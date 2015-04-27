SYDNEY, April 28 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday night * ICM poll puts UK conservatives 3 pts ahead of Labour ahead of May 7 election * US Markit Comp Flash PMI Apr 57.4, 59.2-prev * GB Apr CBI Mfg order book balance +1 vs prev 0. +4 exp * DE Mar Import prices 1.0% m/m, -1.4% y/y vs prev 1.4%/-3.0%. 0.5%/-1.4% exp * CH sight deposits up at 385.899bln in w/e Apr 24 vs prev 383.984bln * Fitch downgrades Japan to 'A', outlook stable Macro themes in play * Dollar down ahead of Wednesday Fed and GDP; Fed Funds futures at contract highs; Sep move an even 50/50; rate diffs, positions weigh on USD * EUR higher as Greece shuffles deck of negotiators; Varoufakis rebuked; Greek stocks and bonds up big on optimism * AUD best close in a month, CAD highest since Jan; CRB bottom seen in; USDCHF touches 200-dma but holds * Cable extends on trend line break, hung Parliament less likely; USDJPY heavy but range bound; EURJPY first close > 40-dma this year Currency Summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD * Pressured in Europe morning on ongoing Greek concerns & USD rally * Early NY tests sub-1.0820, turns as USD slides & Greek fears abate a bit * Sharp USD drop & US yield slip aid EUR/USD spike, stops >1.0900 hit * 76.4 Fib of 1.1036-1.0521 pierced & 55-DMA neared as 1.0927 high hit * Late day slip on USD bounce sees sub-1.0890 towards NY close * Techs & spreads support gains; If Fed dovish March high might break USD/JPY * Yen weaker v all majors save for the CHF; latter sold on Varoufakis news * High betas beating the low beta CCYs, even GBP/JPY up pre UK election * EUR/JPY eyes Cloud base at 130.43; firm above Kijun at 128.80 * US-Japan defense pact expanded & more formalized today * Soft 2nd-tier US data & 50% Fibo at 119.43 cap USD/JPY bounce GBP/USD * Cable bounces off NY low by 1.5100, rises abv 100-DMA 1.5181 to high 1.5263 * Reverses to 1.5235 by NY end, Tories gain in polls, USD broadly weak pre-Fed * Mkt looks past election see UK econ rising, BOE mins inflation pick up in '16 * EUR/GBP presses lower, Greece and weak EZ econ continue to weigh on cross * Cross supt by 0.7118 low on Apr 23, then 0.7093 Mar 16 low, below minor Fib USD/CHF * Expansion of SNB negative rates regime & Varoufakis marginalization hit CHF * EUR broadly firmer as Greek FinMin has thwarted Greek deal progress * Slight rise in Swiss sight deposits reinforced SNB intervention talk * EUR/CHF below last Wed's 1.0428 high, but 1.05 is within reach near-term * USD/CHF bounced by 200-DMA & repeated daily lows near 0.9500 USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2150/1.2205, NorAm range 1.2080/1.2166, close c1.2090 * Oil futures under pressure, Brent -0.74%, WTI -0.33% despite M/E turmoil * US data soft, Markit PMI indexes lower, Dallas Fed idx still negative * EUR/CAD sales, CAD/JPY purchases helped lift the Loonie, USD stops ran 1.2088 * Corp bids 1.2075 helped stall algo USD sell-off, traders wary short sub 1.21 * Only an allusion to possible June rate hike wud alleviate pressure on USD/CAD AUD/USD * Choppy European after pair fails to clear 0.7840 & gets pushed near 0.7790 * Erratic action early NY as pair torn between firm US & rallying commodities * USD lift abates & reverses, AUD/USD spikes & runs stops above 0.7850 * New trend high (0.7873) hit & little pullback, near 0.7860 late in day * Techs are bullish & yield spreads bolster view, March high test likely * Monthly close >0.7939 a bullish engulfing candle, more bull fodder NZD/USD * Bears push pair lower from 200-HMA in Europe's morning * Early NY sees test of Asia low hold as USD is firm out of the gate * Slip fades as USD rise falters & commodities put in nice gains * Quick lift sees 200-HMA & April 26 high pierced * USD rebound and looming RBNZ meeting sees near 0.7840 late in day * Technical's favor bulls for now, retest of April high possible pre-CB risk LATAM * USD/BRL pushed lower still, moves below daily cloud base to 2.9070 * Commodities rise & UST yields fall as positions adjust pre-FOMC on Wed * USD/MXN thru TL support, eyes daily cloud top by 15.26, then 21-DMA by 15.21 * USD/CLP ends NY by day's low (610), copper up near 1% provides boost ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * The US Dollar continues to tumbles taking USD/AXJ with it * Long term long (USD) holders being forced out of positions * USD/TWD in spotlight as pair collapses thru OTC and NDF mkts * USD/SGD looks like it has fallen off a cliff * Moves reminiscent of UST moves last year when yields tanked USD/KRW traded a 1072.9-1078 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1073. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3300-1.3334 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3329. The Straits Times index closed up 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5590-3.5720 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.5660. The KLSE index closed down 0.2%. USD/IDR traded a 12920-12980 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12980. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12922. The IDX Composite closed down 3.5%. USD/PHP traded a 44.21-275 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.275. The PSE index closed up 0.15%. USD/THB traded a 32.56-68 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.665. The Set closed down 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 30.551-749 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.62. The Taiex closed up 0.6%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1220 slightly lower than the previous 6.1241 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1943-6.2208 range; last at 6.2206. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2217; range 6.1937-6.2244. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2740-6.2770. The Shanghai Composite closed up 3.06%. USD/INR traded a 63.465-77 range in Asia on Monday; last at 63.485. The Sensex index closed down 0.95%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 28 Apr 01:00 PH Trade Balance 28 Apr 01:00 PH Imports 28 Apr 08:30 HK Imports Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - Greece still distracts but central banks will be key. The latest chapter of the Greek sovereign debt drama will likely receive a lot of attention in the week ahead. Greece has some debt repayments to make in the first two weeks of May and there isn't any sign yet that Greece and the EU are making progress towards agreeing to another 11th hour deal to kick the can further down the road. The market hasn't really priced in any worst case scenarios regarding Greece - for it is still expected by most that there will be a deal at the last second to avoid a default and/or Grexit. Central banks - Fed, BOJ, RBNZ and Riksbank meet next week. Normally the FOMC meeting will get all of the attention, but this meeting isn't accompanied by a press conference by Fed Chair Yellen - so there aren't any surprises expected. The recent run of sluggish US data might be noted in the Fed statement, but most feel they will leave the language and message in the statement very close to the last one. The BOJ meeting will be closely eyed - as some analysts expect the BOJ to strike a more dovish tone with the regional elections out of the way. RBNZ is expected to stay on hold - but after dovish comments made last week by the RBNZ last week many expect the c/bank to clearly show an easing bias in their interest rate projections. Riksbank is expected to remain on hold, but retain an easing bias. There will also be close attention paid to a speech by RBA Governor Stevens on Tuesday - as the rising AUD might be worrying the RBA. Key data in the week ahead US data - It isn't a huge week for US data - that will be the case the following week. The main data event in the US will be the Q1 GDP out on Wednesday. Expectations have been lowered due to the run of sluggish US data and the poor weather impact. The market is expecting plus 1.0%. Friday will be busy with US ISM Manufacturing, Univ of Mich Sentiment and US car sales. EZ and UK data - EZ Sentiment data is out Wednesday while key inflation data will be out Wednesday along with German Retail Sales. Tuesday UK GDP will be released followed Wednesday by Nationwide Housing numbers. On Friday UK Manufacturing PMI will be the key event. Asia/Pacific data - There will be some key Japanese data in the week ahead. Wednesday sees Japan IP followed on Friday by key CPI data. In Australia there will be Private Sector Credit; Housing Credit; Export and Import Prices on Thursday while PPI is out on Friday. The key event in China in the week ahead will be official Mfg PMI on Friday. The key event in China in the week ahead will be official Mfg PMI on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 26th April Equities S&P The strong price action in the latter part of last week took the S&P to a fresh all-time high and has reignited the short-term trend higher. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation and pointing higher. The ascending 20-dma around 2092 should be solid support on pullbacks. A close below 2,090 would warn the trend is is quickly losing momentum. {Last 2,118} DAX isn't trending - even though the short-term moving averages are in a bearish formation. There needs to be a close above the 20-dma at 12,007 to set the DAX on course for the April 13 and all-time high at 12,388. A double-bottom has formed around 11,680 and a break below that level would warn of a larger correction towards the 38.20 of the 2015 low/high at 11,242.{Last 11,811} ASX Just when the ASX looked ready to trend lower - the huge rally on Friday changed the technical picture. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation, but the 5-day is now pointing higher. The close above the 20-day and 50-day moving averages on Friday was bullish and the next target is the series of highs between 5,950 and 6,000. Support has formed at 5895/5900 where the 10, 20 and 50 day moving averages converge. A fall below 5890 returns the pressure to the downside. {Last 5,933} Commodities Gold tested key fibo support at 1174 on Friday before bouncing. The 1174 level is the 61.8 of the 1,142/1,224 move and a break below targets another run below 1,150. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages have started trending lower and only a break above the 20-dma at 1,198 would ease the downward pressure. {Last 1,179} Iron Ore For the first time in nearly a year - the moving averages in iron ore is lined up in a bullish formation and have started trending higher. Iron ore was fixed above the 50-day MA (55.92) for the first time since August last year and that reading should be support now. The next level of major resistance is the 100-dma at 61.55. {Last 57.00} Lon Copper The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation, but the close above the 20-dma at 6,015 indicates the price isn't ready to trend lower. A close below the 50-dma around 5,900 could result in a drift towards 5,600. {Last 6,030} NYMEX Crude is trending higher, according to the moving average studies - and only a break below the 20-dma at 53 would shift pressure back to the downside. There is some resistance around 59 and a break above that level could see a move towards former support at 63.75. {Last 57.15} FX EUR/USD isn't trending and is stuck in a consolidation range. Key resistance is found at the 55-dma at 1.0947. EUR/USD hasn't closed above the 55-dma since May 9 last year when EUR/USD was trading at 1.3800. Close above the 55-dma targets resistance between 1.1000/1.1060. EUR/USD has topped out here five times since late March/early April. Key support is found at 1.0520 with a break below that level reigniting the trend lower and target of parity. {Last 1.0875} USD/JPY opened and closed last week around the same level - so it is obvious there is no trend in place. It has been the case a few times over the past two week - USD/JPY breaks below the base of the daily Ichimoku cloud only to rally late in the day to close just above it. The base of the I-cloud comes in at 118.95 and USD/JPY managed to close 4 pips above it. A daily close below cloud base targets the 61.8 fibo of the 115.83/122.05 move at 118.20. {Last 118.99} AUD/USD has started to trend higher - according to the short-date moving average studies. There is stubborn resistance ahead of 0.7850 - but if that level gives way it initially targets the key 100-dma around 0.7885. AUD/USD has remained below the 100-dma since September last year when it was trading around 0.9250. Support is at the 20-dma at 0.7680/85 and a break below that level would shift the pressure to the downside. {Last 0.7828} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13085 13110 13090 13050-13070 USD/JPY 119.44 118.77 119.02 INR 64.14 64.06 63.70 63.72-75 EUR/USD 1.0927 1.0819 1.0894 KRW 1074.8 1075.5 1070 1069.8-70.2 EUR/JPY 129.96 129.07 129.63 MYR 3.5750 3.5700 3.5475 3.5510-30 GBP/USD 1.5263 1.5107 1.5238 PHP 44.35 44.33 44.28 44.24-27 USD/CAD 1.2205 1.2080 1.2085 TWD 30.62 30.59 30.40 30.41-42 AUD/USD 0.7873 0.7792 0.7856 CNY 1-mth 6.1430 6.1395 6.1385-05 NZD/USD 0.7665 0.7590 0.7648 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2010-30 USD/SGD 1.3339 1.3257 1.3281 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2730-50 USD/THB 32.705 32.56 32.60 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18038 -42 -0.23 10-year 1.93% 1.91% S&P 500 2109 -9 -0.41 2-year 0.52% 0.51% NASDAQ 5060 -32 -0.63 30-year 2.62% 2.61% FTSE 7104 +33 +0.47 Spot Gold($) 1202.20 1179.20 DAX 12039 +228 +1.93 Nymex 56.63 57.30 Nikkei 19983 -37 -0.18 Brent 64.65 65.40 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)