SYDNEY, April 21 (IFR) - News from Monday night * Fed's Dudley US econ has further to go toward employment, inflation goals * ECB's Draghi confident inflation will return to ECB objective w/o undue delay * ECB's Nowotny Grexit would not have same impact as it would have 2 years ago, * ECB's Constancio convinced there will be no Greek exit * RBA's Stevens says Aussie dollar to fall further, rate cuts not "useless" * US National Activity Index Mar -0.42, -0.18-prev * Greek banks low on refinancing collateral, Noyer tells Le Figaro - Rtrs * Juncker wants plan to avoid pre-June Greek default - sources - MNSI * EU officials Say Greece talks 'nowhere'; commission optimistic - MNSI * CH sight deposits 383.984bln in w/e Apr 17, up from 377.961bln prev wk * DE Mar prod. prices 0.1% m/m, -1.7% y/y vs prev 0.1%/-2.1%. 0.2%/-1.6% exp Macro themes in play * Stocks rally on China RRR cut; DAX + 1.75%; carry flow hedging pressures EUR but weekly key reversal down in Eurostoxx still in play; Greece lower * Markets dead quiet; no meaningful US data until Durable Goods Friday; DXY back above 40-dma; WTI crude best close since early Dec * US rates nudge higher on S&P recovery; Fed Dudley hopes data will support rate hike this year; concerned about USD strength; futures pricing 60% chance by Sep * USD/JPY modestly higher with equities; Nikkei lags on day; bears leaning against trendline/Friday's high 119.20-50 * EM/Commodity currencies under pressure from higher dollar/lower CRB; metals down hard; Stevens comments crack AUD Currency summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * Under pressure in Europe's morning as USD sees broad based bid * Early NY sees dip near 1.0710, but dip bought, lifts near 1.0770 * Rally ignited by Dudley's tip to rate hike timing being data dependent * Spec offers cap rally & gains erode as USD & US yield lifts resume * Near 1.0720 late in day, choppy range likely Tues as little data/event risk USD/JPY * USDJPY drifts modestly higher with US, Euro stocks * Bears sold last week's trendline break; lean against 119.50 * Markets very quiet absent meaningful US data until Friday * Nikkei futures underperform on day; 20k cap for now * Key reversal down in Shanghai; Asian stocks toppy GBP/USD * EUR/GBP ending NY near lows of the day, Grexit concerns weigh on euro * UK home prices and weaker than f/c German price data also weighed on cross * GBP/USD moved lower capped by daily pivot 1.4979 & falling 10-HMA 1.4911 * Fed's Dudley hopeful US hikes by YE '15 depending on data * Wed UK retail sales to give further hints at UK recovery USD/CHF * USD/CHF opened up the NY market at 0.9596 close to O/N highs (high 0.9601) * Saudi oil production news undermined commodity ccys, gave Swissy a lift * US HFs were USD sellers; flow reports reveal real money CHF buyers last week * EUR/CHF traded to its lowest level since Jan 29. 1.02355 today's low * That cross paid at 1.02805 as Dudley comments sparked Wall Street rally USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2180/1.2235, NorAm range 1.2185/1.2260, close c 1.2237 * A quieter day than last week's hallmark but wide enough to get into trouble * EUR/USD sold off on Greek jitters, EUR/CAD slumped to 1.3095 but found buyers * DXY +0.4% at close. 2 way flow 1.2190/1.2245, some stops tripped 50-60 * IMM volumes plunged, Jun contract volume 46.1k vs 97.1k Friday * Brent -flat, WTI +1.0%, tom Canadian wholesale trade the CAD market focus AUD/USD * Gains from China RRR cut fade in Europe due to USD's bid * Sub-0.7780 into NY open, slide persisted despite Dudley comments * Stevens' AUD & rate tips sink pair sharply, 55-DMA & cloud base pierced * Bids into 0.7700 & 21-DMA prevent further losses, 0.7706 low hit * RBA meeting minutes the risk in Asia, likely to be dovish NZD/USD * Under steady bear pressure in Europe, China RRR cut gains erode * Mkt focuses on NZ CPI miss & USD bid instead * Sub-0.7680 pre-NY open, Dudley comments give brief lift near 0.7700 * Bears take over again as USD stay firm & US yields rise * Presses 0.7625/45 support into close with little bounce LATAM * USD/MXN to 1-mo high by 15.45, Banxico Gov Carstens hints at hike delay * Watching MXN rate & weak economy, Res Mar 13 high by 15.5630 * USD/BRL near recent lows by 3.0250; flows light ahead of Tues holiday * Long awaited Q4 '14 PBR report on Wed, PBR 5-yr CDS well off recent highs * USD/CLP ends NY 615, weak China (adjusts RRR) and copper weigh ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ set to open higher from Asian session close as China RRR cut fails to resonate in offshore markets. Stocks liked the RRR move but highly correlated currency markets weak EUR/strong stocks (ditto weak Yen/strong stocks) saw the US Dollar come out on top and up 0.4% on the day. AUD/USD the biggest loser after RBA Governor Glen Stevens went all dovish again on interest rates and the currency. USD/AXJ simply unwinds yesterday's downside moves and returns to Friday closing NY prices. USD/KRW traded a 1079.1-1084.9 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1079.2. The Kospi closed up 0.15%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3418-1.3463 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3463. The Straits Times index closed down 0.6%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6080-3.6325 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.6215. KLSE index closed up 0.15%. USD/IDR traded a 12850-12890 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12890. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12875. The IDX Composite closed down 0.2%. USD/PHP traded a 44.19-28 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.195. The PSE index closed down 1.0%. USD/THB traded a 32.345-38 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.37. The Set closed down 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 30.972-31.099 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.005. The Taiex closed down 0.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1255 slightly lower than the previous 6.1267 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1928-6.2047 range; last at 6.2015. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2007; range 6.1959-6.2039. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2820-6.2850. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.6%. USD/INR traded a 62.50-93 range in Asia on Monday; last at 62.93. The Sensex index closed down 1.95 Economic Data Releases (GMT) 21 Apr 08:30 HK Consumer Price Index Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 01:30 RBA to release the minutes of its April policy meeting The week ahead - EU Summit on Greece, US housing and Australia inflation The coming week isn't full of event risks, but the latest chapter of the Greek sovereign debt drama will play out ahead of the EU summit on Greece Friday the 24th of April. US data in thin on the ground - with housing numbers the main feature. HSBC Flash China PMI and EZ Flash PMIs will be released in the coming week and could get a market reaction. Australian inflation data is out this week and a benign result could see RBA expectations turn dovish again. US data: It will be a quiet week for key US data. There is no major US data out until Wednesday when Existing Home Sales will be released. Weekly Jobless Claims is out on Thursday along with New Home Sales. Friday Durable Goods and Building Permits are released. Key data out of Europe: Bank of England Minutes will be out Wednesday with no fireworks expected ahead of the UK election and Thursday UK Retail Sales will be on tap. EZ Flash PMIs will be out Thursday and Friday the EU Summit on Greece will take place. Asia/Pacific: Australia will release its CPI data on Wednesday. HSBC China MFG PMI is out Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view Sunday 19 April Equities S&P The close below the 20-dma at 2083 on Friday indicated upward momentum is waning and a correction might be close at hand. The 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages remain in a bullish formation, but the 5 and 20-day moving averages are tilting lower. Support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the recent 2,045/2,111 move at 2,070 and the 100-dma at 2,064. A close below 2,060 targets 2,045. A close above the 10-dma at 2,091 would suggest more range trading. {Last 2,081} DAX ceased trending higher after 5-dma turned lower and crossed below the 10-dma. Key support is found at the ascending 50-dma - which was 11586 in Friday. The DAX has been above the 50-dma since the trend higher started in mid-Jan. A break below would confirm a correction is underway and a move to the 38.2 fibo of the year's 9382 low/12390 hi at 11680 could not be ruled out. Only a move back above the 20-dma at 12,030 would ease the downward pressure. {Last 11,689} ASX isn't trending in either direction, but Friday's close below the 50-dma at 5,888 warns that a correction lower is underway. The ASX has been above the 50-dma since the trend higher started on Jan 21 and the break below initially targets the March 30 low at 5,828 with a break below that level targeting the March 11 trend low at 5,748. Key support is found at the 38.2 fibo of the year's 5,267 low/5,997 high at 5,718. Only a close back above the 20-dma at 5.928 would suggest it is ready to resume trending higher. {Last 5,878} Commodities Gold is consolidating and showing no sign that it ready to trend in either direction. Very strong resistance has formed around 1225 where the April 6 trend high; 50% retracement of the 1306/1142 move and the key 200-dma converge. A break above 1230 would be bullish. Support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 1224/1142 move at 1174. A break below 1170 would be bearish and suggest a trend lower is ready to commence. {Last 1205} Iron Ore has stopped trending lower and the 5-dma has crossed above the 10-dma - warning a correction higher could be getting underway. Resistance is found at the 20-dma at 50.77. A break above 50.80 targets the 50-dma at 56.77. Iron ore has remained under the 50-dma since mid-August last year. A break below 10-dma at 48.66 would suggest the trend lower might be ready to resume. {Last 50.70} Lon Copper The 5, 10 and 20 dma's are lined up in a bearish formation, but none of them are pointing lower. The close above the 20-dma suggests the possibility of a reversal higher brewing, but it is too soon to tell. A break above the trend high around 6,295 would confirm a trend higher is brewing while a move below the 5,872 would indicate it will start trending lower. {Last 6,060} NYMEX Crude The short-term moving averages show NYMEX Crude trending higher. The break and close above the 100-dma last week was bullish and that reading is now support. The 100-dma comes in around 52.20 and a close below that level would indicate the trend and correction higher has run its course. Resistance is found at a weekly high around 59.00 and a break above 60 targets the 38.2 fibo of the 1.0775/42.03 move at 67.10. {Last 55.74} FX EUR/USD isn't trending but the close just above 20-dma at 1.0802 warns a correction higher could be underway. Strong resistance has formed around 1.1000 where the key 55-dma is found. EUR/USD has traded below the 55-dma since Dec 16 last year. A break back below the 5-dma 1.0695 would suggest the correction higher has run its course and the trend lower is ready to resume. {Last 1.0803} USD/JPY isn't trending in either direction yet - but the moving average studies indicate a trend lower might be ready to commence in the next trading day or two. USD/JPY has broken below the base of the daily ichimoku cloud at 118.95 three times in the past three trading days, but it need to close below that reading for the downtrend to gain some credibility. Key fibo support comes in around 118.20. This is the 61.8 of the year's 115.83 low/and 122.04 high and break below would target a move below 116.00. A break above the 55-dma around 119.60 would ease the pressure to the downside. {Last 118.95} AUD/USD The moving average studies are neutral, but the repeated closes above the 20-day and 55-day moving averages suggests a correction higher could be brewing. AUD/USD needs to clear the 0.7920/40 window (March 24 trend high and 100-dma) to embark on a trend higher. A close below the 20-dma at 0.7700 would suggest the correction is over and the pressure will return to the downside. {Last 0.7785} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12990 13120 13010 13105-13125 USD/JPY 119.43 118.52 119.17 INR 63.19 63.55 63.19 63.53-58 EUR/USD 1.0825 1.0712 1.0739 KRW 1080 1084.5 1081 1084-1085 EUR/JPY 128.80 127.62 128.08 MYR 3.6285 3.6450 3.6310 3.6380-20 GBP/USD 1.4982 1.4888 1.4906 PHP 44.26 44.32 44.30 44.29-31 USD/CAD 1.2260 1.2180 1.2225 TWD 30.99 31.04 31.02 31.03-05 AUD/USD 0.7844 0.7706 0.7726 CNY 1-mth 6.1460 6.1450 6.1430-40 NZD/USD 0.7724 0.7642 0.7664 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2070-90 USD/SGD 1.3496 1.3418 1.3487 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2850-70 USD/THB 32.43 32.345 32.40 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18035 +209 +1.17 10-year 1.87% 1.87% S&P 500 2100 +19 +0.92 2-year 0.52% 0.51% NASDAQ 4995 +63 +1.28 30-year 2.56% 2.52% FTSE 7052 +57 +0.82 Spot Gold($) 1194.20 1205.00 DAX 11892 +203 +1.74 Nymex 56.50 55.74 Nikkei 19634 -18 -0.09 Brent 63.50 63.45 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)