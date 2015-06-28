SYDNEY, June 29 (IFR) -

News from the weekend Greece crisis "has commenced" after weekend of high drama * Greek PM Tsipras declares referendum on latest EU offer to take place July 5 * EU responds to shock move by voting not to extend bailout offer to July 5 * Referendum and EU reaction means Greece will default on IMF repayments July 1 * Greece assistance from Eurogroup expires June 30 and won't be extended * Irish FinMin says "crisis has commenced" as GREXIT moves closer to reality * ECB to meet Sunday to discuss ELA payments to keep Greek banks afloat * Greece bank holiday Monday followed by capital controls looking more likely The Euro zone is in full-blown crisis mode after Greek PM Tsipras shocked his EU partners by calling for a referendum on the latest EU proposal and urging the Greek population to reject it. 18 EU FinMin's met without the participation of the Greek FinMin Varoufakis and unanimously rejected extending the bailout offer until the July 5th referendum. In other words - Greek voters will be voting on an EU proposal that is no longer valid. Unless there is an unexpected back-down in the next 48 hours - Greece will most likely default on its 1.6bln EUR debt repayment to the IMF unless the IMF grants a 30 day extension. IMF has already stated they would not approve an extension. There are a number of immediate concerns stemming from the latest turn of events, but perhaps the biggest is the run in Greek banks - as the risk of a GREXIT has significantly been raised. The ECB will meet Sunday and will speak to the Greek central bank on a number of issues. The ECB doesn't want to be responsible for a GREXIT, but if the Euro zone leaders indicate there is no scope for further negotiations - the ECB may be forced to cut Greek banks off for the ECB liquidity lifeline. This would force Greece to impose strict capital controls and a likely bank holiday on Monday. There remain many questions without answers. If Greece votes no on the referendum - it will most likely mean that Greece has chosen to leave the euro. If the Greek voters decide leaving the euro is not in their interest and vote to accept the terms of the creditors it will lead to great uncertainty. EU officials have already indicated a reluctance to put the deal back on the table while the current Greek government remains in place. After PM Tsipras urged voters to vote no - there will likely be a need to form a new government and call elections to do so. Chairman of the Eurogroup Dijsselbloem has urged the Greek parliament to vote against the Tsipras proposal to hold a referendum when they meet late Saturday Athens time. French FinMin Michel Sapin insisted that Paris, at least, was still prepared to talk - so there may be a few more twist and turns before the drama fully plays out, but the latest events will have caught markets off guard. The best case scenarios from here would be if the ECB decided to somehow extend the ELA funding to Greek banks until the July 5 referendum, the IMF gives Greece a 30-day extension to make good with the repayments and the referendum passes (yes vote). If all or any of those assumptions fail - it is hard to imagine a favourable outcome. Financial markets haven't come close to pricing in a Greek default and GREXIT. The Athens market rose 16% last week and gained 2.0% on Friday. Peripheral EZ bond yields moved lower last week and showed little sign of strain, as a vast majority of market participants thought that despite the brinksmanship being played by both sides - an 11th hour deal would be agreed to - as was the case with every phase of the Greek and EZ sovereign debt crisis. Likely market reaction on Monday morning Expect to see enormous volatility in the markets on Monday morning, as the uncertainty of how the Greek crisis will play out has escalated more than anyone was anticipating. Risk assets will likely get sold off during the Asian session on Monday - while safe-haven destinations will benefit. EUR will likely get pummeled against the CHF, JPY and GBP fist up. It must be noted however that the EUR/USD moved higher when European stock markets sold off for most of June when the Greek crisis deepened and then moved down last week when European equity markets recovered in the belief a Greek debt deal was likely. European equity markets (and Athens in particular) will likely get clobbered Monday and the inverse correlation between European equity markets and the EUR/USD has been strong. There is also a growing contingent of analysts who feel the EUR will eventually move higher, as Greece leaving the euro only makes the "single currency" stronger. Countering that will be the likelihood the ECB will step up its bond buying program in a big way to try and stabilize markets and soothe fears of a systemic crisis. Selling EUR against CHF, JPY and GBP first thing on Monday appears to be best bet, but expect plenty of volatility and unforeseen market reactions in some assets, as some large portfolios will be forced to cover or pare back exposures due to the heightened VAR. Perhaps a safer play would be selling USD/JPY, as JPY will benefit as a safe-haven currency and UST yields will likely fall hard due to the steep rise in market uncertainty. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com China cuts benchmark interest rate and lowers RRR on same day * China announced Saturday a 25bp cut to the benchmark lending & deposit rates to 4.85% and 2.00% * They also announced a 50bp cut to the RRR for banks servicing small firms and 30bps for those servicing financial institutions * Many analysts see the monetary easing as a swift response to the heavy fall in Chinese equities in past two weeks The PBOC announced on the weekend cuts to both the benchmark lending/deposit rate and the Reserve Ratio Requirements for banks of RRR. The move comes after the China stock market fell around 20% over the past two weeks and suffered a 7.4% plunge on Friday. The moves by the PBOC suggests they are more concerned over China's growth prospects than they are about the growing leverage reflected in margin calls to buy Chinese equities. All eyes will be on the reaction in Chinese equities on Monday. Recent history shows that investors will flock into assets that are seen to be supported by central bank policy. On the other hand the moves by the PBOC could cause alarm due to the fact the authorities may have seen something that scared them into immediate action. The AUD might benefit if the market responds positively to the PBOC moves (and that is my base case), but if risk assets are bludgeoned by Greece uncertainty - the positive China impact could be more than offset, as AUD/JPY is usually a sale when risk aversion spikes. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Headlines from Friday Night * The main themes for asset markets on Friday were - another day of price consolidation, as market awaits a resolution on the latest phase of the Greece crisis; a fall in AUD and China related commodities due to concerns regarding China stock market volatility after the SHCOMP slid 7.4% and finally - another day of solid US data. * Global equity markets were flat to mixed as various factors pushed and pulled on sentiment. * Wall Street closed mixed with the S&P falling less than one point; the Dow gaining 0.3% and the NASDAQ fell 0.6%. * Dow was boosted by a strong earnings report from Nike that demonstrated that US multinationals might not be that negatively impacted by the stronger USD. * The S&P had less than a 1.0% weekly move for the eighth straight week. * Despite a week of solid US data - the Dow and S&P both eased 0.4% while the NASDAQ fell 0.7% since the previous Friday. * European stock markets were mostly higher - with the Athens market rose over 2.0% to end the week with a massive 16% gain despite no progress shown ahead of yet another 11th hour/crunch EU emergency summit on Greece to take place Saturday. The market still believes that despite all of the noise - a last second deal to avert a Greek default and GREXIT will be stitched together. * German DAX edged 0.2% higher; French CAC rose 0.35%; Milan rose 0.7% and the Spanish IBEX closed up 0.6%. * The European bond markets traded as if a deal to prevent Greece from defaulting was imminent, as the 10-yr Greece bond yield eased nearly 20bps while the 10-yr German Bund yield rose 6bps to 0.92%. * US Treasury yields followed the lead from the German Bunds and closed higher and was helped along by better than expected UoM Sentiment data. * The 2-yr Treasury yield rose 3bps to 0.72% while the 10-yr Treasury yield rose 8bps to 2.47% - equaling the highest daily close this year. * The move up in US yields gave some support to the USD - with USD/JPY rising 0.2% to 123.89 and EUR/USD easing 0.4% to 1.1165, but most of the USD gains were made against AUD and NZD and that was due to China concerns and easier commodity prices following the 7.4% fall in the Shanghai Composite. * AUD/USD slid 1.0% to 0.7658 and NZD/USD closed the day 0.95% lower at 0.6837. * GBP/USD closed the day flat at 1.5750 and USD/CAD closed virtually unchanged at 1.2320 as NYMEX Crude closed just 0.1% lower. * Key commodities closed the day mostly lower. Iron ore fell around 1.0% to 60.70; NYMEX Crude eased 0.1% and London Copper closed 0.26% in the red. * The US dollar index closed at 95.40 - up 0.2% on the day. For the week the DXY gained close to 1.5%. Wrap-up The uncertainty created by the surprise move by Greek PM Tsipras to call a referendum for July 5 to vote on the latest EU proposal to strike a deal to keep Greece afloat will likely result in a chaotic start to the week. The market will be forced to price in the strong possibility of a Greek default followed by a GREXIT. Greece wasn't the only source of weekend headlines, as the PBOC cut both its benchmark rates and the RRR rate. The knee-jerk reaction on Monday will likely be to sell EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF and EUR/GBP, but selling the EUR on bad news out of Greece hasn't been rewarding since the Greek crisis reignited. In fact the biggest fall in the EUR/USD since the start of June came on Tuesday when it fell 1.5% when markets rejoiced the possibility of a breakthrough that would at least kick the can down the road and save Greece from imminent default. It is expected that European equities will get crushed and peripheral bond yields will move higher on Monday and that could result in the EUR having to be bought, as portfolio managers unwind positions that included being long European equities/bonds and short the EUR. Buying JPY against another currency might be the safest play. Normally AUD/JPY would be an obvious sell when uncertainty and risk aversion spikes - but the PBOC easing might give the AUD a boost if the China market and other emerging markets benefit by the PBOC moves. Perhaps selling NZD/JPY and CAD/JPY along with buying GBP/NZD and GBP/CAD will work well if there is a Greek inspired spike in volatility. One thing is for sure - the markets are entering unchartered waters and predicting outcomes (other than it will be volatile and illiquid) is not an easy task. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ set to open firm Monday after another strong USD performance Fri night * Latest w/e news likely to see US Dollar well bid on the open in Asia * China cuts interests rates by 25bps and RRR b/w 30-50bps depending on biz * Greece lurched closer to the exit door but hard to see Asia overreacting * Big week ahead - easy trade to buy USD first then wait on European reaction USD/KRW traded an 1110.7-1117.3 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1116.9. The Kospi closed up 0.25%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3424-54 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3451. The Straits Times closed down 0.85%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7580-3.7680 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.7665. The KLSE index closed down 0.4%. USD/IDR traded a 13300-13343 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13305. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13338. The IDX Composite closed up 0.06%. USD/PHP traded a 45.08-18 range in Asia on Friday; last at 45.085. The PSE index closed up 0.5%. USD/THB traded a 33.76-79 range in Asia on Friday; last at 33.775. The Thai set index closed down 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 30.89-968 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.90. The Taiex closed down 0.15%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1137 slightly lower than the previous 6.1148 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2079-6.2104 range; last at 6.2090. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2068; range 6.2042-6.2110. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2440-6.2460. The Shanghai Composite closed down 7.4%. The property sub sector closed down 8.4%. USD/INR traded a 63.57-655 range in Asia on Friday; last at 63.64. The Sensex closed down 0.3%. The week ahead - full of event risks - starting with Greece and ending with NFP The severe turn for the worse in the Greek crisis will dominate markets through the week. The situation is fluid and if the ECB cuts Greek banks off by ending the ELA lifeline it will force Greece to impose capital controls and move one step closer to exiting the euro. The markets will pay close attention to Greek opinion polls ahead of the July 5 referendum (presuming the move to hold a referendum passes in Greek parliament). One thing seems certain - there is a lot more uncertainty and investors hate uncertainty. Key data in the week ahead - US payroll data in focus US non-farm payroll data is always a big event for markets, but with the Fed emphasizing over and over again that the commencement of the tightening cycle is "data dependent" - Thursday's jobs data takes on added importance. The market is looking for plus 230k jobs and unemployment to edge down to 5.4% from 5.5%. Average hourly earnings will also be closely watched by the Fed and it is expected to come in at plus 0.20%. Before Friday's US payroll report there will be other key data out of the US that includes ADP employment and ISM Manufacturing on Wednesday and Durable Goods on Wednesday. The key data events in the Euro zone include Confidence data on Monday; Inflation data on Tuesday; Manufacturing PMIs on Wednesday and Retail Sales on Friday. UK data features GDP on Tuesday and Manufacturing PMI on Wednesday followed Friday by Services PMI. The main event in Japan next week will be the Tankan survey on Tuesday. Data out of Australia next week includes Building Approvals and Trade data on Wednesday - followed by Retail Sales on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as of Sunday 28th June Equities S&P isn't trending even though 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation, but the 5-dma is pointing lower. Close by support is found at the 100-dma - which held on Friday's dip. Key support is found at the 200-dma at 2,055. The price has remained above the 200-dma since Oct last year and break below targets 38.2 of the 12 mth low at 1,820 and all-time high at 2,134 - which comes in at 2,014. A break above 2,134 reignites the trend higher {Last 2,101} DAX stopped trending lower last week, as 5-dma has crossed back above 10-dma. The recent rally stalled around 50% retracement of 12,390/10,796 move at 11,595 while key resistance is found at 61.8 of that move at 11,782. A fall back below 20-dma at 11,295 would suggest the trend lower is ready to resume. {Last 11,492} ASX: The falls on Thursday and Friday did some technical damage. The ASX isn't trending lower yet, but 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are starting to line up in a bearish formation. Key support is found around 5470 and a close below 5450 would be very bearish - initially targeting a move to the 2015 low at 5267. The 50-dma was validated as key resistance after it held the rally to 5705 on Wednesday last week. The 50-dma currently comes in around 5,685. ({Last 5,546} Commodities Gold: The failure to breach the 200-dma (1,205) has put gold back under pressure. It isn't trending lower just yet - but is threatening to do so. Key support is at the June 6 trend low at 1,162 and break below targets the 2015 low at 1,142. A break and close above the 10-dma at 1,183 would relieve the downward pressure. Key resistance remains at the 200-dma at 1,205. {Last 1,175} Iron Ore opened and closed the week at the same level (60.70). It isn't trending in either direction, but 5, 10 and 20-dma's are aligned in a bearish formation. Support is found at the 100-dma at 58.55 and the 38.2 fibo of the 46.70/65.40 move at 58.15. Key resistance remains the 200-dma at 66.13. {Last 60.70} Lon Copper: trend lower has lost momentum with 5-dma starting to move higher. But the price has remained below the descending 20-dma - which was 5,854 on Friday. A break and close above the 20-dma would relieve the downward pressure and target a recovery to the 38.2 fibo of the 6,481/5,642 move at 5,963. A break back below 5,642 would result in the trend lower resuming. {Last 5,755} NYMEX Crude (no change from last week's comments) NYMEX Crude isn't trending and is consolidating between 56.50 and 62.50. A break of either level should see a sustained move. A break above 62.50 targets the 200-dma at 62.10 while a break below 56.59 targets 54.70 - the 38.2 fibo of the 42.03/62.58 move. {Last 59.63} FX EUR/USD: The short-term trend higher ended last week when the 5-dma moved below the 10-dma and the price broke and closed below the 20-dma at 1.1239. Support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 1.0819/1.1440 move at 1.1055 and a break below targets 1.0819. A break and close above the 10-dma at 1.1265 would ease the downward pressure and probably portend more range trading. {Last 1.1164} USD/JPY isn't trending - as range trading dominates the price action. The daily kinjun line has held dips remarkably well and that reading comes in at 123.25 to offer key support for the short-term. Key support comes in at the double bottom just ahead of 122.45 while resistance is found at the double top formed ahead of 124.50. {Last 123.89} AUD/USD isn't trending and is another that has been trapped in a range. Key support is found at a quadruple bottom ahead of 0.7595 while key resistance is found at the 50% retracement of the 0.8164/0.7598 move at 0.7881. {Last 0.7658}

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13380 13420 13400 13400-13420 USD/JPY 123.99 123.22 123.89 INR 63.86 64.06 63.87 63.80-85 EUR/USD 1.1220 1.1130 1.1164 KRW 1120 1124.5 1121 1123-1124 EUR/JPY 138.67 137.80 138.30 MYR 3.7765 3.8000 3.7800 3.7920-40 GBP/USD 1.5767 1.5709 1.5750 PHP 45.15 45.20 45.16 45.14-19 USD/CAD 1.2397 1.2311 1.2320 TWD 30.88 31,00 30.97 30.975-99 AUD/USD 0.7739 0.7630 0.7658 CNY 1-mth 6.1340 6.1230 6.1235-45 NZD/USD 0.6916 0.6818 0.6837 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1745-65 USD/SGD 1.3500 1.3424 1.3496 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2445-65 USD/THB 33.82 33.76 33.79 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17947 +57 +0.32 10-year 2.47% 2.40% S&P 500 2101 -1 -0.04 2-year 0.715% 0.69% NASDAQ 5081 -31 -0.61 30-year 3.24% 3.165% FTSE 6754 -54 -0.79 Spot Gold($) 1174.90 1173.30 DAX 11492 +19 +0.16 Nymex 59.63 59.70 Nikkei 20706 -65 -0.31 Brent 63.26 63.20

