SYDNEY, July 13 (IFR) - Weekend news Greece talks continue but proving to be "exceptionally difficult" * EU finance ministers met Saturday and progress on Greece deal proved difficult * The ministers agreed to reconvene early Sunday to try and hammer out a deal * Eurogroup chair Dijsselbloem said the talks were proving "extremely difficult" * Ministers insist Greece go beyond austerity measures as lack of trust persists * German paper says Germany floated idea Greece have 5-year "timeout from euro * Mixed messages as some ministers say progress made at FinMin meeting Eurogroup finance ministers met Saturday and after heated discussions on the latest proposal from Greece to get essential aid to keep the Greek banks from collapsing and keep Greece in the euro. The talks proved difficult and many ministers want proof the Greek government will actually take the measures contained in their proposals and some insist they do even more before they can recommend a deal. The finance ministers agreed to reconvene at 09:00 GMT Sunday or five hours before the 19 leaders from the Euro zone meet to decide Greece's fate. According to Reuters sources indicated that ministers sought further commitments on product market liberalisation, labour laws, privatisation, state reform and more defence cuts, plus a promise to pass key laws next week. It appears that despite Varoufakis being replaced as Greece's finance minister there was irreparable damage done to the trust between some of the EU finance ministers and representatives from Greece. Despite the difficulties - there is still hope a deal will be made to avert the collapse of the Greek banks and inevitable GREXIT that will follow. EU leaders are under great external pressure to move towards an agreement - especially from the US. France and Italy appear to be open to compromise, but Germany may have other ideas. According to the German press - German FinMin Schaeuble floated the idea that Greece temporarily leave the Euro zone or take a 5-year "timeout" if Greece is unable to agree to the fresh demands by the EU. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Themes from Friday's trading * The main theme across most asset markets on Friday was a near-euphoric reaction to the second straight day of strong gains in China's equity markets and building confidence that Greece has conceded enough ground to warrant a deal to ensure they make debt repayments and remain in the euro. * The Shanghai Composite gained 4.6% to be up over 10% in the last two sessions. It closed up around 5.0% for the week and nearly 15% higher from the low hit on Thursday morning. * Europe followed Asia's strong lead and received an added boost from hopes a deal on Greece will be clinched by the start of trading Monday. * Just about every EZ stock market gained around 3.0% on Friday - following similar gains Thursday. Major EZ indices finished up for the week - DAX making a weekly gain of 2.3% while French CAC ended up with a weekly gain of 2.0% * Wall Street joined in the party with the Dow gaining 1.2% to close at 17,760; the S&P closed up 1.2% at 2,076 and the NASDAQ closed up 1.5% at 4,998. * For the week the Dow eked out a 0.2% gain; the S&P ended the week unchanged and the NASDAQ ended with a weekly loss of 0.2%. * The moves in EZ bond yields on Friday indicated investors were pricing in a positive resolution to latest phase of the Greece debt crisis - with spreads between peripheral EZ bond yields and German bunds significantly widening. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 4bps to 2.14%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 3bps to 2.15% - while 10-yr German Bund yield soared 16bps to 0.89%. * The big move up in German Bund yields helped push up UST yields and they were given an added boost by relatively hawkish comments from Fed Chair Yellen. Yellen reiterated comments made after the last FOMC - saying she still expects the Fed to commence tightening before the end of 2015. * The 2-yr Treasury yield jumped 6bps to 0.64% while the 10-yr UST yield ended the day 10bps higher at 2.40%. * The main story in FX was the heavy unwinding of USD/JPY and EUR/JPY shorts. * The rise in German Bund and UST yields - combined with the big spike higher in risk appetite sent EUR/JPY 2.2% higher to 137.00 while USD/JPY closed 1.2% higher at 122.80. * Commodity/risk currencies such as the AUD and NZD underperformed on Friday despite the big rally in global equities and increased risk appetite. * NZD was the worst performing currency on Friday - with NZD/USD falling 0.4% to 0.6718 while AUD/USD closed down just 5 pips at 0.7440. * The underperformance of AUD and NZD was due to sluggish commodity prices - iron ore the exception. * Lon Copper closed the day down 0.7% while NYMEX Crude closed the day flat at 52.75. For the week Lon Copper ended up 2.9% lower while NYMEX Crude fell 7.35%. * Iron ore gained 3.3% Friday to close out one heck of a volatile week. For the week iron ore fell 7.76% - but the big rally Thursday and Friday resulted in it closing over 13% higher than the trend low at 44.10 that was hit on Wednesday. Wrap-up The markets confidently priced in the idea a deal would be agreed to by the end of the weekend, but at least some of those representing the EU may have other ideas. If a deal can't be agreed to by late Sunday European time - the chances of a "GREXIT" increase dramatically, as Greece must make debt repayments to the ECB on July 20. If the debt repayment can't be made - the ECB will most likely have to cut off Greece banks from the ELA lifeline. If a deal can't be struck by Monday morning it will mark the third week in a row the markets have priced in a likely breakthrough Friday only to be negatively surprised by events on the weekend and forced to price in an increased chance of a GREXIT on the following Monday. If a deal can't be agreed to - EUR will sell off across the board and especially against the JPY after EUR/JPY soared 2.25% on Friday on expectations a deal will be done. Equity markets in Europe will get hit hard after strong rallies late last week and this will negatively impact other risk assets and risk currencies. If a deal is agreed to despite the obvious difficulties in the negotiation process - the EUR will likely continue to move higher against USD and JPY in a knee-jerk reaction, but as market already priced in a "Greece deal" EUR strength may prove limited and short-lived. Selling rallies in EUR/USD on the completion of a deal with Greece would be the favoured strategy, as a calming of the Greece crisis would open the way for a Fed rate hike at the September meeting as long as the US data remains solid. The worst case scenarios for risk currencies such as the AUD, CAD and NZD would be "no deal" for Greece and a return of China concerns. China will share the spotlight with Greece in the coming week with China trade data released on Monday followed Wednesday by monthly reads on China retail sales and IP - along with the closely watched China Q2 GDP. If the data comes in weaker than expected it will stoke China fears and hit the AUD especially hard. Some commentators aren't getting overly excited by the late week rally in China equities - due in part to the draconian action taken by Chinese authorities to stem the selling and in part by the fact that key commodities linked to China only managed a dead-cat bounce from the lows. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ closed the Friday night session slightly mixed on OTC and NDF mkts * Euphoria over a likely Greek deal failed to inspire AXJ interest Friday nite * Market now waits on Greece decision with euphoria quickly fading Saturday * Politics of the situation was there for all to see led by Schaeuble/Finland * A Greek deal will depend on leadership = Merkel/Hollande - still 50/50 chance USD/KRW traded an 1127.6-1133.2 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1129.7. The Kospi closed up 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3475-1.3508 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3500. The Straits Times closed up 0.4%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7795-3.7950 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.7935. The KLSE index closed up 0.8%. USD/IDR traded a 13300-13315 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13310. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13304. The IDX Composite closed up 0.4%. USD/PHP traded a 45.12-20 range in Asia on Friday; last at 45.125. The PSE index closed up 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 33.90-97 range in Asia on Friday; last at 33.93. Thai Set closed up 0.8%. USD/TWD Taiwanese markets closed on Friday for a public holiday. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1153 slightly higher than the previous 6.1151 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2077-6.2101 range; last at 6.2092. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2160; range 6.2128-6.2170. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2660-6.2680. The Shanghai Composite closed up 4.6%. The property sub sector closed up 8.3%. USD/INR traded a 63.32-475 range in Asia on Friday; last at 63.40. The Sensex closed up 0.3%. The week ahead-Greece once again and the China back in focus Greece For the third straight week - the market has priced in a positive ending to the latest phase of the Greece debt crisis. The week ending June 26th the market was expecting a deal between Greece and its creditors only to get a shock when Greek PM Tsipras called a referendum. The week ending July 3 the market priced in a "NO" result of the referendum only to be surprised when the NO vote got up and brought Greece close to the brink. This past Thursday/Friday the market once again priced in an 11th hour deal to be struck between Greece and its creditors after the latest Greece proposal contained all or at least most of the demands the creditors had insisted upon earlier. As of this writing it would appear the talks aren't going all that great. EU finance ministers meeting Saturday insist that Greece must do more if they were to regain the trust of the creditors and get more bailout money. Reuters reported that German FinMin Schaeuble bought along a counterproposal that would see Greece getting a "5-year timeout" from the Euro zone if Greece wouldn't agree to taking more action than the current proposal calls for. It appears that both sides remain far enough apart to ensure Sunday's meetings will be long, drawn out affairs. China in focus: The extreme volatility on the Chinese stock market last week rattled investors and fired up concerns over the Chinese economy. There is a slew of key China data out this week and the results will dictate whether the optimism that sprung up on Friday was justified or now. China trade (exports and imports) for June will be released on Monday. The market will focus on the import and export breakdowns - with the market expecting imports to fall 15% Y/Y and exports to ease 0.2% Y/Y. The big day for China data will be Wed when IP, Retail Sales, urban investment and the most important Q2 GDP. The market expects Q2 GDP to come in at plus 6.9% down from 7.0% in Q1. If the GDP and other key data come in below expectations it will likely result in a return of China doubts and market volatility. Other key data and events US earnings season shifts into high gear next week and gives investors a chance to shift away from the focus on macro factors. Major companies/banks reporting next week include Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, BlackRock, Bank of America, Intel, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Advanced Micro Devices, Google, Honeywell and GE. The key data events in the US next week will be US Retail Sales on Tuesday, IP on Wednesday and CPI on Friday. In Europe apart from Greece - EZ IP and German ZEW out Tuesday and EZ inflation data will be released on Thursday. UK data this week includes Tuesday's UK CPI, followed Wednesday by key employment data. The main event in Japan next week will be Wednesday's BOJ meeting. No change is expected, but if Chinese equity market volatility continues next week - it will likely attract the attention of BOJ Governor Kuroda. If Kuroda makes note of the market volatility emanating from China - than it will likely result in a dovish shift in BOJ expectations. In Australia next week there will be the NAB Business Survey to be released on Tuesday while Wednesday we will get Consumer Sentiment and New Vehicle sales. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 12th July 2015 Equities S&P - The short-date moving averages are still lined up in a bearish formation and indicate a choppy trend lower is in place. There isn't much momentum in the trend - as evidenced by the fact it closed the week unchanged from the previous week close. The S&P traded below the 200-dma on numerous occasions last week (first time it did so since late Oct 2014) but there wasn't much follow-through and it closed the week above that reading (2,056). Key support is found at the 61.8 of the year's 1,980/2,035 low/high at 2,039 and a break below that level will accelerate the trend lower. Conversely - a break back above the 20-dma at 2,087 would suggest the trend lower has run out of steam. {Last 2,076} DAX - The German DAX came close to testing key support at the 200-dma at 10,621, but held and bounced strongly. The break and close above the 20-day MA at 11,129 signaled the end of the short-term trend lower and the next target is resistance at the June 23 trend high at 11,635. {Last 11,315} ASX The volatile price action last week ended with the short-date moving average studies indicating a short-term trend lower. The 5, 10 and 20-dma's are aligned in a bearish formation, but the trend lower is unconvincing. A break below 5,380 targets the year's low at 5,267 while a break and close above the 20-dma at 5,548 would suggest the trend lower is invalid and choppier trading ahead. {Last 5,402} SSEC Trading in the Shanghai Composite has been volatile in the extreme. It traded below the 200-dma (3,430) on Thursday to a 3,373 low - but closed the day well above that reading. Despite the big rebound Thursday/Friday - the SHCOMP is still trending lower. A break above the 38.2 fibo of the 5178/3373 move at 4060 would suggest the trend lower is running out of steam and a break above the 20-dma at 4,290 would suggest the trend lower has ended. A close below the 200-dma at 3,430 would likely see the trend lower resume with velocity. {Last 3,878} Commodities Gold is trending lower, but the momentum is weak. Key support is at the March 17 trend low at 1,142 and a break and close below that level would see the trend lower accelerate. Resistance is found at the 1,183, which is the 61.8 of the 1,205/1,146 move at 1,182. A break above that level targets 1,205 and would confirm the trend lower has ended. {Last 1,164} Iron Ore - Despite the strong gains made Thursday/Friday - Iron Ore is trending lower in a decisive fashion. The price needs to move above the descending 10-dma (53.25 on Friday) to suggest momentum is waning and move above 20-dma (57.30) to signal the trend lower has ended. The 61.8 of the recent 65.40/44.10 move also comes in around 57.30 - so that level is key resistance. {Last 49.90} Lon Copper closed a wild week 250 USD higher than the 5,240 plunge low on Wednesday - but it is still trending lower. A close above the 20-dma at 5,698 and the 38.2 fibo of the 6,481/5,240 move at 5,715 would negate the trend lower and indicate whippy/trendless range trading lies ahead. A break below 5,240 would be very bearish {Last 5,590} NYMEX Crude is trending lower and trend is strong. The price is closing in on key fibo support at the 61.8 of the 42.03/62.58 move at 49.85. A break below would suggest a full retracement to the 42.03 trend low is underway. A break above 10-dma at 55.30 is needed to relieve the downward pressure. {Last 52.74} FX EUR/USD - Friday's price action resulted in EUR/USD ending a weak trend lower, as the 5-dma is now pointing higher and the price traded above the 20-dma at 1.1118. A break above the 61.8 of the 1.1440/1.0916 move at 1.1240 targets a full retracement to 1.1440. A break back below 1.0916 would suggest the trend lower has resumed and target the May 26 trend low at 1.0819. {Last 1.1153} USD/JPY was in a weak trend lower for most of last week, but the rebound in Thursday/Friday resulted in the 5-dma to turn higher and negating the trend for now. USD/JPY needs to break and close above the 20-dma at 122.92 to confirm the trend lower has ended. Resistance is found at the top of the daily ichimoku cloud at 123.34 and the 61.8 of the 125.86/120.41 move at 123.80. Support is found at the base of the daily I-cloud at 122.18 and a break below that level would shift the pressure back to the downside. {Last 122.82} AUD/USD is trending lower, according to the daily moving average studies and the trend is pretty strong. A break above the 10-dma at 0.7545 and 38.2 fibo of the 0.7849/0.7372 move at 0.7553 would suggest the trend lower is losing momentum and a move above the 20-dma at 0.7640 would negate the trend lower completely. A break below last week's low at 0.7372 would see the trend intensify and put major support at 0.7185 in focus as the eventual target of the trend lower. The 0.7185 level is the 61.8 of the post-float low at 0.4775/post-float high at 1.1081 and should be viewed as major support. {Last 0.7440} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com