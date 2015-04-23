SYDNEY, April 24 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 295k, f/c 290k, 294k-prev * US New Home Sales Chg MM Mar -11.4%, 5.60%-prev * EU Dombrovskis doubts increasing on Greece, Europe's econ picking up modestly * EU's Katainen says lack of trust in Greece, solution still possible * Greece's Tsipras urges speeded up process to clinch debt deal; talks w/Merkel took place in positive & constructive spirit * EZ Apr Markit Mfg flash PMI 51.9 vs prev 52.2. 52.6 exp * EZ Apr Markit Serv flash PMI 53.7 vs prev 54.2. 54.5 exp * EZ Apr Markit Comp flash PMI 53.5 vs prev 54.0. 54.4 exp * GB Mar PSNB 6.741bln vs prev 4.801bln rvsd. 7.00bln xp * GB Mar PSNCR 19.444bln vs prev -0.205bln * GB Mar retail sales -0.5% m/m, 4.2% y/y vs prev 0.6%/5.4% rvsd. 0.4%/5.4% exp * DE May GfK Consumer sentiment 10.1 vs prev 10.0. 10.2 exp Macro Themes in Play * Rates down as New Home Sales miss big; expectations for only small Durable Goods bounce tomorrow after neg print in Feb; still waiting for spring rebound * US stocks up, Nasdaq new record; EM on fire as commodities strong; EEM breaks out; Brent new highs on year; BRL, RUB, CAD winners * CRB turn up putting pressure on USD; investors give fresh look to markets away from Europe; commodity, rate stability make yield plays compelling; change in flow could make large size of EUR short base matter again * EUR closes above 40 dma for only 2nd time since July 2014; CHF leads, reverses all of Wed's losses; DXY slips below primary uptrend line * USDJPY no momentum despite Nikkei run; GBP higher but weak on Ret sales miss Currency Summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * Europe can't crack 1.0650/60 supt, ACB & corp buyers repel the slide * Short cover bounce sees 1.0735 into NY open, bulls lift in early NY * USD stays firm post-claims, leveraged buy USD, EUR/USD dips ~1.0735 * Weak US housing data & upbeat Greek news combine to rally * Steady climb ensues, spec offers ~1.08 cleared, high of 1.0846 made * Stops above 1.0850 safe but vulnerable as little pullback from high * Near 1.0825 late in the day USD/JPY * USDJPY fails to capitalize on higher stocks * Nikkei at 15 yr high, S&P new record * US rates down; expectations low for tomorrow Durable Goods * Pair weighed by broader weak USD trade; still range-bound GBP/USD * EUR/GBP rallied from European lows by 0.7118 after soft UK ret sales data * Lifted to highs by 0.7194 by NY's end, upcoming UK elections also weigh * GBP/USD rallied off UK r/sales miss lows by 1.4960 after US new hm sales fall * Cable rallies by London close, large USD/CHF sales press on USD * WTI moves to 2015 high by 58, EM CCYs/equities rise traders shift from Europe * UK Mar retail sales ex-fuel +0.2% vs +0.4% f/c USD/CHF * USD/CHF reversed y'day's gains, closed around yesterday's NY opening level * Large sell order around 0.9630 took market unawares, thin liquidity did rest * A 2nd order for USD 200mn hit on the break of 0.9600, more stops sub 100-DMA * Price extension carried the pair to 0.9533 lows, later reports HF sellers * EUR/CHF plunged, 1.0370 to 1.0312 on resumption of Yemen coalition bombing * US troops training Ukrainian nat'l guard factor. Whispers SNB intervention USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2231/69, NorAm range 1.2121/1.2250, close c 1.2135 * Big miss in US single family home sales dropped 10-Yr UST yields 3bp * WTI and Brent rallied after news coalition 'planes resumed Yemen operations * WTI +2.6%, Brent +3.5%. DXY -0.7% at close; USD/CAD 1.2140 * IMM big USD sellers, Jun contract volume 6bln vs yesterday's 4.67bln * Gold +0.8%, news US troops training Ukrainian nat'l guard a factor AUD/USD * Bears rule in Europe's morning, push pair to 200-HMA but can't go further * Early NY sees USD rally weaken, intra-day bears begin covering * Broad based USD weakness takes hold on soft US data * AUD/USD lifts to 0.7790, USD slide abates a bit &pair dips * Sits ~0.7775 late in the day; No data o/n so action likely limited NZD/USD * Bear pressure applied in Europe's morning, early NY sees the same * New low hit in early NY but bids pre-daily cloud top hold, bounce ensues * Below f/c US data hits US yields and USD, NZD/USD lifts * Tests 0.7595/05 resistance and sits nearby late in the day * Still ends of being worst performer vs. USD & AUD on the day LATAM * USD/BRL shrugs off gargantuan PBR losses, PBR filing relieves default risk * Moves to lows by 2.9750 as NY session ends from early high by 3.0316 * MXN and CLP dominated by int rate outlook and timing of first hike * Banxico & BCCh wary of low growth and effect of weak currency on inflation * USD/MXN ends session by 15.34 from early NY high by 15.47, oil rallied near 3% * USD/CLP ends session by 615 as copper rose 1.12% ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ set to open lower on Friday from y'days Asian session close * Another night of two halves with USD buying in London reversed in NY * Commodities, commodity currencies continue their stuttering rally * Market now seemingly at ease with US rates lift-off Q3 or Q4 * Some differentiation taking place - INR odd man out in AXJ * Low key affair expected to round out week - month end in sight USD/KRW traded a 1081.7-1085 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1082.2. The Kospi closed up 1.4%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3448-96 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3465. The Straits Times index closed up 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6140-3.6345 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.6250. The KLSE index closed down 0.47%. USD/IDR traded a 12925-12956 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12954. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12939. The IDX Composite closed down 0.0%. USD/PHP traded a 44.24-32 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.30. The PSE index closed up 0.75%. USD/THB traded a 32.38-44 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.44. The Set closed down 0.45%. USD/TWD traded a 31.05-31.102 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.06. The Taiex closed up 1.9%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1281 slightly lower than the previous 6.1290 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1963-6.2001 range; last at 6.1980. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1960; range 6.1924-6.1985. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2800-6.2820. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.35%. USD/INR traded a 62.89-63.34 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.325. The Sensex index closed down 0.55%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 24 Apr 00:30 SG Final URA Property Index 24 Apr 05:00 SG Manufacturing Output 24 Apr 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 24 Apr 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 24 Apr 08:10 TW Money Supply 24 Apr 11:30 IN FX Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 03:00 JP BOJ D/Gov Nakaso speaks on the long-term prospects for Asia's economy OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13060 13065 13040 13025-13045 USD/JPY 120.10 119.43 119.58 INR 63.57 63.80 63.62 63.73-76 EUR/USD 1.0846 1.0666 1.0823 KRW 1084 1085 1080.5 1081.5-82.5 EUR/JPY 129.66 127.89 129.41 MYR 3.6330 3.6480 3.6150 3.6080-20 GBP/USD 1.5070 1.4960 1.5056 PHP 44.35 44.31 44.25 44.26-28 USD/CAD 1.2269 1.2121 1.2147 TWD 31.07 31.055 31.00 31.00-01 AUD/USD 0.7790 0.7711 0.7779 CNY 1-mth 6.1440 6.1425 6.1410-20 NZD/USD 0.7663 0.7537 0.7593 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2030-50 USD/SGD 1.3496 1.3411 1.3412 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2760-80 USD/THB 32.485 32.38 32.44 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18059 +21 +0.11 10-year 1.96% 1.98% S&P 500 2113 +5 +0.24 2-year 0.53% 0.55% NASDAQ 5056 +21 +0.41 30-year 2.65% 2.66% FTSE 7054 +26 +0.37 Spot Gold($) 1194.80 1186.70 DAX 11724 -143 -1.21 Nymex 57.50 56.25 Nikkei 20188 +54 +0.27 Brent 64.80 62.75 (Reporting by Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)