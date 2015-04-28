SYDNEY, April 29 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night * US Consumer Confidence Apr 95.2, f/c 102.5, 101.4-prev, 1-yr inflation expectations at 8-yr low * Iranian forces board Marshall Islands-flagged ship in Gulf, no US citizens aboard, Pentagon reviewing US defense obligations to Marshall Islands (Pentagon) * BUBA's Weidmann says euro state insolvency possible without system collapse * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem time is short for reaching agreement on Greece * PBOC's Ma Jun says no plans to buy local govt debt, has enough monetary policy tools at its disposal to sustain reasonable growth in liquidity and money supply * ECB Coeure: Greek exit not a scenario ECB is working on * GB Q1 GDP prelim 0.3% q/q, 2.4% y/y vs prev 0.6%/3.0%. 0.5%/2.6% exp Macro themes in play * USD routed as US Consumer Confidence misses big; mkts expect dovish outcome from Fed, weak Q1 GDP; shrinking policy divergences among major currency pairs unable to support size of USD long trade * EUR higher as Euro stocks down hard; QE trade tired, recent equity inflow unable to push prices higher; DAX sits on critical support; reduced hedging needs takes pressure off currency; first EURUSD close > 55 dma in a year * GBP higher despite GDP miss; CHF underperforms as Greece higher; Grexit fears recede, GREK breaks out * AUD big winner, +2%; big move up in short rates and Iron Ore breaches pain threshold of bears; CRB on edge of key break up; EM higher; CAD better with oil Currency summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD * Firm EUR crosses & CB (Asia, M/E) EUR/USD buys lift in Europe's morning * NY opens ~1.0940, dips sub-1.0920 on early USD bid, dip bought * USD rally turns & broad based sales ensue even as US yields lift * EUR/USD tests >1.0990, offers into 1.10 & FOMC combine to halt lift * Only small pullback as pair near 1.0975 late in day * If Fed dovish 1.1060/70 likely breaks, 1.1175/85 then eyed USD/JPY * USD/JPY holds dreary range by 118.94 Cloud base after poor US Conf data * Higher USD-JPY yield spreads offset by weaker stocks * Scant hope of BOJ QQE3 Thurs or by Jul; Oct still favored if CPI remains weak * EUR/JPY above 130.43 Cloud base; Greek fears recede, EUR shorts covered * GBP/JPY past down TL fm Dec, AUD/JPY past Mar hi & 38.2% of Oct-Feb drop GBP/USD * GBP reverses weakness post-UK GDP miss, support by 100-DMA (1.5175) * Cable rises to high by 1.5338 as US cons con misses, USD longs exit pre-FOMC * 1.5375 Mar 4 high resistance, abv eyes return to 1.5554 the Feb 26 high area * EUR/GBP trades 0.7142-72; NY close 0.7158 USD/CHF * EUR/CHF springboards off 21-DMA at 1.0380 toward 1.0495 April high * USD/CHF dragged up by crosses & away from 200-DMA by 0.9500 * US data mostly weaker, but Tsy yields higher amid deluge of corp issuance * Higher-yield/commodity/EM ccys all winners vs haven CHF, JPY & USD * German Apr CPI, US GDP & FOMC main event risks Wed USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2057/1.2116, NorAm range 1.2015/99, close circa 1.2028 * Brent -0.3%, WTI -0.1% despite Iran ship seizure in Straits of Hormuz * US data mixed, consumer confidence week but Case-Shiller above f/c * Richmond & Dallas Fed data improved, less negative * DXY -0.7% the big focus, AUD/USD the global driver, AUD +2.0%, EUR +0.8% * FOMC meet looms large, ahead of that Q1 US GDP & Canadian PPI & RMPI AUD/USD * Bull action persists in Europe's morning post-Stevens speech * NY opens ~0.7950 and stay firms early on * Soft USD, lifts in iron-ore, rebar & copper aid to keep rally going * Stop run above 0.7950/60 accelerates lift, pair tests key 0.8025 area * Series of daily lows highs nearby, break sees more pain for bears * FOMC risk looms, if dovish gains likely; Techs suggest higher levels due NZD/USD * Mirrors AUD/USD in Europe morning after RBA's Stevens skips mon pol tips * NY opens ~0.7700, dip to 0.7680 bought once USD rise abates * Commodity lifts and broad based USD slump sees pair match Apr 17 high * Intra-day profit taking & USD bounce sees 0.7720 late in day * Big data/event risks aid to keep recent high intact * NZ March trade data, US Q1 GDP, FOMC & RBNZ all due next session LATAM * Weak US cons conf and expected delay in US rate liftoff lifts LatAm/EMs v USD * USD/MXN moves into daily cloud finds support ahead of 50-DMA near 15.19 * USD/BRL rises slightly as shorts cover positions pre-FOMC/BCB Wed * USD/CLP bounces off sup by Dec 30 low near 604, ends NY 605.60, copper +0.5% ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ follows the pack lower as the DXY collapses 0.7% Tuesday * US Dollar longs finally capitulated and no more so than in AUD/USD up 2.0% * Poor US consumer confidence trigger but this was an accident waiting to happen * FOMC and Riksbank tonight; RBNZ, BCB (Brazil) and BOJ tomorrow * With USD longs mostly squeezed now odds perhaps favour buyback pre FOMC USD/KRW traded a 1069-1072 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1070. The Kospi closed down 0.6%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3266-1.3304 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3266. The Straits Times index closed down 0.7%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5480-3.5740 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.5555. The KLSE index closed down 0.25%. USD/IDR traded a 12965-12990 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12975. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12978. The IDX Composite closed down 0.05%. USD/PHP traded a 44.225-275 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.26. The PSE index closed down 0.9%. USD/THB traded a 32.595-67 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.63. The Set closed down 1.1%. USD/TWD traded a 30.472-581 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.55. The Taiex closed down 0.16%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1209 slightly lower than the previous 6.1220 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2019-6.2213 range; last at 6.2057. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2068; range 6.2066-6.2196. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2740-6.2760. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.1%. USD/INR traded a 63.11-46 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 63.145. The Sensex index closed up 0.8%. Economic data releases (GMT) 29 Apr 21:00 KR BOK Manufacturing BSI 29 Apr 22:45 NZ Trade - Exports 29 Apr 22:45 NZ Trade - Imports 29 Apr 22:45 NZ Trade Balance 29 Apr 01:00 NZ NBNZ Own Activity 29 Apr 01:00 NZ NBNZ Business Outlook 29 Apr 07:30 TH BOT Rate Decision Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - Greece still distracts but central banks will be key The latest chapter of the Greek sovereign debt drama will likely receive a lot of attention in the week ahead. Greece has some debt repayments to make in the first two weeks of May and there isn't any sign yet that Greece and the EU are making progress towards agreeing to another 11th hour deal to kick the can further down the road. The market hasn't really priced in any worst case scenarios regarding Greece - for it is still expected by most that there will be a deal at the last second to avoid a default and/or Grexit. Central banks Fed, BOJ, RBNZ and Riksbank meet next week. Normally the FOMC meeting will get all of the attention, but this meeting isn't accompanied by a press conference by Fed Chair Yellen - so there aren't any surprises expected. The recent run of sluggish US data might be noted in the Fed statement, but most feel they will leave the language and message in the statement very close to the last one. The BOJ meeting will be closely eyed - as some analysts expect the BOJ to strike a more dovish tone with the regional elections out of the way. RBNZ is expected to stay on hold - but after dovish comments made last week by the RBNZ last week many expect the c/bank to clearly show an easing bias in their rate projections. Riksbank is expected to remain on hold, but retain an easing bias. Key data in the week ahead US data It isn't a huge week for US data - that will be the case the following week. The main data event in the US will be the Q1 GDP out on Wednesday. Expectations have been lowered due to the run of sluggish US data and the poor weather impact. The market is expecting plus 1.0%. Friday will be busy with US ISM Manufacturing, Univ of Mich Sentiment and US car sales. EZ and UK data EZ Sentiment data is out Wednesday while key inflation data will be out Wednesday along with German Retail Sales. Wednesday UK GDP Housing numbers will be released. On Friday UK Mfg PMI will be the key event. Asia/Pacific data There will be some key Japanese data in the week ahead. Wednesday sees Japan IP followed on Friday by key CPI data. In Australia there will be Private Sector Credit; Housing Credit; Export and Import Prices on Thursday while PPI is out on Friday. The key event in China in the week ahead will be official Mfg PMI on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13125 13080 13055 13030-13050 USD/JPY 119.20 118.77 118.89 INR 63.70 63.60 63.50 63.47-50 EUR/USD 1.0992 1.0860 1.0980 KRW 1072 1069.5 1065 1065-1066 EUR/JPY 130.67 129.38 130.51 MYR 3.5670 3.5530 3.5380 3.5430-50 GBP/USD 1.5344 1.5174 1.5340 PHP 44.32 44.30 44.20 44.23-26 USD/CAD 1.2116 1.2015 1.2032 TWD 30.55 30.59 30.40 30.41-42 AUD/USD 0.8028 0.7834 0.8024 CNY 1-mth 6.1380 6.1350 6.1345-60 NZD/USD 0.7740 0.7617 0.7722 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1960-80 USD/SGD 1.3304 1.3164 1.3177 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2670-90 USD/THB 32.67 32.58 32.63 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18038 +72 +0.40 10-year 2.00% 1.93% S&P 500 2115 +6 +0.28 2-year 0.56% 0.52% NASDAQ 5055 -5 -0.10 30-year 2.70% 2.62% FTSE 7031 -73 -1.03 Spot Gold($) 1212.60 1202.20 DAX 11812 -227 -1.89 Nymex 57.06 56.63 Nikkei 20059 +76 +0.38 Brent 64.50 64.65 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)