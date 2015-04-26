SYDNEY, April 27 (IFR) - News from the weekend Greek Deputy PM says deal with EU must be made in early May - Reuters D/PM Dragasakis told a Greek newspaper Saturday that Greece must reach a reform deal by early May to address Greece's need for cash. Greece must pay the IMF almost 1bln EUR in May. Greece has said it wants to honor its obligations and needs lenders to offer something in return. Dragasakis was quoted as saying: "There is clearly a potential and an imperative need for an interim deal to be concluded in the first days of May, if not within April." According to Reuters the decision by the Greek government to battle lenders has become increasingly unpopular. According to a Kappa Research poll published in To Vima newspaper Saturday, 72% of respondents said the country must strike a deal with its creditors versus 23% who were in favor of a clash. Asked by Kappa what the best options for Athens were in case of an impasse, 44% of Greeks wanted the government to handle the issue without seeking any kind of a fresh popular mandate. About 33% were in favor of a referendum, while 19% wanted a snap election. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com German FinMin hints at "Plan B" for Greece - Reuters German Finance Minister Schaeuble hinted Saturday Germany was preparing for the possibility Greek default. He didn't spell out that preparations were being made, but instead compared the planning secrecy associated with the Greek crisis to the behind the scenes planning for German reunification back in 1989. The finance minister of Slovenia suggested at Friday's EU meeting that because talks were leading nowhere, perhaps EZ ministers should starting discussing a Plan B -- what happens if Greece defaults. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Headlines from Friday night * US Durable Goods Mar 4%, f/c 0.6%, -1.4%-prev * US Non-def Ex-Air Mar -0.5%, f/c 0.3%, -2.2%-prev * Greece's Varoufakis agreement w/lenders will be difficult but will happen, there is no other choice; Greece needs a deal & is ready to compromise * European governments have largely failed to reform (EU document) * Bank of Canada's Poloz Oil price shock soon to be positive overall for Canada * MX Ret Sales YY Feb 5.6%, f/c 4.2%, 4.7%-prev * DE Apr IFO business climate 108.6 vs prev 107.9. 108.4 exp * DE Apr IFO Current conditions 113.9 vs prev 112.1 rvsd. 112.4 exp * DE Apr IFO Expectations 103.5 vsprev 103.9. 104.5 exp Themes from Friday's trading * The main themes across markets on Friday were another sluggish US data release that lowered GDP estimates and pushed the USD broadly lower; another day of equity gains that sent the MSCI All-Country World Index to a lifetime high of 442 and a volatile/mixed day on the commodity markets. * European stock markets moved modestly higher on Friday - with the London FTSE rising 0.2% and the German DAX gaining 0.7%. Solid earnings from major European companies underpinned the market. For the week the FTSE eked out a 0.2% gain and the German DAX had a weekly gain of 1.0%. * While the standoff between Greece and the EU continues to draw plenty of media attention and market talk - it hasn't really impacted market pricing to any great degree. * Wall Street followed the positive leads from Asia and Europe and the NASADQ set a fresh all-time high and the S&P had an all-time daily close high. * Wall Street was underpinned by strong earnings results from tech giants Google, Microsoft and Amazon and a sign the USD is correcting lower. * For the week Dow gained 1.4%; S&P rose 1.75% and NASDAQ gained 3.3%. * The inverse correlation between the EUR/USD and German DAX broke down on Friday, as both made modest gains. * As noted earlier the Greek crisis is a fascinating side-dhow, but the biggest influence on EUR/USD and USD generally/more broadly is the narrowing yield spread between US Treasuries and German Bunds. * EUR/USD closed the day 0.5% higher - closing at 1.0875 after touching a three week high at 1.0900 earlier in the session. * Correlation between USD/JPY and Nikkei also broke down on Friday, as USD/JPY fell 0.5% due to the easing UST yields following the weak details contained in the Durable Goods data. * The 2-yr Treasury yield eased 2bps to 0.51% and the 10-yr yield fell 3bps to 1.91%. For the week the 2-yr yield gained 1 bp and the 10-yr yield rose 6bps. There were some big moves in key commodities on Friday. * Iron ore soared 5.95% to 57 - the highest fixing since March 27 or nearly a month. For the week iron ore gained a whopping 12.4%. * NYMEX Crude fell 1.0% despite another drop in the US rig count. NYMEX Crude still managed a 3.0% gain for the week - and it has made a higher weekly close for six straight weeks. * NY Copper gained 2.0% on Friday but the strong day didn't prevent a 1.1% loss for the week. * Gold fell to a one month low at 1,174 at one stage on Friday before closing at 1,178 - down 2.2% on the day. The move lower was despite the fact the USD fell on Friday. Traders are putting the fall in gold down to investors getting out of gold plays and back into equities. * It appears the lack of investor fear and lack of global inflation are factors convincing some of the long-term gold bulls to get out of the way. * Despite the press playing up potential crises in Greece, Middle East and Ukraine - the VIX index fell again on Friday - edging down to 12.29 from 12.48. It was the lowest weekly close on the VIX in nearly a year. * The huge gain in iron ore and calming volatility helped AUD become the second best performing currency Friday. AUD/USD closed up 0.6% at 0.7828; highest daily close in a month. AUD/NZD continued its recovery - closing near 1.0300 after trading as high as 1.0312. The cross gained 0.6% Friday and is up 2.6% since Tuesday's close. * While surging iron ore helped support the AUD - the fall in the WTI crude price and gold resulted in the CAD being the worst performing currency on Friday. USD/CAD closed 0.3% higher at 1.2180. * GBP was the best performing currency on Friday - with GBP/USD rising 0.9% to a six week high at 1.5188. GBP is being supported by ongoing short covering that picked up momentum following Wednesday's more hawkish than expected BOE Minutes. * The US dollar index closed at 96.92 - down 0.36% from Thursday's close. For the week the DXY fell 0.62. Wrap-up It wasn't much of a weekend in terms of key impacting news - so Monday morning might be a bit quiet. The Greek drama/crisis continues to steal headlines, but the markets aren't reacting to the Greek news in a sustained way at least. If you faded the moves caused by Greek headlines - you would be well ahead. There are a few signs the USD might be set for a correction lower. The huge rise in the US dollar that started around mid-2014 coincided with huge falls in crude oil and iron ore prices. Both oil and iron ore look technically bullish for the short-term at least. We might see a USD correction lower that will last until the market finally makes up its collective mind as to when the Fed will commence its long awaited tightening cycle. The RBA won't be overjoyed by the improving outlook for AUD. The rise in some of the key commodities in recent days - will not be enough to relax the RBA efforts to rebalance the Australian economy and support non-mining sectors of the economy. A lower AUD/USD is part of that strategy. Don't be surprised if the messaging from the RBA becomes increasingly dovish. For the AUD/USD not to establish a foothold above 0.8000 at some stage - the market will need to believe the RBA will ease rates in May and not be hesitant to push the cash rate below 2.0% at subsequent meetings. Otherwise AUD/USD will naturally move higher due to the insatiable appetite for yield and if the market starts to believe key commodities have bottomed out and volatility remains at extremely low levels - AUD starts to become attractive as part of carry trade strategies during the Northern Summer months. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ closed for the part slightly lower Friday night in a soft USD session * Soft US durable goods data had analysts' marking lower US GDP estimates * USD/AXJ sidelined with players looking ahead to a plethora of c/s meetings * Greece news remains confusing but those who fade moves come out on top * Month end ahead whilst Friday rings the bell for global PMI day USD/KRW traded a 1077.8-1080.7 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1079.4. The Kospi closed down 0.6%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3350-1.3436 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3370. The Straits Times index closed up 0.3%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5720-3.6090 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.5800. The KLSE index closed up 0.9%. USD/IDR traded a 12910-12950 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12910. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12941. The IDX Composite closed down 0.0%. USD/PHP traded a 44.19-25 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.245. The PSE index closed up 0.7%. USD/THB traded a 32.42-515 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.51. The Set closed up 0.7%. USD/TWD traded a 30.816-31.037 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.82. The Taiex closed up 1.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1241 slightly lower than the previous 6.1281 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1935-6.1996 range; last at 6.1950. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1941; range 6.1899-6.1962. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2710-6.2730. The Shanghai Composite closed down 2.0%. USD/INR traded a 63.21-645 range in Asia on Friday; last at 63.56. The Sensex index closed down 1.1%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) Nil Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - Greece still distracts but central banks will be key The latest chapter of the Greek sovereign debt drama will likely receive a lot of attention in the week ahead. Greece has some debt repayments to make in the first two weeks of May and there isn't any sign yet that Greece and the EU are making progress towards agreeing to another 11th hour deal to kick the can further down the road. The market hasn't really priced in any worst case scenarios regarding Greece - for it is still expected by most that there will be a deal at the last second to avoid a default and/or Grexit. Central banks Fed, BOJ, RBNZ and Riksbank meet next week. Normally the FOMC meeting will get all of the attention, but this meeting isn't accompanied by a press conference by Fed Chair Yellen - so there aren't any surprises expected. The recent run of sluggish US data might be noted in the Fed statement, but most feel they will leave the language and message in the statement very close to the last one. The BOJ meeting will be closely eyed - as some analysts expect the BOJ to strike a more dovish tone with the regional elections out of the way. RBNZ is expected to stay on hold - but after dovish comments made last week by the RBNZ last week many expect the c/bank to clearly show an easing bias in their interest rate projections. Riksbank is expected to remain on hold, but retain an easing bias. There will also be close attention paid to a speech by RBA Governor Stevens on Monday - as the rising AUD might be worrying the RBA. John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 26th April Equities S&P The strong price action in the latter part of last week took the S&P to a fresh all-time high and has reignited the short-term trend higher. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation and pointing higher. The ascending 20-dma around 2092 should be solid support on pullbacks. A close below 2,090 would warn the trend is is quickly losing momentum. {Last 2,118} DAX isn't trending - even though the short-term moving averages are in a bearish formation. There needs to be a close above the 20-dma at 12,007 to set the DAX on course for the April 13 and all-time high at 12,388. A double-bottom has formed around 11,680 and a break below that level would warn of a larger correction towards the 38.20 of the 2015 low/high at 11,242.{Last 11,811} ASX Just when the ASX looked ready to trend lower - the huge rally on Friday changed the technical picture. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation, but the 5-day is now pointing higher. The close above the 20-day and 50-day moving averages on Friday was bullish and the next target is the series of highs between 5,950 and 6,000. Support has formed at 5895/5900 where the 10, 20 and 50 day moving averages converge. A fall below 5890 returns the pressure to the downside. {Last 5,933} Commodities Gold tested key fibo support at 1174 on Friday before bouncing. The 1174 level is the 61.8 of the 1,142/1,224 move and a break below targets another run below 1,150. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages have started trending lower and only a break above the 20-dma at 1,198 would ease the downward pressure. {Last 1,179} Iron Ore For the first time in nearly a year - the moving averages in iron ore is lined up in a bullish formation and have started trending higher. Iron ore was fixed above the 50-day MA (55.92) for the first time since August last year and that reading should be support now. The next level of major resistance is the 100-dma at 61.55. {Last 57.00} Lon Copper The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation, but the close above the 20-dma at 6,015 indicates the price isn't ready to trend lower. A close below the 50-dma around 5,900 could result in a drift towards 5,600. {Last 6,030} NYMEX Crude is trending higher, according to the moving average studies - and only a break below the 20-dma at 53 would shift pressure back to the downside. There is some resistance around 59 and a break above that level could see a move towards former support at 63.75. {Last 57.15} FX EUR/USD isn't trending and is stuck in a consolidation range. Key resistance is found at the 55-dma at 1.0947. EUR/USD hasn't closed above the 55-dma since May 9 last year when EUR/USD was trading at 1.3800. A close above the 55-dma targets resistance between 1.1000/60 where EUR/USD topped out five times late March/early April of this year. Key support is found at 1.0520 with a break below that level reigniting the trend lower and target of parity. {Last 1.0875} USD/JPY opened and closed last week around the same level - so it is obvious there is no trend in place. It has been the case a few times over the past two week - USD/JPY breaks below the base of the daily Ichimoku cloud only to rally late in the day to close just above it. The base of the I-cloud comes in at 118.95 and USD/JPY managed to close 4 pips above it. A daily close below cloud base targets the 61.8 fibo of the 115.83/122.05 move at 118.20. {Last 118.99} AUD/USD has started to trend higher - according to the short-date moving average studies. There is stubborn resistance ahead of 0.7850 - but if that level gives way it initially targets the key 100-dma around 0.7885. AUD/USD has remained below the 100-dma since September last year when it was trading around 0.9250. Support is at the 20-dma at 0.7680/85 and a break below that level would shift the pressure to the downside. {Last 0.7828} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13030 13060 13030 13030-13060 USD/JPY 119.67 118.82 118.99 INR 64.01 64.28 63.96 64.19-22 EUR/USD 1.0900 1.0784 1.0875 KRW 1079.5 1079.6 1076.5 1077-1078 EUR/JPY 130.12 128.85 129.32 MYR 3.5880 3.5850 3.5680 3.5750-80 GBP/USD 1.5188 1.5028 1.5188 PHP 44.31 44.30 44.28 44.26-29 USD/CAD 1.2188 1.2103 1.2180 TWD 30.81 30.82 30.63 30.70-72 AUD/USD 0.7841 0.7765 0.7828 CNY 1-mth 6.1415 6.1380 6.1375-85 NZD/USD 0.7610 0.7543 0.7597 CNY 6-mth 6.2015 6.1980 6.1975-00 USD/SGD 1.3436 1.3310 1.3325 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2710 6.2690-20 USD/THB 32.595 32.42 32.57 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18080 +21 +0.12 10-year 1.91% 1.96% S&P 500 2118 +5 +0.23 2-year 0.51% 0.53% NASDAQ 5092 +36 +0.71 30-year 2.61% 2.65% FTSE 7071 +17 +0.25 Spot Gold($) 1179.20 1194.80 DAX 11811 +87 +0.75 Nymex 57.30 57.50 Nikkei 20020 -167 -0.83 Brent 65.40 64.80 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)