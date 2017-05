SYDNEY, July 16 (IFR) -

Wednesday Night Headlines * CA BoC cuts 0.25% to 0.5%, f/c 0.75%; Mkt mover oil/US yields fall hard * BOC says QE is in its toolkit as rates approach zero bound * BOC revises growth lower, reflecting lower business investment in energy sect * BoC's Poloz: US & Canadian economies less likely to be synchronized than in past, because Canada is dealing with terms-of-trade shock * Fed's Yellen: appropriate to raise rates in '15 if econ evolves as expected, econ can tolerate & needs them * Fed's Yellen high degree of monetary accommodation remains appropriate * Fed's Williams says this is the year for rate liftoff * Fed Mon pol report: Credit market reflects some signs of reach for yield * NZ's Fonterra Dairy prices fall, volumes drop at auction * UK's Cameron backs IMF call for Greek debt relief, says it is not for Britain to bail out a EZ country * German fin ministry: Extending Greek debt maturities technically an option * Greek protesters clash with police at anti-austerity march * IMF says German economy benefiting from weaker euro & lower energy prices * US PPI Final Demand YY Jun -0.7%, f/c -0.9%, -1.1%-prev * US PPI ex-Food/Energy MM Jun 0.3%, f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev * US Industrial Output MM Jun 0.3%, f/c 0.2%, -0.2%-prev * US Capacity Utilization MM Jun 78.4%, f/c 78.1%, 78.2%-prev * GB Jun Claimant count +7.0k vs prev 1.1k rvsd. -8.8k exp * GB May ILO unemployment rate 5.6% vs prev 5.5%. 5.5% exp * GB Avg wk earnings May 3.2% y/y vs prev 2.7%. 3.3% exp Macro Themes in Play * Global rates fall after Canada cuts 25bps; BOC fcasts recession with Q2 call moved to -0.5% from 1.8% previously (Q1 at -0.6%); blames weakness in US, China, energy prices * Yellen testimony of little impact; desire to hike rates balanced with caveats of data dependency, sustainability of growth; Sept move at about 1-in-3 chance * Dollar broadly higher despite US rate drop, change in trading behavior; EUR down as QE-like behavior returns, stocks up, bond yields down; Greece vote awaited; USD/JPY highest close for month * Cable firm despite jobs data miss; commodity ccy's hammered as BOC highlights difficult 'adjustments' from lower prices; WTI crude down 3%; NZD down on weak milk auction; EM lower Overnight Currency summaries prepared by the NY/IFR BUZZ team EUR/USD  Early Europe rally fails at s-t res near 1.1040, ensuing slide sees near 1.1020 into NY open  Slide continues as US data above f/c and Yellen speech leans hawkish  DE-US yield spreads go further in USD's favor to help pair's slide  Broad based USD strength sees 1.0950/60 support cleared and stops below run  Slide extends to 1.0930 low before USD rise abates, late bounce sees near 1.0950  EZ CPI and ECB meeting the risks for tomorrow USD/JPY  USD/JPY cleared the 61.8% at 133.78 on strong US data, but 124 offers held  Post-data rise in 2-yr ylds spreads evaporated after Yellen speech, Q&A  USD/JPY's pullback ltd so far; day's low was at 123.26 Cloud top (now key)  BOJ's GDP & CPI f/c cuts keep Oct QQE3 in frame (2% CPI goal not in f/c)  CAD/JPY's carom off broken up TL Tues amplified by BOC cut, QE talk today  EUR/JPY remains heavy after Mon's knee-jerk Greek deal spike imploded  GBP/JPY filling price gap up to 193.90; weak UK Jobs data a drag GBP/USD  Cable reverses off early NY low by 1.5578 ends session at 1.5635  Lows put in after Yellen statement, US PPI beat lifted US hike sentiment  Canadian rate cut weighs on oil, pushes US yields lower lifted GBP back to flat  EUR/GBP continues its slide, ends NY 0.7005, as EUR weak on hawkish Yellen  Hawkish Carney/Miles rhetoric puts bid in GBP USD/CHF  EUR/CHF caromed off July 8 low by 1.0495 o/n, but couldn't reach 30-DMA  EUR generally weaker as Greek deal hurdles, downsides weighed  Last SNB intervention was in 1.0350s, but was a quasi crisis respone * USD widely bid w above-f/c PPI, Empire, IP & CU & Yellen rate hike view  USD/CHF again cleared 200-DMA at 0.9525 & used rising Tenkan for a low USD/CAD  O/N range 1.2724/69, NorAm range 1.2735/2958, closed 1.2930 (+172 pips in NY)  Brent crude -2.7%, WTI -3.3%, aluminum +0.6% (Aug) copper -0.5%, gold -0.5%  AUD/CAD closed +0.55%, 0.9526, CAD/JPY -1.15%, 95.68, EUR/CAD +1.05%, 1.4153  DXY +0.54; gains in NY trade, Janet Yellen's testimony the DXY focus  Oil prices -2.0% in NY trade, mainly DXY strength & soft metals complex  BoC rate cut 25bp drove linear move in USD/CAD, soft Mfg sales a precursor AUD/USD  Post-China data gains fade in Europe's morning, near 0.7460 at NY open  Early spike up near 0.7480 on USD weakness quickly erodes, USD slide reverses  Above f/c US data & text of Yellen speech lift USD, AUD/USD sinks fast  General commodity ccy weakness seen, AUD/USD hits 0.7353 low  P-T bounce sees near 0.7375 late, Oz Jul consumer inflation expectations due  Bearish outside daily candle bolsters bear view, RSIs & 10-DMA add weight NZD/USD  Heavy into NY after China data gains fade in Europe, near 0.6690 into NY open  Bear pressure persists in NY as Yellen hawkish & US data above f/c  Fonterra milk auction sees big drops again, pair's slide accelerates  General USD strength aids pair's drop to 0.6583 low, small bounce late sees near 0.6605 LATAM  US PPI beat lifts pair off early lows by 15.63, BoC rate cut hits oil MXN weakens  USD/MXN moves back near top of recent range ends NY session by 15.7800  USD/BRL holds near 3.1350, shrugs off falling tax revenues  USD/CLP off early lows after BCCh rate hold Tues night and China GDP beat  CLP ends NY session 'unched' by 643, despite lower US yields, copper ends -0.9% ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ higher across the board as commodity ccy's (CAD, NZD and AUD) collapse * DXY index closed up 0.52%; EUR/USD fell 0.55% whilst NZD/USD fell 1.77% * GBP/USD the bigger winner closing flat in an otherwise pro USD day * All is not well with world growth and much dependent on the US * Yellen stuck to the script but few believe we see a rate hike in 2015 USD/KRW traded an 1139.1-1144.2 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1143.6. The Kospi closed up 0.65%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3586-1.3638 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3630. The Straits Times closed up 0.65%. USD/MYR traded a 3.8000-3.8080 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.8065. The KLSE index closed up 0.35%. USD/IDR traded a 13320-13342 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13342. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13329. The IDX Composite closed down 0.65%. USD/PHP traded a 45.15-27 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 45.215. The PSE index closed up 0.25%. USD/THB traded a 34.03-08 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 34.07. Thai Set closed down 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 31.00-03 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.02. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1152 slightly lower than the previous 6.1165 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2085-6.2095 range; last at 6.2092. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2130; range 6.2127-6.2154. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2640-6.2660. The Shanghai Composite closed down 3.0%. The property sub sector closed down 4.7%. USD/INR traded a 63.35-44 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.42. The Sensex closed up 1.0%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 16 Jul 00:30 SG Non-Oil Exports Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13420 13450 13430 13420-13440 USD/JPY 123.97 123.26 123.80 INR 63.65 63.85 63.70 63.80-82 EUR/USD 1.1035 1.0929 1.0946 KRW 1144 1149.5 1145 1148.5-1149 EUR/JPY 136.36 135.37 135.53 MYR 3.8150 3.8230 3.8085 3.8190-20 GBP/USD 1.5676 1.5578 1.5641 PHP 45.45 45.53 45.45 45.51-53 USD/CAD 1.2958 1.2724 1.2914 TWD 31.03 31.12 31.04 31.11-12 AUD/USD 0.7489 0.7353 0.7378 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1240 6.1240-50 NZD/USD 0.6724 0.6583 0.6590 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1760 6.1750-70 USD/SGD 1.3670 1.3586 1.3654 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2645-65 USD/THB 34.185 34.03 34.185 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18050 -4 -0.02 10-year 2.35% 2.40% S&P 500 2107 -2 -0.07 2-year 0.63% 0.64% NASDAQ 5099 -6 -0.12 30-year 3.14% 3.19% FTSE 6754 +0 +0.00 Spot Gold($) 1150.10 1155.60 DAX 11540 +23 +0.20 Nymex 51.60 53.04 Nikkei 20463 +78 +0.38 Brent 57.30 58.80

