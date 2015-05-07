SYDNEY, May 8 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday night * UK senior Conservative lawmaker says if polls right, Conservatives have "clearly won" this Election * Fed's Evans 2016 hike would be consistent w/more confidence on inflation, rate hike possible after each meeting * Denmark's CB will respond to downward pressure on the DKK w/FX interventions rather than interest rate hikes * Greece's Varoufakis says Greece will pay the IMF EUR750m on Tuesday; there must be some way to swap Greek legacy debt for new debt * France's Sapin sees no deal w/Greece on Mon but in days that follow * US Challenger Layoffs Apr 61.582k, 36.594k-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 265k, f/c 280k, 262k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 279.50k, 283.75k-prev, lowest in 15-yrs * CA Building Permits mm Mar 11.6%, f/c 2.5%, -0.3%-prev * MX 12-month Inflation Apr 3.06%, f/c 3.1%, 3.14%-prev * MX 12-month Core Inflation Apr 2.31%, 2.45%-prev * BR IGP-DI Inflation Index Apr 0.92%, f/c 0.9%, 1.21%-prev * BCB says faster global growth, CCY depreciation to favor Brazilian expansion * Norway C/B keeps rates on hold, may still cut in June * Norge Bank chief: No promise of a June cut * Riksbank Jochnick: Rapid SEK appreciation risk to inflation upturn - * Poland cancels bond tender due to global mkt situation * DE Mar Industrial orders 0.9% vs prev -0.9%. 1.5% exp * CH Q2 consumer confidence -6 vs pev -6 Macro themes in play * GBP/USD jumps 1.2% to 1.5430 on exit poll (Conservative win) result * Rates end slightly lower after massive blowout in early Europe; lower oil helps calm bond markets; stocks steady to modestly better as markets go quiet ahead of US jobs data; no bounce in credit * Fed Funds futures show no fear of strong NFP; at contract highs; but USD bulls hoping data gets trade back on track; 230k expected * AUD, CAD down hard on dump in CRB; Greece highest in 2 months * USDJPY chop continues, ends square in middle of past 6 weeks' range; Nikkei holding first look at primary uptrend (19,260) Currency summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD * Short covering persists in Europe & new s-t trend high hit, specs cap rally * Slide ensues, upbeat US claims give USD broad lift; EUR/USD dives * Unrelenting EUR sales aided by DE yield dive sees 100-DMA pierced * 1.1237 low hit, bounce sees ground >100-DMA, ~1.1280 late in day * Techs a bit bearish on daily RSI divergence & doji * NFP is key; above f/c (224k) result likely sees EUR/USD heavy * 1.0050/70 test likely as US rates to rise on upped Fed lift-off chances USD/JPY * USD/JPY recovered w the USD, bonds & stocks as oil fell back fm key TL * Staunch bids above 119 - closes below 119 since March quickly bought up * Low Jobless Claims, tech reversals across assets & rumors of CB buying * Strong NFPs & Japanese stocks needed to end USD/JPY stalemate * EUR/JPY hit by EUR reversal from O/B daily studies & Bunds turn GBP/USD (pre election results) * Cable rose off intra-day double bottom by 1.5165, ends NY strong by 1.5270 * Election tipped to dead heat, cross flows lift GBP on UK-EZ econ divergence * Near penny EUR/GBP fall from early Europe 3mth high of 0.7482 USD/CHF * USD/CHF reversed its downtrend by 38.2% of the Jan 15-Mar 12 rise at 0.9071 * Move came as 10-yr Bund & Tsy ylds & WTI also reversed at key tech points * Whether the late Apr-early May deleveraging is over may hinge on NFP Fri * EUR/CHF caromed off 76.4% Fibo support as risk flows reversed & CHF sold * Bullish hammer on today's EUR/CHF candle, but rsst by 1.0424 is pivotal * Press reports on SNB's surging holdings of US stocks in Q1 USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2033/87, NorAm range 1.2061/1.2164, closed circa 1.2140 * Brent crude opened NY soft (-0.5%) closed -3.3%, WTI -3.2% * DXY rally & physical supply concerns * USD/CAD surged on algo buying and stops getting triggered * US Challenger Layoffs ugly, set market up for a whipsaw, claims a solid beat * Strong Cda building permits (+11.6%) lost in shuffle. All eyes on jobs reports AUD/USD * Europe sells Oz jobs spike, EUR/AUD lift ~1.4350 weighs, ~0.7955 at NY open * USD strength emerges after jobless claims, applies more bear pressure * Steady slide sees pause near 200-HMA, support eventually gives way * S-T stops run & 0.7890 low made, late USD weakness sees lift ~0.7905 * RBA SOMP due, likely dovish, if explicit more cuts due AUD to get hit NZD/USD * NZD crosses heavy especially vs EUR & AUD in Europe, weighs NZD/USD down * Near 0.7480 as NY gets going; upbeat claims data sees broad based USD bid * Sharp drop near 0.7425 ensues; little bounce seen, ~0.7445 late in day * A strong NFP print likely sends NZD/USD towards 2015 lows * Techs a bit bearish, below daily cloud & 55-DMA, RSI biased down LATAM * LatAm CCYs continue to track gyrations in global bond mkts, US-DE yields fall * USD/MXN reverses early gains to 15.44, ends NY session by 15.30 * Mex inflation 3.06 v 3.10% Rtrs f/c, CB sees inf falling below 3% by YE '15 * USD/BRL ends NY session near flat at 3.03, BCB mins tipped to hawkish * Inflation remains persistent, 25-50bp hikes exp'd, Levy wary of instability * USD/CLP -0.5% on the day, copper & trade data lift peso ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * A very prescient Asian session pre-empted a USD comeback overnight * It started badly with EZ yields rising sharply taking EUR/USD twds 1.14 * Upbeat US data and a collapse in the crude price then sent DXY up 0.6% * USD/AXJ OTC and NDF moves tempered as had already moved higher in Asia * The great position unwind in EUR/bunds/DAX may have run its course * US NFP payroll key tonight; RBA SOMP and possible China trade data in Asia USD/KRW traded a 1078.3-1090.9 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1089.7. The Kospi closed down 0.65%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3237-1.3316 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3303. The Straits Times index closed down 0.8%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5670-3.6050 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.5930. The KLSE index closed down 0.85%. USD/IDR traded a 13040-13120 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13120. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13065. The IDX Composite closed down 0.65%. USD/PHP traded a 44.55-73 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.71. The PSE index closed down 0.75%. USD/THB traded a 33.26-565 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 33.56. The Set closed down 1.4%. USD/TWD traded a 30.60-72 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.72. The Taiex closed down 1.16%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1113 slightly lower than the previous 6.1156 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2002-6.2074 range; last at 6.2054. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2107; range 6.2009-6.2128. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2720-6.2740. The Shanghai Composite closed down 2.75%. The property sub sector closed down 3.9%. USD/INR traded a 63.69-64.28 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 64.25. The Sensex closed down 0.45%. Economic data releases (GMT) 08 May 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 08 May 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 08 May 08:00 TW Imports of Goods 08 May 08:00 TW Trade Balance 08 May 08:00 TW Exports of Goods 08 May 11:30 IN FX Reserves, Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) 23:50 JP BoJ to publish the minutes of April policy-setting meeting 01:30 AU RBA releases quarterly statement on monetary policy OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13290 13300 13265 13260-13280 USD/JPY 119.86 119.05 119.75 INR 64.68 64.73 64.56 64.53-56 EUR/USD 1.1392 1.1237 1.1266 KRW 1093.5 1097.5 1092 1094.5-95.5 EUR/JPY 135.99 134.21 134.87 MYR 3.6030 3.6120 3.6000 3.6060-80 GBP/USD 1.5275 1.5165 1.5245 PHP 44.85 44.83 44.78 44.78-81 USD/CAD 1.2164 1.2033 1.2129 TWD 30.78 30.79 30.78 30.78-80 AUD/USD 0.8005 0.7890 0.7904 CNY 1-mth 6.1310 6.1285 6.1295-15 NZD/USD 0.7528 0.7426 0.7450 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1940-60 USD/SGD 1.3337 1.3237 1.3322 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2710 6.2700-30 USD/THB 33.60 33.26 33.53 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17924 -+2 +0.46 10-year 2.18% 2.25% S&P 500 2088 +8 +0.38 2-year 0.635% 0.64% NASDAQ 4946 +26 +0.54 30-year 2.91% 3.01% FTSE 6887 -47 -0.67 Spot Gold($) 1184.40 1191.50 DAX 11408 +58 +0.51 Nymex 58.96 60.90 Nikkei 19292 -240 -1.23 Brent 65.60 67.42 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)