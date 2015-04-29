SYDNEY, April 30 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * Fed keeps rates on hold, will hike as employment improves and is reasonably confident of inflation moving to 2% target * USD rallies a touch after FOMC, after broad move lower post-US GDP * US GDP Q1 0.2%, f/c 1%, 2.2%-prev * US Core PCE Prices Q1 0.9%, f/c 1%, 1.1%-prev * UST yields follow broader mkt rise despite US GDP miss, global equities fall * US Pending Homes Index Mar 108.6, 107.4-prev * SEK soars after Riksbank surprises with no rate cut, expands QE to SEK40-50 * Swedish C/B head: Important crown doesn't strengthen too fast - Rtrs * CH Mar UBS consumption indicator 1.35 vs prev 1.21. 1.19 exp * GB Apr Nationwide house price 1.0% m/m, 5.2% y/y vs prev 0.1%/5.1% * EZ Mar Money-M3 annual growth 4.6% vs prev 4.0%. 4.3% exp * EZ Mar Money-M3 3M mov avg 4.1% vs prev 3.8% rvsd * EZ Mar Money-private loans 0.1% vs prev -0.1%. 0.0% exp * EZ Apr Business climate 0.32 vs prev 0.23. 0.21 exp * EZ Apr Economic sentiment 103.7 vs prev 103.9. 103.9 exp * EZ Apr Ind sent -3.2 vs prev -2.9. -2.8 exp. Serv sent 6.7 vs prev 6.1 6.0 exp * EZ Apr Consumer confid final -4.6 vs prev -3.7. -4.6 exp * EZ Apr Cons infl expec 0.7 vs prev -0.8 * GB Apr CBI Distributive trades 12 vs prev 18. 25 exp Macro themes in play * Dollar crushed on Q1 GDP miss; stops run in major pairs; commodities break out; feedback loop between USD/commodities in full reversal after nearly a year * European stocks, bonds come unraveled; QE trade faces first flushing; DAX -3.25%; equity outflow lifts hedge pressure on EUR, exposes big short base; European asset markets center of investment world at moment * Fed adds nothing new to the equation; no change in US short rate trajectory; markets skeptical of Q2 rebound; big Q1 inventory build steals fm forward growth * Oil prints new highs YTD, RUB revisits 200 dma; AUD> .8000, CAD < 1.2000 key psychological breaks * New Zealand's RBNZ confirms introduction of a "soft" easing bias Currency summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD * Choppy action ~1.1100 in Europe's morning, NY opens sub-1.1100 * Big miss on US GDP sees broad based USD sales, EUR/USD rallies * 61.8 Fib of 1.1534-1.0463 & daily cloud top pierced, 1.1188 high hit * P/T pre-Fed sees sub-1.1150; Fed slightly hawkish tip spikes USD * 1.1075 tested but dip bought as USD bulls don't get much from Fed * Pair sub-61.8 Fib late in day, Apr DE jobs & EZ CPI risks o/n USD/JPY * Broad USD sales after GDP miss trimmed USD/JPY to up TL off Mar-Apr lows * FOMC's steady policy statement enough to get above 119 v 118.60 low * Pair is US data dependent to confirm Fed view econ will rebound soon * EUR/JPY cleared key 131.67 and 132.64 Fibo hurdles on EUR short-covers * EUR/JPY's Cloud top Thursday is right at today's 132.89 peak GBP/USD * Cable rallied to 2-mos high v USD by1.5498 after weak US Q1 GDP data * Steady Fed pushed cable to 1.5410 before reversing to end session at 1.5438 * Traders focus on potential rebound in inflation, rate hikes; ignore election * With US GDP/FOMC out of the way election risks may once again press on GBP * EUR/GBP rose as Greek tensions abate; EZ equities sell-off trigger stops * Cross ran into offers ahead of the daily cloud base at 0.7231 USD/CHF * USD/CHF blew thru Mar-Apr lows & the 200-DMA at 0.9500 on poor US GDP * Slide got to 0.9341 before stabilizing & getting a bounce off steady FOMC * Offers now at 0.9460/80/90 & 0.9500 * EUR/CHF's early high at 1.0508 ran into the down TL fm Feb at 1.0510 * Key support at 21-DMA & Tuesday's 1.0382 low USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2014/74, NorAm range 1.1945/1.2068, close circa 1.2010 * A wild day, soft Q1 US GDP triggered option related stops sub- 1.2000 * Break of 1.1989 just before NY option fix-macros/momentum models add shorts * Break of 1.1950 tripped more barriers, good real money buying on dip * Pre Fed statement square up, 1.2003 paid/ post Fed short squeeze to 1.2037 * Fed left June hike a maybe, noted weather/strike impact on jobs AUD/USD * Consolidation of gains persisted in Europe's morning, NY opens ~0.7985 * Bulls take control early, USD weakness emerges & commodities rally * US GDP miss aids pairs lift to new trend high of 0.8077 * Action settles pre-Fed; slightly hawkish tip slips AUD/USD toward 0.8010 * Fed message doesn't deter USD bears; pair lifts ~0.8050 late in day * Monthly RSI and AU-US yield spreads suggest higher level ahead NZD/USD * O/N slip sees hourly supt test ~0.7670 fail, bounce sees NY open ~0.7690 * Early NY sees choppy post-GDP action, lifts first but then dips ~0.7670 * Dip bought as broad based USD weakness emerges, 0.7744 high hit * Gains tempered by AUD/NZD lift to 1.0440, Fed pushes lower * RBNZ follows the "soft" easing bias line put fwd by McDermott last week * In thin mkts NZD/USD tumbled to 0.7607 (down 0.9%); AUD/NZD up 0.8% 1.0495 LATAM * Fed holds rates steady as weather; low energy prices keep growth/inflation low * No action exp'd, Fed to hike when labor mkt improves and inflation moves to 2% * USD exited broadly after early GDP miss * USD/MXN off early lows by 15.15 ends session by 15.21, Banxico meeting tom * USD/BRL rose slightly Inflation continues to rise * USD/CLP ends session at 610 up 0.5%, copper/Mfg output missed f/cs ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ a mixed bag offshore despite DXY tumbling 1.0% on Wednesday * Big miss on US GDP; EZ yields higher; Fed no change; RBNZ soft easing bias * Too much happening for USD/AXJ pairs thru OTC and NDF mkts * MYR NDFs lower as WTI rallies another 2.5%; KRW NDFs curiously higher * Mkt continues to pile out of long USD trades agst majors led by EUR USD/KRW traded a 1066.6-1068.9 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1068.6. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3173-1.3221 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3210. The Straits Times index closed down 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5450-3.5670 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.5580. The KLSE index closed down 0.65%. USD/IDR traded a 12935-12975 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12935. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12964. The IDX Composite closed down 2.6%. USD/PHP traded a 44.20-32 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.32. The PSE index closed down 0.8%. USD/THB traded a 32.59-82 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.80. The Set closed down 0.6%. USD/TWD traded a 30.455-519 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.47. The Taiex closed down 1.0%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1169 slightly lower than the previous 6.1209 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1981-6.2066 range; last at 6.1997. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2014; range 6.2014-84. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2710-6.2730. The Shanghai Composite closed flat. USD/INR traded a 63.14-385 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.305. The Sensex index closed down 0.6%. Economic data releases (GMT) 30 Apr 21:00 NZ Cen Bank Interest Rate 30 Apr 22:45 NZ Building Consents 30 Apr 23:00 KR Industrial Output 30 Apr 23:00 KR Service Sector Output 30 Apr 23:00 KR Industrial Output Growth 30 Apr 23:05 GB GfK Consumer Confidence 30 Apr 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim 30 Apr 00:30 TW GDP Prelim 30 Apr 01:30 AU Private Sector Credit 30 Apr 01:30 AU Housing Credit 30 Apr 01:30 AU Export Prices 30 Apr 01:30 AU Import Prices 30 Apr 02:00 SG Bank Lending 30 Apr 02:30 SG Preliminary Unemployment 30 Apr 05:00 JP Construction Orders 30 Apr 05:00 JP Housing Starts 30 Apr 07:30 TH Imports 30 Apr 07:30 TH Trade Account 30 Apr 07:30 TH Pvt Consumption Index 30 Apr 07:30 TH Current Account 30 Apr 07:30 TH Private Investment Index 30 Apr 09:00 MY Money Supply 30 Apr 10:30 IN Fed Fiscal Deficit 30 Apr 07:30 TH Exports Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) 03:00 JP BOJ holds monetary policy meeting, Kuroda presser. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13050 13055 13000 13020-13040 USD/JPY 119.36 118.60 119.05 INR 63.70 64.00 63.73 63.90-95 EUR/USD 1.1188 1.0960 1.1129 KRW 1068.8 1073.7 1067 1071.5-1072 EUR/JPY 132.89 130.28 132.49 MYR 3.5660 3.5720 3.5350 3.5440-60 GBP/USD 1.5498 1.5329 1.5438 PHP 44.35 44.35 44.29 44.33-36 USD/CAD 1.2074 1.1945 1.2018 TWD 30.49 30.485 30.38 30.41-43 AUD/USD 0.8077 0.7977 0.8008 CNY 1-mth 6.1340 6.1310 6.1315-25 NZD/USD 0.7744 0.7672 0.7681 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1935-55 USD/SGD 1.3238 1.3151 1.3215 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2670-90 USD/THB 32.89 32.59 32.84 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18036 -74 -0.41 10-year 2.05% 2.00% S&P 500 2107 -8 -0.37 2-year 0.56% 0.56% NASDAQ 5024 -31 -0.62 30-year 2.76% 2.70% FTSE 6946 -85 -1.20 Spot Gold($) 1204.30 1212.60 DAX 11433 -379 -3.21 Nymex 58.64 57.06 Nikkei 20059 Mlt Clsd Brent 65.65 64.50 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)