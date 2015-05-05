SYDNEY, May 6 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night * U.S. on path to grow 0.8 pct in Q2, after a worse-than-expected deterioration of its trade gap in March (Atlanta Fed's GDPNow) * BOC's Wilkins in sovereign bond mkts there are mixed signals on liquidity * Greek official: IMF wants haircut on Greek debt but EC agst such debt relief * Portuguese FinMin says EZ needs to make sure fiscal discipline & structural reforms are preserved * Fonterra Dairy prices fall 3.5%; volumes increase 6.9% at auction * US International Trade MM USD Mar -51.37b, f/c -41.2b, -35.89b-prev * US Markit Comp Final PMI Apr 57, 57.4-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Final Apr 57.4, 57.8-prev * US ISM N-Mfg PMI Apr 57.8, f/c 56.2, 56.5-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Apr 61.6, f/c 57.9, 57.5-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Employment Idx Apr 56.7, 56.6-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Price Paid Idx Apr 50.1, 52.4-prev * CA Trade Balance CAD Mar -3.02b, f/c -0.85b, -2.22b-prev * BR IPC-Fipe Inflation Idx Apr 1.1%, f/c 1.19%, 0.70%-prev * GB Apr Markit/CIPS construction 54.2 vs prev 57.8. 57.5 exp * EZ Mar Prod prices 0.2% m/m, -2.3% y/y vs prev 0.6% (r)/-2.8%. 0.3%/-2.3% exp * CH sight deposits for w/e May 1 384.147bln from prev 385.899 * EU raises 2015 euro-area GDP f/c to 1.5% fm 1.3% * EU raises 2015 euro-area CPI f/c to up 0.1% fm -0.1% Macro themes in play * Euro QE trade liquidation accelerates; Bund yields top 0.50 bps, crush stocks; 2 months of record inflow now trapped at higher prices; peripheral bonds blown out; EUR grinds higher despite bad day in Greece * US Trade Deficit misses badly; exports weak, imports flood in post Port Strike; Q1 GDP revisions go negative; impact of strong dollar on trade bigger issue than previously thought; credit spreads hammered * Fed Funds futures stay at contract highs; rising rates not a product of changing view of Fed; policy divergence that favored USD in Q1 now not so clear; long USD trade suffers, positions still substantial * AUD up as RBA seen done; oil, CRB at new trend highs YTD * USD/JPY down with stocks; GBP up but underperforms on Construction PMI miss, election Thursday. Currency summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD * Daily cloud top pierced in Europe's morning but little follow through * EU ups 2015 Europe area GDP & CPI f/c, shorts cover, ~1.1130 at NY open * Bad US trade data hits USD, more shorts cover, ISM beat doesn't help USD * USD slide persists even as US Tsy yields rise, EUR/USD to 1.1223 high * Good res at 1.1225, break eyes 1.14, techs lean a bit bullish * EZ services PMIs to impact tomorrow, if upbeat more EUR strength likely USD/JPY * Huge US Trade gap pulled USD/JPY away from 120.51 high * No new high on strong Services ISM & P/T triggered sub 120 sell stops * Low 119.72 held above Kijun at 119.67; Cloud base & 100-DMA at 119.34 key * Yield spread rise & N225 fall at odds, both victims of P/T in inflated assets * EUR/JPY rally stalled by 100-DMA so far. ADP & Yellen speech key Wed * AUD/JPY shrugs off RBA cut (last one?); GBP/JPY wobbling into May 7 vote GBP/USD * Cable found bids by 1.5088 after weak UK cons PMI * Fri's Mfg miss pressed on GBP as well, 1.5095=daily cloud top, 1.5091 Mon low * UK svcs PMI Wed, opt int circa 1.5170, res 1.5229 daily Tenkan line * EUR/GBP to pre-UK data low 0.7316 on Greek concerns ends NY by high at 0.7378 * Cross rallies as EZ equity slide sees EUR shorts cover, DAX/CAC-40 off >2% USD/CHF * Heavy selling of stocks & bonds in EA favored the franc * EUR/CHF fell below the 21-DMA & 50% of the late Apr rebound * The 61.8% of that rise at 1.0345 has held so far, but vulnerable * 100-DMA is key support for DAX & resistance for EUR/USD * Greek govt says IMF & EC at odds on reforms & debt reduction * USD/CHF hurt by US Trade def, ignores ISM Services beat in broad unwind USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2088/1.2131, NorAm range 1.2002/1.2120, closed c 1.2065 * USD highs were reached after Canada trade data revealed a record deficit * Previous month also revised down an additional CAD 1bln to -2,22bn * The enormous US trade deficit post- US dock strike was a massive miss, offset * USD crushed across the board, DXY -0.43% (-0.53% in NorAm trade) * Strong US services ISM helped USD off lows, oil up on Saudi/ISIS rumors AUD/USD * Pair ~200-HMA at NY open, USD bid in Europe, erodes post-RBA gains * USD hit on worse than f/c Mar trade data, post-RBA spike high tested * ISM services beat dips pair ~0.7890, dip bought as USD tumble resumes * Mkt ignores rising US Tsy yields & pushes pair to 0.7955 high * Little pullback, Techs lean bullish, bull engulfing candle, RSI biased up * Oz retail sales & China services PMI the risks in Asia NZD/USD * Heavy in Europe morning & into NY, AUD/NZD lift >1.0520 aids slip to 0.7491 * Weak US trade data stalls & reverses slide, 0.7530 tested before dip ~0.7500 * Dip attributed to ISM beat & Fonterra auction (GDT PI -3.5%, WMP -1.8%) * Dip bought as USD tumble resumes & accelerates, 0.7577 high hit * Only small pullback from high, techs lean a bit bullish * Cloud supports, above 55-DMA, RSI diverges & bull engulfing candle in place * NZ jobs the risk in Asia, if weak bull tech signs likely negated LATAM * USD lower, focus on US trade data miss, shrugs off ISM N-mfg svcs data beats * USD/MXN moves to low by 15.2750 by 21-DMA, reverses to 15.35 by NY close * USD/BRL lower as well, PBR up 4%, DM equity selloff, cmdty rise lifts BRL * USD/CLP ends session by 610, copper rising & IMACEC shows improvement ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ down across the board as commodity rally continues in earnest * Strong correlations with commodities as lead force unwinds (short EUR etc) * USD/AXJ passive bystander but caught up by USD strength despite weak equities * The strong bounce in German bund yields has also played a major role * USD/AXJ under such circumstance unlikely to get too enamored to recent moves USD/KRW Korean markets were closed on Tuesday for Children's Day. USD/SGD traded a 1.3316-1.3381 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3369. The Straits Times index closed down 0.3%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5940-3.6140 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.6100. The KLSE index closed up 0.5%. USD/IDR traded a 12990-13050 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13045. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12993. The IDX Composite closed up 0.35%. USD/PHP traded a 44.58-67 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.585. The PSE index closed up 1.3%. USD/THB traded a 33.30-45 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 33.405. Thai markets remained closed on Tuesday. USD/TWD traded a 30.67-715 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.70. The Taiex closed down 0.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1180 slightly higher than the previous 6.1165 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2032-6.2101 range; last at 6.2062. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2093; range 6.2070-6.2142. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2750-6.2770. The Shanghai Composite closed down 4.06%. The property sub sector closed down 7.4%. USD/INR traded a 63.385-59 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 63.44. The Sensex closed down 0.2%. Economic data releases (GMT) 06 May 22:45 NZ HLFS Job Growth 06 May 22:45 NZ Labour Cost Index 06 May 22:45 NZ HLFS Unemployment Rate 06 May 22:45 NZ Labour Cost Index 06 May 22:45 NZ HLFS Participation Rate 06 May 01:30 AU Retail Sales 06 May 01:30 AU Retail Trade 06 May 01:45 CN HSBC Services PMI 06 May 02:30 HK HSBC PMI 06 May 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Svcs PMI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - UK election and US payrolls in focus UK election: Investors don't like uncertainty and it appears there is plenty of that heading into the May 7 UK elections. The GBP will likely be vulnerable and volatile ahead of the vote as a hung parliament is a real possibility. Key data in the week ahead The run of US data lately has been on the disappointing side and the coming week is loaded with key US data. The main event will be the April US non-farm payroll data Friday. The market is looking for a rebound from the weak report in March. Reuters poll shows the market is looking for plus 213k jobs and the unemployment rate to ease to 5.5% from 5.5%. Before Friday's US payroll report there will be ADP jobs Wednesday and jobless claims Thursday. The state of EZ economy will be revealed by some key data this week. Wednesday EZ Retail Sales will be released and along with non-mfg PMIs. German Industrial Orders will be focus Thursday. Market will pay close attention to China data this week. Key event for the week will be China April trade data released Friday. There was alarm last month when exports fell 15%y/y and imports fell 12.7%. Many economists suspected LNY distortions still played a hand in last month's data; no excuses this time. Wednesday AUS Retail Sales will be released with the market expecting plus 0.4% and Thursday the key Aus job numbers will be released with the market expecting plus 5k and the unemployment rate to tick up to 6.2% from 6.1%. John Noonan's Technical view as of Sunday 3 May 2015 Equities S&P trend higher proved short-lived and it appears a period of consolidation will continue. The 5-dma has crossed below the 10-dma suggesting there isn't any upward momentum. Support is found around 2070 where the 100-dma and the April 17 spike low converge. A move back above the all-time high at 2126 would reignite trend higher. {Last 2,108} DAX After a very long period of trending higher - the German DAX has started a short-term trend lower. The 5-day; 10-day and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower. Key support levels are 11,240; the 38.2 fibo of the 2015 low (9382)/high 12390). A break below 11240 targets 100-dma at 10975. Key resistance is found at the 50-dma at 11755. {Last 11454} ASX isn't trending in either direction and remains in a period of whippy consolidation below the key 6,000 level. The rally on Friday was timely - as a close below 5,807 would have resulted in a bearish outside week reversal. A double bottom has formed just below 5,750 while a triple-top has formed just ahead of 6,000. A break below 5,690 or a break above 6,120 is needed to end the period of whippy consolidation and reignite a trend. {Last 5,814} Commodities Gold isn't yet trending lower, but looks vulnerable. A daily close below the 61.8 fibo of the 1,142/1,224 move at 1,173 would target another test of the year's low at 1,142. Gold needs to break above the 200-dma at 1,220 to alleviate the downward pressure. {Last 1,178} Iron Ore continues to trend higher - but stalled and retreated ahead of key resistance around 61.00. The 100-dma and former key support converge ard 61.00 to provide stiff resistance. Support is found at the 50-dma at 55.45 and a fix below would suggest the trend higher has run out of steam. {Last 56.20} Lon Copper The price action in Lon Copper last week was unambiguously bullish. The short-term moving averages suggest the trend higher is gaining in strength and the close above the 200-dma at 6381 was bullish. It is the first close above the 200-dma since Sept 8 and that reading should be support now. Next level of key resistance comes in around 6500; the 61.8 of the 7212/5339 move. A break above that level should see a run towards 7000 and beyond. {Last 6400} NYMEX Crude The trend higher in NYMEX Crude continues and it also extended the weekly winning streak to seven. Resistance has formed just ahead of 60.00 - while the 20-dma at 55.35 is key support. A break above 60 could see the move higher extend towards 67.00 while a break back below the 20-dma would suggest the trend higher has reached exhaustion stage. {Last 59.15} FX EUR/USD - short-term moving averages clearly indicate EUR/USD is trending higher and the trend is strong. The 100-dma came in at 1.1295 and the pullback from 1.1290 validates this reading as key resistance. A break above the 100-dma targets the double top at 1.1450. EUR/USD has made a higher daily low for six straight trading days - so a break below Friday's 1.1174 low would warn of a loss of upward momentum. A beak below the 10-dma around 1.0960 would suggest the trend higher has ended. {Last 1.1200} USD/JPY isn't trending in either direction and has been in a period of whippy consolidation 118.25 and 120.85. The close above the 50-dma at 120.87 and the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 120.02 was bullish, but a break above 120.85 is needed to confirm a trend higher is in place. The top of the daily I-cloud at 120.02 is now support with more support at the kinjun line at 119.67 and the tankan line at 119.39. {Last 120.17} AUD/USD is trending higher according to the daily moving average studies, but the trend is losing momentum. Support is found at the 50% retracement of the 0.8077/0.7534 move at 0.7805. A clear break below that level targets the 20-dma at 0.7765. A break below the 61.8 of the aforementioned move at 0.7740 would shift the pressure to the downside. A break above last week's 0.8077 high would reestablish upward momentum and target an eventual move to 0.8285, which is the 38.2 of the 0.9505/0.7534 move. {Last 0.7850} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13190 13195 13160 13145-13175 USD/JPY 120.51 119.72 119.84 INR 63.92 63.93 63.83 63.83-85 EUR/USD 1.1224 1.1066 1.1186 KRW 1084.5 1085 1082 1082-1083 EUR/JPY 134.48 133.12 134.07 MYR 3.6200 3.6250 3.6010 3.5920-60 GBP/USD 1.5218 1.5088 1.5184 PHP 44.72 44.66 44.65 44.66-68 USD/CAD 1.2131 1.2002 1.2068 TWD 30.70 30.72 30.65 30.65-67 AUD/USD 0.7955 0.7787 0.7941 CNY 1-mth 6.1350 6.1325 6.1360-80 NZD/USD 0.7577 0.7491 0.7559 CNY 3-mth Dealt 6.1615 6.1620-40 USD/SGD 1.3381 1.3304 1.3322 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2725-45 USD/THB 33.45 33.30 33.345 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17928 -142 -0.79 10-year 2.18% 2.15% S&P 500 2089 -25 -1.18 2-year 0.63% 0.60% NASDAQ 4939 -78 -1.55 30-year 2.91% 2.88% FTSE 6928 -58 -0.83 Spot Gold($) 1193.20 1188.70 DAX 11328 -292 -2.51 Nymex 60.40 58.93 Nikkei 19531 Mkt Clsd Brent 67.60 66.45 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)