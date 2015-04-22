SYDNEY, April 23 (IFR) - News from Wednesday night * US Existing Home Sales Mar 5.19m, f/c 5.03m, 4.89m-prev * Bank of England upbeat on euro zone, eyes inflation pressures (MPC minutes) * Greek govt refuses to back down on pension cuts, tax hikes * ECB raises ELA cap by EUR1.5b to 75.5b * EZ consumer confidence falls 4.6% in April from -3.7% in March * SNB says reduces exemptions from negative interest rates, USD & EUR rise v CHF * BoE unanimous 9-0 in keeping rates on hold in April; Stg strength may be lowering CPI faster than exp, could imply bigger bounce; Further pick-up in wage growth needed for BOE to met 2% CPI target Macro themes in play * Higher interest rates center of attention for second day; Gilts and Bunds lead; hawkish BOE minutes the trigger; Bund yields triple since Friday * Some rate diffs turning against USD; overseas yields outpace US; AUD and GBP notable; GBPUSD closes above 1.50; bookies see less chance of hung Parliament * CHF crushed after SNB limits exemptions on neg rates on sight depos at central bank; -1.4%; broader dollar would have had much worse day absent CHF move; EUR ends unch after stronger start * Nikkei outperforms, up 4% from Monday lows; pulls S&P toward record highs; US Existing Home Sales beat; USDJPY lagging mid-range but firm; EM strong, BRL strongest in 6 weeks, RUB +3% Currency summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * Soft USD in Europe sees 1.0800 breached, gains fade into NY open * Recovery for USD begins slide, rally in US yields accelerates it * Pair tests 1.0700/10 zone, bears can't push further and bounce ensues * Rally in German bond yields aids lift to 1.0745/50 area * Pair near 1.0740 late in the day, choppy mkt to persist USD/JPY * USDJPY up only modestly despite Nikkei outperformance * Stock futures higher by 0.65%; accelerates above 20k * USDJPY languishing mid-range; price action poor given Nikkei * Run at 120.00 fails; 40dma res at 120.04 GBP/USD * GBP/USD to early high at 1.5080 lifted by upbeat MPC mins * US existing home sales beat lifts USD, pushes GBP back near 10-HMA by 1.5040 * UK Gilt yields rise w/UST & Bunds, UK ret sales Thurs +0.4% Rtrs f/c * Above f/c likely re-awakens hawks, pushes forward UK liftoff, lifts GBP * 0.7123 today's post-MPC low, UK rate divergence adds to cross weakness * Greece refuses to back down on pension cuts, tax hikes * GBP seen as safe haven, EUR/GBP ends NY by session lows at 0.7135 USD/CHF * USD/CHF opened New York 0.9545, O/N range 0.9502/62, NY 0.9545/0.9698 * USD O/N setbacks vs AUD and GBP pressured DXY lower (opened -0.38%) * Decent US housing data started UST yields heading north, tripped buy stops * Break of 100-DMA accelerated the USD rally and the DXY closed +0.3% vs NY open * Gold -1.4%, EUR/CHF surged on wider application of SNB rules on negative IR * Traders see the path being opened for another cut in official rates USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2208/87, NorAm range 1.2225/69, close c 1.2239 * USD/CAD tracked Brent & WTI futures, with one eye on the DXY * US mthly home prx +0.7%, Y/Y 5.4%; existing home sales +6.1% * Gave DXY a boost, +0.3% in the NorAm session * Commodity complex mixed, Brent +1.2%, WTI -0.6%, copper -0.6%, gold -1.3% * US Tsy yields up, 2-Yr +2-3 bp, 0.55%, 10-Yr +7bp, 1.97% AUD/USD * Bullish momentum post-AUS CPI persists in Europe, 0.7800 breached * NY applies bear pressure on USD bid & EUR/AUD lift toward 1.3840 * AUD/NZD lift above 1.0130 alleviates some pressure on AUD/USD * Pair bounces from 0.7747 NY low & settles near 0.7770 * NAB Q1 Bank Bus. Conf. & China Apr HSBC Mfg PMI risks in Asia NZD/USD * Mirrors AUD rally in Europe, 0.7738 hit before USD bid emerges * Pair slides in early NY, pace upped on 0.7690 break * AUD/NZD rally above1.0130 aids slide to 0.7657 low * USD stays firm and keeps bear pressure on NZD/USD * Little bounce as pair settles just above the day's low * China HSBC April Mfg-PMI the risk is Asia LATAM * USD/BRL moved to session low by 2.9969, HF's touted on the offer through 3.00 * Petrobras financials due after mkt close; RM bids lift USD abv 3.01 by NY cl * USD/MXN rose to 15.48 on US existing hm sales beat, US yields move higher * Carstens says no inflationary pressures at moment to justify rate hike * USD/CLP ends NY by 619 on weak copper & increased sentiment for US rate hike ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ closes in NY at/near highs failing to sustain Asia downside move * KRW NDFs see sharp move off 1077.5 low to NY cl at 1085 - official activity? * Ditto MYR NDFs which seem to take their cue more and more fm commodity ccys * Rest of USD/AXJ a mixed bag; good US home sales; higher Bund/UST yields * China HSBC flash PMI key release today at 0145GMT USD/KRW traded a 1078.3-1084.9 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1079.6. The Kospi closed up 0.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3456-1.3529 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3459. The Straits Times index closed down 0.35%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6100-3.6370 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.6110. USD/IDR traded a 12890-12960 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12895. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12952. The IDX Composite closed down 0.4%. USD/PHP traded a 44.175-265 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.225. The PSE index closed down 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 32.345-39 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.345. The Set closed down 1.1%. USD/TWD traded a 31.016-31.115 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.055. The Taiex closed up 0.8%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1290 slightly higher than the previous 6.1280 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1948-6.2093 range; last at 6.1950. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1919; range 6.1918-6.1996. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2760-6.2780. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.5%. USD/INR traded a 62.715-63.02 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.845. The Sensex index closed up 0.75%. Economic data releases (GMT) 23 Apr 23:00 KR GDP Growth 23 Apr 01:35 JP Manufacturing PMI Flash 23 Apr 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Flash 23 Apr 05:00 SG Consumer Price Index 23 Apr 08:00 TW Industrial Output 23 Apr 08:30 HK Unemployment Rate Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13010 13035 13010 13020-13040 USD/JPY 119.96 119.34 119.92 INR 63.35 63.43 63.28 63.37-39 EUR/USD 1.0801 1.0708 1.0726 KRW 1080 1085 1077.5 1085-1085.5 EUR/JPY 128.95 128.19 128.58 MYR 3.6190 3.6150 3.6030 3.6200-40 GBP/USD 1.5080 1.4915 1.5039 PHP 44.27 44.28 44.24 44.26-28 USD/CAD 1.2287 1.2208 1.2237 TWD 31.03 31.055 30.99 31.05-06 AUD/USD 0.7807 0.7706 0.7752 CNY 1-mth 6.1450 6.1435 6.1450-70 NZD/USD 0.7738 0.7657 0.7665 CNY 6-mth 6.2060 6.2040 6.2055-75 USD/SGD 1.3529 1.3426 1.3479 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2760 6.2785-05 USD/THB 32.395 32.345 32.375 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18038 +88 +0.49 10-year 1.98% 1.91% S&P 500 2108 +11 +0.51 2-year 0.55% 0.52% NASDAQ 5035 +21 +0.42 30-year 2.66% 2.58% FTSE 7028 -35 -0.49 Spot Gold($) 1186.70 1202.20 DAX 11867 -73 -0.61 Nymex 56.25 55.26 Nikkei 19909 +275 +1.40 Brent 62.75 61.78 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)