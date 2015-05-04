SYDNEY, May 5 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday night * IMF threatens to cut off Greek lifeline, unless European lenders write off significant amt of sov debt (FT) * Fed's Evans rate hike likely not appropriate until early '16, inflation won't reach 2% until '18 * Fed's Evans Q1 slowdown probably mostly transitory, would rather delay hikes until we know we can continue to raise rates once we start * Moody's US growth likely to trend downward LT, implying LT rise in debt burden * US Factory Orders MM Mar 2.1%, f/c 2%, -0.10%-prev * US Nondef Cap Ex-Air R MM Mar 0.1%, -0.50%-prev * BR HSBC Mfg PMI Apr 46, 46.2-prev; BCB poll sees +25bp at next COPOM * MX HSBC Manufacturing PMI Apr 53.8, 53.8-prev Macro themes in play * Bond yields continue rising; Bunds lead, US 10yr through downtrend, Canada at highest level YTD; credit spreads widen but stocks still firm * Major yield curves steepen, break 1 ½ yr downtrends; confirms commodity bottom; precious metals big winners; casts doubt on durability of USD trend * Most FX pairs quiet in wake of Japan, Ldn closings; all eyes on Fri jobs data * Copper up against multi-year downtrend; specs cutting shorts in AUD, CAD * BRL down hard again on BCB swaps story (last week) and PMI miss * Sohn Conference: Omega's Cooperman stocks look cheap if there is a bubble out there it is in fixed income, Japan still attractive Currency summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD * Intra-day short covering ensues in early NY after Europe downside stop run * Hourly res near 1.1190 caps, mkt seems to be in sell-rally mode * Steady slide ensues as USD rebounds, pair near day's low in afternoon * FT noting IMF threat to cut off Greek lifeline weighs on.ft.com/1AAfWZM * S-T techs bearish, RSI weighs & 5/1 76.4 Fib rejection sees downside today * 1.1065/75 support test likely, slightly wider yield spreads support a drop USD/JPY * Golden Week & London holidays left USD/JPY to a 120.00-28 range * Offers ahead of 120.30 also capped on Friday, while Cloud top is by 120.00 * 2nd-tier US data had ltd impact on Tsys & USD, but yld uptrend is supportive * EUR/JPY's month-end EUR & asset bubble short squeeze peaked Friday * Couldn't close above 38.2% of 149.79-126.08 or 100-DMA at 135.14/134.73 GBP/USD * GBP/USD moves to low in early NY at 1.5091 just below daily cloud top (1.5095) * Election May 7, 1-week option vol's highest since '10 election * Light activity today due to holiday keeps GBP/USD offered, hovers near Fri low * EUR/GBP struggles to extend bull run, 7353-7397, bear biased * Polls continue to paint hung parliament to Thurs UK polling picture * Cross ends NY by low of day IMF ire at Greek deficit weighs on EUR USD/CHF * EUR/CHF's late April recovery on EUR short-covering peaked on Thur * Thur's 1.0524 high was 50% of the Feb-Apr slide & an upper 21-d Boll test * Last three days lows were broken in Monday's holiday slowed trading * Next support is in the low 1.0380s from the Apr 28 low by the 21-DMA USD/CAD * CAD better despite lower oil; rates support currency * CAD yield curve breaks steeper; 10 yr highest (yield) close YTD * Confirming commodity down cycle over * USD/CAD holds below 200 hma in NYC trade AUD/USD * Short covering in holiday thinned mkt after 50 Fib of 0.7534-0.8077 test * NY continues slow & steady ascent as USD lift stalls & commodities lift * S-T res ~0.7850/60 tested ahead of RBA, mkt prices >75% chance of cut * If no cut shorts scramble to cover then April high in play * Mkt remains net short AUD so potential for decent squeeze is extant NZD/USD * Consolidation of recent losses prevails in Europe & NY * Pair holds to 0.7520/60 range for both sessions * A bout of USD weakness the culprit for a spike up to the high * AUD/NZD lift above 1.0420 aids a push back near the session low * Choppy action likely to persist, RBA the risk in Asia LATAM * LatAm CCYs, ex-MXN, weak v USD on return from May Day holiday * USD/MXN proxy hedge moves lower as traders swap into long usd v CLP & BRL * USD/MXN moves from high by 15.58 to 55-HMA sup by 15.4319, ends NY by 15.47 * USD/BRL off 2.5%, mkt eyes BCB swap adjustments, USD/BRL ends NY by 3.09 * CLP weak w/copper ends NY at 615, weak China HSBC PMI- mart eyes > stimulus ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Barely traded offshore due to London holiday - Ldn opens = NY closes * EUR/USD downside stops accident waiting to happen in early Europe * Once tripped single currency recovered; CAD strong as commodities rally * AUD/USD and NZD/USD held back by today's RBA meet (cut expected) USD/KRW traded a 1078.8-1082.5 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1079.2. The Kospi closed up 0.25%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3291-1.3331 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3323. The Straits Times index closed down 0.13%. USD/MYR Malaysian markets closed on Monday. USD/IDR traded a 12990-13025 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12990. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13021. The IDX Composite closed up 1.3%. USD/PHP traded a 44.59-71 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.61. The PSE index closed up 1.3%. USD/THB traded a 33.20-34 range in Asia on Monday; last at 33.33. Thai markets closed on Monday. USD/TWD traded a 30.635-75 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.69. The Taiex closed down 0.0%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1165 slightly lower than the previous 6.1169 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2062-6.2104 range; last at 6.2090. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2132; range 6.2100-57. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2770-6.2800. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.9%. USD/INR Indian markets remained closed on Monday. Economic data releases (GMT) 05 May 01:00 AU HIA New Home Sales 05 May 01:00 PH CPI 05 May 01:30 AU Goods/Services Exports 05 May 01:30 AU Trade Balance G&S 05 May 01:30 AU Goods/Services Imports 05 May 04:30 AU RBA Cash Rate 05 May 08:10 TW Foreign Exchange Reserves 05 May 08:30 HK Retail Sales Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - RBA; UK election and US payrolls in focus RBA meets Tuesday and the market is now starting to price in a 25bp cut after a SMH article by Peter Martin confidently predicted a cut would occur. The move above 0.8000 during last week would have alarmed the RBA and they know a decision to remain on hold would risk AUD/USD attaining a foothold above the 0.8000 level. RBA will release their quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy (SOMP) later in the week and they could justify the rate cut through altering growth and inflation forecasts. We think the RBA will ease 25bps to 2.0% and the market is now pricing in an 80% chance of that happening. If the RBA does cut 25bps it will be interesting to see if the statement leaves the door open for more easing. If it does - the AUD/USD should make tracks towards 0.7500 and the AUD/NZD will head back towards parity. UK election: Investors don't like uncertainty and it appears there is plenty of that heading into the May 7 UK elections. The GBP will likely be vulnerable and volatile ahead of the vote - as a hung parliament is a real possibility. Key data in the week ahead The run of US data lately has been on the disappointing side and the coming week is loaded with key US data. The main event will be the April US non-farm payroll data Friday. The market is looking for a rebound from the weak report in March. The Reuters poll shows the market is looking for plus 213k jobs and the unemployment rate to ease to 5.5% from 5.5%. Before Friday's US payroll report there will be a few other key US economic releases. They include US Trade and ISM non-mfg Tuesday; ADP jobs Wednesday and jobless claims Thursday. The state of EZ economy will be revealed by some key data this week. Wednesday EZ Retail Sales will be released and along with non-mfg PMIs. German Industrial Orders will be focus Thursday. Market will pay close attention to China data this week. Key event for the week will be China April trade data released Friday. There was alarm last month when exports fell 15%y/y and imports fell 12.7%. Many economists suspected LNY distortions still played a hand in last month's data; no excuses this time. It will be a very busy week for AUS data. On Tuesday the RBA decision will dominate, but we will also see Aus Trade data along with HIA New Home Sales. Wednesday Aus Retail Sales will be released with the market expecting plus 0.4% and Thursday the key Aus job numbers will be released with the market expecting plus 5k and the unemployment rate to tick up to 6.2% from 6.1%. John Noonan's Technical view as of Sunday 3 May 2015 Equities S&P trend higher proved short-lived and it appears a period of consolidation will continue. The 5-dma has crossed below the 10-dma suggesting there isn't any upward momentum. Support is found around 2070 where the 100-dma and the April 17 spike low converge. A move back above the all-time high at 2126 would reignite trend higher. {Last 2,108} DAX After a very long period of trending higher - the German DAX has started a short-term trend lower. The 5-day; 10-day and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower. Key support levels are 11,240; the 38.2 fibo of the 2015 low (9382)/high 12390). A break below 11240 targets 100-dma at 10975. Key resistance is found at the 50-dma at 11755. {Last 11454} ASX isn't trending in either direction and remains in a period of whippy consolidation below the key 6,000 level. The rally on Friday was timely - as a close below 5,807 would have resulted in a bearish outside week reversal. A double bottom has formed just below 5,750 while a triple-top has formed just ahead of 6,000. A break below 5,690 or a break above 6,120 is needed to end the period of whippy consolidation and reignite a trend. {Last 5,814} Commodities Gold isn't yet trending lower, but looks vulnerable. A daily close below the 61.8 fibo of the 1,142/1,224 move at 1,173 would target another test of the year's low at 1,142. Gold needs to break above the 200-dma at 1,220 to alleviate the downward pressure. {Last 1,178} Iron Ore continues to trend higher - but stalled and retreated ahead of key resistance around 61.00. The 100-dma and former key support converge ard 61.00 to provide stiff resistance. Support is found at the 50-dma at 55.45 and a fix below would suggest the trend higher has run out of steam. {Last 56.20} Lon Copper The price action in Lon Copper last week was unambiguously bullish. The short-term moving averages suggest the trend higher is gaining in strength and the close above the 200-dma at 6381 was bullish. It is the first close above the 200-dma since Sept 8 and that reading should be support now. Next level of key resistance comes in around 6500; the 61.8 of the 7212/5339 move. A break above that level should see a run towards 7000 and beyond. {Last 6400} NYMEX Crude The trend higher in NYMEX Crude continues and it also extended the weekly winning streak to seven. Resistance has formed just ahead of 60.00 - while the 20-dma at 55.35 is key support. A break above 60 could see the move higher extend towards 67.00 while a break back below the 20-dma would suggest the trend higher has reached exhaustion stage. {Last 59.15} FX EUR/USD - short-term moving averages clearly indicate EUR/USD is trending higher and the trend is strong. The 100-dma came in at 1.1295 and the pullback from 1.1290 validates this reading as key resistance. A break above the 100-dma targets the double top at 1.1450. EUR/USD has made a higher daily low for six straight trading days - so a break below Friday's 1.1174 low would warn of a loss of upward momentum. A beak below the 10-dma around 1.0960 would suggest the trend higher has ended. {Last 1.1200} USD/JPY isn't trending in either direction and has been in a period of whippy consolidation 118.25 and 120.85. The close above the 50-dma at 120.87 and the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 120.02 was bullish, but a break above 120.85 is needed to confirm a trend higher is in place. The top of the daily I-cloud at 120.02 is now support with more support at the kinjun line at 119.67 and the tankan line at 119.39. {Last 120.17} AUD/USD is trending higher according to the daily moving average studies, but the trend is losing momentum. Support is found at the 50% retracement of the 0.8077/0.7534 move at 0.7805. A clear break below that level targets the 20-dma at 0.7765. A break below the 61.8 of the aforementioned move at 0.7740 would shift the pressure to the downside. A break above last week's 0.8077 high would reestablish upward momentum and target an eventual move to 0.8285, which is the 38.2 of the 0.9505/0.7534 move. {Last 0.7850} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13105 Dealt 13125 13135-13155 USD/JPY 120.28 120.00 120.15 INR 64.16 No Trades 64.10-13 EUR/USD 1.1225 1.1123 1.1149 KRW 1081.5 1084 1082.3 1082-1083 EUR/JPY 134.66 133.71 133.86 MYR 3.6040 No Trades 3.6020-40 GBP/USD 1.5174 1.5091 1.5121 PHP 44.72 No Trades 44.70-73 USD/CAD 1.2180 1.2088 1.2096 TWD 30.69 No Trades 30.72-75 AUD/USD 0.7852 0.7803 0.7841 CNY 1-mth No Trades 6.1360-80 NZD/USD 0.7558 0.7510 0.7537 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2020-50 USD/SGD 1.3340 1.3291 1.3319 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2780-10 USD/THB 33.35 33.20 33.335 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18070 +46 +0.25 10-year 2.15% 2.11% S&P 500 2114 +6 +0.29 2-year 0.60% 0.60% NASDAQ 5017 +12 +0.23 30-year 2.88% 2.825% FTSE 6986 Mkt Clsd Spot Gold($) 1188.70 1178.60 DAX 11620 +166 +1.45 Nymex 58.93 59.15 Nikkei 19531 Mkt Clsd Brent 66.45 66.46 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)