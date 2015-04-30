SYDNEY, May 1 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday night * US data releases show signs of growth, USD reverses Wed GDP-related losses * US economy on track to grow at 0.9% in Q2 (Atlanta Fed's GDPnow) * US Employment Costs Q1 0.7%, f/c 0.6%, 0.50%-prev * US Chicago PMI Apr 52.3, f/c 50, 46.3-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 262k, f/c 290k, 296k-prev * CA GDP MM Feb 0%, f/c -0.1%, -0.20%-prev * BR Primary Budget Surplus Mar 0.239b, f/c 5.150b, -2.300b-prev * MX Int Rate Apr 3%, f/c 3%, 3.00%-prev, wary of weak FX lifting inflation * EZ Apr Inflation, flash 0.0% vs prev -0.1%. 0.0% exp * EZ Mar Unemployment rate 11.3% vs prev 11.3%. 11.2% exp * CH Apr KOF indicator 89/5 vs prev 90/9 rvsd. 91.5 exp Macro themes in play * Rising yields led by Europe center of attention; EUR lending turns up first time in 3 yrs, US Jobless Claims best in 15 yrs; bonds react badly to QE success * Yield curves steepen; corporate spreads widen; QE-inspired consensus trades at risk of coming undone; EUR at 2 mth highs; CRB, oil news highs YTD * Equities breaking; EM down hard on risk aversion: Greece up big as deal chances improve, GREK breaking out * US Personal Income/Spending data mixed; initial calls for Q2 vary greatly; Atlanta Fed at 0.9%, GS at 3.0% Currency summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD * O/N rally stalls ahead of 1.1250/80 res, slips toward 1.1190 into NY open * Above f/c US ECI & below f/c claims lift USD, EUR/USD dips ~1.1115 * Dip bought as German bond yields rally outperforms US yield lift * USD & US yield gains erode in afternoon, EUR/USD ~1.1220 late in day * Asia & European session likely quiet with Labor Day holiday USD/JPY * O/N post BOJ dip to 118.50 left o/s USD/JPY primed for rebound on US data * Tsy ylds drove it toward Cloud top, Apr 23 hi & dn TL fm Mar at 120.05/10/20 * 119.90 capped as Tsy ylds retreated amid stocks fall (N225 futs -2.7% last) * Stops above 120.10-20, but need US data strong enough to keep stocks up * EUR/JPY well above daily Cloud, light rsst by 135; 200-DMA 137.41 * HY/Cmdty/EM crosses pruned. Charts: link.reuters.com/quq64w GBP/USD * EUR/GBP rose from 0.7188 into daily cloud, to high by 0.7314, Apr 8 high * Sovereign month-end demand tipped, Bunds remain relatively firm lifts EUR * Option int 1.54 & 1.55 defined early range, stops tripped 1.5397 post FOMC low * USD data beats lift USD, Fed hikes back on track Sept/Oct depending on data * GBP/USD ending NY by hrly cloud base 1.5336, Sup 1.5304 Thurs low * Then 1.5254 Apr 28 hrly low, UK election remains pot'l GBP headwind USD/CHF * USD/CHF sold at Ldn open, steadied initially by US data ('00 low in Claims) * US data was decent, but yields pare rise as stocks begin to slip; hurts USD * Big tech break below Mar-Apr lows & 200-DMA Wed points to further slide * Swiss Apr KOF dips to 89.5 from 90.9 v 91.5 exp * Strong franc leaves 30bln SFR hole in SNB balance sheet * EUR/CHF 105.24 hi 50% Feb-Apr slide. Chart: link.reuters.com/nuq64w USD/CAD * O/N range 1.1998/1.2057, NorAm range 1.2000/1.2135 close circa 1.2090 * Better than f/c Feb Canadian GDP ("0") slapped USD/CAD to 1.2000 given * Much better than f/c US weekly claim & Q1 wages data acted as offset * Market short USD into GDP after macro acct buying / EUR/CAD month end demand * Chicago PMI beat f/c handily, underpinned USD/CAD into final month end fixings * EUR/CAD stops tripped pre-London fix, triggered USD/CAD stops - 1.2135 paid AUD/USD * Combination of factors have AUD heavy in Europe & NY trade * Tighter spreads, iron-ore drop, EUR/AUD rally, AUD/NZD drop all weigh * AUD/USD hits 0.7863 low in NY, EUR/AUD to 1.4225, AUD/NZD to 1.0337 * 0.7820/35 (TL, 10-DMA, Apr 28 low) supt under threat, day RSI biased down * Break might see deeper pullback within recent rally, L-T chart favors bulls * Weak US data on Fri might see much of today's losses erased NZD/USD * Pair holds 0.7576/0.7728 range in Europe & NY trade, stays sub-200-HMA * US data lifts US yields & narrows NZ-US yield spreads but pair range bound * Combination of firm USD & AUD/NZD slump ~1.0335 aid consolidation * Day RSI biased down, might aid test of key 0.7520/35 support * L-T techs lean bullish, monthly RSI biased up, choppy trade might reign LATAM * US data beats f/c, USD reverses recent losses as Fed may move earlier than exp * Mth end flows & position lightening ahead of long Mayday weekend lifts USD * Banxico holds rate steady wary of FX weakness, USD/MXN ends NY 15.37 * USD/BRL back abv 3.00, budget data misses continue to dog Brazil * Low growth outlook calls into question govt's ability to meet budget targets * USD/CLP weaker to 612, buoyed slightly by rising copper (+3%) ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Messy month end - usual position adj's/window dressing + new themes * Rising yields led by Europe grab attention; Sept Fed rate hike back in play * In Europe the QE inspired consensus trade coming apart at seams * EM and AUD (-1.3%) sold hard o/n - correlation continues to work well * Most of Asia on holiday today for May Day - exceptions Japan, S. Korea USD/KRW traded a 1068-1072.6 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1072.4. The Kospi closed up 0.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3192-1.3258 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3223. The Straits Times index closed down 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5385-3.5750 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.5625. The KLSE index closed down 1.35%. USD/IDR traded a 12920-12957 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12950. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12937. The IDX Composite closed down 0.4%. USD/PHP traded a 44.40-60 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.52. The PSE index closed down 1.4%. USD/THB traded a 32.77-98 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.98. The Set closed up 0.3%. USD/TWD traded a 30.48-65 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.62. The Taiex closed down 0.35%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1137 slightly lower than the previous 6.1169 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1953-6.2068 range; last at 6.2028. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2075; range 6.1975-6.2120. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2730-6.2760. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.75%. USD/INR traded a 63.38-725 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 63.43. The Sensex index closed down 0.8%. Economic data releases (GMT) 01 May 23:00 KR CPI 01 May 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate 01 May 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio 01 May 23:30 JP CPI 01 May 23:30 JP All Household Spding 01 May 00:00 KR Import Growth Prelim 01 May 00:00 KR Export Growth Prelim 01 May 00:00 KR Trade Balance Prelim 01 May 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI 01 May 01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI 01 May 01:30 AU PPI 01 May 01:30 JP Overtime Pa 01 May 04:30 TH CPI 01 May 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 01 May 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 01 May 11:30 IN Deposit Growth 01 May 11:30 IN FX Reserves 01 May 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Public holiday across Asia on Friday: China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Philippines, Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan & Vietnam OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13050 13095 13065 13070-13090 USD/JPY 119.90 118.50 119.38 INR 64.20 64.20 64.00 64.07-10 EUR/USD 1.1267 1.1071 1.1223 KRW 1075 1079 1074 1077.5-78.5 EUR/JPY 134.51 131.29 133.98 MYR 3.5690 3.5795 3.5680 3.5780-10 GBP/USD 1.5492 1.5304 1.5353 PHP 44.66 44.70 44.65 44.67-69 USD/CAD 1.2134 1.1998 1.2077 TWD 30.63 30.65 30.58 30.61-63 AUD/USD 0.8022 0.7863 0.7905 CNY 1-mth 6.1365 6.1330 6.1345-65 NZD/USD 0.7680 0.7576 0.7617 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1990-20 USD/SGD 1.3277 1.3190 1.3236 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2750-80 USD/THB 33.06 32.77 33.01 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17841 -195 -1.08 10-year 2.035% 2.05% S&P 500 2086 -21 -1.01 2-year 0.575% 0.56% NASDAQ 4941 -83 -1.65 30-year 2.745% 2.76% FTSE 6961 +15 +1.21 Spot Gold($) 1184.10 1204.30 DAX 11454 +21 +0.19 Nymex 59.79 58.64 Nikkei 19520 -539 -2.69 Brent 66.78 65.65 Macro themes in play * Dollar crushed on Q1 GDP miss; stops run in major pairs; commodities break out; feedback loop between USD/commodities in full reversal after nearly a year * European stocks, bonds come unraveled; QE trade faces first flushing; DAX -3.25%; equity outflow lifts hedge pressure on EUR, exposes big short base; European asset markets center of investment world at moment * Fed adds nothing new to the equation; no change in US short rate trajectory; markets skeptical of Q2 rebound; big Q1 inventory build steals fm forward growth * Oil prints new highs YTD, RUB revisits 200 dma; AUD> .8000, CAD < 1.2000 key psychological breaks * New Zealand's RBNZ confirms introduction of a "soft" easing bias Currency summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD * Choppy action ~1.1100 in Europe's morning, NY opens sub-1.1100 * Big miss on US GDP sees broad based USD sales, EUR/USD rallies * 61.8 Fib of 1.1534-1.0463 & daily cloud top pierced, 1.1188 high hit * P/T pre-Fed sees sub-1.1150; Fed slightly hawkish tip spikes USD * 1.1075 tested but dip bought as USD bulls don't get much from Fed * Pair sub-61.8 Fib late in day, Apr DE jobs & EZ CPI risks o/n USD/JPY * Broad USD sales after GDP miss trimmed USD/JPY to up TL off Mar-Apr lows * FOMC's steady policy statement enough to get above 119 v 118.60 low * Pair is US data dependent to confirm Fed view econ will rebound soon * EUR/JPY cleared key 131.67 and 132.64 Fibo hurdles on EUR short-covers * EUR/JPY's Cloud top Thursday is right at today's 132.89 peak GBP/USD * Cable rallied to 2-mos high v USD by1.5498 after weak US Q1 GDP data * Steady Fed pushed cable to 1.5410 before reversing to end session at 1.5438 * Traders focus on potential rebound in inflation, rate hikes; ignore election * With US GDP/FOMC out of the way election risks may once again press on GBP * EUR/GBP rose as Greek tensions abate; EZ equities sell-off trigger stops * Cross ran into offers ahead of the daily cloud base at 0.7231 USD/CHF * USD/CHF blew thru Mar-Apr lows & the 200-DMA at 0.9500 on poor US GDP * Slide got to 0.9341 before stabilizing & getting a bounce off steady FOMC * Offers now at 0.9460/80/90 & 0.9500 * EUR/CHF's early high at 1.0508 ran into the down TL fm Feb at 1.0510 * Key support at 21-DMA & Tuesday's 1.0382 low USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2014/74, NorAm range 1.1945/1.2068, close circa 1.2010 * A wild day, soft Q1 US GDP triggered option related stops sub- 1.2000 * Break of 1.1989 just before NY option fix-macros/momentum models add shorts * Break of 1.1950 tripped more barriers, good real money buying on dip * Pre Fed statement square up, 1.2003 paid/ post Fed short squeeze to 1.2037 * Fed left June hike a maybe, noted weather/strike impact on jobs AUD/USD * Consolidation of gains persisted in Europe's morning, NY opens ~0.7985 * Bulls take control early, USD weakness emerges & commodities rally * US GDP miss aids pairs lift to new trend high of 0.8077 * Action settles pre-Fed; slightly hawkish tip slips AUD/USD toward 0.8010 * Fed message doesn't deter USD bears; pair lifts ~0.8050 late in day * Monthly RSI and AU-US yield spreads suggest higher level ahead NZD/USD * O/N slip sees hourly supt test ~0.7670 fail, bounce sees NY open ~0.7690 * Early NY sees choppy post-GDP action, lifts first but then dips ~0.7670 * Dip bought as broad based USD weakness emerges, 0.7744 high hit * Gains tempered by AUD/NZD lift to 1.0440, Fed pushes lower * RBNZ follows the "soft" easing bias line put fwd by McDermott last week * In thin mkts NZD/USD tumbled to 0.7607 (down 0.9%); AUD/NZD up 0.8% 1.0495 LATAM * Fed holds rates steady as weather; low energy prices keep growth/inflation low * No action exp'd, Fed to hike when labor mkt improves and inflation moves to 2% * USD exited broadly after early GDP miss * USD/MXN off early lows by 15.15 ends session by 15.21, Banxico meeting tom * USD/BRL rose slightly Inflation continues to rise * USD/CLP ends session at 610 up 0.5%, copper/Mfg output missed f/cs ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ a mixed bag offshore despite DXY tumbling 1.0% on Wednesday * Big miss on US GDP; EZ yields higher; Fed no change; RBNZ soft easing bias * Too much happening for USD/AXJ pairs thru OTC and NDF mkts * MYR NDFs lower as WTI rallies another 2.5%; KRW NDFs curiously higher * Mkt continues to pile out of long USD trades agst majors led by EUR USD/KRW traded a 1066.6-1068.9 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1068.6. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3173-1.3221 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3210. The Straits Times index closed down 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5450-3.5670 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.5580. The KLSE index closed down 0.65%. USD/IDR traded a 12935-12975 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12935. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12964. The IDX Composite closed down 2.6%. USD/PHP traded a 44.20-32 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.32. The PSE index closed down 0.8%. USD/THB traded a 32.59-82 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.80. The Set closed down 0.6%. USD/TWD traded a 30.455-519 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.47. The Taiex closed down 1.0%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1169 slightly lower than the previous 6.1209 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1981-6.2066 range; last at 6.1997. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2014; range 6.2014-84. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2710-6.2730. The Shanghai Composite closed flat. USD/INR traded a 63.14-385 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.305. The Sensex index closed down 0.6%. Economic data releases (GMT) 30 Apr 21:00 NZ Cen Bank Interest Rate 30 Apr 22:45 NZ Building Consents 30 Apr 23:00 KR Industrial Output 30 Apr 23:00 KR Service Sector Output 30 Apr 23:00 KR Industrial Output Growth 30 Apr 23:05 GB GfK Consumer Confidence 30 Apr 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim 30 Apr 00:30 TW GDP Prelim 30 Apr 01:30 AU Private Sector Credit 30 Apr 01:30 AU Housing Credit 30 Apr 01:30 AU Export Prices 30 Apr 01:30 AU Import Prices 30 Apr 02:00 SG Bank Lending 30 Apr 02:30 SG Preliminary Unemployment 30 Apr 05:00 JP Construction Orders 30 Apr 05:00 JP Housing Starts 30 Apr 07:30 TH Imports 30 Apr 07:30 TH Trade Account 30 Apr 07:30 TH Pvt Consumption Index 30 Apr 07:30 TH Current Account 30 Apr 07:30 TH Private Investment Index 30 Apr 09:00 MY Money Supply 30 Apr 10:30 IN Fed Fiscal Deficit 30 Apr 07:30 TH Exports Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) 03:00 JP BOJ holds monetary policy meeting, Kuroda presser. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13050 13055 13000 13020-13040 USD/JPY 119.36 118.60 119.05 INR 63.70 64.00 63.73 63.90-95 EUR/USD 1.1188 1.0960 1.1129 KRW 1068.8 1073.7 1067 1071.5-1072 EUR/JPY 132.89 130.28 132.49 MYR 3.5660 3.5720 3.5350 3.5440-60 GBP/USD 1.5498 1.5329 1.5438 PHP 44.35 44.35 44.29 44.33-36 USD/CAD 1.2074 1.1945 1.2018 TWD 30.49 30.485 30.38 30.41-43 AUD/USD 0.8077 0.7977 0.8008 CNY 1-mth 6.1340 6.1310 6.1315-25 NZD/USD 0.7744 0.7672 0.7681 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1935-55 USD/SGD 1.3238 1.3151 1.3215 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2670-90 USD/THB 32.89 32.59 32.84 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18036 -74 -0.41 10-year 2.05% 2.00% S&P 500 2107 -8 -0.37 2-year 0.56% 0.56% NASDAQ 5024 -31 -0.62 30-year 2.76% 2.70% FTSE 6946 -85 -1.20 Spot Gold($) 1204.30 1212.60 DAX 11433 -379 -3.21 Nymex 58.64 57.06 Nikkei 20059 Mlt Clsd Brent 65.65 64.50 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)