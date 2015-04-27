SYDNEY, April 28 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday night
* ICM poll puts UK conservatives 3 pts ahead of Labour ahead of May 7 election
* US Markit Comp Flash PMI Apr 57.4, 59.2-prev
* GB Apr CBI Mfg order book balance +1 vs prev 0. +4 exp
* DE Mar Import prices 1.0% m/m, -1.4% y/y vs prev 1.4%/-3.0%. 0.5%/-1.4% exp
* CH sight deposits up at 385.899bln in w/e Apr 24 vs prev 383.984bln
* Fitch downgrades Japan to 'A', outlook stable
Macro themes in play
* Dollar down ahead of Wednesday Fed and GDP; Fed Funds futures at contract
highs; Sep move an even 50/50; rate diffs, positions weigh on USD
* EUR higher as Greece shuffles deck of negotiators; Varoufakis rebuked; Greek
stocks and bonds up big on optimism
* AUD best close in a month, CAD highest since Jan; CRB bottom seen in; USDCHF
touches 200-dma but holds
* Cable extends on trend line break, hung Parliament less likely; USDJPY heavy
but range bound; EURJPY first close > 40-dma this year
Currency Summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk
EUR/USD
* Pressured in Europe morning on ongoing Greek concerns & USD rally
* Early NY tests sub-1.0820, turns as USD slides & Greek fears abate a bit
* Sharp USD drop & US yield slip aid EUR/USD spike, stops >1.0900 hit
* 76.4 Fib of 1.1036-1.0521 pierced & 55-DMA neared as 1.0927 high hit
* Late day slip on USD bounce sees sub-1.0890 towards NY close
* Techs & spreads support gains; If Fed dovish March high might break
USD/JPY
* Yen weaker v all majors save for the CHF; latter sold on Varoufakis news
* High betas beating the low beta CCYs, even GBP/JPY up pre UK election
* EUR/JPY eyes Cloud base at 130.43; firm above Kijun at 128.80
* US-Japan defense pact expanded & more formalized today
* Soft 2nd-tier US data & 50% Fibo at 119.43 cap USD/JPY bounce
GBP/USD
* Cable bounces off NY low by 1.5100, rises abv 100-DMA 1.5181 to high 1.5263
* Reverses to 1.5235 by NY end, Tories gain in polls, USD broadly weak pre-Fed
* Mkt looks past election see UK econ rising, BOE mins inflation pick up in '16
* EUR/GBP presses lower, Greece and weak EZ econ continue to weigh on cross
* Cross supt by 0.7118 low on Apr 23, then 0.7093 Mar 16 low, below minor Fib
USD/CHF
* Expansion of SNB negative rates regime & Varoufakis marginalization hit CHF
* EUR broadly firmer as Greek FinMin has thwarted Greek deal progress
* Slight rise in Swiss sight deposits reinforced SNB intervention talk
* EUR/CHF below last Wed's 1.0428 high, but 1.05 is within reach near-term
* USD/CHF bounced by 200-DMA & repeated daily lows near 0.9500
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.2150/1.2205, NorAm range 1.2080/1.2166, close c1.2090
* Oil futures under pressure, Brent -0.74%, WTI -0.33% despite M/E turmoil
* US data soft, Markit PMI indexes lower, Dallas Fed idx still negative
* EUR/CAD sales, CAD/JPY purchases helped lift the Loonie, USD stops ran 1.2088
* Corp bids 1.2075 helped stall algo USD sell-off, traders wary short sub 1.21
* Only an allusion to possible June rate hike wud alleviate pressure on USD/CAD
AUD/USD
* Choppy European after pair fails to clear 0.7840 & gets pushed near 0.7790
* Erratic action early NY as pair torn between firm US & rallying commodities
* USD lift abates & reverses, AUD/USD spikes & runs stops above 0.7850
* New trend high (0.7873) hit & little pullback, near 0.7860 late in day
* Techs are bullish & yield spreads bolster view, March high test likely
* Monthly close >0.7939 a bullish engulfing candle, more bull fodder
NZD/USD
* Bears push pair lower from 200-HMA in Europe's morning
* Early NY sees test of Asia low hold as USD is firm out of the gate
* Slip fades as USD rise falters & commodities put in nice gains
* Quick lift sees 200-HMA & April 26 high pierced
* USD rebound and looming RBNZ meeting sees near 0.7840 late in day
* Technical's favor bulls for now, retest of April high possible pre-CB risk
LATAM
* USD/BRL pushed lower still, moves below daily cloud base to 2.9070
* Commodities rise & UST yields fall as positions adjust pre-FOMC on Wed
* USD/MXN thru TL support, eyes daily cloud top by 15.26, then 21-DMA by 15.21
* USD/CLP ends NY by day's low (610), copper up near 1% provides boost
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
* The US Dollar continues to tumbles taking USD/AXJ with it
* Long term long (USD) holders being forced out of positions
* USD/TWD in spotlight as pair collapses thru OTC and NDF mkts
* USD/SGD looks like it has fallen off a cliff
* Moves reminiscent of UST moves last year when yields tanked
USD/KRW traded a 1072.9-1078 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1073. The Kospi
closed down 0.1%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3300-1.3334 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3329. The
Straits Times index closed up 0.1%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.5590-3.5720 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.5660. The KLSE
index closed down 0.2%.
USD/IDR traded a 12920-12980 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12980. The Jakarta
Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12922. The IDX Composite closed
down 3.5%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.21-275 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.275. The PSE
index closed up 0.15%.
USD/THB traded a 32.56-68 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.665. The Set
closed down 0.4%.
USD/TWD traded a 30.551-749 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.62. The Taiex
closed up 0.6%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1220 slightly lower than the previous
6.1241 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1943-6.2208 range; last at 6.2206. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2217; range 6.1937-6.2244. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2740-6.2770. The Shanghai Composite closed up 3.06%.
USD/INR traded a 63.465-77 range in Asia on Monday; last at 63.485. The Sensex
index closed down 0.95%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
28 Apr 01:00 PH Trade Balance
28 Apr 01:00 PH Imports
28 Apr 08:30 HK Imports
Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT)
Nil
The week ahead - Greece still distracts but central banks will be key. The
latest chapter of the Greek sovereign debt drama will likely receive a lot of
attention in the week ahead. Greece has some debt repayments to make in the
first two weeks of May and there isn't any sign yet that Greece and the EU are
making progress towards agreeing to another 11th hour deal to kick the can
further down the road. The market hasn't really priced in any worst case
scenarios regarding Greece - for it is still expected by most that there will be
a deal at the last second to avoid a default and/or Grexit.
Central banks - Fed, BOJ, RBNZ and Riksbank meet next week. Normally the FOMC
meeting will get all of the attention, but this meeting isn't accompanied by a
press conference by Fed Chair Yellen - so there aren't any surprises expected.
The recent run of sluggish US data might be noted in the Fed statement, but most
feel they will leave the language and message in the statement very close to the
last one. The BOJ meeting will be closely eyed - as some analysts expect the BOJ
to strike a more dovish tone with the regional elections out of the way. RBNZ is
expected to stay on hold - but after dovish comments made last week by the RBNZ
last week many expect the c/bank to clearly show an easing bias in their
interest rate projections. Riksbank is expected to remain on hold, but retain an
easing bias. There will also be close attention paid to a speech by RBA Governor
Stevens on Tuesday - as the rising AUD might be worrying the RBA. Key data in
the week ahead
US data - It isn't a huge week for US data - that will be the case the following
week. The main data event in the US will be the Q1 GDP out on Wednesday.
Expectations have been lowered due to the run of sluggish US data and the poor
weather impact. The market is expecting plus 1.0%. Friday will be busy with US
ISM Manufacturing, Univ of Mich Sentiment and US car sales.
EZ and UK data - EZ Sentiment data is out Wednesday while key inflation data
will be out Wednesday along with German Retail Sales. Tuesday UK GDP will be
released followed Wednesday by Nationwide Housing numbers. On Friday UK
Manufacturing PMI will be the key event.
Asia/Pacific data - There will be some key Japanese data in the week ahead.
Wednesday sees Japan IP followed on Friday by key CPI data. In Australia there
will be Private Sector Credit; Housing Credit; Export and Import Prices on
Thursday while PPI is out on Friday. The key event in China in the week ahead
will be official Mfg PMI on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
Key data in the week ahead
US data It isn't a huge week for US data - that will be the case the following
week. The main data event in the US will be the Q1 GDP out on Wednesday.
Expectations have been lowered due to the run of sluggish US data and the poor
weather impact. The market is expecting plus 1.0%. Friday will be busy with US
ISM Manufacturing, Univ of Mich Sentiment and US car sales.
EZ and UK data EZ Sentiment data is out Wednesday while key inflation data will
be out Wednesday along with German Retail Sales. Tuesday UK GDP will be released
followed Wednesday by Nationwide Housing numbers. On Friday UK Manufacturing PMI
will be the key event.
Asia/Pacific data There will be some key Japanese data in the week ahead.
Wednesday sees Japan IP followed on Friday by key CPI data. In Australia there
will be Private Sector Credit; Housing Credit; Export and Import Prices on
Thursday while PPI is out on Friday. The key event in China in the week ahead
will be official Mfg PMI on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 26th April
Equities
S&P The strong price action in the latter part of last week took the S&P to a
fresh all-time high and has reignited the short-term trend higher. The 5, 10 and
20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation and pointing higher.
The ascending 20-dma around 2092 should be solid support on pullbacks. A close
below 2,090 would warn the trend is is quickly losing momentum. {Last 2,118}
DAX isn't trending - even though the short-term moving averages are in a bearish
formation. There needs to be a close above the 20-dma at 12,007 to set the DAX
on course for the April 13 and all-time high at 12,388. A double-bottom has
formed around 11,680 and a break below that level would warn of a larger
correction towards the 38.20 of the 2015 low/high at 11,242.{Last 11,811}
ASX Just when the ASX looked ready to trend lower - the huge rally on Friday
changed the technical picture. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up
in a bearish formation, but the 5-day is now pointing higher. The close above
the 20-day and 50-day moving averages on Friday was bullish and the next target
is the series of highs between 5,950 and 6,000. Support has formed at 5895/5900
where the 10, 20 and 50 day moving averages converge. A fall below 5890 returns
the pressure to the downside. {Last 5,933}
Commodities
Gold tested key fibo support at 1174 on Friday before bouncing. The 1174 level
is the 61.8 of the 1,142/1,224 move and a break below targets another run below
1,150. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages have started trending lower and only
a break above the 20-dma at 1,198 would ease the downward pressure. {Last 1,179}
Iron Ore For the first time in nearly a year - the moving averages in iron ore
is lined up in a bullish formation and have started trending higher. Iron ore
was fixed above the 50-day MA (55.92) for the first time since August last year
and that reading should be support now. The next level of major resistance is
the 100-dma at 61.55. {Last 57.00}
Lon Copper The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish
formation, but the close above the 20-dma at 6,015 indicates the price isn't
ready to trend lower. A close below the 50-dma around 5,900 could result in a
drift towards 5,600. {Last 6,030}
NYMEX Crude is trending higher, according to the moving average studies - and
only a break below the 20-dma at 53 would shift pressure back to the downside.
There is some resistance around 59 and a break above that level could see a move
towards former support at 63.75. {Last 57.15}
FX
EUR/USD isn't trending and is stuck in a consolidation range. Key resistance is
found at the 55-dma at 1.0947. EUR/USD hasn't closed above the 55-dma since May
9 last year when EUR/USD was trading at 1.3800. Close above the 55-dma targets
resistance between 1.1000/1.1060. EUR/USD has topped out here five times since
late March/early April. Key support is found at 1.0520 with a break below that
level reigniting the trend lower and target of parity. {Last 1.0875}
USD/JPY opened and closed last week around the same level - so it is obvious
there is no trend in place. It has been the case a few times over the past two
week - USD/JPY breaks below the base of the daily Ichimoku cloud only to rally
late in the day to close just above it. The base of the I-cloud comes in at
118.95 and USD/JPY managed to close 4 pips above it. A daily close below cloud
base targets the 61.8 fibo of the 115.83/122.05 move at 118.20. {Last 118.99}
AUD/USD has started to trend higher - according to the short-date moving average
studies. There is stubborn resistance ahead of 0.7850 - but if that level gives
way it initially targets the key 100-dma around 0.7885. AUD/USD has remained
below the 100-dma since September last year when it was trading around 0.9250.
Support is at the 20-dma at 0.7680/85 and a break below that level would shift
the pressure to the downside. {Last 0.7828} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13085 13110 13090 13050-13070 USD/JPY 119.44 118.77 119.02
INR 64.14 64.06 63.70 63.72-75 EUR/USD 1.0927 1.0819 1.0894
KRW 1074.8 1075.5 1070 1069.8-70.2 EUR/JPY 129.96 129.07 129.63
MYR 3.5750 3.5700 3.5475 3.5510-30 GBP/USD 1.5263 1.5107 1.5238
PHP 44.35 44.33 44.28 44.24-27 USD/CAD 1.2205 1.2080 1.2085
TWD 30.62 30.59 30.40 30.41-42 AUD/USD 0.7873 0.7792 0.7856
CNY 1-mth 6.1430 6.1395 6.1385-05 NZD/USD 0.7665 0.7590 0.7648
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2010-30 USD/SGD 1.3339 1.3257 1.3281
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2730-50 USD/THB 32.705 32.56 32.60
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 18038 -42 -0.23 10-year 1.93% 1.91%
S&P 500 2109 -9 -0.41 2-year 0.52% 0.51%
NASDAQ 5060 -32 -0.63 30-year 2.62% 2.61%
FTSE 7104 +33 +0.47 Spot Gold($) 1202.20 1179.20
DAX 12039 +228 +1.93 Nymex 56.63 57.30
Nikkei 19983 -37 -0.18 Brent 64.65 65.40
(Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)