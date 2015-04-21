SYDNEY, April 22 (IFR) - News from Tuesday night * Greece's Varoufakis optimistic over deal with lenders, not likely by Friday * EU's Juncker says Greece needs to make more efforts in debt talks * Britain's Labour 2 points ahead of Conservatives in TNS pre-election poll * CA Wholesale Trade MM Feb -0.4%, f/c 0%, -2.9%-prev; USD/CAD shrugs off miss * DE Apr ZEW Economic Sentiment 53.3 vs prev 54.8. 55.3 exp * DE Apr ZEW Current conditions 70.2 vs prev 55.1. 56.0 exp Macro themes in play * Bund yields double to 0.10bps from Friday, spreads widen; move unexplained; stocks end steady but well off highs; EUR firms * 2nd derivative, overcrowded trades from lower Euro rates (EUR and Euro stocks) could be sensitive to further Bund moves * USDJPY strong as Nikkei futures breaks above 20k; China gives Asian stocks tailwind; CAD weak on Wholesale Trade miss, lower oil * AUD steady ahead of CPI; Street looking for soft number but Aus short rates higher; 2yr > 200 dma * Greek stocks at 3yr lows; drama ongoing; EURCHF worst in 3 mos; Gold higher but range-bound Currency summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * Pair dives below 200-HMA in Europe's morning on Greek jitters * Limited follow through, shorts cover, soft JPY lifts EUR/JPY * EUR/JPY up near 128.75, EUR/USD follows, hits 1.0782 * Thin conditions exaggerate lift; gains erode as USD & US yields firm * Pair slips towards 1.0730 late in day, choppy action likely to persist USD/JPY * USDJPY higher as Nikkei and Asian stocks in lead higher * Nikkei futures trade above 20k; up 3% from Monday lows * USDJPY lags, ends dead square in middle of recent range * Short term specs long above 200 hma at 119.57 GBP/USD * EUR/GBP drops to 0.7171 on Grexit fears, just above 0.7165 recent lows * Rises near 0.7195 by end of NY, euro rallies on Bund selloff * Cable moved to early lows by 1.4857 w/weak euro, rallied to 1.4973 by Ldn cl * UK election uncertainty remains a GBP headwind, hung parliament expected USD/CHF * USD/CHF opened up the NY market at 0.9593 close to O/N highs (high 0.9626) * News Saudi King sending elite troops to Yemen gave CHF boost vs EUR & USD * 2 more US war vessels en route; News Houthis willing to talk relieved USD * Gold +0.7/0.8%, EUR/CHF stalled abv y'day's low (lowest since Jan 29, 1.0235) * Some traders focusing on y'day's sight deposit data; talk of SNB intervention * US stocks -0.4/+0.5% heading into the close, USD/CHF 0.9549, EUR/CHF 1.02545 USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2225/81, NorAm range 1.2215/1.2305, close c 1.2288 * Poor CAD wholesale trade data, -0.4% vs "0"/+0.5% f/c was ignored * Initial response CAD rallied, no US data all eyes on Yemen/ oil prices * Oil goosed up on news Saudi King sending elite ground troops to Yemen * US sending 2 more warships dropped risk appetite, gold +0.7/0.8%, CHF higher * Late news Houthis say willing to talk boosted the buck, Brent -2.1%, WTI -2.0% AUD/USD * Losses post-RBA minutes erode in Europe after limited break of 200-HMA * Short covering lift has pair near 0.7720 into NY open * JPY weakness lifts AUD/JPY ~92.65, AUD/USD follows, tests 0.7760 res * Upped risk sentiment aids lift, gains can't hold, stock slips & US yields rise * Pair slips and threatens 200-HMA late in the day * Oz Q1 CPI to garner all attention in Asia NZD/USD * Pair can't crack 0.7630/40 support in Europe, short covering ensues * Mirrors AUD/USD rally, no USD bull catalyst to move pair lower * JPY weakness lifts NZD/JPY above 92.00, drags NZD/USD with it * Two tests near 0.7710 fail, USD & US yields firm, sinks pair in afternoon * Near 0.7665 late in day, Oz CPI likely to impact NZD in Asia session LATAM * USD/MXN to session lows at 15.3530 by 55-HMA, Bund yields rose lifting EUR * Reverses near close to 15.45, traders wary Banxico may hold rates steady by YE * USD/CLP ends flat hovers in tight 616/618 range, copper under pressure * USD/BRL closed for holiday, offshore trade light, holds near 3.0350 * Petrobras 2014 audited results exp'd Wed, PBR up 78% in last 26 days ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ ended the overnight session slightly mixed from yesterday's Asian session closes. Lack of data releases and the never ending Greece story kept trading to a minimum with a build up of data releases over the rest of the week. AUS CPI takes centre stage in Asia today and if NZ CPI is any reflection than we are in for another soft print. The market is determined to punish AUD as it ticks all the right boxes in terms of economic weakness and a central bank wanting it lower. A fall through parity in AUD/NZD (possibly today) could signal the next move lower for the beleaguered AUD/USD. USD/KRW traded a 1081.6-1085.6 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1083.4. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3480-1.3534 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3508. The Straits Times index closed up 0.15%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6340-3.6520 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.6350. KLSE index closed up 0.75%. USD/IDR traded a 12930-12970 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12955. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12942. The IDX Composite closed up 1.1%. USD/PHP traded a 44.23-33 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.265. The PSE index closed down 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 32.38-44 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.39. The Set closed up 0.6%. USD/TWD traded a 31.004-31.127 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.105. The Taiex closed down 0.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1280 slightly higher than the previous 6.1255 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1995-6.2033 range; last at 6.2016. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1979; range 6.1971-6.2020. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2820-6.2850. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.8%. USD/INR traded a 62.70-63.155 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 62.85. The Sensex index closed down 0.75%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 22 Apr 23:50 JP Exports 22 Apr 23:50 JP Imports 22 Apr 23:50 JP Trade Balance 22 Apr 00:30 TW Jobless Rate 22 Apr 01:30 AU CPI 22 Apr 01:30 AU RBA Trimmed Mean CPI 22 Apr 01:30 AU CPI Index Number 22 Apr 01:30 AU RBA Weightd Medn CPI 22 Apr 04:00 MY CPI 22 Apr 09:00 MY Reserves Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) The week ahead - EU Summit on Greece, US housing and Australia inflation The coming week isn't full of event risks, but the latest chapter of the Greek sovereign debt drama will play out ahead of the EU summit on Greece Friday the 24th of April. US data in thin on the ground - with housing numbers the main feature. HSBC Flash China PMI and EZ Flash PMIs will be released in the coming week and could get a market reaction. Australian inflation data is out this week and a benign result could see RBA expectations turn dovish again. US data It will be a quiet week for key US data. There is no major US data out until Wednesday when Existing Home Sales will be released. Weekly Jobless Claims is out on Thursday along with New Home Sales. Friday Durable Goods and Building Permits are released. Key data out of Europe Bank of England Minutes will be out Wednesday with no fireworks expected ahead of the UK election and Thursday UK Retail Sales will be on tap. EZ Flash PMIs will be out Thursday and Friday the EU Summit on Greece will take place. Asia/Pacific Australia will release its CPI data on Wednesday. HSBC China MFG PMI is out Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's technical view Sunday 19 April Equities S&P The close below the 20-dma at 2083 on Friday indicated upward momentum is waning and a correction might be close at hand. The 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages remain in a bullish formation, but the 5 and 20-day moving averages are tilting lower. Support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the recent 2,045/2,111 move at 2,070 and the 100-dma at 2,064. A close below 2,060 targets 2,045. A close above the 10-dma at 2,091 would suggest more range trading. {Last 2,081} DAX ceased trending higher after 5-dma turned lower and crossed below the 10-dma. Key support is found at the ascending 50-dma - which was 11586 in Friday. The DAX has been above the 50-dma since the trend higher started in mid-Jan. A break below would confirm a correction is underway and a move to the 38.2 fibo of the year's 9382 low/12390 hi at 11680 could not be ruled out. Only a move back above the 20-dma at 12,030 would ease the downward pressure. {Last 11,689} ASX isn't trending in either direction, but Friday's close below the 50-dma at 5,888 warns that a correction lower is underway. The ASX has been above the 50-dma since the trend higher started on Jan 21 and the break below initially targets the March 30 low at 5,828 with a break below that level targeting the March 11 trend low at 5,748. Key support is found at the 38.2 fibo of the year's 5,267 low/5,997 high at 5,718. Only a close back above the 20-dma at 5.928 would suggest it is ready to resume trending higher. {Last 5,878} Commodities Gold is consolidating and showing no sign that it ready to trend in either direction. Very strong resistance has formed around 1225 where the April 6 trend high; 50% retracement of the 1306/1142 move and the key 200-dma converge. A break above 1230 would be bullish. Support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 1224/1142 move at 1174. A break below 1170 would be bearish and suggest a trend lower is ready to commence. {Last 1205} Iron Ore has stopped trending lower and the 5-dma has crossed above the 10-dma - warning a correction higher could be getting underway. Resistance is found at the 20-dma at 50.77. A break above 50.80 targets the 50-dma at 56.77. Iron ore has remained under the 50-dma since mid-August last year. A break below 10-dma at 48.66 would suggest the trend lower might be ready to resume. {Last 50.70} Lon Copper The 5, 10 and 20 dma's are lined up in a bearish formation, but none of them are pointing lower. The close above the 20-dma suggests the possibility of a reversal higher brewing, but it is too soon to tell. A break above the trend high around 6,295 would confirm a trend higher is brewing while a move below the 5,872 would indicate it will start trending lower. {Last 6,060} NYMEX Crude The short-term moving averages show NYMEX Crude trending higher. The break and close above the 100-dma last week was bullish and that reading is now support. The 100-dma comes in around 52.20 and a close below that level would indicate the trend and correction higher has run its course. Resistance is found at a weekly high around 59.00 and a break above 60 targets the 38.2 fibo of the 1.0775/42.03 move at 67.10. {Last 55.74} FX EUR/USD isn't trending but the close just above 20-dma at 1.0802 warns a correction higher could be underway. Strong resistance has formed around 1.1000 where the key 55-dma is found. EUR/USD has traded below the 55-dma since Dec 16 last year. A break back below the 5-dma 1.0695 would suggest the correction higher has run its course and the trend lower is ready to resume. {Last 1.0803} USD/JPY isn't trending in either direction yet - but the moving average studies indicate a trend lower might be ready to commence in the next trading day or two. USD/JPY has broken below the base of the daily ichimoku cloud at 118.95 three times in the past three trading days, but it need to close below that reading for the downtrend to gain some credibility. Key fibo support comes in around 118.20. This is the 61.8 of the year's 115.83 low/and 122.04 high and break below would target a move below 116.00. A break above the 55-dma around 119.60 would ease the pressure to the downside. {Last 118.95} AUD/USD The moving average studies are neutral, but the repeated closes above the 20-day and 55-day moving averages suggests a correction higher could be brewing. AUD/USD needs to clear the 0.7920/40 window (March 24 trend high and 100-dma) to embark on a trend higher. A close below the 20-dma at 0.7700 would suggest the correction is over and the pressure will return to the downside. {Last 0.7785} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13070 13082 13070 13060-13075 USD/JPY 119.83 119.18 119.65 INR 63.20 63.41 63.25 63.27-30 EUR/USD 1.0783 1.0660 1.0734 KRW 1083.5 1085.2 1082.7 1083.5-84.5 EUR/JPY 128.76 127.45 128.46 MYR 3.6415 3.6470 3.6400 3.6360-90 GBP/USD 1.4973 1.4857 1.4928 PHP 44.30 44.31 44.25 44.25-27 USD/CAD 1.2305 1.2215 1.2281 TWD 31.10 31.11 31.09 31.07-08 AUD/USD 0.7754 0.7683 0.7710 CNY 1-mth 6.1445 6.1440 6.1430-50 NZD/USD 0.7712 0.7635 0.7668 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2045-65 USD/SGD 1.3534 1.3480 1.3512 CNY 1-yr 6.2800 6.2795 6.2795-15 USD/THB 32.44 32.36 32.38 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17950 -85 -0.47 10-year 1.91% 1.87% S&P 500 2097 -3 -0.15 2-year 0.52% 0.52% NASDAQ 5014 +19 +0.39 30-year 2.58% 2.56% FTSE 7063 +11 +0.15 Spot Gold($) 1202.20 1194.20 DAX 11940 +48 +0.40 Nymex 55.26 56.50 Nikkei 19909 +275 +1.40 Brent 61.78 63.50 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)