SYDNEY, May 7 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night
* US ADP National Emp Apr 169.0k, f/c 200k, +175k-prev, Apr below f/c
* US Labor Costs Prelim Q1 5%, f/c 4.3%, 4.20%-prev
* Fed's Yellen says equity valuations high, warns of 'potential dangers'
* Fed's Lockhart Mkts pushing expectations for a Sept rate hike reflects a
reasonable alignment with likely policy outlook
* George: Fed clear it is going to continue to look at data as it comes in,
could hike at any meeting
* UK Conservatives, Labour tied ahead of Thursday election (ICM poll)
* Panelbases put Labour at 33%, Conservatives at 31% ahead of UK election
* Germany's Schaeuble says wrong for Greece to blame troika, EU or Germany
* EU's Juncker, Greece's Tsipras discuss need for pension reform
* Mexico's Carstens if inflation expectations become un-anchored may have to act
* Fitch affirms Chile's foreign-currency IDR at 'A+'; Outlook stable
* CA Ivey PMI SA Apr 58.2, f/c 49.2, 47.9-prev
* BR Industrial Output YY Mar -3.5%, f/c -3%, -9.40%-prev
* BR HSBC Composite PMI Apr 44.2, 47-prev
* EZ Mar Retail sales -0.8% m/m, 1.6% y/y vs prev -0.2%/3.0%. -0.7%/2.4% exp
* EZ Apr Markit Comp final PMI 53.9 vs prev 53.5. 53.5 exp
* EZ Apr Markit Services final PMI 54.1 vs prev 53.7. 53.7 exp
* GB Apr Markit/CIPS Serv PMI 59.5 vs prev 58.9. 58.5 exp
* DE Final Apr composite PMI 54.1 vs 54.2 flash, 55.4 Mar
Macro themes in play
* EUR spikes as QE trades unravel; Bund > 0.60bps; peripheral spreads widen
* ADP misses; DXY lowest in 2 ½ months; credit markets in freefall on
combination of slower growth and higher long rates; Yellen calls equity
valuations high; S&P lowest in a month
* Friday US NFP whisper number seen beating due to statistical quirk
* GBP up but underperforms ahead of elex tomorrow; Greece higher;
* AUD, CAD better but fade from highs as commods slip; USDJPY down modestly with
stocks; Nikkei futures down hard, -1.5%
* Brazil Services PMI at 6 yr low; EEM -1%; Gold down despite big USD selloff
EUR/USD
* Choppy action in Europe morning, pair near 1.1225 into NY open
* ADP misses & sinks USD & Tsy yields, EUR/USD spikes higher
* Brief pause into 1.12 barrier but dips shallow & barrier breaks
* 1.1368 hit before dip, talk reserve bids 1.1320-1.1290, dip ~1.1316 bought
* Fed's Lockhart dovish tip aids push to 1.1370, ~1.1350 late in day
* Short covering to persist ahead of NFP, if data weak more EUR/USD gains
USD/JPY
* USD/JPY fell below the Cloud as risk-off flows & soft US data dominated
* Yellen & Lockhart failed to calm run from long USD, stock & bond trades
* N225 futures breached the up TL from last Oct; Japan returns tonight
* 2-yr yld spreads highest since Mar 17, but due to USD selling
* EUR/JPY odd major gainer on crosses; short EUR squeeze relentless
GBP/USD
* Cable test 1.5150 bids before 0830GMT UK svcs PMI beat
* GBP rallies to 1.5292 as EUR takes out offers by 1.1300 moves higher
* Thurs election too close to call, Tories now a slight favorite
* EZ bonds continue to sell off lifts EUR, cross ends NY by highs at 0.7448
* Cross res by 0.7488 Feb 6 high then 0.7527 50% Fib of 0.8039/0.7015 range
USD/CHF
* USD/CHF diving w broader USD retreat; ADP latest data concern
* Yellen & Lockhart not calming move to exit long USD, stock & bond trades
* USD/CHF nearing retracement of rebounds fm Jan 15/16 lows @ 0.9071/51
* EUR short squeeze enough to keep EUR/CHF above Tues's low
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.2019/87, NorAm range 1.1940/1.2045, closed circa 1.2040
* Firm oil prices featured prominently in early trade, EIA data drove WTI +3.25%
* Also assist from soft DXY & strong EUR/USD demand prior to Greek headlines
* Ivey PMI beat (58.2 vs 49.2 f/c) sparked CAD rally but raw data -0.3% offset
* Big miss ADP (+169k) offset by big jump US Q1 labour costs (+5% vs +4.2% Q4)
* WTI closed 1.25% lower than NY open amid doubts prx can hold
AUD/USD
* Bid from Asia carries over into NY open, ~0.7985 as NY gets going
* Bulls press further on ADP miss as US Tsy yields & USD sink
* Stops >0.8020 run & new trend high (0.8040) made
* Yield & USD rebound see steady sales, some adding to shorts
* Near 0.7945/55 support late in day, Oz jobs risk due
* If upbeat April high to be tested ahead of RBA SOMP
NZD/USD
* Limited follow through on cloud break sees light short covering in Europe
* Soft USD on ADP miss aids lift, NZ jobs gap nearly filled, sellers emerge
* Slide ensues in NY afternoon on USD & Tsy yield rebounds
* Stays heavy late in day as sour risk firms JPY & NZD/JPY weighs
* Sub-0.7500 late in day, OZ jobs data the risk in Asia
* If data is soft NZD likely trades heavy in sympathy with AUD
LATAM
* USD offered as US ADP miss & lower revision shrugged off as yields rise
* USD/MXN fell to lows by 15.25 Fib supt on weak data before rallying to 15.32
* Oil reversed early gains weighs on MXN, Lockhart expects bounce back in growth
* USD/BRL flat; Barbosa defends reducing swaps, recent measures reducing inf
* USD/CLP off session lows by 606.50, rallies to 612 by close on weak copper
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ complex mostly lower after DXY slides 1.0% on back of EUR strength
* The great EUR unwind of short positions continued with 1.15 now in sight
* US data soft; Yellen calls equity valuations high; S&P500 lowest in a month
* All eyes on Japanese markets (esp. JGB's) as they return from Golden Week
* USD/AXJ very reluctant on the downside and with good reason
USD/KRW traded a 1078.9-1082.8 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1080. The
Kospi closed down 1.3%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3253-1.3327 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3286. The
Straits Times index closed down 0.3%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.5670-3.5955 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.5700. The
KLSE index closed down 0.35%.
USD/IDR traded a 13005-13045 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13030. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13040. The IDX Composite
closed up 0.5%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.50-555 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.54. The PSE
index closed down 0.6%.
USD/THB traded a 33.15-35 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 33.255. The Set
closed down 0.45%.
USD/TWD traded a 30.605-697 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.605. The
Taiex closed down 0.0%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1156 slightly lower than the previous
6.1180 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1959-6.2055 range; last at 6.2007. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2022; range 6.1978-6.2083. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2650-6.2670. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.00%. The property
sub sector closed down 1.6%.
USD/INR traded a 63.305-65 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.535. The
Sensex closed down 2.6%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
07 May 21:00 KR FX Reserves
07 May 00:00 PH Forex Reserves
07 May 01:30 AU Full Time Employment
07 May 01:30 AU Employment
07 May 01:30 AU Unemployment Rate
07 May 01:30 AU Participation Rate
07 May 04:00 MY Imports
07 May 04:00 MY Trade Balance
07 May 04:00 MY Exports
07 May 04:00 TH Consumer Confidence Idx
07 May 08:30 HK FX Reserves
07 May 09:00 SG Foreign Reserves
07 May 10:00 MY Overnight Policy Rate
Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT)
Nil
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13160 13170 13130 13145-13155 USD/JPY 120.05 119.20 119.47
INR 63.96 64.07 63.95 64.10-13 EUR/USD 1.1371 1.1175 1.1348
KRW 1081.5 1083.5 1079.5 1080.5-81.5 EUR/JPY 135.69 134.10 135.57
MYR 3.5820 3.5780 3.5625 3.5730-50 GBP/USD 1.5292 1.5150 1.5247
PHP 44.63 44.60 44.58 44.59-61 USD/CAD 1.2087 1.1940 1.2049
TWD 30.61 30.645 30.58 30.60-62 AUD/USD 0.8031 0.7918 0.7973
CNY 1-mth 6.1290 6.1275 6.1285-05 NZD/USD 0.7566 0.7458 0.7498
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1920-40 USD/SGD 1.3327 1.3221 1.3234
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2650-70 USD/THB 33.35 33.15 33.24
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17842 -86 -0.48 10-year 2.25% 2.18%
S&P 500 2080 -9 -0.45 2-year 0.64% 0.63%
NASDAQ 4920 -19 -0.39 30-year 3.01% 2.91%
FTSE 6934 +6 +0.09 Spot Gold($) 1191.50 1193.20
DAX 11350 +22 +0.20 Nymex 60.90 60.40
Nikkei 19531 Mkt Clsd Brent 67.42 67.60
