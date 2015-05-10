SYDNEY, May 11 (IFR) - Headlines from Friday night * US Non-Farm Payrolls Apr +223k, f/c 224k, +85k-prev * US Unemployment Rate Apr 5.4%, f/c 5.4%, 5.50%-prev * US Average Earnings MM Apr 0.1%, f/c 0.2%, 0.20%-prev * ECB's Draghi concerns about scarcity of bonds for QE not warranted, QE program sufficiently flexible to be adjusted should circumstances change * ECB's Constancio mon policy has to stay accommodative to bring inflation back up; collateral haircuts for Greece's ELA have been discussed, no decision made * SNB's Jordan will intervene in FX markets if necessary to influence monetary conditions * UK's Cameron says we will deliver the in/out EU membership referendum * EU's Moscovici says Britain's place is in EU * EU's Moscovici: Greek reforms have not gone fast enough nor far enough * Moody's there could be p[potential repercussions for UK sov rating if the UK is unable to broadly replicate the benefits of EU membership * CA Employment Change Apr -19.7k, f/c -5.0k, 28.7k-prev * CA Unemployment Rate Apr 6.8%, f/c 6.9%, 6.80%-prev * BR IPCA Inflation Index YY Apr 8.17%, f/c 8.22%, 8.13%-prev * MX Consumer Conf SA Apr 90.8, 93-prev * Reuters Poll 16/18 primary dealers see Fed raising FF rate in Sept & 2 rate hikes by YE '15 Soft China inflation data increases calls for policy easing * China April CPI minus 0.2% M/M (flat exp)/plus 1.5% Y/Y (+1.6% exp) * China April PPI minus 4.6% Y/Y (-4.4% expected) China inflation data released on the weekend came in a bit softer than expected and added to concerns about growing deflationary pressures. The PPI came in negative for the 37th consecutive month and analysts told Reuters they don't see a positive reading for the rest of 2015 at least. The softer China inflation data will put authorities under further pressure to take easing action - both monetary and fiscal. Most analysts are looking for at least one or two more RRR cuts to total 100bps in cuts in the coming months along with another cut to the interest rates. According to Chinese officials have said an inflation reading below 1% would sound the alarm bell for deflation. China releases Urban Investment, Retail Sales and IP data Wednesday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Themes from Friday's trading * The main themes emerging from Friday's trading were: (1) Dovish turn in Fed expectations following the US non-farm payroll report (2) Big gains in European equity markets, as the surprise Tory majority win sent FTSE 2.3% higher (3) The return of carry trade demand, as risk appetite improved following the UK election and dovish turn in Fed expectations. * The headlines from the US non-farm payroll report suggested the data was bang on expectations, but a breakdown of the components and revisions convinced the market the Fed will rule out a June hike and may even wait for 2016 before commencing the tightening cycle. * The total jobs growth was 223k vs 224k expected while the unemployment rate dipped to 5.4% from 5.5% exactly as expected. But the closely watched average hourly earnings was only 0.1% higher vs 0.2% expected and the March jobs number was revised down to 85k from the already considered weak 126k. * US futures market showed a 62% chance before the US payroll report that the Fed would hike rates 25bps, but that was reduced to just a 51% chance after the jobs data. * The 2-yr US Treasury yield fell to 0.57% from Friday's close at 0.63% and completed an outside day reversal. The 10-yr Treasury eased to 2.15% from 2.18%. * Despite the dovish turn in Fed expectations and the fall in US yields - EUR/USD ended the day 0.5% lower. * The inverse correlation between the German DAX and EUR/USD has been strong all year and continues to be so. The German DAX soared 2.65% on Friday. * EUR/USD was also supported earlier in the week by the huge rise in German Bund yields, but it appears the meltdown in the EZ sovereign bond market has run its course and yields are starting to move lower again. The 10-yr German Bund yield eased to 0.54% from Thursday's close at 0.59% and Thursday's intraday trend high at 0.80%. * The big gains in the London FTSE and the German DAX gave Wall Street a strong lead and sentiment was given an added boost by the "Goldilocks" US jobs data that was strong enough to allay US growth concerns - but not so strong as to force the Fed to prematurely commence the tightening cycle. * The big gains on Friday helped the major markets to show weekly gains despite some very hairy trading days. The London FTSE gained 0.9% for the week; the German DAX gained 2.2%; the S&P had a weekly gain of 0.4%; the Dow gained 0.9% and completed a bullish outside week and NASDAQ ended the week virtually flat. * The VIX index plunged 15% on Friday thanks the vastly improved investor mood. The VIX closed at 12.86 after hitting a high on Wednesday at 16.36%. The VIX was barely changed for the week and has closed below 13.00 for three weeks running. * Key commodities continued to show signs of recovery/strength with modest gains on Friday. NYMEX Crude gained 0.76% on Friday and managed to make a weekly gain for the eighth consecutive week. NY Copper edged 0.17% higher on Friday; iron ore closed up 0.8% and gold eked out a 0.3% gain to close at 1,188. * For the week NYMEX Crude edged up 0.4%; NY Copper closed around flat for the week after a 6.5% gain the previous week; iron ore soared 7.65% higher last week and gold rose 0.85%. * The fall in the VIX index along with gains in equities and commodities helped the carry trade currencies during the US session on Friday. * AUD/USD recovered from the Asian 0.7863 low to close at 0.7936 and a 0.4% gain on the day. NZD/USD rose 0.5% and the CAD rose 0.46% against the USD despite weaker than expected Canada jobs data. * GBP was by far and away the best performing currency, as the market was short the GBP expecting a "hung parliament" resulting from the UK election. * GBP/USD traded as high as 1.5523 and closed at 1.5459, up 1.4% on the day. * USD/JPY closed the day barley changed around 119.85, as%. Wrap-up The soft China inflation data released on the weekend will likely spark talk of more monetary and fiscal easing by Chinese authorities. While rising China deflation concerns is fundamentally negative for global growth and risk assets - the expected policy response in China could have the opposite impact. As we have seen in the developed world - bad news can be good news for markets if the end-result is a rush of stimulus and liquidity to the hands of investors. The most striking aspect of last week's trading was the appearance of a large "risk-off" mood sweeping through the investment world - led by a huge sovereign bond sell-off that peaked Wednesday/Thursday. Yet by the end of the week the VIX index closed very close to the previous week's close and at historically low levels. Major global stock markets made weekly gains and key commodities were steady to higher. A Bank of America Report using EPFR data noted that the week ending May 6 - global investors pulled out 17.2bln USD worth of global stock funds - highest weekly outflow so far in 2015. Most of the outflows were from US equities while funds specializing in European equities has their first outflows in 17 weeks. Obviously some investor groups got a case of the jitters the first part of last week, but the price action at the end of the week suggested cooler heads prevailed. Besides the major stock markets making weekly gains, the bond markets calmed down and the FX market was extremely stable on a weekly open/close basis. EUR/USD and USD/JPY barey moved while the commodity/risk currencies such as the AUD and CAD gained against every currency except the GBP. The iShares Morgan Stanley Emerging Market ETF was down around 2.5% for the week as of Wednesday before rebounding to close the week down only 0.6%. The UK election results eliminated political uncertainty in the UK for the short-term while the US non-farm payroll data appeared to confirm the Fed was highly unlikely to commence their tightening cycle before the September meeting at the earliest. Fears of a "Grexit" bubble away in the background, but they aren't having a market impact yet. The sell-off in the bond markets that centered on a huge rise in the German Bund yields was fueled by an unwinding of the deflation trade, as key commodities such as crude, copper and iron ore reversed higher. The prevailing view now is that the move higher in commodities is more a stabilizing of prices rather than a wicked reversal and if anything stable commodity prices is a positive for the global economy and risk appetite. If markets remain calm and risk assets continue to perform well - EUR/USD will likely resume trending lower while commodity/risk currencies such as AUD and CAD should outperform. This will become increasingly the case as summer approaches. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ set to open on lower on Monday after a "goldilocks'" US NFP reading * An as expected payroll number was matched by fall in average hourly earnings * Stocks already buoyed by the surprise UK election result continued higher * Pushback in US rate hike expectations but remains a month to month proposition * China inflation data out Saturday touch softer but hardly market moving USD/KRW traded a 1087.4-1094.1 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1088.3. The Kospi closed down 0.26%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3297-1.3342 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3309. The Straits Times index closed up 0.6%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5955-3.6150 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.5955. The KLSE index closed up 0.15%. USD/IDR traded a 13100-13190 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13115. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13177. The IDX Composite closed up 0.6%. USD/PHP traded a 44.59-78 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.615. The PSE index closed down 0.7%. USD/THB traded a 33.47-58 range in Asia on Friday; last at 33.52. The Set closed up 0.8%. USD/TWD traded a 30.67-768 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.69. The Taiex closed down 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1147 slightly higher than the previous 6.1113 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2069-6.2107 range; last at 6.2094. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2108; range 6.2082-6.2137. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2700-6.2730. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.3%. The property sub sector closed up 2.45%. USD/INR traded a 63.90-64.175 range in Asia on Friday; last at 63.92. The Sensex closed up 1.95%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 11 May 22:00 NZ Govt. Monthly Debt 11 May 22:00 NZ Govt Optg Balance 11 May 22:45 NZ Elec Card Retail Sales 11 May 01:30 AU NAB Business Confidence 11 May 01:30 AU NAB Business Conditions 11 May 04:01 MY Industrial Output 11 May 09:00 MY Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Week ahead - Bank of England and China data the key events The coming week will be relatively quiet regarding key data from the US and Euro zone. China data will be in focus, as the market continues to expect more policy easing from the PBOC in the coming months. The Bank of England meets, but isn't expected to take any action. The main event for the UK now the election is out of the way will be the Bank of England Inflation Quarterly (Wednesday), which should shape BOE expectations regarding an expected tightening cycle. Key data in the week ahead It will be a relatively quiet week for US data. The April US Retail Sales on Wednesday will be the key event with the market expecting the headline to decline to plus 0.2% from plus 0.9% while the core or ex-autos Retail Sales is expected to improve to 0.5% from 0.4%. The trend recently is for US data to miss to the downside and a weaker Retail Sales will throw more doubt on the Fed starting the tightening cycle in 2016. Friday sees the release of US IP and UoM Sentiment with IP expected to improve to plus 0.1% from minus 0.6% while the UoM Sentiment is expected to come in at 96 from 95.9 previous. The key data events in Europe will be Wednesday when German CPI and EZ & German GDP are released. The Australian calendar lightens up, but the market will pay close attention to the NAB Business Survey Monday; Housing Finance Tuesday followed by the wage price index Wednesday. The key data event in New Zealand will be the Retail Sales on Wednesday. Key China data in the week ahead The CPI and PPI data from China released on the weekend came in softer than expected and leaves the door open for more policy easing if the Chinese economy remains sluggish. On Wednesday China Retail Sales, IP and Urban Investment data for April will be released. IP is expected to improve to plus 6.0% from 5.6% while Retail Sales is expected to improve to plus 10.5% from 10.1%. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Technical view Equities S&P Despite Friday's gain - the S&P isn't showing any tendency to trend higher yet. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are still lined up in a bearish formation, but they aren't pointing lower. Support is found at the 100-dma at 2,071 while the all-time high made on April 27 at 2,125.92 is key resistance. A break and close above the all-time high will likely coincide with the moving average studies showing a resumption of the trend higher. {Last 2,116} DAX The recovery made Thursday and Friday resulted in the 5-day moving average tilting higher and thus ending the short0term trend lower. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are still lined up in a bearish formation and it will take a few more positive closes before there is any chance of a resumption of the trend higher. Resistance is fund at the 20-dma around 11,795 and formidable resistance has formed between 12,040/70. Key support is found at the 100-dma around 11,070. {Last 11,710} ASX The extremely bearish price action last week has ASX entrenched in a short-term trend lower. The break below 5,45 was bearish and the break and close below the 100-dma at 5,715 confirmed the trend lower. Key support is found at the 200-dma at 5,580 and the 61.8 fibo of the 2015 5267 low/5997 high at 5,545. A break and close above the 100-dma at 5,715 would take the pressure off the downside, but a clear break above 5750 is needed to suggest a bottom is in place. {Last 5,634} Commodities Gold - moving average studies are lined up in bearish formation, but they aren't clearly pointing lower and don't indicate a trend lower yet. The sideways price action finds support at 1170/1175 and a break below 1170 could see a run towards the March 17 low at 1143. Resistance is found at the 100-dma at 1,210. A break and close above 1210 targets the April 6 trend high at 1224. {Last 1,188} Iron Ore - 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation and pointing higher to confirm the trend higher remains in place. It is testing the 100-dma at 60.55 and it has been below the 100-day since mid-December 2013. A break above 61.00 would be very bullish and target the Feb 16 high at 65.10. {Last 60.50} Lon Copper continues to be in an up-trend according to the moving average studies, but momentum is slowing just slightly. Friday's close above the 200-dma at 6,359 is encouraging, but it needs to break major fibo resistance at 6,500 to regain the strong momentum higher. 6,500 is the 61.8 of the 7,212/5,339 move and a break above initially targets 6,835. A break below the 10-dma around 6,300 would warn a correction lower might be forming. {Last 6,387} NYMEX Crude continues to trend higher according to the moving average studies and the fact there has been eight straight weekly gains illustrates the fact it is trending higher. The trend is losing momentum though and a break above last week's 62.58 high is probably needed to reignite momentum higher. Key support is found at the ascending 20-dma 57.75 and a break below that level would warn the trend higher is over for now and a correction lower is underway. {Last 59.39} FX EUR/USD is still trending higher, but the trend is losing momentum with the 5-dma flattening out. A break below the 10-dma at 1.1180 would warn the trend is over and a break below the 20-dma at 1.0975 would confirm that to be the case. Fibo support comes in at 1.160 (38.2 of the 1.0520/1.1392 move and a break below that level would suggest a top is in place. A break above 1.1400 would reignite the trend higher and initially target the Feb 19 high at 1.1450. {Last 1.1207} USD/JPY - moving average studies are lined up in a bullish formation, but aren't pointing higher to confirm a trend higher is in place. USD/JPY has been ranging in a 118.35/120.85 channel and needs to break below or above that range to attain momentum in either direction. {Last 119.84} AUD/USD - moving average studies are throwing out mixed signals. Even though the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are all pointing higher - 5-dma remains below the 10-day and needs to cross to confirm it is trending higher. Key support is found at the 20-dma 0.7835, as AUD/USD has managed to hold above that reading on dips since breaking above on April 16. Resistance has formed between 0.8030/90 and a break above that window should see the trend higher resume and accelerate towards the year's high at 0.8296. {Last 0.7936} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13274 13255 13205 13190-13210 USD/JPY 120.24 119.59 119.84 INR 64.44 64.38 64.17 64.12-15 EUR/USD 1.1290 1.1179 1.1207 KRW 1091 1093.2 1088.5 1088.3-88.8 EUR/JPY 135.49 134.10 134.30 MYR 3.6080 3.6050 3.5900 3.5930-70 GBP/USD 1.5523 1.5240 1.5459 PHP 44.74 44.76 44.63 44.65-67 USD/CAD 1.2145 1.2046 1.2073 TWD 30.710 30.735 30.67 30.78-80 AUD/USD 0.7968 0.7863 0.7936 CNY 1-mth 6.1300 6.1280 6.1265-80 NZD/USD 0.7501 0.7422 0.7490 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1880-00 USD/SGD 1.3342 1.3264 1.3285 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2650-70 USD/THB 33.58 33.45 33.55 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18191 +267 +1.49 10-year 2.14% 2.18% S&P 500 2116 +28 +1.35 2-year 0.57% 0.635% NASDAQ 5004 +58 +1.18 30-year 2.895% 2.91% FTSE 7047 +160 +2.32 Spot Gold($) 1188.70 1184.40 DAX 11710 +302 +2.65 Nymex 59.39 58.96 Nikkei 19379 +87 +0.45 Brent 65.39 65.60 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)