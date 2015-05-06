SYDNEY, May 7 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * US ADP National Emp Apr 169.0k, f/c 200k, +175k-prev, Apr below f/c * US Labor Costs Prelim Q1 5%, f/c 4.3%, 4.20%-prev * Fed's Yellen says equity valuations high, warns of 'potential dangers' * Fed's Lockhart Mkts pushing expectations for a Sept rate hike reflects a reasonable alignment with likely policy outlook * George: Fed clear it is going to continue to look at data as it comes in, could hike at any meeting * UK Conservatives, Labour tied ahead of Thursday election (ICM poll) * Panelbases put Labour at 33%, Conservatives at 31% ahead of UK election * Germany's Schaeuble says wrong for Greece to blame troika, EU or Germany * EU's Juncker, Greece's Tsipras discuss need for pension reform * Mexico's Carstens if inflation expectations become un-anchored may have to act * Fitch affirms Chile's foreign-currency IDR at 'A+'; Outlook stable * CA Ivey PMI SA Apr 58.2, f/c 49.2, 47.9-prev * BR Industrial Output YY Mar -3.5%, f/c -3%, -9.40%-prev * BR HSBC Composite PMI Apr 44.2, 47-prev * EZ Mar Retail sales -0.8% m/m, 1.6% y/y vs prev -0.2%/3.0%. -0.7%/2.4% exp * EZ Apr Markit Comp final PMI 53.9 vs prev 53.5. 53.5 exp * EZ Apr Markit Services final PMI 54.1 vs prev 53.7. 53.7 exp * GB Apr Markit/CIPS Serv PMI 59.5 vs prev 58.9. 58.5 exp * DE Final Apr composite PMI 54.1 vs 54.2 flash, 55.4 Mar Macro themes in play * EUR spikes as QE trades unravel; Bund > 0.60bps; peripheral spreads widen * ADP misses; DXY lowest in 2 ½ months; credit markets in freefall on combination of slower growth and higher long rates; Yellen calls equity valuations high; S&P lowest in a month * Friday US NFP whisper number seen beating due to statistical quirk * GBP up but underperforms ahead of elex tomorrow; Greece higher; * AUD, CAD better but fade from highs as commods slip; USDJPY down modestly with stocks; Nikkei futures down hard, -1.5% * Brazil Services PMI at 6 yr low; EEM -1%; Gold down despite big USD selloff Currency summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD * Choppy action in Europe morning, pair near 1.1225 into NY open * ADP misses & sinks USD & Tsy yields, EUR/USD spikes higher * Brief pause into 1.12 barrier but dips shallow & barrier breaks * 1.1368 hit before dip, talk reserve bids 1.1320-1.1290, dip ~1.1316 bought * Fed's Lockhart dovish tip aids push to 1.1370, ~1.1350 late in day * Short covering to persist ahead of NFP, if data weak more EUR/USD gains USD/JPY * USD/JPY fell below the Cloud as risk-off flows & soft US data dominated * Yellen & Lockhart failed to calm run from long USD, stock & bond trades * N225 futures breached the up TL from last Oct; Japan returns tonight * 2-yr yld spreads highest since Mar 17, but due to USD selling * EUR/JPY odd major gainer on crosses; short EUR squeeze relentless GBP/USD * Cable test 1.5150 bids before 0830GMT UK svcs PMI beat * GBP rallies to 1.5292 as EUR takes out offers by 1.1300 moves higher * Thurs election too close to call, Tories now a slight favorite * EZ bonds continue to sell off lifts EUR, cross ends NY by highs at 0.7448 * Cross res by 0.7488 Feb 6 high then 0.7527 50% Fib of 0.8039/0.7015 range USD/CHF * USD/CHF diving w broader USD retreat; ADP latest data concern * Yellen & Lockhart not calming move to exit long USD, stock & bond trades * USD/CHF nearing retracement of rebounds fm Jan 15/16 lows @ 0.9071/51 * EUR short squeeze enough to keep EUR/CHF above Tues's low USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2019/87, NorAm range 1.1940/1.2045, closed circa 1.2040 * Firm oil prices featured prominently in early trade, EIA data drove WTI +3.25% * Also assist from soft DXY & strong EUR/USD demand prior to Greek headlines * Ivey PMI beat (58.2 vs 49.2 f/c) sparked CAD rally but raw data -0.3% offset * Big miss ADP (+169k) offset by big jump US Q1 labour costs (+5% vs +4.2% Q4) * WTI closed 1.25% lower than NY open amid doubts prx can hold AUD/USD * Bid from Asia carries over into NY open, ~0.7985 as NY gets going * Bulls press further on ADP miss as US Tsy yields & USD sink * Stops >0.8020 run & new trend high (0.8040) made * Yield & USD rebound see steady sales, some adding to shorts * Near 0.7945/55 support late in day, Oz jobs risk due * If upbeat April high to be tested ahead of RBA SOMP NZD/USD * Limited follow through on cloud break sees light short covering in Europe * Soft USD on ADP miss aids lift, NZ jobs gap nearly filled, sellers emerge * Slide ensues in NY afternoon on USD & Tsy yield rebounds * Stays heavy late in day as sour risk firms JPY & NZD/JPY weighs * Sub-0.7500 late in day, OZ jobs data the risk in Asia * If data is soft NZD likely trades heavy in sympathy with AUD LATAM * USD offered as US ADP miss & lower revision shrugged off as yields rise * USD/MXN fell to lows by 15.25 Fib supt on weak data before rallying to 15.32 * Oil reversed early gains weighs on MXN, Lockhart expects bounce back in growth * USD/BRL flat; Barbosa defends reducing swaps, recent measures reducing inf * USD/CLP off session lows by 606.50, rallies to 612 by close on weak copper ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ complex mostly lower after DXY slides 1.0% on back of EUR strength * The great EUR unwind of short positions continued with 1.15 now in sight * US data soft; Yellen calls equity valuations high; S&P500 lowest in a month * All eyes on Japanese markets (esp. JGB's) as they return from Golden Week * USD/AXJ very reluctant on the downside and with good reason USD/KRW traded a 1078.9-1082.8 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1080. The Kospi closed down 1.3%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3253-1.3327 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3286. The Straits Times index closed down 0.3%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5670-3.5955 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.5700. The KLSE index closed down 0.35%. USD/IDR traded a 13005-13045 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13030. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13040. The IDX Composite closed up 0.5%. USD/PHP traded a 44.50-555 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.54. The PSE index closed down 0.6%. USD/THB traded a 33.15-35 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 33.255. The Set closed down 0.45%. USD/TWD traded a 30.605-697 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.605. The Taiex closed down 0.0%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1156 slightly lower than the previous 6.1180 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1959-6.2055 range; last at 6.2007. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2022; range 6.1978-6.2083. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2650-6.2670. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.00%. The property sub sector closed down 1.6%. USD/INR traded a 63.305-65 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.535. The Sensex closed down 2.6%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 07 May 21:00 KR FX Reserves 07 May 00:00 PH Forex Reserves 07 May 01:30 AU Full Time Employment 07 May 01:30 AU Employment 07 May 01:30 AU Unemployment Rate 07 May 01:30 AU Participation Rate 07 May 04:00 MY Imports 07 May 04:00 MY Trade Balance 07 May 04:00 MY Exports 07 May 04:00 TH Consumer Confidence Idx 07 May 08:30 HK FX Reserves 07 May 09:00 SG Foreign Reserves 07 May 10:00 MY Overnight Policy Rate Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13160 13170 13130 13145-13155 USD/JPY 120.05 119.20 119.47 INR 63.96 64.07 63.95 64.10-13 EUR/USD 1.1371 1.1175 1.1348 KRW 1081.5 1083.5 1079.5 1080.5-81.5 EUR/JPY 135.69 134.10 135.57 MYR 3.5820 3.5780 3.5625 3.5730-50 GBP/USD 1.5292 1.5150 1.5247 PHP 44.63 44.60 44.58 44.59-61 USD/CAD 1.2087 1.1940 1.2049 TWD 30.61 30.645 30.58 30.60-62 AUD/USD 0.8031 0.7918 0.7973 CNY 1-mth 6.1290 6.1275 6.1285-05 NZD/USD 0.7566 0.7458 0.7498 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1920-40 USD/SGD 1.3327 1.3221 1.3234 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2650-70 USD/THB 33.35 33.15 33.24 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17842 -86 -0.48 10-year 2.25% 2.18% S&P 500 2080 -9 -0.45 2-year 0.64% 0.63% NASDAQ 4920 -19 -0.39 30-year 3.01% 2.91% FTSE 6934 +6 +0.09 Spot Gold($) 1191.50 1193.20 DAX 11350 +22 +0.20 Nymex 60.90 60.40 Nikkei 19531 Mkt Clsd Brent 67.42 67.60 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)