.89%
S&P 500 2105 -2 -0.08 2-year 0.49% 0.50%
Nasdaq 5008 -3 -0.06 30-year 2.58% 2.54%
FTSE 7060 -36 -0.51 Spot Gold($) 1198.65 1202.90
DAX 11999 -232 -1.90 Nymex 56.62 55.93
Nikkei 19886 +16 +0.08 Brent 63.86 60.34
(Reporting by Catherine Tan)