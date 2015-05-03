SYDNEY, May 4 (IFR) - News from the weekend Fed officials indicating June FOMC will be "live" * Late in US session comments from SF Fed Williams (voter) were reported * Williams said rate hike on the table for every meeting including June * Williams said good data prior to June meeting could support rate hike * Confident Inflation will return to 2.0% if USD and oil stay flat * Added June rate hike would require improving labor market and inflation * Comments similar to Fed's Meister comments earlier in the day Late US session comments from the San Fran Fed President Williams were reported and they were fairly upbeat and hawkish. Williams is a voter and considered to be closely aligned with Fed Chair Yellen in terms of views on the economy and monetary policy. Essentially Williams said that all meetings from now on are "live" and "data dependent". The run of weak US data of late has pushed back Fed rate hike expectations to September at the earliest, but a strong US jobs report on Friday could see a significantly hawkish shift and force the market to price in the possibility of a June hike. The Fed's Meister commented earlier on Friday that all meetings were live and the recent run of weak US data was "transitory". The USD might receive a boost even before Friday's US jobs data as the market reassess the thinking at the Fed. It appears the Fed is looking for excuses to start the tightening process instead of looking for excuses to sit on their hands. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Headlines from Friday night * GB Apr Markit/CIPS 51.9 vs prev 54.0. 54.6 exp * US Markit Mfg PMI Final Apr 54.1, 54.2-prev * US Construction Spending MM Mar -0.6%, f/c 0.5%, 0.00%-prev * US ISM Mfg Prices Paid Apr 40.5, 39-prev * US ISM Mfg Employment Idx Apr 48.3, f/c 50.2, 50-prev * US ISM Mfg New Orders Idx Apr 53.5, 51.8-prev * US U Mich Expectations Final Apr 88.8, f/c 88.1, 88-prev * Fed Mester all meetings on the table for initial US rate hike, recent econ weakness transitory Themes from Friday's trading * The main themes across markets on Friday were a strong move higher in US Treasury yields despite mostly weaker US economic data; a solid gain on Wall Street led by the healthcare and tech sector's; extremely thin Friday trading conditions due to May day holidays in Asia and Europe; a broad USD rally due to rising US yields and short covering and a very mixed commodity picture, as copper hits a fresh 2015 higher and gold falls to a five week low. * US economic data was mixed at best with ISM Mfg coming in at 51,5 against 52 expected - while the employment ISM component fell to 48.3 vs 50.2 expected. The bright spot was the new-orders component rising to 53.5 from 51.8 in March * Univ of Mich consumer sentiment came in close to expectations- printing 95.9 vs 96.0 expected. * Wall Street got off to a strong start for the month of May despite sluggish US data. Investors bargain hunted the recently beaten down healthcare/tech shares. * There is a view on Wall Street that the massive flows into European equities and heavy flows into Emerging Market assets by US investors are starting to reverse and head back to US shores. * For the week the Dow fell 0.3%; the S&P fell 0.4% and the NASDAQ fell 1.7%. * The VIX index closed at 12.70 - down 12.7% from Thursday's close. For the week the VIX edged 3.3% higher from last week's 12.29 close. * The USD initially sold off after the sluggish US data, but a surprisingly sharp rise in US Treasury yields led to a nasty reversal higher for the USD. * The move up in Treasury yields was mostly due to talk of a huge pipeline of jumbo corporate issuance for the month of May that may exceed 150bln according to some estimates. A newswire reported on Friday that Apple may need to raise 25bln to pay for its share buybacks/capital return. * The markets were long Treasuries in the long end and with extremely thin trading conditions - the 10-yr and 30-yr yields soared higher on small volumes. * The 10-yr Treasury yield bounced from 2.04% to 2.12% at one stage before closing at 2.11% - the highest weekly close in six weeks. The 30-yr yield closed at 2.82% from Thursday's close at 2.75% and it was the highest close in seven weeks. The 2-year Treasury yield closed up 2bps at 0.59%. * For the week the 2-yr Treasury yield gained 8bps; the 10-yr yield rose 20bps and the 30-yr gained 21bps. * EUR/USD traded to a nine week high at 1.1290 after the US data - before the surge in US yields led to a nasty reversal. EUR/USD tumbled to 1.1174 before closing at 1.1200 - down 0.2% for the day. * EUR continued to gain against most other currencies as EUR-funded carry trades continued to unwind. EUR gained 1.15% against the GBP; 0.45% against the JPY; 0.5% against the AUD and 0.75% against the NZD. * GBP was the worst performing currency on Friday, as GBP/USD closed at 1.5146 - down 1.25% on the day. GBP was pressured by much worse than expected UK MFG PMI data (51.9 vs 54.6 exp) and last minute jitters ahead of the May 7 UK election. * AUD/USD fell as low as 0.7803 during the US afternoon session, as the market continued to price in a greater chance the RBA will ease 25bps when they meet Tuesday. AUD/USD recovered late to close at 0.7850 - down 0.7% on the day. * USD/JPY was boosted by broad USD strength and a rise in UST yields. USD/JPY traded as high as 120.29 before closing at 120.17 down 0.66% on the day. * It was a mixed day for the commodity complex. Lon Copper gained another 1.0% to close at its highest level for 2014. Lon Copper gained 6.1% for the week. * The copper price is being supported by seasonal demand and expectations of more monetary and fiscal easing from China. * NYMEX Crude fell 0.8% Friday - but still finished the week with a 3.5% gain. * Gold was belted lower on Thurs/Fri - closing at 1178 after trading to 1170 at one stage - the lowest level seen since March 20. Gold closed down 0.4% on the day and down 2.9% from Wednesday's high. For the week gold closed unchanged. * The move lower in gold was partly due to technical factors, as it couldn't make a sustained break higher when the USD sold off in the middle of the week and partly due to the rise in fixed interest yields in Europe and the US. * The US Dollar index (DXY) closed at 95.21 up 0.65% from Thursday's close at 94.60. For the week the DXY fell 0.97%. Wrap-up The coming week should clearly define the overall direction of USD and determine whether the recent USD weakness was simply a correction or the start of a new trend. The relatively hawkish comments from Fed officials Friday and most notably Williams - might force the market to reconsider the consensus view that a June Fed rate hike is out of the question. There will be a few key data releases out of the US during the week that will shape expectations for the always critical US NFP data out on Friday. If the data is reasonably strong it could see the USD make broad gains ahead of the US jobs data on Friday. RBA decision on Tuesday will be a key event in the week ahead. The market is now coming around to the view the RBA will ease rates 25bps to 2.0%. The article in the Sydney Morning Herald late last week clearly indicated the RBA was ready to ease in order to cap the rise of the AUD/USD. If the RBA does ease and indicates they are prepared to allow the cash rate to go below 2.0% - AUD/USD will likely resume trending lower. The move could accelerate if there is a hawkish turn in Fed expectations as well. The market will also keep a close eye on the iron ore price for clues regarding the direction of the AUD. EUR/USD is clearly trending higher, but it might be in the final stages of recovery. The 100-dma at 1.1295 held on Friday and the capitulation of the long Bunds/long DAX/short EUR/USD strategy that took place last week might be enough for the time being and encourage some fresh EUR/USD selling now that the stale positions have been wiped out. USD/JPY might remain sidelined for the early part of the week at least due to the Japan Golden Week holidays. GBP might be one of the more volatile currencies in the week ahead, as the May 7 UK election approaches without a clear favourite and the real possibility of a hung parliament or another election to be called. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ returns after the long w/e to find prices sharply higher * Unwinding of overcrowded Long DAX/short bund yields/long EUR trade continued * Hawkish Fed speakers and pipeline corporate issue demand lifted UST yields * USD/SGD surged back above 1.33 Fri night; MYR NDFs hit 3.60; USD/THB cl 33.25 * Need to look behind all the noise but USD strength never far away Economic data releases (GMT) 04 May 23:00 KR Current Account Balance 04 May 00:00 KR HSBC/Markit Mfg PMI 04 May 01:30 AU ANZ Internet Job Ads 04 May 01:30 AU Private House Approvals 04 May 01:30 AU ANZ Newspaper Job Ads 04 May 01:30 AU Building Approvals 04 May 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Final 04 May 02:00 TW Markit Mfg PMI 04 May 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Mfg PMI 04 May 13:00 SG Manufacturing PMI Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - RBA; UK election and US payrolls in focus RBA meets Tuesday and the market is now starting to price in a 25bp cut after a Sydney Morning Herald article by Peter Martin confidently predicted a cut would occur. The move above 0.8000 during last week would have alarmed the RBA and they know a decision to remain on hold would risk AUD/USD attaining a foothold above the 0.8000 level. RBA will release their quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy (SOMP) later in the week and they could justify the rate cut through altering growth and inflation forecasts. We think the RBA will ease 25bps to 2.0% and the market is pricing in a 73% chance of that happening - as of this writing. If the RBA does cut 25bps it will be interesting to see if the statement leaves the door open for more easing. If it does - the AUD/USD should make tracks towards 0.7500 and the AUD/NZD will head back towards parity. UK election: Investors don't like uncertainty and it appears there is plenty of that heading into the May 7 UK elections. The GBP will likely be vulnerable and volatile ahead of the vote - as a hung parliament is a real possibility. Key data in the week ahead The run of US data lately has been on the disappointing side and the coming week is loaded with key US data. Of course - as always - the main event will be the April US non-farm payroll data on Friday. The market is looking for a rebound from the weak report in March. The Reuters poll shows the market is looking for plus 213 K jobs and the unemployment rate to ease to 5.5% from 5.5%. Before Friday's US payroll report there will be a few other key US economic releases. They include Durable Goods and Factory Orders on Monday; US Trade and ISM non-manufacturing on Tuesday; ADP jobs on Wednesday and jobless claims on Thursday. The state of EZ economy will be revealed by some key data this week - starting with EZ MFG PMI data on Monday. On Wednesday EZ Retail Sales will be released and along with non-mfg PMIs. German Industrial Orders will be focus Thursday. Market will pay close attention to key China data this week. HSBC released their version of China MFG PMI Monday while the key event for the week will be China April trade data released Friday. There was alarm last month when exports fell 15%y/y and imports fell 12.7%. Many economists suspected LNY distortions still played and hand in last month's data, but there aren't any excuses this time. It will be a very busy week for AUS data. On Monday ANZ Job Ads, TD-MI Inflation Gauge and Building Approvals will be released. On Tuesday the RBA decision will dominate, but we will also see Aus Trade data along with HIA New Home Sales. Wednesday Aus Retail Sales will be released with the market expecting plus 0.4% and on Thursday the key Aus job numbers will be released with the market expecting plus 5k and the unemployment rate to tick up to 6.2% from 6.1%. John Noonan's Technical view as of Sunday 3 May 2015 Equities S&P trend higher proved short-lived and it appears a period of consolidation will continue. The 5-dma has crossed below the 10-dma suggesting there isn't any upward momentum. Support is found around 2070 where the 100-dma and the April 17 spike low converge. A move back above the all-time high at 2126 would reignite trend higher. {Last 2,108} DAX After a very long period of trending higher - the German DAX has started a short-term trend lower. The 5-day; 10-day and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower. Key support levels are 11,240; the 38.2 fibo of the 2015 low (9382)/high 12390). A break below 11240 targets 100-dma at 10975. Key resistance is found at the 50-dma at 11755. {Last 11454} ASX isn't trending in either direction and remains in a period of whippy consolidation below the key 6,000 level. The rally on Friday was timely - as a close below 5,807 would have resulted in a bearish outside week reversal. A double bottom has formed just below 5,750 while a triple-top has formed just ahead of 6,000. A break below 5,690 or a break above 6,120 is needed to end the period of whippy consolidation and reignite a trend. {Last 5,814} Commodities Gold isn't yet trending lower, but looks vulnerable. A daily close below the 61.8 fibo of the 1,142/1,224 move at 1,173 would target another test of the year's low at 1,142. Gold needs to break above the 200-dma at 1,220 to alleviate the downward pressure. {Last 1,178} Iron Ore continues to trend higher - but stalled and retreated ahead of key resistance around 61.00. The 100-dma and former key support converge ard 61.00 to provide stiff resistance. Support is found at the 50-dma at 55.45 and a fix below would suggest the trend higher has run out of steam. {Last 56.20} Lon Copper The price action in Lon Copper last week was unambiguously bullish. The short-term moving averages suggest the trend higher is gaining in strength and the close above the 200-dma at 6381 was bullish. It is the first close above the 200-dma since Sept 8 and that reading should be support now. Next level of key resistance comes in around 6500; the 61.8 of the 7212/5339 move. A break above that level should see a run towards 7000 and beyond. {Last 6400} NYMEX Crude The trend higher in NYMEX Crude continues and it also extended the weekly winning streak to seven. Resistance has formed just ahead of 60.00 - while the 20-dma at 55.35 is key support. A break above 60 could see the move higher extend towards 67.00 while a break back below the 20-dma would suggest the trend higher has reached exhaustion stage. {Last 59.15} FX EUR/USD - short-term moving averages clearly indicate EUR/USD is trending higher and the trend is strong. The 100-dma came in at 1.1295 and the pullback from 1.1290 validates this reading as key resistance. A break above the 100-dma targets the double top at 1.1450. EUR/USD has made a higher daily low for six straight trading days - so a break below Friday's 1.1174 low would warn of a loss of upward momentum. A beak below the 10-dma around 1.0960 would suggest the trend higher has ended. {Last 1.1200} USD/JPY isn't trending in either direction and has been in a period of whippy consolidation 118.25 and 120.85. The close above the 50-dma at 120.87 and the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 120.02 was bullish, but a break above 120.85 is needed to confirm a trend higher is in place. The top of the daily I-cloud at 120.02 is now support with more support at the kinjun line at 119.67 and the tankan line at 119.39. {Last 120.17} AUD/USD is trending higher according to the daily moving average studies, but the trend is losing momentum. Support is found at the 50% retracement of the 0.8077/0.7534 move at 0.7805. A clear break below that level targets the 20-dma at 0.7765. A break below the 61.8 of the aforementioned move at 0.7740 would shift the pressure to the downside. A break above last week's 0.8077 high would reestablish upward momentum and target an eventual move to 0.8285, which is the 38.2 of the 0.9505/0.7534 move. {Last 0.7850} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13085 13130 13090 13100-13130 USD/JPY 120.29 119.38 120.17 INR 64.11 64.25 63.99 64.22-25 EUR/USD 1.1290 1.1174 1.1200 KRW 1078 1083.5 1078.5 1077.5-78.5 EUR/JPY 135.29 133.91 134.50 MYR 3.5800 3.6005 3.5800 3.5990-10 GBP/USD 1.5397 1.5115 1.5146 PHP 44.63 44.70 44.61 44.69-72 USD/CAD 1.2205 1.2064 1.2158 TWD 30.62 30.745 30.60 30.72-75 AUD/USD 0.7919 0.7803 0.7850 CNY 1-mth 6.1385 6.1350 6.1370-80 NZD/USD 0.7625 0.7507 0.7544 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2030-50 USD/SGD 1.3313 1.3225 1.3305 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2780-00 USD/THB 33.28 33.00 33.25 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18024 +184 +1.03 10-year 2.11% 2.035% S&P 500 2108 +23 +1.09 2-year 0.60% 0.575% NASDAQ 5005 +64 +1.29 30-year 2.825% 2.745% FTSE 6986 +25 +0.36 Spot Gold($) 1178.60 1184.10 DAX 11454 Mkt Clsd Nymex 59.15 59.79 Nikkei 19531 +11 +0.06 Brent 66.46 66.78 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)