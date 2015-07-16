SYDNEY, July 16 (IFR) -
Wednesday Night Headlines
* CA BoC cuts 0.25% to 0.5%, f/c 0.75%; Mkt mover oil/US yields fall hard
* BOC says QE is in its toolkit as rates approach zero bound
* BOC revises growth lower, reflecting lower business investment in energy sect
* BoC's Poloz: US & Canadian economies less likely to be synchronized than in
past, because Canada is dealing with terms-of-trade shock
* Fed's Yellen: appropriate to raise rates in '15 if econ evolves as expected,
econ can tolerate & needs them
* Fed's Yellen high degree of monetary accommodation remains appropriate
* Fed's Williams says this is the year for rate liftoff
* Fed Mon pol report: Credit market reflects some signs of reach for yield
* NZ's Fonterra Dairy prices fall, volumes drop at auction
* UK's Cameron backs IMF call for Greek debt relief, says it is not for Britain
to bail out a EZ country
* German fin ministry: Extending Greek debt maturities technically an option
* Greek protesters clash with police at anti-austerity march
* IMF says German economy benefiting from weaker euro & lower energy prices
* US PPI Final Demand YY Jun -0.7%, f/c -0.9%, -1.1%-prev
* US PPI ex-Food/Energy MM Jun 0.3%, f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev
* US Industrial Output MM Jun 0.3%, f/c 0.2%, -0.2%-prev
* US Capacity Utilization MM Jun 78.4%, f/c 78.1%, 78.2%-prev
* GB Jun Claimant count +7.0k vs prev 1.1k rvsd. -8.8k exp
* GB May ILO unemployment rate 5.6% vs prev 5.5%. 5.5% exp
* GB Avg wk earnings May 3.2% y/y vs prev 2.7%. 3.3% exp
Macro Themes in Play
* Global rates fall after Canada cuts 25bps; BOC fcasts recession with Q2 call
moved to -0.5% from 1.8% previously (Q1 at -0.6%); blames weakness in US, China,
energy prices
* Yellen testimony of little impact; desire to hike rates balanced with caveats
of data dependency, sustainability of growth; Sept move at about 1-in-3 chance
* Dollar broadly higher despite US rate drop, change in trading behavior; EUR
down as QE-like behavior returns, stocks up, bond yields down; Greece vote
awaited; USD/JPY highest close for month
* Cable firm despite jobs data miss; commodity ccy's hammered as BOC highlights
difficult 'adjustments' from lower prices; WTI crude down 3%; NZD down on weak
milk auction; EM lower
Overnight Currency summaries prepared by the NY/IFR BUZZ team
EUR/USD
Early Europe rally fails at s-t res near 1.1040, ensuing slide sees near
1.1020 into NY open
Slide continues as US data above f/c and Yellen speech leans hawkish
DE-US yield spreads go further in USD's favor to help pair's slide
Broad based USD strength sees 1.0950/60 support cleared and stops below run
Slide extends to 1.0930 low before USD rise abates, late bounce sees near
1.0950
EZ CPI and ECB meeting the risks for tomorrow
USD/JPY
USD/JPY cleared the 61.8% at 133.78 on strong US data, but 124 offers held
Post-data rise in 2-yr ylds spreads evaporated after Yellen speech, Q&A
USD/JPY's pullback ltd so far; day's low was at 123.26 Cloud top (now key)
BOJ's GDP & CPI f/c cuts keep Oct QQE3 in frame (2% CPI goal not in f/c)
CAD/JPY's carom off broken up TL Tues amplified by BOC cut, QE talk today
EUR/JPY remains heavy after Mon's knee-jerk Greek deal spike imploded
GBP/JPY filling price gap up to 193.90; weak UK Jobs data a drag
GBP/USD
Cable reverses off early NY low by 1.5578 ends session at 1.5635
Lows put in after Yellen statement, US PPI beat lifted US hike sentiment
Canadian rate cut weighs on oil, pushes US yields lower lifted GBP back to
flat
EUR/GBP continues its slide, ends NY 0.7005, as EUR weak on hawkish Yellen
Hawkish Carney/Miles rhetoric puts bid in GBP
USD/CHF
EUR/CHF caromed off July 8 low by 1.0495 o/n, but couldn't reach 30-DMA
EUR generally weaker as Greek deal hurdles, downsides weighed
Last SNB intervention was in 1.0350s, but was a quasi crisis respone
* USD widely bid w above-f/c PPI, Empire, IP & CU & Yellen rate hike view
USD/CHF again cleared 200-DMA at 0.9525 & used rising Tenkan for a low
USD/CAD
O/N range 1.2724/69, NorAm range 1.2735/2958, closed 1.2930 (+172 pips in NY)
Brent crude -2.7%, WTI -3.3%, aluminum +0.6% (Aug) copper -0.5%, gold -0.5%
AUD/CAD closed +0.55%, 0.9526, CAD/JPY -1.15%, 95.68, EUR/CAD +1.05%, 1.4153
DXY +0.54; gains in NY trade, Janet Yellen's testimony the DXY focus
Oil prices -2.0% in NY trade, mainly DXY strength & soft metals complex
BoC rate cut 25bp drove linear move in USD/CAD, soft Mfg sales a precursor
AUD/USD
Post-China data gains fade in Europe's morning, near 0.7460 at NY open
Early spike up near 0.7480 on USD weakness quickly erodes, USD slide reverses
Above f/c US data & text of Yellen speech lift USD, AUD/USD sinks fast
General commodity ccy weakness seen, AUD/USD hits 0.7353 low
P-T bounce sees near 0.7375 late, Oz Jul consumer inflation expectations due
Bearish outside daily candle bolsters bear view, RSIs & 10-DMA add weight
NZD/USD
Heavy into NY after China data gains fade in Europe, near 0.6690 into NY open
Bear pressure persists in NY as Yellen hawkish & US data above f/c
Fonterra milk auction sees big drops again, pair's slide accelerates
General USD strength aids pair's drop to 0.6583 low, small bounce late sees
near 0.6605
LATAM
US PPI beat lifts pair off early lows by 15.63, BoC rate cut hits oil MXN
weakens
USD/MXN moves back near top of recent range ends NY session by 15.7800
USD/BRL holds near 3.1350, shrugs off falling tax revenues
USD/CLP off early lows after BCCh rate hold Tues night and China GDP beat
CLP ends NY session 'unched' by 643, despite lower US yields, copper ends
-0.9%
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ higher across the board as commodity ccy's (CAD, NZD and AUD)
collapse
* DXY index closed up 0.52%; EUR/USD fell 0.55% whilst NZD/USD fell 1.77%
* GBP/USD the bigger winner closing flat in an otherwise pro USD day
* All is not well with world growth and much dependent on the US
* Yellen stuck to the script but few believe we see a rate hike in 2015
USD/KRW traded an 1139.1-1144.2 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1143.6. The
Kospi closed up 0.65%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3586-1.3638 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3630. The
Straits Times closed up 0.65%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.8000-3.8080 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.8065. The
KLSE index closed up 0.35%.
USD/IDR traded a 13320-13342 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13342. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13329. The IDX Composite
closed down 0.65%.
USD/PHP traded a 45.15-27 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 45.215. The PSE
index closed up 0.25%.
USD/THB traded a 34.03-08 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 34.07. Thai Set
closed down 0.1%.
USD/TWD traded a 31.00-03 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.02. The Taiex
closed up 0.1%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1152 slightly lower than the previous
6.1165 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2085-6.2095 range; last at 6.2092. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2130; range 6.2127-6.2154. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2640-6.2660. The Shanghai Composite closed down 3.0%. The property sub
sector closed down 4.7%.
USD/INR traded a 63.35-44 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.42. The Sensex
closed up 1.0%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
16 Jul 00:30 SG Non-Oil Exports
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
Nil
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13420 13450 13430 13420-13440 USD/JPY 123.97 123.26 123.80
INR 63.65 63.85 63.70 63.80-82 EUR/USD 1.1035 1.0929 1.0946
KRW 1144 1149.5 1145 1148.5-1149 EUR/JPY 136.36 135.37 135.53
MYR 3.8150 3.8230 3.8085 3.8190-20 GBP/USD 1.5676 1.5578 1.5641
PHP 45.45 45.53 45.45 45.51-53 USD/CAD 1.2958 1.2724 1.2914
TWD 31.03 31.12 31.04 31.11-12 AUD/USD 0.7489 0.7353 0.7378
CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1240 6.1240-50 NZD/USD 0.6724 0.6583 0.6590
CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1760 6.1750-70 USD/SGD 1.3670 1.3586 1.3654
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2645-65 USD/THB 34.185 34.03 34.185
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 18050 -4 -0.02 10-year 2.35% 2.40%
S&P 500 2107 -2 -0.07 2-year 0.63% 0.64%
NASDAQ 5099 -6 -0.12 30-year 3.14% 3.19%
FTSE 6754 +0 +0.00 Spot Gold($) 1150.10 1155.60
DAX 11540 +23 +0.20 Nymex 51.60 53.04
Nikkei 20463 +78 +0.38 Brent 57.30 58.80
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)