Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
SYDNEY, April 23 (IFR) - News from Wednesday night * US Existing Home Sales Mar 5.19m, f/c 5.03m, 4.89m-prev * Bank of England upbeat on euro zone, eyes inflation pressures (MPC minutes) * Greek govt refuses to back down on pension cuts, tax hikes * ECB raises ELA cap by EUR1.5b to 75.5b * EZ consumer confidence falls 4.6% in April from -3.7% in March * SNB says reduces exemptions from negative interest rates, USD & EUR rise v CHF * BoE unanimous 9-0 in keeping rates on hold in April; Stg strength may be lowering CPI faster than exp, could imply bigger bounce; Further pick-up in wage growth needed for BOE to met 2% CPI target Macro themes in play * Higher interest rates center of attention for second day; Gilts and Bunds lead; hawkish BOE minutes the trigger; Bund yields triple since Friday * Some rate diffs turning against USD; overseas yields outpace US; AUD and GBP notable; GBPUSD closes above 1.50; bookies see less chance of hung Parliament * CHF crushed after SNB limits exemptions on neg rates on sight depos at central bank; -1.4%; broader dollar would have had much worse day absent CHF move; EUR ends unch after stronger start * Nikkei outperforms, up 4% from Monday lows; pulls S&P toward record highs; US Existing Home Sales beat; USDJPY lagging mid-range but firm; EM strong, BRL strongest in 6 weeks, RUB +3% Currency summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * Soft USD in Europe sees 1.0800 breached, gains fade into NY open * Recovery for USD begins slide, rally in US yields accelerates it * Pair tests 1.0700/10 zone, bears can't push further and bounce ensues * Rally in German bond yields aids lift to 1.0745/50 area * Pair near 1.0740 late in the day, choppy mkt to persist USD/JPY * USDJPY up only modestly despite Nikkei outperformance * Stock futures higher by 0.65%; accelerates above 20k * USDJPY languishing mid-range; price action poor given Nikkei * Run at 120.00 fails; 40dma res at 120.04 GBP/USD * GBP/USD to early high at 1.5080 lifted by upbeat MPC mins * US existing home sales beat lifts USD, pushes GBP back near 10-HMA by 1.5040 * UK Gilt yields rise w/UST & Bunds, UK ret sales Thurs +0.4% Rtrs f/c * Above f/c likely re-awakens hawks, pushes forward UK liftoff, lifts GBP * 0.7123 today's post-MPC low, UK rate divergence adds to cross weakness * Greece refuses to back down on pension cuts, tax hikes * GBP seen as safe haven, EUR/GBP ends NY by session lows at 0.7135 USD/CHF * USD/CHF opened New York 0.9545, O/N range 0.9502/62, NY 0.9545/0.9698 * USD O/N setbacks vs AUD and GBP pressured DXY lower (opened -0.38%) * Decent US housing data started UST yields heading north, tripped buy stops * Break of 100-DMA accelerated the USD rally and the DXY closed +0.3% vs NY open * Gold -1.4%, EUR/CHF surged on wider application of SNB rules on negative IR * Traders see the path being opened for another cut in official rates USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2208/87, NorAm range 1.2225/69, close c 1.2239 * USD/CAD tracked Brent & WTI futures, with one eye on the DXY * US mthly home prx +0.7%, Y/Y 5.4%; existing home sales +6.1% * Gave DXY a boost, +0.3% in the NorAm session * Commodity complex mixed, Brent +1.2%, WTI -0.6%, copper -0.6%, gold -1.3% * US Tsy yields up, 2-Yr +2-3 bp, 0.55%, 10-Yr +7bp, 1.97% AUD/USD * Bullish momentum post-AUS CPI persists in Europe, 0.7800 breached * NY applies bear pressure on USD bid & EUR/AUD lift toward 1.3840 * AUD/NZD lift above 1.0130 alleviates some pressure on AUD/USD * Pair bounces from 0.7747 NY low & settles near 0.7770 * NAB Q1 Bank Bus. Conf. & China Apr HSBC Mfg PMI risks in Asia NZD/USD * Mirrors AUD rally in Europe, 0.7738 hit before USD bid emerges * Pair slides in early NY, pace upped on 0.7690 break * AUD/NZD rally above1.0130 aids slide to 0.7657 low * USD stays firm and keeps bear pressure on NZD/USD * Little bounce as pair settles just above the day's low * China HSBC April Mfg-PMI the risk is Asia LATAM * USD/BRL moved to session low by 2.9969, HF's touted on the offer through 3.00 * Petrobras financials due after mkt close; RM bids lift USD abv 3.01 by NY cl * USD/MXN rose to 15.48 on US existing hm sales beat, US yields move higher * Carstens says no inflationary pressures at moment to justify rate hike * USD/CLP ends NY by 619 on weak copper & increased sentiment for US rate hike ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ closes in NY at/near highs failing to sustain Asia downside move * KRW NDFs see sharp move off 1077.5 low to NY cl at 1085 - official activity? * Ditto MYR NDFs which seem to take their cue more and more fm commodity ccys * Rest of USD/AXJ a mixed bag; good US home sales; higher Bund/UST yields * China HSBC flash PMI key release today at 0145GMT USD/KRW traded a 1078.3-1084.9 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1079.6. The Kospi closed up 0.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3456-1.3529 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3459. The Straits Times index closed down 0.35%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6100-3.6370 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.6110. USD/IDR traded a 12890-12960 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12895. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12952. The IDX Composite closed down 0.4%. USD/PHP traded a 44.175-265 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.225. The PSE index closed down 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 32.345-39 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.345. The Set closed down 1.1%. USD/TWD traded a 31.016-31.115 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.055. The Taiex closed up 0.8%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1290 slightly higher than the previous 6.1280 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1948-6.2093 range; last at 6.1950. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1919; range 6.1918-6.1996. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2760-6.2780. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.5%. USD/INR traded a 62.715-63.02 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.845. The Sensex index closed up 0.75%. Economic data releases (GMT) 23 Apr 23:00 KR GDP Growth 23 Apr 01:35 JP Manufacturing PMI Flash 23 Apr 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Flash 23 Apr 05:00 SG Consumer Price Index 23 Apr 08:00 TW Industrial Output 23 Apr 08:30 HK Unemployment Rate Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13010 13035 13010 13020-13040 USD/JPY 119.96 119.34 119.92 INR 63.35 63.43 63.28 63.37-39 EUR/USD 1.0801 1.0708 1.0726 KRW 1080 1085 1077.5 1085-1085.5 EUR/JPY 128.95 128.19 128.58 MYR 3.6190 3.6150 3.6030 3.6200-40 GBP/USD 1.5080 1.4915 1.5039 PHP 44.27 44.28 44.24 44.26-28 USD/CAD 1.2287 1.2208 1.2237 TWD 31.03 31.055 30.99 31.05-06 AUD/USD 0.7807 0.7706 0.7752 CNY 1-mth 6.1450 6.1435 6.1450-70 NZD/USD 0.7738 0.7657 0.7665 CNY 6-mth 6.2060 6.2040 6.2055-75 USD/SGD 1.3529 1.3426 1.3479 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2760 6.2785-05 USD/THB 32.395 32.345 32.375 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18038 +88 +0.49 10-year 1.98% 1.91% S&P 500 2108 +11 +0.51 2-year 0.55% 0.52% NASDAQ 5035 +21 +0.42 30-year 2.66% 2.58% FTSE 7028 -35 -0.49 Spot Gold($) 1186.70 1202.20 DAX 11867 -73 -0.61 Nymex 56.25 55.26 Nikkei 19909 +275 +1.40 Brent 62.75 61.78 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12