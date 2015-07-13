SYDNEY, July 14 (IFR) -

Monday Night Headlines * Germany's Gabriel defends "strict conditions" in Greek agreement * ECB leaves funding cap for Greek banks unchanged * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem: Bridge financing for Greece could be agreed by EZ, by Wednesday morning * ESM's Regling: IMF contribution & Greek privatization will diminish ESM financing contribution to bailout Macro Themes in Play * Relief trade on back of Greek deal sees Euro stocks up, spreads tighter, EUR down; hurdles remain; uncertainty over survivability of Tsipras, Greek govt * Now that markets know EUR membership is not irrevocable, contagion becomes next question; Italy in spotlight but no signs of stress yet * US rates, dollar edge up ahead of Yellen testimony Wed; financial calm could give Fed an opening; Sep hike odds 36%; USD/JPY recovers, ends at 2 week highs * AUD, CAD lower; commodity currencies wary of China; CNY options structures show market now pricing (very) small possibility of devaluation * Cable slips slightly ahead of key data; CPI Tuesday, Jobs Wednesday * Oil lower on whippy day; Iran deal/no deal headlines push thin market Overnight Currency summaries prepared by the NY/IFR BUZZ team EUR/USD * Bears stay in control for NY after wash-out post-Greek deal * Correlation to rallying stocks and falling EUR/USD back in play * Pair near 1.1080 at NY open, 200-HMA breaks early and slide accelerates * Firm UST yields & broad based USD bid keep pressure on for N\Y session * 1.0996 low hit late with only a small bounce seen, near 1.1010 late * Mkt now focused on Fed; Greek deal near done one hurdle to hike now overcome USD/JPY * Averting immediate Grexit was good news enough to weaken the haven yen * Except v EUR, which sank w Bund yields fm their highs, despite STOXX up * Greece has some high hurdles to clear to get deal voted in; funding done * EUR/JPY back toward middle of July's 133.31/7.80 range fm 137.80 o/n high * USD the big winner; USD/JPY above Cloud, Kijun & Jun-Jul down TL * GPIF balances show some room left this FY to buy foreign stocks/bonds * BoJ seen steady this wk, but may up QQE in Oct if CPI weak, JPY firmer GBP/USD * GBP/USD moved off early high at 1.5590 after USD broadly sold on Greek deal * Moved steadily lower to end NY by 1.5485, on diverging US-UK yields outlook * EUR/GBP moved off 0.7201 post-Greek bailout high; ending NY at 0.7110 * UK-EZ growth/rate divergence favors GBP strength, UK exp'd to hike in H! '16 * Despite Greek deal implementation expected to be onerous, weighs on EUR USD/CHF * USD/CHF rallied after Greek deal news ] * Ldn rally to 0.9494 was reprised by one to 0.9500 in NY midday * July double-top at 0.9516 and the 200-DMA at 0.9526 are next pivot points * Hope of a muted conclusion to Greek drama lifts Sep Fed hike expectation * EUR/CHF little changed w another long wick shy of July's 1.0425 double-top USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2668/745, NorAm range 1.2702/90, closed 1.2750 (+33 pips in NY) * Brent crude -1.5%, WTI -1.2%, aluminum +0.6% (Aug) copper +0.25%, gold -0.15% * AUD/CAD closed +0.35%, 0.9440, CAD/JPY +0.2%, 96.79, EUR/CAD -0.8%, 1.4025 * DXY +0.8; +0.4% in NY trade * Oil prices -0.3% in NY trade, pressured the Loonie lower, HFs & RM buying USD * Highest USD/CAD paid since Mar 18, analysts see 50/50 chance BoC rate cut Weds AUD/USD * Dive in Europe's morning sees bounce toward 0.7440 into NY open * Bears apply pressure early as US yield lift keeps the greenback firm * AUD/USD sees steady slide, tests Asia low, holds initially but breaks * Quick dive to 0.7383, slide aided by commodities giving back some gains * Little bounce seen, near 0.7400 late, recent longs frustrated * Inability to get back above 0.7500 recently emboldens bears * NAB June business conditions/confidence data due in Asia NZD/USD * NY applies bear pressure early after Europe smacks pair down from 0.6745 * Broad based USD bid & soft commodities see NY press 0.6720 toward 0.6680 * Key s-t support holds initial test but ensuing bounce is limited * Greek deal sees mkt up chance of Fed rate hike a bit * Below 0.6680 puts 2015 low, 200-MMA and bear channel base in play LATAM * USD/MXN ending NY by lows of the day at 15.71, well off o/n high by 15.81 * USD safe haven purchases exited on Greek deal, USD yields lower NY afternoon * USD/BRL to low by 3.14, shrugs off higher 2015 inflation f/c * Brazil May ret sales Tues, f/c -3.65 vs -3.5 in Apr, GDP Wed also f/c weak * USD/CLP ends NY 643.50, BCCh meets Tues no change exp'd, inflation persistent ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ sharply higher on Greece deal as focus swings back to US rate lift off * Greece gets up after marathon talks led by the French * Could take a few days to settle down - care required as positioning adjusted * China stocks key - market unimpressed with official actions to stop the rot * China Q2 GDP next key event risk - Reuters poll 6.9% USD/KRW traded an 1129-1134.7 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1130.6. The Kospi closed up 1.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3497-1.3546 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3536. The Straits Times closed up 0.95%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7925-3.8065 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.8035. The KLSE index closed up 0.0%. USD/IDR traded a 13285-13315 range in Asia on Monday; last at 13296. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13309. The IDX Composite closed up 0.7%. USD/PHP traded a 45.10-19 range in Asia on Monday; last at 45.16. The PSE index closed up 1.4%. USD/THB traded a 33.94-34.025 range in Asia on Monday; last at 34.005. Thai Set closed up 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 30.96-31.01 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.00. The Taiex closed up 1.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1133 slightly higher than the previous 6.1153 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2080-6.2095 range; last at 6.2084. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2165; range 6.2142-6.2185. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2630-6.2650. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.4%. The property sub sector closed up 3.0%. USD/INR traded a 63.40-525 range in Asia on Monday; last at 63.525. The Sensex closed up 1.1%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 14 Jul 00:00 SG GDP 14 Jul 01:30 AU NAB Business Confidence 14 Jul 01:30 AU NAB Business Conditions 14 Jul 03:00 NZ RBNZ Offshore Holdings Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13390 13400 13375 13365-13385 USD/JPY 123.53 121.95 123.45 INR 63.75 63.86 63.74 63.70-73 EUR/USD 1.1197 1.0995 1.1000 KRW 1133 1138.5 1132.5 1137-1138 EUR/JPY 137.80 135.40 135.81 MYR 3.8120 3.8240 3.8150 3.8190-10 GBP/USD 1.5590 1.5470 1.5485 PHP 45.22 45.30 45.25 45.28-30 USD/CAD 1.2790 1.2668 1.2741 TWD 31.00 31.06 31.01 31.045-055 AUD/USD 0.7469 0.7383 0.7406 CNY 1-mth 6.1240 6.1240 6.1230-50 NZD/USD 0.6753 0.6680 0.6695 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1775-95 USD/SGD 1.3585 1.3497 1.3570 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2665-85 USD/THB 34.035 33.94 34.035 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17978 +218 +1.23 10-year 2.45% 2.40% S&P 500 2099 +23 +1.11 2-year 0.68% 0.645% NASDAQ 5072 +74 +1.49 30-year 3.23% 3.19% FTSE 6738 +65 +0.97 Spot Gold($) 1157.80 1164.20 DAX 11484 +168 +1.49 Nymex 51.80 52.74 Nikkei 20090 +310 +1.57 Brent 57.84 58.72

(Reporting by Peter Whitley)