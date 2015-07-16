SYDNEY, July 16 (IFR) -

Wednesday Night Headlines * CA BoC cuts 0.25% to 0.5%, f/c 0.75%; Mkt mover oil/US yields fall hard * BOC says QE is in its toolkit as rates approach zero bound * BOC revises growth lower, reflecting lower business investment in energy sect * BoC's Poloz: US & Canadian economies less likely to be synchronized than in past, because Canada is dealing with terms-of-trade shock * Fed's Yellen: appropriate to raise rates in '15 if econ evolves as expected, econ can tolerate & needs them * Fed's Yellen high degree of monetary accommodation remains appropriate * Fed's Williams says this is the year for rate liftoff * Fed Mon pol report: Credit market reflects some signs of reach for yield * NZ's Fonterra Dairy prices fall, volumes drop at auction * UK's Cameron backs IMF call for Greek debt relief, says it is not for Britain to bail out a EZ country * German fin ministry: Extending Greek debt maturities technically an option * Greek protesters clash with police at anti-austerity march * IMF says German economy benefiting from weaker euro & lower energy prices * US PPI Final Demand YY Jun -0.7%, f/c -0.9%, -1.1%-prev * US PPI ex-Food/Energy MM Jun 0.3%, f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev * US Industrial Output MM Jun 0.3%, f/c 0.2%, -0.2%-prev * US Capacity Utilization MM Jun 78.4%, f/c 78.1%, 78.2%-prev * GB Jun Claimant count +7.0k vs prev 1.1k rvsd. -8.8k exp * GB May ILO unemployment rate 5.6% vs prev 5.5%. 5.5% exp * GB Avg wk earnings May 3.2% y/y vs prev 2.7%. 3.3% exp Macro Themes in Play * Global rates fall after Canada cuts 25bps; BOC fcasts recession with Q2 call moved to -0.5% from 1.8% previously (Q1 at -0.6%); blames weakness in US, China, energy prices * Yellen testimony of little impact; desire to hike rates balanced with caveats of data dependency, sustainability of growth; Sept move at about 1-in-3 chance * Dollar broadly higher despite US rate drop, change in trading behavior; EUR down as QE-like behavior returns, stocks up, bond yields down; Greece vote awaited; USD/JPY highest close for month * Cable firm despite jobs data miss; commodity ccy's hammered as BOC highlights difficult 'adjustments' from lower prices; WTI crude down 3%; NZD down on weak milk auction; EM lower Overnight Currency summaries prepared by the NY/IFR BUZZ team EUR/USD  Early Europe rally fails at s-t res near 1.1040, ensuing slide sees near 1.1020 into NY open  Slide continues as US data above f/c and Yellen speech leans hawkish  DE-US yield spreads go further in USD's favor to help pair's slide  Broad based USD strength sees 1.0950/60 support cleared and stops below run  Slide extends to 1.0930 low before USD rise abates, late bounce sees near 1.0950  EZ CPI and ECB meeting the risks for tomorrow USD/JPY  USD/JPY cleared the 61.8% at 133.78 on strong US data, but 124 offers held  Post-data rise in 2-yr ylds spreads evaporated after Yellen speech, Q&A  USD/JPY's pullback ltd so far; day's low was at 123.26 Cloud top (now key)  BOJ's GDP & CPI f/c cuts keep Oct QQE3 in frame (2% CPI goal not in f/c)  CAD/JPY's carom off broken up TL Tues amplified by BOC cut, QE talk today  EUR/JPY remains heavy after Mon's knee-jerk Greek deal spike imploded  GBP/JPY filling price gap up to 193.90; weak UK Jobs data a drag GBP/USD  Cable reverses off early NY low by 1.5578 ends session at 1.5635  Lows put in after Yellen statement, US PPI beat lifted US hike sentiment  Canadian rate cut weighs on oil, pushes US yields lower lifted GBP back to flat  EUR/GBP continues its slide, ends NY 0.7005, as EUR weak on hawkish Yellen  Hawkish Carney/Miles rhetoric puts bid in GBP USD/CHF  EUR/CHF caromed off July 8 low by 1.0495 o/n, but couldn't reach 30-DMA  EUR generally weaker as Greek deal hurdles, downsides weighed  Last SNB intervention was in 1.0350s, but was a quasi crisis respone * USD widely bid w above-f/c PPI, Empire, IP & CU & Yellen rate hike view  USD/CHF again cleared 200-DMA at 0.9525 & used rising Tenkan for a low USD/CAD  O/N range 1.2724/69, NorAm range 1.2735/2958, closed 1.2930 (+172 pips in NY)  Brent crude -2.7%, WTI -3.3%, aluminum +0.6% (Aug) copper -0.5%, gold -0.5%  AUD/CAD closed +0.55%, 0.9526, CAD/JPY -1.15%, 95.68, EUR/CAD +1.05%, 1.4153  DXY +0.54; gains in NY trade, Janet Yellen's testimony the DXY focus  Oil prices -2.0% in NY trade, mainly DXY strength & soft metals complex  BoC rate cut 25bp drove linear move in USD/CAD, soft Mfg sales a precursor AUD/USD  Post-China data gains fade in Europe's morning, near 0.7460 at NY open  Early spike up near 0.7480 on USD weakness quickly erodes, USD slide reverses  Above f/c US data & text of Yellen speech lift USD, AUD/USD sinks fast  General commodity ccy weakness seen, AUD/USD hits 0.7353 low  P-T bounce sees near 0.7375 late, Oz Jul consumer inflation expectations due  Bearish outside daily candle bolsters bear view, RSIs & 10-DMA add weight NZD/USD  Heavy into NY after China data gains fade in Europe, near 0.6690 into NY open  Bear pressure persists in NY as Yellen hawkish & US data above f/c  Fonterra milk auction sees big drops again, pair's slide accelerates  General USD strength aids pair's drop to 0.6583 low, small bounce late sees near 0.6605 LATAM  US PPI beat lifts pair off early lows by 15.63, BoC rate cut hits oil MXN weakens  USD/MXN moves back near top of recent range ends NY session by 15.7800  USD/BRL holds near 3.1350, shrugs off falling tax revenues  USD/CLP off early lows after BCCh rate hold Tues night and China GDP beat  CLP ends NY session 'unched' by 643, despite lower US yields, copper ends -0.9% ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ higher across the board as commodity ccy's (CAD, NZD and AUD) collapse * DXY index closed up 0.52%; EUR/USD fell 0.55% whilst NZD/USD fell 1.77% * GBP/USD the bigger winner closing flat in an otherwise pro USD day * All is not well with world growth and much dependent on the US * Yellen stuck to the script but few believe we see a rate hike in 2015 USD/KRW traded an 1139.1-1144.2 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1143.6. The Kospi closed up 0.65%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3586-1.3638 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3630. The Straits Times closed up 0.65%. USD/MYR traded a 3.8000-3.8080 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.8065. The KLSE index closed up 0.35%. USD/IDR traded a 13320-13342 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13342. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13329. The IDX Composite closed down 0.65%. USD/PHP traded a 45.15-27 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 45.215. The PSE index closed up 0.25%. USD/THB traded a 34.03-08 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 34.07. Thai Set closed down 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 31.00-03 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.02. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1152 slightly lower than the previous 6.1165 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2085-6.2095 range; last at 6.2092. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2130; range 6.2127-6.2154. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2640-6.2660. The Shanghai Composite closed down 3.0%. The property sub sector closed down 4.7%. USD/INR traded a 63.35-44 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.42. The Sensex closed up 1.0%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 16 Jul 00:30 SG Non-Oil Exports Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13420 13450 13430 13420-13440 USD/JPY 123.97 123.26 123.80 INR 63.65 63.85 63.70 63.80-82 EUR/USD 1.1035 1.0929 1.0946 KRW 1144 1149.5 1145 1148.5-1149 EUR/JPY 136.36 135.37 135.53 MYR 3.8150 3.8230 3.8085 3.8190-20 GBP/USD 1.5676 1.5578 1.5641 PHP 45.45 45.53 45.45 45.51-53 USD/CAD 1.2958 1.2724 1.2914 TWD 31.03 31.12 31.04 31.11-12 AUD/USD 0.7489 0.7353 0.7378 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1240 6.1240-50 NZD/USD 0.6724 0.6583 0.6590 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1760 6.1750-70 USD/SGD 1.3670 1.3586 1.3654 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2645-65 USD/THB 34.185 34.03 34.185 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18050 -4 -0.02 10-year 2.35% 2.40% S&P 500 2107 -2 -0.07 2-year 0.63% 0.64% NASDAQ 5099 -6 -0.12 30-year 3.14% 3.19% FTSE 6754 +0 +0.00 Spot Gold($) 1150.10 1155.60 DAX 11540 +23 +0.20 Nymex 51.60 53.04 Nikkei 20463 +78 +0.38 Brent 57.30 58.80

