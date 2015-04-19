SYDNEY, April 20 (IFR) - News from the weekend China House Prices Fell record 6.1% Y/Y in March from 5.7% Y/Y in Feb * China House Prices fell 6.1% Y/Y in March - biggest Y/Y decline on record * Fall in house prices despite PBOC easing and removal of some property curbs * Some good news in the details, but unlikely to stem China growth concerns Greece crisis coming to a head and rattling investors * EU finance ministers meet April 24 to discuss deal to unlock bailout funds * Comments from EU FinMins led by Schauble suggest deal won't be reached * Ruling Syriza Party reluctant to agree to key reforms and satisfy creditors * Unless deal reached Greece will run out of money by the end of April * Greece will struggle to avoid default on debt repayments due in May * Greece needs to make around 1 BLN EUR in debt repayments - mostly to IMF * Rumours of deal with Russia to secure funds denied by Greece and Russia Headlines from Friday night * US Core CPI YY, NSA Mar 1.8%, f/c 1.7%, 1.7%-prev, nears Fed's 2% target * CA CPI BoC Core YY Mar 2.4%, f/c 2.1%, 2.1%-prev, higher oil lifting prices * CA Retail Sales MM Feb 1.7%, f/c 0.5%, -1.4%-prev * G20 will monitor volatility, structural reforms essential for growth (Draft) * BR IPCA Mid-Mo CPI y/y Apr 8.22%, f/c 8.14%, 7.9%-prev, more vigilance needed * EZ Feb Net investment flow 13.2b vs prev -26.1b rvsd * GB Mar Claimant count -20.7k vs prev -29.1k rvsd. -29.5k exp * GB Feb ILO jobless rate 5.6% vs prev 5.7%. 5.6% exp * GB Feb Avg wk earnings 3M 1.7% vs prev 1.9% rvsd. 1.8% exp * EZ Mar Inflation, final 1.1% m/m, -0.1% y/y vs prev 0.6%/-0.1%. 1.1%/-0.1% exp * CH Feb Retail sales -2.7% vs prev -0.3% Themes from Friday's trading * The main theme influencing all markets on Friday was heightened volatility in global equity markets due to moves by China regulators to tame the furious China stock market rally and growing concerns Greece will fail to strike an agreement with creditors by the April 24 deadline. * Stock markets were rocked by reports that Chinese authorities were taking moves to clamp down on margin trading and at the same time were freeing up the ability of funds to borrow shares in order to short-sell. * The news out of China came out after the Shanghai market closed and sent various futures prices related to China shares down close to 6%. The Shanghai Composite closed up over 2.0% on Friday and is up over 32% for the year - so when the market reopens on Monday there could be a chaotic blood-bath. * European stock markets reacted to the news out of China, but were already pressured by mounting Greek debt concerns. * German DAX fell 2.6% and fell 5.5% for the week - the worst weekly performance since Nov 2011. The French CAC fell 1.55%; the Spanish IBEX closed 2.2% lower. The FT Milan Index dropped 2.4% while the London FTSE closed down 0.9%. * The volatility in the European stock and debt markets was exacerbated by a two hour outage on Bloomberg that caused debt sales to be postponed. * European stock markets are also being negatively impacted by the short covering rally in EUR/USD, as the inverse correlation between the EUR and Euro zone equity markets remains in play. * Wall Street followed the weak lead from Europe and reacted to the China news to end the week on a sour note. * For the week, Dow was down 1.3%, the S&P 500 down 1% and the NASDAQ down 1.3%. * The Greece concerns resulted in spreads between German Bunds and peripheral EZ bond yields blowing out (any of this sound familiar?) as the safe haven 10-yr German Bund yield fell to yet another all-time low at 0.05% at one stage and continues to march towards negative territory. * The 10-yr German Bund yield closed at 0.08% unchanged from Thursday's close - whole the 10-yr Greek bond yield rose 13bps to 13.02%; 10-yr Spanish bond yield jumped 10bps to 1.46% and 10-yr Italian bond yield rose 11bps to 1.47%. * The FX and commodity markets were relatively calm even though there was some whippy price action. * The USD was under broad pressure for much of the morning before trying to rally after core US CPI came in higher than expected. The gains were short-lived and the USD drifted lower late in the session. * Despite the mounting concerns over the Greek debt crisis and hotter than expected US core-CPI - the EUR/USD closed up 1.0803 for a 0.4% gain on the day. * Fall in European stock markets supported EUR due to inverse correlation between the two - and the rise in market volatility encouraged short covering in EUR-funded carry trades. * The VIX index closed 10.2% higher at 13.89. * The short covering in EUR-funded carry trades was most evident in the moves in the Canadian Dollar on Friday. * Canada CPI came in much hotter than expected and sent USD/CAD down to a fresh three month low at 1.2088. * The price action reversed amid talk of heavy EUR/CAD short covering - which saw the cross rise close to 1.7% from 1.3014 to 1.3230 during the North American session and close the day up 0.8% despite CAD-positive data and EUR-negative macro news. EUR/CAD completed a bullish outside day reversal on Friday. * USD/CAD reversed higher due to EUR/CAD buying and closed at 1.2245 - up 0.4% on the day. CAD was the worst performing currency on Friday despite the rise in Canada CPI - with the 1.7% fall in NYMEX Crude only having a minor negative impact in the currency. * AUD/USD traded as high as 0.7843 Friday before the spike in market volatility encouraged heavy EUR/AUD short covering. * EUR/AUD closed the day 0.6% higher while the AUD/USD closed 0.2% lower at 0.7785. AUD was the second worst performing major currency on Friday. * Commodities were relatively calm Friday - given the moves in equity markets. * Brent Crude closed 0.8% lower; NYMEX Crude closed down 1.7%; Iron Ore closed up 1.4% at 50.70; Lon Copper eased 0.15%; NY Copper edged 0.1% lower and gold closed up 0.6% at 1,205. * For the week Brent Crude soared 9.6%; NYMEX rose 7.9%; Iron Ore jumped 7.2%; Lon Copper edged 0.35% higher; NY Copper gained 1.25% and gold eased 0.25%. * GBP/USD soared to 1.5053 (highest level in a month) after better than expected UK labour data. GBP/USD was also held back by EUR/GBP buying, as the cross ended the day 0.2% lower despite the news flow suggesting the opposite should have happened. GBP/USD closed the day at 1.4967 - up 0.2% on the day. * Broadly weaker USD and risk aversion pushed USD/JPY down to a three week low at 118.56 before large Japanese bids ahead of 118.50 discouraged sellers. * USD/JPY bounced back to 119.26 when US Treasury yields moved higher after the hotter than expected US core CPI - but UST yields dipped late in the session due to the rise in risk aversion. USD/JPY closed at 118.95 down slightly from Thursday's 119.00 close. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield climbed to 1.91% after the higher than expected core US CPI before falling US stocks and a rise in the VIX index pushed the 10-yr yield back to 1.85% into the close - down 2bps from Thursday's 1.87% close. For the week the 10-yr Treasury yield fell 10bps. * 2-yr Treasury yield traded as high as 0.52% after the US CPI before closing at 0.50% - up 2 BPS from Thursday's close. For the week the 2-yr yield fell 6bps.

Wrap up The main focus in Asia on Monday will be the reaction by Chinese investors to the moves taken by Chinese regulators to cool the red-hot China stock market. The Chinese regulator came out on the weekend to stress the expansion of Chinese equities that can be borrowed for short selling is not aimed at encouraging the practice, but it seems obvious Beijing is concerned the frenzied gains in Chinese equities so far this year might be turning into another bubble. If the Shanghai Composite has a large selloff - it could spark other equity markets in the region to fall and lend to a general "risk-off" mood during the Asian session at least. This could in turn weigh on carry trades and weigh on currencies such as the AUD and NZD while supporting the funding currencies such as the EUR and JPY.

China House Price data released on the weekend makes for a worrying headline, but a detailed look at all of the components suggests that the PBOC policy easing might be cushioning the falls and according to Westpac - "the worst might be over". However if the mood in Asia is sour - the data may be used as an excuse to pare back the recent build up of Emerging Market longs.

Greece is in the news and the latest phase of the crisis is coming to a head. We are used to seeing this and it always seems an 11th hour deal to kick the can down the road is stitched together to avert a full blown crisis. It might be different this time, as there is always the risk of someone getting hurt in a game of chicken. While EU officials are satisfied the crisis can be contained no matter what the outcome - it is still an unknown path that is full of uncertainty.

Unlike previous stages of the Greek debt crisis - EUR might benefit from volatility surrounding the Greek drama - there is a strong inverse relationship between European equities and the EUR. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open on Monday modestly higher after the China stock stories (stop margin trading on OTC/allow fund managers to short sell) did the rounds after the domestic markets closed. Hong Kong H share futures tumbled over 6% giving Germanys DAX (perhaps already primed for adjustment) a 2.6% nudge on the downside. European shares fell in unison - Wall Street following suit. There was a tinge of risk aversion in the air with US Treasury yields also in easing mode. Currency and commodity markets moves however tamer and hard to read (Euro inverse correlation to DAX) but all Monday eyes will be on the Shanghai Comp. USD/KRW traded a 1083.4-1086.9 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1083.7. The Kospi closed up 0.17%.

Economic data releases (GMT) 20 Apr 21:00 KR PPI Growth 20 Apr 22:45 NZ CPI 20 Apr 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI 20 Apr 08:00 TW Export Orders The week ahead - EU Summit on Greece, US housing and Australia inflation The coming week isn't full of event risks, but the latest chapter of the Greek sovereign debt drama will play out ahead of the EU summit on Greece Friday the 24th of April. US data in thin on the ground - with housing numbers the main feature. HSBC Flash China PMI and EZ Flash PMIs will be released in the coming week and could get a market reaction. Australian inflation data is out this week and a benign result could see RBA expectations turn dovish again. US data It will be a quiet week for key US data. There is no major US data out until Wednesday when Existing Home Sales will be released. Weekly Jobless Claims is out on Thursday along with New Home Sales. Friday Durable Goods and Building Permits are released. Key data out of Europe Bank of England Minutes will be out on Wednesday with no fireworks expected ahead of the UK election and Thursday UK Retail Sales will be on tap. Euro zone Flash PMIs will be out on Thursday and Friday the EU Summit on Greece will take place. Asia/Pacific New Zealand CPI is out on Monday and Australia will release its CPI data on Wednesday. HSBC China MFG PMI is out Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

John Noonan's Technical view Sunday 19 April Equities S&P The close below the 20-dma at 2083 on Friday indicated upward momentum is waning and a correction might be close at hand. The 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages remain in a bullish formation, but the 5 and 20-day moving averages are tilting lower. Support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the recent 2,045/2,111 move at 2,070 and the 100-dma at 2,064. A close below 2,060 targets 2,045. A close above the 10-dma at 2,091 would suggest more range trading. {Last 2,081} DAX ceased trending higher last week after the 5-dma turned lower and crossed below the 10-dma. Key support is found at the ascending 50-dma - which was 11586 in Friday. The DAX has been above the 50-dma since the trend higher started in mid-Jan. A break below would confirm a correction is underway and a move to the 38.2 fibo of the year's 9382 low/12390 hi at 11680 could not be ruled out. Only a move back above the 20-dma at 12,030 would ease the downward pressure. {Last 11,689} ASX isn't trending in either direction, but Friday's close below the 50-dma at 5,888 warns that a correction lower is underway. The ASX has been above the 50-dma since the trend higher started on Jan 21 and the break below initially targets the March 30 low at 5,828 with a break below that level targeting the March 11 trend low at 5,748. Key support is found at the 38.2 fibo of the year's 5,267 low/5,997 high at 5,718. Only a close back above the 20-dma at 5.928 would suggest it is ready to resume trending higher. {Last 5,878} Commodities Gold is consolidating and showing no sign that it ready to trend in either direction. Very strong resistance has formed around 1225 where the April 6 trend high; 50% retracement of the 1306/1142 move and the key 200-dma converge. A break above 1230 would be bullish. Support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 1224/1142 move at 1174. A break below 1170 would be bearish and suggest a trend lower is ready to commence. {Last 1205} Iron Ore has stopped trending lower and the 5-dma has crossed above the 10-dma - warning a correction higher could be getting underway. Resistance is found at the 20-dma at 50.77. A break above 50.80 targets the 50-dma at 56.77. Iron ore has remained under the 50-dma since mid-August last year. A break below 10-dma at 48.66 would suggest the trend lower might be ready to resume. {Last 50.70} Lon Copper The 5, 10 and 20 dma's are lined up in a bearish formation, but none of them are pointing lower. The close above the 20-dma suggests the possibility of a reversal higher brewing, but it is too soon to tell. A break above the trend high around 6,295 would confirm a trend higher is brewing while a move below the 5,872 would indicate it will start trending lower. {Last 6,060} NYMEX Crude The short-term moving averages show NYMEX Crude trending higher. The break and close above the 100-dma last week was bullish and that reading is now support. The 100-dma comes in around 52.20 and a close below that level would indicate the trend and correction higher has run its course. Resistance is found at a weekly high around 59.00 and a break above 60 targets the 38.2 fibo of the 1.0775/42.03 move at 67.10. {Last 55.74} FX EUR/USD isn't trending at the moment, but the close just above 20-dma at 1.0802 warns a correction higher could be underway. Strong resistance has formed around 1.1000 where the key 55-dma is found. EUR/USD has traded below the 55-dma since Dec 16 last year. A break back below the 5-dma 1.0695 would suggest the correction higher has run its course and the trend lower is ready to resume. {Last 1.0803} USD/JPY isn't trending in either direction yet - but the moving average studies indicate a trend lower might be ready to commence in the next trading day or two. USD/JPY has broken below the base of the daily ichimoku cloud at 118.95 three times in the past three trading days, but it need to close below that reading for the downtrend to gain some credibility. Key fibo support comes in around 118.20. This is the 61.8 of the year's 115.83 low/and 122.04 high and break below would target a move below 116.00. A break above the 55-dma around 119.60 would ease the pressure to the downside. {Last 118.95} AUD/USD The moving average studies are neutral, but the repeated closes above the 20-day and 55-day moving averages suggests a correction higher could be brewing. AUD/USD needs to clear the 0.7920/40 window (March 24 trend high and 100-dma) to embark on a trend higher. A close below the 20-dma at 0.7700 would suggest the correction is over and the pressure will return to the downside. {Last 0.7785} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR N/A 12950 12895 12930-12960 USD/JPY 119.26 118.56 118.95 INR N/A 62.85 62.68 62.67-69 EUR/USD 1.0849 1.0733 1.0803 KRW N/A 1084.5 1080 1084-1085 EUR/JPY 128.72 127.76 128.52 MYR N/A 3.6430 3.6230 3.6820-40 GBP/USD 1.5053 1.4917 1.4967 PHP N/A 44.30 44.27 44.31-33 USD/CAD 1.2272 1.2088 1.2245 TWD N/A 30.99 30.96 30.98-99 AUD/USD 0.7843 0.7759 0.7785 CNY 1-mth 6.1430 6.1420 6.1430-40 NZD/USD 0.7740 0.7646 0.7680 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2050-70 USD/SGD 1.3510 1.3411 1.3459 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2830 6.2850-70 USD/THB 32.43 32.34 32.345 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17826 -280 -1.55 10-year 1.87% 1.89% S&P 500 2081 -24 -1.13 2-year 0.51% 0.49% NASDAQ 4932 -76 -1.51 30-year 2.52% 2.58% FTSE 6995 -65 -0.93 Spot Gold($) 1205.00 1198.90 DAX 11689 -310 -2.58 Nymex 55.74 56.62 Nikkei 19653 -233 -1.17 Brent 63.45 63.86

(Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)